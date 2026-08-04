The Knowledge Project with Shane Parrish

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286 episodes
- This summer, I’m revisiting one of my favorite episodes. If you haven’t heard it, now is the time. If you have, it’s a classic and worth listening to again.
Brad Jacobs has built eight billion-dollar companies, completed more than 500 acquisitions, and created extraordinary returns for shareholders over four decades. Few people understand how great businesses are built better than he does.
This conversation is about the principles behind that success. Brad explains how he spots trends before they become obvious, why psychology matters as much as strategy, and how he thinks about acquisitions, hiring, capital allocation, decision-making, and building organizations that consistently outperform.
He also shares lessons from therapy, meditation, and decades of leadership that changed how he manages people and makes decisions.
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Chapters:
00:00 - Finding Every Opportunity to Make Money
02:03 - The Singularity & The Future of AI
04:14 - How to Think Rationally
05:40 - The Meta-Trend Driving the Future
07:50 - His Research Process
10:21 - How to Ask Better Questions
16:26 - Rearranging Your Brain for Success 20:55 - What Music & Math Teach Us About Business
30:59 - The Asymmetry of Leverage, Debt & Optionality
35:07 - The Psychology of Contrarian Bets
40:41 - Where True Confidence Comes From
50:19 - The Hidden Cost of Negative Feedback
56:12 - Core Lessons on Money & Wealth
58:11 - The M&A Playbook: How to Build an Empire
01:07:50 - The Exact Questions to Read Anyone Instantly
01:11:10 - The Reality of Board Meetings
01:16:55 - Frameworks for High-Stakes Decision-Making
01:23:35 - The Brutal Truth About Capital Markets
01:25:40 - Avoid Hiring This Type of Person
01:31:16 - Traits of the World’s Best Capital Allocators
01:33:53 - The Biggest Lesson of the Past Year
01:37:20 - Redefining Personal Success
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Follow Brad Jacobs:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bradjacobsqxo/
QXO: https://www.qxo.com/
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Newsletter: The Brain Food newsletter delivers actionable insights and thoughtful ideas every Sunday. It takes 5 minutes to read, and it’s completely free. Learn more and sign up at fs.blog/newsletter
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Follow Shane Parrish:
X: https://x.com/shaneparrish
Insta: https://www.instagram.com/farnamstreet/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shane-parrish-050a2183/
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Thank you to the sponsors for this episode:
+Applovin: Launch your first AppLovin campaign and grow your business: https://applovin.com/shane
+HeyGen is a message-first AI video platform that helps people and AI agents turn ideas into professional video in minutes. Try for free at https://www.heygen.com/tkp
+Matic: the robot vacuum that does it all—grab yourself a year of free bags here. http://maticrobots.com/shaneparrish
+LMNT: My go-to zero sugar electrolytes — get a free LMNT Sample Pack here: https://DrinkLMNT.com/TKP
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- John D. Rockefeller became the richest man the world had ever known by thinking differently about business, competition, and family.
This episode isn’t just the story of Standard Oil. It’s about the principles that built one of history’s greatest business empires and what they can teach us today.
Along the way, you’ll see the rise of Standard Oil, the public backlash that made Rockefeller America’s most hated businessman, the breakup of his company, and the philanthropic legacy that continues to shape the world today.
Enjoy!
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Chapters:
(00:00) The Making of John D. Rockefeller
(04:56) The Search for Belonging
(07:33) Business Lessons From his Mother
(10:54) The Unlikely Lessons he Learned from His Father
(15:09) When Rockefeller Decided to Get Rich
(17:50) The Relentless Job Search
(21:21) Learning How to Run a Business
(29:49) The Power of a Good Reputation
(34:57) The American Oil Boom
(36:34) Rockefeller's Biggest Early Bet
(43:28) Rockefeller and Henry Flagler
(46:21) The One-Drop Difference
(49:22) Building Standard Oil’s Partnership
(53:06) How Rockefeller Used Leverage
(56:43) From Competition to Cooperation
(01:00:43) Why America Turned on Rockefeller
(01:08:54) The Cleveland Massacre
(01:17:41) Rockefeller’s Private Family Life
(01:25:45) Rockefeller and the Panic of 1873
(01:29:39) A Private Life, A Public Empire
(01:32:50) Standard Oil’s Pipeline War
(01:38:40) Creating the Standard Oil Trust
(01:42:37) The Fortress on Broadway
(01:48:07) The Backlash Against Standard Oil
(01:54:33) Ida Tarbell Takes On Rockefeller
(02:02:00) Rockefeller’s Failed Media Strategy
(02:14:31) How Standard Oil Stayed One Step Ahead
(02:16:06) Breaking Up Standard Oil Made Him Richer
(02:19:40) Why Rockefeller Gave It All Away
(02:26:28) The Weight of the Rockefeller Name
(02:28:52) Rockefeller's Hardest Goodbye
(02:34:22) Why Rockefeller Gave Away Dimes
(02:38:46) The Richest Man Couldn't Buy Time
(02:41:41) John D. Rockefeller’s Legacy
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Newsletter: The Brain Food newsletter delivers actionable insights and thoughtful ideas every Sunday. It takes 5 minutes to read, and it’s completely free. Learn more and sign up at fs.blog/newsletter
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Follow Shane Parrish:
X: https://x.com/shaneparrish
Insta: https://www.instagram.com/farnamstreet/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shane-parrish-050a2183/
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Thank you to the sponsors for this episode:
+CoinShares: Delivering Reason to Digital Asset Investing. https://coinshares.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- No company decides to fail. It drifts there one comfortable lie at a time.
Kaz Nejatian took over Opendoor when it was just months away from bankruptcy and set out to rebuild it from the ground up. What happened next shocked everyone.
Most turnaround stories are told years later, by the winner, after the ending is already known. That’s why they always sound clean and polished. This one doesn’t have an ending yet, and it’s anything but clean and polished. Kaz takes us inside while it’s still happening.
We discuss why great companies drift away from reality, why truth has to matter more than feelings, and how competent people who don’t believe in the mission quietly destroy an organization.
He shares the principles behind rebuilding culture, eliminating bureaucracy, making faster decisions, using AI to flatten management, and creating teams that move with speed and ownership.
One of the key things I learned in this conversation is that the comfortable lies that sink a company are the same ones that sink a career.
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Chapters:
(0:00) How Opendoor Came Back from the Dead
(1:32) How Mismanagement Causes Atrophy
(4:28) The Blueprint that Changed Opendoor
(5:33) Rewriting the Book on Company Turnarounds
(5:57) The People You Hire Is the Company You Build
(6:31) Be a Nuclear Bomb of Truth
(7:52) How to Change a Losing Company Culture
(8:07) Commit to Truth Over Feelings
(8:33) The Most Dangerous Kind of Employee
(9:13) Key Principles to Turning Around a Company
(11:59) Meetings Are a Bug in the System
(12:30) Why It's Rude to Not Disagree
(13:05) Say the Thing Culture
(15:04) How AI Is Supercharging Opendoor
(18:16) Most Powerful Mental Models
(22:50) Why Remote Workplaces Don't Succeed
(24:56) How Opendoor Killed Distractions
(26:09) The Key to Being a Market Maker
(35:20) How Companies Fall Off Course Over Time
(37:24) The Power of Speaking Simply
(43:27) Turnaround Lessons for Life
(51:10) Excellence Is Capacity to Take Pain
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Newsletter: The Brain Food newsletter delivers actionable insights and thoughtful ideas every Sunday. It takes 5 minutes to read, and it’s completely free. Learn more and sign up at fs.blog/newsletter
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Follow Shane Parrish:
X: https://x.com/shaneparrish
Insta: https://www.instagram.com/farnamstreet/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shane-parrish-050a2183/
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Follow Kaz Nejatian:
X: https://x.com/nejatian
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Thank you to the sponsors for this episode:
+Applovin: Launch your first AppLovin campaign and grow your business: https://applovin.com/shane
+Matic: the robot vacuum that does it all—grab yourself a year of free bags here. http://maticrobots.com/shaneparrish
+HeyGen is a message-first AI video platform that helps people and AI agents turn ideas into professional video in minutes. Try for free at https://www.heygen.com/tkp
+LMNT: My go-to zero sugar electrolytes — get a free LMNT Sample Pack here: https://DrinkLMNT.com/TKP
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Note: Shane and guests may hold positions in assets discussed in this episode. This podcast is not investment advice, and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. Nothing in this conversation should be considered investment advice, financial guidance, or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always do your own due diligence or consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Steve Cohen and Jack Nicklaus shared the same performance coach. For the next hour, he’s yours too.
Dr. Gio Valiante is the world’s leading performance psychologist.
We discuss why most people never reach their potential, how confidence and fear shape performance, and what separates those who consistently excel from those who stay stuck.
He shares practical strategies for building better habits, overcoming self-imposed limits, staying focused under pressure, and creating the conditions for long-term success.
If you’ve ever felt capable of more, this episode will help you understand what’s holding you back and what to do about it.
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Chapters:
(0:00) Why most people underperform and the central governor hypothesis.
(4:46) Why lasting change starts with behavior rather than thinking.
(7:52) The difference between mastery motivation and ego-driven motivation.
(11:24) Flow states, presence, and learning to enjoy the everyday work of excellence.
(14:28) Practical techniques for developing presence and reducing distraction.
(18:16) Why environment and systems have a greater impact on performance than goals alone.
(26:33) What interview questions reveal about confidence, motivation, and character.
(31:47) Why overcoming adversity often reveals a person's greatest strengths.
(32:46) Rebuilding confidence by focusing on small wins instead of chasing big recoveries.
(38:55) The psychology of confidence and the four sources of self-efficacy.
(47:14) How self-talk shapes beliefs, behavior, and long-term performance.
(50:04) Why fear of rejection and the need to belong influence our decisions.
(53:35) Identity, self-discovery, and the importance of moving beyond childhood conditioning.
(1:03:20) Definition of success and the experiences that bring lasting fulfillment.
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Follow Dr. Gio Valiante
X: https://x.com/GioValiante
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Thank you to the sponsors for this episode:
+Applovin: Launch your first AppLovin campaign and grow your business: https://applovin.com/shane
+HeyGen is a message-first AI video platform that helps people and AI agents turn ideas into professional video in minutes. Try for free at https://www.heygen.com/tkp
+Matic: the robot vacuum that does it all—grab yourself a year of free bags here. http://maticrobots.com/shaneparrish
+LMNT: My go-to zero sugar electrolytes — get a free LMNT Sample Pack here: https://DrinkLMNT.com/TKP
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Dr. Giulia Enders has changed the way millions of people think about the human body.
As a physician, microbiome researcher, and bestselling author, she has spent years studying the surprising role the gut plays in everything from digestion and immunity to mood, sleep, metabolism, and long-term health.
In this conversation, Giulia explains how your gut shapes your health, how stress quietly damages it, what ultra-processed foods are doing to you, and what your body’s been trying to tell you all along.
This episode is packed with practical advice you can use right away. You’ll understand your body better and leave with a simple framework for improving your health, without complicated diets, expensive supplements, or extreme interventions.
If you’ve ever wondered why you feel the way you do, this conversation is a great place to start.
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Timestamps:
(00:00) How A Thriving Gut Can Unlock Your Health
(02:23) Foods to Eat to Improve Gut Health
(07:57) The Link Between Your Gut and Immune System
(09:28) How to Get Prebiotics in Your Food
(10:22) Why Fiber is Key to a Healthy Gut
(10:47) How Cooling Starches Can Help You Lose Weight
(12:48) Why Fiber Reduces Your Risk of Cancer
(14:13) How Sugar Causes Inflammation
(15:40) Are Some Sugars Better than Others?
(16:25) What Your Poop Is Telling You
(17:53) Healthy vs Unhealthy Poop
(20:01) How to Rebuild the Gut After Antibiotics
(22:08) Warning Signs You Should See a Doctor
(23:11) The Best Position for Pooping
(26:26) Constipation: Causes & Solutions
(28:06) Importance of Chewing
(31:07) How Long Does it Take to Heal Your Gut?
(34:25) Why Dopamine is Driving Your Bad Cravings
(36:40) Three Things to Watch Out for on Ingredients List
(36:56) Effect of Alcohol on Gut
(37:55) Is Caffeine Bad for Your Gut?
(39:56) Impact of Snacking on Gut and Metabolism
(41:28) Do Gut Cleanses Work?
(43:07) Are Supplements Worth It?
(44:59) The Benefits of Walking After a Meal
(49:29) The Number One Thing to Change for Better Gut Health
(49:51) Why Sanitizer Isn't the Best Approach to Hygiene
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Newsletter: The Brain Food newsletter delivers actionable insights and thoughtful ideas every Sunday. It takes 5 minutes to read, and it’s completely free. Learn more and sign up at fs.blog/newsletter
------
Follow Shane Parrish:
X: https://x.com/shaneparrish
Insta: https://www.instagram.com/farnamstreet/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shane-parrish-050a2183/
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Follow Dr. Giulia Enders
X: https://x.com/giulia_enders
Check out Dr. Giulia’s Books:
Gut: The Inside Story of Our Body’s Most Underrated Organ: https://a.co/d/0hqm72mN
Organ Speak: What It Really Means to Listen to Our Bodies: https://a.co/d/07ClmNVu
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Thank you to the sponsors for this episode:
+CoinShares: Delivering Reason to Digital Asset Investing. https://coinshares.com/
+Granola AI, The AI notepad for people in back-to-back meetings: https://www.granola.ai/shane
Check out the Granola Notes
+HeyGen is a message-first AI video platform that helps people and AI agents turn ideas into professional video in minutes. Try for free at https://www.heygen.com/tkp
+LMNT: My go-to zero sugar electrolytes — get a free LMNT Sample Pack here: DrinkLMNT.com/TKP
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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