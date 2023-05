How Netflix Reality TV Almost Broke Joey Sasso

Watch the full video interview with Joey Sasso here: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/youtube/JoeySassoVOD Joey Sasso was the winner of The Circle season 1 on Netflix and has gone on to appear in several other reality and dating shows on Netflix like The Perfect Match... but what kind of effect does that have on a person? Fame, money, and glory are all things Joey wanted, but it turns out they came at an unexpected cost. I was a huge fan of Joey's and after circling each other for years we finally pulled off an interview so I could get inside the head of this upstate New York kid from the inner city. We discussed his extreme battle with mental health and addiction, his bruised upbringing boxing in Syracuse, the incredible drive he had to be an actor in Hollywood, and how pivoting to a life in reality tv was one of the most unexpected and fascinating decisions he's ever made. Follow Joey Sasso: IG: https://www.instagram.com/joeysasso/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/joey_sasso TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joeysassoo?lang=en Executive Producer and Host: Dr. Mike Varshavski Produced by Dan Owens and Sam Bowers Art by Caroline Weigum CONTACT: [email protected]