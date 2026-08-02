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The Checkup with Doctor Mike
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The Checkup with Doctor Mike

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Health & WellnessMedicine
The Checkup with Doctor Mike
Latest episode

102 episodes

  • The Checkup with Doctor Mike

    What To Do If Your Doctor Gaslights You | Dr. Bayo

    08/02/2026 | 1h 35 mins.
    I'll teach you how to become the media's go-to expert in your field. Enroll in The Professional's Media Academy now: https://www.professionalsmediaacademy.com/Listen to my podcast, The Checkup with Doctor Mike, here:Spotify: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/spotify/CheckUpSpotifyApple Podcasts: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/applepodcast/ApplePodcastsHuge thanks to  ⁨@Dr_Bayo⁩  for joining me on this episode. Check out her website https://clinicianswhocare.com/ to find doctor or nominate one you like!00:00 Intro01:36 Her Start In Medicine21:42 Family Medicine27:39 Bias Against Pain33:00 Power Dynamics38:20 She Almost Died48:10 Bias Against Black Women55:10 Medical Gaslighting1:07:38 MAHA / Private Equity1:26:14 Clinicians Who CareHelp us continue the fight against medical misinformation and change the world through charity by becoming a Doctor Mike Resident on Patreon where every month I donate 100% of the proceeds to the charity, organization, or cause of your choice! Residents get access to bonus content, and many other perks for just $10 a month. Become a Resident today:https://www.patreon.com/doctormikeLet’s connect:IG: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/instagram/DMinstagramTwitter: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/twitter/DMTwitterFB: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/facebook/DMFacebookTikTok: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/tiktok/DMTikTokReddit: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/reddit/DMRedditContact Email: DoctorMikeMedia@Gmail.comExecutive Producer: Doctor MikeProduction Director and Editor: Dan OwensManaging Editor and Producer: Sam BowersEditor and Designer: Caroline WeigumEditor: Juan Carlos Zuniga* Select photos/videos provided by Getty Images *** The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace a consultation with your own doctor/health professional **
  • The Checkup with Doctor Mike

    Debating Everything With Dr. Mike Israetel

    07/05/2026 | 3h 28 mins.
    I'll teach you how to become the media's go-to expert in your field. Enroll in The Professional's Media Academy now: https://www.professionalsmediaacademy.com/

    Fact Checks can be found in the video version of the episode the following timestamps:

    4:24
    6:15
    48:12
    54:28
    54:55
    1:04:25
    1:25:00
    1:31:30
    1:34:40
    2:14:20
    2:22:10
    2:29:00

    Huge thanks to Dr. Mike Israetel of  @RenaissancePeriodization  for joining me on this episode. You can find his new book "The Aesthetic Revolution" here: https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/mike-israetel/the-aesthetic-revolution/9781538779842/

    00:00 Intro
    3:07 Profit Motivation In Medicine
    21:00 Globalism
    28:35 The Aesthetic Revolution
    1:27:03 Research Problems / Drug Approvals
    1:50:45 AI
    2:21:35 Advanced Drugs
    2:42:20 Exponential Growth
    2:59:51 Deepfakes / Anonymous Internet
    3:10:58 Biggest Mistakes / Age Reversal 

    Help us continue the fight against medical misinformation and change the world through charity by becoming a Doctor Mike Resident on Patreon where every month I donate 100% of the proceeds to the charity, organization, or cause of your choice! Residents get access to bonus content, and many other perks for just $10 a month. Become a Resident today: https://www.patreon.com/doctormike

    Let’s connect:
    IG: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/instagram/DMinstagram
    Twitter: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/twitter/DMTwitter
    FB: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/facebook/DMFacebook
    TikTok: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/tiktok/DMTikTokReddit: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/reddit/DM
    Reddit
    Contact Email: DoctorMikeMedia@Gmail.com

    Executive Producer: Doctor Mike
    Production Director and Editor: Dan Owens
    Managing Editor and Producer: Sam Bowers
    Editor and Designer: Caroline Weigum
    Editor: Juan Carlos Zuniga

    * Select photos/videos provided by Getty Images *

    ** The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace a consultation with your own doctor/health professional **
  • The Checkup with Doctor Mike

    How To Strengthen Your Brain As You Age | Dr. Majid Fotuhi

    06/29/2026 | 1h 49 mins.
    I'll teach you how to become the media's go-to expert in your field. Enroll in The Professional's Media Academy now: https://www.professionalsmediaacademy.com/

    Check out Dr. Majid Fotuhi's book here: https://a.co/d/0go6ywgt

    00:00
    01:30 His Background
    08:35 Improving Memory
    19:25 Alzheimers
    26:38 Why are they buying in?
    36:46 Adherence Long Term
    43:15 Breathing Exercise
    53:32 The Psychology Of Influence
    58:30 How to reduce your own risk
    1:11:52 Lifespan / Aging
    1:19:30 Genetic Tests / Full Body MRI
    1:32:30 Diet / Supplements
    1:38:15 IQ Tests

    Help us continue the fight against medical misinformation and change the world through charity by becoming a Doctor Mike Resident on Patreon where every month I donate 100% of the proceeds to the charity, organization, or cause of your choice! Residents get access to bonus content, and many other perks for just $10 a month. Become a Resident today: https://www.patreon.com/doctormike

    Let’s connect:
    IG: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/instagram/DMinstagram
    Twitter: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/twitter/DMTwitter
    FB: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/facebook/DMFacebook
    TikTok: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/tiktok/DMTikTok
    Reddit: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/reddit/DMReddit
    Contact Email: DoctorMikeMedia@Gmail.com
    Executive Producer: Doctor Mike
    Production Director and Editor: Dan Owens
    Managing Editor and Producer: Sam Bowers
    Editor and Designer: Caroline Weigum
    Editor: Juan Carlos Zuniga

    * Select photos/videos provided by Getty Images *

    ** The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace a consultation with your own doctor/health professional **
  • The Checkup with Doctor Mike

    An Honest Conversation About Looksmaxxing | Jonathan Haidt

    06/24/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    I'll teach you how to become the media's go-to expert in your field. Enroll in The Professional's Media Academy now: https://www.professionalsmediaacademy.com/Check out Jonathan Haidt's books here:The Anxious Generation: https://www.anxiousgeneration.com/bookThe Amazing Generation: https://www.anxiousgeneration.com/book/amazinggeneration00:00 Intro02:13 Starting Kids Early12:05 Targeting Gen Z13:50 LGBTQ “Lifelines”19:30 Suing Social Media Companies22:40 Boys Suffering33:34 Defining Terms39:56 Phone Free Schools45:00 Vapes53:20 Gen Z’s Feedback1:00:55 Predictions1:10:20 Does Abstinence Work?1:13:50 Prediction MarketsHelp us continue the fight against medical misinformation and change the world through charity by becoming a Doctor Mike Resident on Patreon where every month I donate 100% of the proceeds to the charity, organization, or cause of your choice! Residents get access to bonus content, and many other perks for just $10 a month. Become a Resident today:https://www.patreon.com/doctormikeLet’s connect:IG: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/instagram/DMinstagramTwitter: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/twitter/DMTwitterFB: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/facebook/DMFacebookTikTok: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/tiktok/DMTikTokReddit: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/reddit/DMRedditContact Email: DoctorMikeMedia@Gmail.comExecutive Producer: Doctor MikeProduction Director and Editor: Dan OwensManaging Editor and Producer: Sam BowersEditor and Designer: Caroline WeigumEditor: Juan Carlos Zuniga* Select photos/videos provided by Getty Images *** The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace a consultation with your own doctor/health professional **
  • The Checkup with Doctor Mike

    The Harsh Reality Of Being A Firefighter | Fire Department Chronicles

    06/14/2026 | 2h 6 mins.
    I'll teach you how to become the media's go-to expert in your field. Enroll in The Professional's Media Academy now: https://www.professionalsmediaacademy.com/

    Huge thanks to Jason Patton of  @FireDepartmentChronicles  for joining me on the pod!

    00:00 Intro
    01:55 Becoming A Firefighter
    15:37 Paramedic vs. EMT vs. Ambulance Driver
    24:10 Danger Of Firefighting
    44:27 Advice For Firefighters
    51:49 Firefighter Shows / Myths
    59:28 Cause Of Fires
    1:10:15 Strangest Encounters
    1:28:40 Saving Obese Patients / Cats
    1:38:35 Private Firefighters
    1:41:00 Life Story
    1:49:36 Volunteer Firefighting / Coffee
    1:55:00 Airplane Rescue
    2:02:35 The Future

    Help us continue the fight against medical misinformation and change the world through charity by becoming a Doctor Mike Resident on Patreon where every month I donate 100% of the proceeds to the charity, organization, or cause of your choice! Residents get access to bonus content, and many other perks for just $10 a month. Become a Resident today:https://www.patreon.com/doctormike

    Let’s connect:
    IG: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/instagram/DMinstagram
    Twitter: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/twitter/DMTwitter
    FB: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/facebook/DMFacebook
    TikTok: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/tiktok/DMTikTok
    Reddit: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/reddit/DMReddit
    Contact Email: DoctorMikeMedia@Gmail.com

    Executive Producer: Doctor Mike
    Production Director and Editor: Dan Owens
    Managing Editor and Producer: Sam Bowers
    Editor and Designer: Caroline Weigum
    Editor: Juan Carlos Zuniga
    * Select photos/videos provided by Getty Images *

    ** The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace a consultation with your own doctor/health professional **
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About The Checkup with Doctor Mike
In The Checkup, board-certified family medicine physician, Dr. Mike, interviews the biggest names in Hollywood, Washington, sports, music, digital, and everywhere else about their physical, mental, and emotional health, so we can all learn to live happy and healthy together. Watch full video episodes: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/youtube/playlist/CheckupPodcastPlaylist IG: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/instagram/CheckupPod Twitter: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/twitter/DMTwitter Facebook: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/facebook/DMFacebook Contact Email: DoctorMikeMedia@Gmail.com Host and Executive Producer: Doctor Mike Produced by Dan Owens and Sam Bowers Art by Caroline Weigum ** The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace a consultation with your own doctor/health professional **
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