The Knowledge Project with Shane Parrish

Master the best of what other people have already figured out so you can use their lessons in your life to create an unstoppable advantage.
#165 George Stalk, Jr.: Competing Against Time
How can you use time to create sustainable, competitive advantages for your company? Acclaimed business consultant George Stalk, Jr. has spent much of his more than 40 years in the industry thinking about time, and on this episode he dives deep into the strategies he's preached to companies about how to speed things up, and how to use time as an effective tool that's almost impossible to compete against. Stalk joined the Boston Consulting Group in 1978 and is based in the firm's Toronto office. He has focused his consulting career on helping companies create sustainable competitive advantage and has advised the top management of a range of organizations—mostly in manufacturing, technology, and consumer products—throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. He also wrote the bestselling book Competing Against Time: How Time-Based Competition Is Reshaping Global Markets, a book that Apple CEO Tim Cook recommends to colleagues and new hires.
5/2/2023
1:34:23
#164 Ravi Gupta: The Realities of Success
One of the main jobs Ravi Gupta has as a partner at venture capital giant Sequoia Capital is to help founders see the difference between fantasy and reality. On this episode of The Knowledge Project, Gupta dives deep into a wide range of topics that will help you better understand the realities of success, decision making, why it's crucial to practice doing things you don't want to do, the best advice he ever received, and the value of quality over quantity. Gupta has served as a partner at Sequoia Capital since 2019. Prior to joining the world of venture capital he served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for Instacart, and he also spent a decade working in private equity with KKR & Co.
4/18/2023
1:44:10
#163 Jason Karp: Live A Healthier Life
Jason Karp was living what he thought was a successful life in his 20s. He graduated near the top of his class from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and was well on his way to becoming a successful hedge fund manager. But when he noticed a series of health issues cropping up - including the frightening diagnosis that he would go blind by the age of 30 - he made a series of life-altering decisions focused on his health and wellness. On this episode Karp dives deep into the changes he made that saved his life, and offers valuable insights into what you can do to live a healthier life. Karp is the Founder and CEO of HumanCo., a private holding company that invests in and builds brands focused on healthier living and sustainability, including Snow Days, Cosmic Bliss, and Against The Grain. He also co-founded Hu Products and Hu Kitchen, and Hu is now one of the fastest growing snacking companies in the U.S. with a strict focus on transparent, simple ingredients to help everyone live a healthier life. Prior to founding Hu, Karp was the founder CEO of Tourbillon Capital Partners, an investment fund that managed over $4 billion.
4/4/2023
1:27:24
#162 Nathan Myhrvold
Visionary technology and business leader Nathan Myhrvold just might be the most interesting person in the world, and in this episode of The Knowledge Project he dives deep into some of the most pressing questions facing our world today. Where will technology take us in the future? Should we trust artificial intelligence? Where have we gone wrong in protecting our planet? How do we reverse the effects of what we've already done? Myhrvold answers all these and much, much more. Myhrvold is a prominent scientist, technologist, inventor, author, and food photographer, and the former Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft. He's also the co-founder of patent portfolio developer Intellectual Ventures, the principal author of the culinary book Modernist Cuisine: The Art and Science of Cooking, part of a team that won first place at the World Barbecue Championships, and he completed his postdoctoral fellowship under legendary theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.
3/21/2023
54:39
#161 Jim Dethmer: The Pillars of Integrity
Get ready to upgrade your life with executive and leadership coach Jim Dethmer's powerful Four Pillars of Integrity. From owning your mistakes to boosting your emotional intelligence, Dethmer shares essential strategies to improve your relationships and live more purposefully. As a coach to over 150 CEOs and founding partner at The Conscious Leadership Group, Dethmer brings experience and results. And if you want more from Jim Dethmer, don't miss his first appearance on The Knowledge Project.
Shane Parrish is an entrepreneur and sought-after speaker.
In The Knowledge Project, Shane interviews people at the top of their game. Every episode is packed with hard-earned lessons that you can use in your life.
Sit down and learn from the best. Previous guests include Reid Hoffman, Esther Perel, Daniel Kahneman, Tobi Lutke, Marshall Goldsmith, Kunal Shah, Ander Huberman, David Sinclair, Ret. General Stanley McChrystal, Marc Andreessen, Patrick Collison, Robert Cialdini, Walter Isaacson, Chris Bosh, Kat Cole, Adam Grant, Angela Duckworth, Seth Godin, Matt Mullenweg, Lisa Feldman Barrett, Maria Konnikova, Bill Ackman, Annie Duke, Derek Sivers, Jim Collins, Naval Ravikant, and many others. They reveal hard-earned lessons on leadership, decision-making, hiring and firing, productivity, habits, and more.
New episodes are released every second Tuesday.
Learn more at https://fs.blog/podcast