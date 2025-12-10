Momentum Reimagined with Amit Bhanti

Welcome to the very first episode of Momentum Reimagined, where we dive into inspiring stories of leadership, innovation, and redefining progress in healthcare. In today’s episode, our host, Amit Bhanti, CEO of Comprehensive Prosthetics and Orthotics - an industry trailblazer driven by purpose, compassion, and a relentless pursuit of making care more human.Amit shares the journey that led him from India to the United States, rooted in a family legacy of healthcare pioneers and fueled by a passion to restore not just mobility, but dignity for patients facing life’s toughest challenges. He opens up about the struggles and triumphs of building a business, the evolution of success from growth to impact, and how curiosity, resilience, and never rushing the process have shaped his approach to innovation and leadership.We’ll explore how Amit and his team are embracing cutting-edge technology - from data-driven care to AI-powered solutions and 3D printing, all with an unwavering focus on improving lives. This episode is more than just a story about healthcare: it’s a candid conversation about momentum, overcoming setbacks, and the power of staying in motion, no matter how unclear the path ahead may seem.Get ready to be inspired by the real moments that drive change, the lessons learned from failure, and the importance of leading with heart. This is just the beginning - join us as we reimagine what’s possible, one story at a time.Timestamps:00:00 "Following My Father's Footsteps"04:41 "Healthcare Innovation with Purpose"08:30 Immigrant Dream and Struggles13:13 Parents' Impactful Careers15:15 "Leadership Through Respect and Example"17:13 Evolving Leadership and Lifelong Learning21:07 "Constant Growth Drives Evolution"25:31 "Automating Healthcare with AI"27:44 "AI-Driven Care Innovation"32:36 Resilience and Innovation Build Success36:24 "Success Through Meaningful Impact"39:00 "Patience, Discipline, and Motion"43:40 Failure, Leadership, and Resilience46:35 "Momentum Reimagined Begins"Show Website - https://momentumreimagined.com/Amit Bhanti's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/amit-b-2610b04/Amit's Company: Comprehensive Prosthetics & Orthotics - https://www.cpousa.com/TopHealth Media - https://tophealth.care/