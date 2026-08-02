I'll teach you how to become the media's go-to expert in your field. Enroll in The Professional's Media Academy now: https://www.professionalsmediaacademy.com/



Fact Checks can be found in the video version of the episode the following timestamps:



4:24

6:15

48:12

54:28

54:55

1:04:25

1:25:00

1:31:30

1:34:40

2:14:20

2:22:10

2:29:00



Huge thanks to Dr. Mike Israetel of @RenaissancePeriodization for joining me on this episode. You can find his new book "The Aesthetic Revolution" here: https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/mike-israetel/the-aesthetic-revolution/9781538779842/



00:00 Intro

3:07 Profit Motivation In Medicine

21:00 Globalism

28:35 The Aesthetic Revolution

1:27:03 Research Problems / Drug Approvals

1:50:45 AI

2:21:35 Advanced Drugs

2:42:20 Exponential Growth

2:59:51 Deepfakes / Anonymous Internet

3:10:58 Biggest Mistakes / Age Reversal



Help us continue the fight against medical misinformation and change the world through charity by becoming a Doctor Mike Resident on Patreon where every month I donate 100% of the proceeds to the charity, organization, or cause of your choice! Residents get access to bonus content, and many other perks for just $10 a month. Become a Resident today: https://www.patreon.com/doctormike



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Executive Producer: Doctor Mike

Production Director and Editor: Dan Owens

Managing Editor and Producer: Sam Bowers

Editor and Designer: Caroline Weigum

Editor: Juan Carlos Zuniga



* Select photos/videos provided by Getty Images *



** The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace a consultation with your own doctor/health professional **