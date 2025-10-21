The Triune of Health: Balancing Chemical, Physical, and Emotional Wellness for a Limitless Life
Welcome back to "Achieving Optimum Health." In this episode, host Dr. James Peter Cima for a deep dive into the Triune of Health, a holistic philosophy that’s helped thousands of patients transform their lives. Building on the inspiring origin story we learned in the first episode, Dr. Cima shares how true health is more than just good nutrition or physical fitness, it’s an interconnected state of chemical, physical, and mental-emotional well-being.You'll hear Dr. Cima ’s personal journey from skepticism to discovery, as he realized that lasting health cannot be explained by just one perspective. Together with Layla, they explore the biggest misconceptions in modern nutrition, the overlooked power of stress management, and the crucial roles movement, structure, and mental resilience play in healthy aging. Plus, Dr. Cima opens up about how his family, decades of patient stories, and his own struggles have shaped his practical approach to health.Whether you’re curious about how to eat for your unique body, want to unravel the confusion around cholesterol, or are searching for practical steps to start your own transformation, this episode is packed with wisdom and actionable tips. Get ready for an empowering look at how you can build “health without limits,” and why focusing on the whole person body, mind, and spirit can lead you to a life of greater vitality and fulfillment.00:00 "Diminished Quality of Aging Life"03:10 "Health's Importance for Quality Life"07:13 Stress: Problem-Solving Inefficiency10:48 Holistic Approach to Personal Health14:07 "Transformative Journey in Health"17:33 Dietary Causes of Tooth Decay22:42 Boost Bone Health: Protein & Exercise27:09 "Finding Hope Despite Challenges"30:09 Chiropractic Insights for Bodybuilding31:19 Effortless Grace of Athletes37:26 Addressing Society's Mental Health Crisis39:29 "Holiday Fun and Hard Work"42:58 Surprised Divorce Group Testimony47:25 Patients Teach Doctors Too50:58 Patient Insights on Body Connections53:54 "Prioritize Mental and Nutritional Health"56:19 "Unlimited Health Podcast Promotion"https://achieving-unlimited-health.podcastpage.io/ https://cimahealth.com/ https://cimasystem.com/ https://www.tophealth.care/ “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”