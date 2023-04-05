The Life Coach School Podcast is your go-to resource for learning, growing, and becoming certified as a Life Coach & Weight Loss Coach. Through this podcast, yo... More
Available Episodes
Ep #472: The Future Store
If you were to walk into a store that has every possible option for your future, what would you buy? Every possibility is available to you if you’re willing to walk into The Future Store with creativity, openness, and a true understanding of what you want. This week, I share how to use The Future Store exercise to decide what your future will look like and how to handle the pressure you feel to pick one option over another. Get full show notes and more information here: https://thelifecoachschool.com/472
5/4/2023
21:11
Ep #471: Defeat
Losing sucks. It might make you want to start over or to quit. However, I urge you to consider not doing either of those things. This week, learn about the importance of feeling defeat in your life, why you need to get specific about your defeat, and how to use this feeling to get closer to your next win. Get full show notes and more information here: https://thelifecoachschool.com/471
4/27/2023
20:41
Ep #470: Confidence Matters
If you want to accomplish your goals, improve your relationships, and rock your life, you need to grow your self-confidence. This is, of course, easier said than done. Discover how to grow your self-confidence without becoming arrogant, how to develop a growth mindset, and the most important advice you’ll ever receive if you have low self-esteem. It takes courage to generate confidence, and this episode shows you how to create both. Get full show notes and more information here: https://thelifecoachschool.com/470
4/20/2023
46:13
Ep #469: Mental Toughness
Some of you want to build up your mental toughness so you can get to that next level. However, some of you are using your mental toughness as a weapon against yourself and don’t know how to stop. This episode helps with both. Discover what mental toughness is, what it sounds like in your brain, and how to use it for yourself and not against yourself. I share some tips for building your mental toughness and some tips for when your mental toughness has gone too far. Get full show notes and more information here: https://thelifecoachschool.com/469
4/13/2023
25:26
Ep #468: Best of the Podcast Vol. 5
To shift thoughts that don’t serve us into ones that do, we need to learn how to sit with discomfort. We need to practice bringing awareness to our thoughts, allowing negative emotions, and shifting to a more positive attitude. That’s what I explore in this week’s Best Of episode. Hear why trying to find the source of your negative thought isn’t useful, why postponing fear creates more fear, how to label your thought errors, and more. Get full show notes and more information here: https://thelifecoachschool.com/468
