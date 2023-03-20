Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Checkup with Doctor Mike

Podcast The Checkup with Doctor Mike
Doctor Mike
In The Checkup, board-certified family medicine physician, Dr. Mike, interviews the biggest names in Hollywood, Washington, sports, music, digital, and everywhe... More
In The Checkup, board-certified family medicine physician, Dr. Mike, interviews the biggest names in Hollywood, Washington, sports, music, digital, and everywhe... More

  • Sam & Colby Open Up About Testicular Cancer & Chemotherapy
    Watch the full video interview with Sam and Colby here: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/youtube/SamandColbyInterview Colby Brock is battling testicular cancer. As one-half of the prolific horror YouTube duo, Sam and Colby, he's no stranger to terrifying paranormal and terrifying supernatural phenomena. He was a stranger to the testicular cancer diagnosis he received just a few months ago. So today I wanted to sit down and dig deep into the history of Colby's case, look as his medical records, and help him make some very difficult devisions about his own health. Executive Producer and Host: Dr. Mike Varshavski Produced by Dan Owens and Sam Bowers Art by Caroline Weigum CONTACT: [email protected]
    4/26/2023
    1:56:59
  • Steve Madden Loves Quaaludes, Hates Adderall, & Is Addicted To Nose Spray
    Buy Steve's new book here - The Cobbler: How I Disrupted an Industry, Fell from Grace, and Came Back Stronger Than Ever: https://www.amazon.com/Cobbler-Disrupted-Industry-Grace-Stronger/dp/B0BLC2BT86 Steve Madden is a world-renowned shoe designer, entrepreneur, and convicted felon. Quite the combination of accolades. Steve started his shoe empire hustling his designs in New York City until one day he came in contact with Jordan Belfort, The Wolf Of Wallstreet. Jordan helped Steve take his shoe company public, raise millions of dollars, but broke the law along the way, landing Steve in federal prison for 41 months. Today I talked to Steve about his time in prison, his philosophy in designing shoes, his addiction to nose spray, his struggles with sobriety, and the amazing work he's doing getting former inmates back on their feet when they finish their prison sentences. Executive Producer and Host: Dr. Mike Varshavski Produced by Dan Owens and Sam Bowers Art by Caroline Weigum CONTACT: [email protected]
    4/21/2023
    30:12
  • How Netflix Reality TV Almost Broke Joey Sasso
    Watch the full video interview with Joey Sasso here: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/youtube/JoeySassoVOD Joey Sasso was the winner of The Circle season 1 on Netflix and has gone on to appear in several other reality and dating shows on Netflix like The Perfect Match... but what kind of effect does that have on a person? Fame, money, and glory are all things Joey wanted, but it turns out they came at an unexpected cost. I was a huge fan of Joey's and after circling each other for years we finally pulled off an interview so I could get inside the head of this upstate New York kid from the inner city. We discussed his extreme battle with mental health and addiction, his bruised upbringing boxing in Syracuse, the incredible drive he had to be an actor in Hollywood, and how pivoting to a life in reality tv was one of the most unexpected and fascinating decisions he's ever made. Follow Joey Sasso: IG: https://www.instagram.com/joeysasso/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/joey_sasso TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joeysassoo?lang=en Executive Producer and Host: Dr. Mike Varshavski Produced by Dan Owens and Sam Bowers Art by Caroline Weigum CONTACT: [email protected]
    4/7/2023
    1:58:59
  • Talking PrEP, Chlamydia, and Therapy with Chris Olsen
    Watch the full video interview here: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/youtube/ChrisOlsen Chris Olsen is a hilarious TikTok and digital creator who is the founder of the new coffee brand, Flight Fuel, which was directly inspired by his viral TikTok series where he delivered coffee to famous celebrities all around the globe. Today we talked about the origins of his coffee series, how he met and befriended Meghan Trainor, is colorful history with STI's like chlamydia, his recent dating woes, his diet and supplement routine, and so much more. This is probably the silliest episode of the show I've done to date and just hope next time Chris brings me a cup of coffee for myself! Buy Flight Fuel here: https://flightfuelcoffee.com/ Follow Chris Olsen: YouTube: @chrisolsen9689  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrisolsen/?hl=en TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chris?lang=en Executive Producer and Host: Dr. Mike Varshavski Produced by Dan Owens and Sam Bowers Art by Caroline Weigum CONTACT: [email protected]
    3/27/2023
    1:40:50
  • How Cancer Doctors Failed Her | Hannah Fry
    Watch the full video interview here: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/youtube/HannahFryVOD Hannah Fry is a British Mathematician and the host of several science/education shows, including her newest project "The Future with Hannah Fry" available through Bloomberg. I invited her on the show to discuss biohacking and what the future of medicine holds for us, as well as Hannah's history of cancer, monogamy, dating apps, and how you can use math to find true love. The Future with Hannah Fry: https://www.bloomberg.com/originals/series/the-future-hannah-fry Follow Hannah here: YouTube: https://www.facebook.com/FryRSquared/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fryrsquared/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FryRsquared Executive Producer and Host: Dr. Mike Varshavski Produced by Dan Owens and Sam Bowers Art by Caroline Weigum CONTACT: [email protected]
    3/20/2023
    1:41:44

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About The Checkup with Doctor Mike

In The Checkup, board-certified family medicine physician, Dr. Mike, interviews the biggest names in Hollywood, Washington, sports, music, digital, and everywhere else about their physical, mental, and emotional health, so we can all learn to live happy and healthy together. 5-Star reviews will have their medical questions from the review answered on the show! Watch full video episodes: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/youtube/channel/TheCheckUp IG: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/instagram/DMinstagram Twitter: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/twitter/DMTwitter Facebook: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/facebook/DMFacebook Contact Email: [email protected] Host and Executive Producer: Doctor Mike Produced by Dan Owens and Sam Bowers Art by Caroline Weigum ** The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace a consultation with your own doctor/health professional **
