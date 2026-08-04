The Knowledge Project with Shane Parrish

No company decides to fail. It drifts there one comfortable lie at a time.



Kaz Nejatian took over Opendoor when it was just months away from bankruptcy and set out to rebuild it from the ground up. What happened next shocked everyone.



Most turnaround stories are told years later, by the winner, after the ending is already known. That’s why they always sound clean and polished. This one doesn’t have an ending yet, and it’s anything but clean and polished. Kaz takes us inside while it’s still happening.



We discuss why great companies drift away from reality, why truth has to matter more than feelings, and how competent people who don’t believe in the mission quietly destroy an organization.



He shares the principles behind rebuilding culture, eliminating bureaucracy, making faster decisions, using AI to flatten management, and creating teams that move with speed and ownership.



One of the key things I learned in this conversation is that the comfortable lies that sink a company are the same ones that sink a career.



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Chapters:



(0:00) How Opendoor Came Back from the Dead



(1:32) How Mismanagement Causes Atrophy



(4:28) The Blueprint that Changed Opendoor



(5:33) Rewriting the Book on Company Turnarounds



(5:57) The People You Hire Is the Company You Build



(6:31) Be a Nuclear Bomb of Truth



(7:52) How to Change a Losing Company Culture



(8:07) Commit to Truth Over Feelings



(8:33) The Most Dangerous Kind of Employee



(9:13) Key Principles to Turning Around a Company



(11:59) Meetings Are a Bug in the System



(12:30) Why It's Rude to Not Disagree



(13:05) Say the Thing Culture



(15:04) How AI Is Supercharging Opendoor



(18:16) Most Powerful Mental Models



(22:50) Why Remote Workplaces Don't Succeed



(24:56) How Opendoor Killed Distractions



(26:09) The Key to Being a Market Maker



(35:20) How Companies Fall Off Course Over Time



(37:24) The Power of Speaking Simply



(43:27) Turnaround Lessons for Life



(51:10) Excellence Is Capacity to Take Pain



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Follow Shane Parrish:



X: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://x.com/shaneparrish⁠



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Follow Kaz Nejatian:



X: https://x.com/nejatian



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Thank you to the sponsors for this episode:



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Note: ‍Shane and guests may hold positions in assets discussed in this episode. This podcast is not investment advice, and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. Nothing in this conversation should be considered investment advice, financial guidance, or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always do your own due diligence or consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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