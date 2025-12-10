Momentum Reimagined with Amit Bhanti

Human First: Transforming Healthcare and Leadership With Conviction and Systems
12/03/2025 | 25 mins.
Welcome back to "Momentum Reimagined"! In this episode, Amit Bhanti unpacks the real mechanics of turning big ideas into lasting change. Forget the notion that innovation happens overnight, Amit Bhanti shares the reality: momentum is built slowly, requiring conviction, grit, and plenty of unglamorous hard work.Dr. Amit Bhanti explores the journey from vision to strategy, how innovation survives resistance, and the importance of staying grounded amid setbacks. Amit Bhanti reveals personal stories from building CPO into a nationally recognized organization, from early decisions that defied conventional wisdom to leading digital transformation in patient care with tools like 3D printing and AI.You'll hear honest insights about the loneliness of leadership, the value of curiosity in teams, and why human moments like cooking and connecting with family keep momentum alive for the long run. If you've ever struggled to keep moving forward when things get tough, this episode is packed with wisdom, practical advice, and the reminder that momentum isn't just speed; it's conviction and alignment.Tune in as Amit Bhanti challenges myths about innovation, shares strategies for building buy-in, and reimagine what it means to pursue big dreams, even when the going gets hard.Timestamps:00:00 "Embracing Digital from Day One"03:29 "Starting with Digital Records"08:58 "Human-First Healthcare Vision"10:23 "Leading Through Resistance"14:19 "Family, Connection, and Grounding Moments"17:51 "Reigniting Momentum Through Purpose"20:17 Curiosity Over Skills22:55 "Idea Testing and Momentum"25:41 Next Episode AnticipationShow Website - https://momentumreimagined.com/Amit Bhanti's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/amit-b-2610b04/Amit's Company: Comprehensive Prosthetics & Orthotics - https://www.cpousa.com/TopHealth Media - https://tophealth.care/
Why Agentic AI Will Replace EMRs and Transform Healthcare Administration
11/25/2025 | 43 mins.
Welcome back to Momentum Reimagined! In this episode, host Amit Bhanti sits down with his son, Aadi Bhanti - CEO of Hike Medical - to shake up everything you thought you knew about healthcare tech. Together, they dive deep into the administrative overload plaguing clinicians and explore why electronic medical records (EMRs) as we know them may soon be relics of the past.As they trace the explosive rise of healthcare admin roles and the stagnant evolution of EMR systems, Aadi Bhanti makes a bold prediction: agentic AI isn’t just about streamlining old systems, but completely reimagining how healthcare operates from the ground up. The conversation flows from personal stories to big-picture industry trends, touching on the potential for AI agents to take over repetitive administrative tasks, restore the patient-provider relationship, and even change what clinicians will need to learn in the future.Tune in to hear firsthand insights into the productivity revolution agentic AI could bring, the challenges of change management, and why believing in a better, more human-centered healthcare future is the bold leap leaders need to make right now.Timestamps:00:00 Healthcare's Administrative Growth Crisis04:20 Outdated EMRs and AI Solutions08:32 "Embracing Digital Transformation Transition"12:40 "Prep First, Then Deploy AI"13:53 "Prepare Processes Before Deploying AI"18:04 "Patient-First Approach to AI"22:12 "Systemic Issues in Healthcare Compliance"25:32 Future Healthcare System Interfaces28:02 Future of Clinicians with AI31:06 "EMRs: Progress or Stagnation?"34:49 "DME Workflow and Integration"38:22 "Healthcare Revolution Approaching Fast"39:52 "AI, Security, and Value Creation"Hike Medical - https://www.hikemedical.com/Aadi Bhanti - https://www.linkedin.com/in/aadihike/Show Website - https://momentumreimagined.com/Amit Bhanti's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/amit-b-2610b04/Amit's Company: Comprehensive Prosthetics & Orthotics - https://www.cpousa.com/TopHealth Media - https://tophealth.care/
Redefining Healthcare: Amit Bhanti’s Journey of Innovation, Leadership, and Human-Centered Progress
10/18/2025 | 47 mins.
Welcome to the very first episode of Momentum Reimagined, where we dive into inspiring stories of leadership, innovation, and redefining progress in healthcare. In today’s episode, our host, Amit Bhanti, CEO of Comprehensive Prosthetics and Orthotics - an industry trailblazer driven by purpose, compassion, and a relentless pursuit of making care more human.Amit shares the journey that led him from India to the United States, rooted in a family legacy of healthcare pioneers and fueled by a passion to restore not just mobility, but dignity for patients facing life’s toughest challenges. He opens up about the struggles and triumphs of building a business, the evolution of success from growth to impact, and how curiosity, resilience, and never rushing the process have shaped his approach to innovation and leadership.We’ll explore how Amit and his team are embracing cutting-edge technology - from data-driven care to AI-powered solutions and 3D printing, all with an unwavering focus on improving lives. This episode is more than just a story about healthcare: it’s a candid conversation about momentum, overcoming setbacks, and the power of staying in motion, no matter how unclear the path ahead may seem.Get ready to be inspired by the real moments that drive change, the lessons learned from failure, and the importance of leading with heart. This is just the beginning - join us as we reimagine what’s possible, one story at a time.Timestamps:00:00 "Following My Father's Footsteps"04:41 "Healthcare Innovation with Purpose"08:30 Immigrant Dream and Struggles13:13 Parents' Impactful Careers15:15 "Leadership Through Respect and Example"17:13 Evolving Leadership and Lifelong Learning21:07 "Constant Growth Drives Evolution"25:31 "Automating Healthcare with AI"27:44 "AI-Driven Care Innovation"32:36 Resilience and Innovation Build Success36:24 "Success Through Meaningful Impact"39:00 "Patience, Discipline, and Motion"43:40 Failure, Leadership, and Resilience46:35 "Momentum Reimagined Begins"Show Website - https://momentumreimagined.com/Amit Bhanti's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/amit-b-2610b04/Amit's Company: Comprehensive Prosthetics & Orthotics - https://www.cpousa.com/TopHealth Media - https://tophealth.care/
