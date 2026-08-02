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102 episodes
- I'll teach you how to become the media's go-to expert in your field. Enroll in The Professional's Media Academy now: https://www.professionalsmediaacademy.com/Listen to my podcast, The Checkup with Doctor Mike, here:Spotify: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/spotify/CheckUpSpotifyApple Podcasts: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/applepodcast/ApplePodcastsHuge thanks to @Dr_Bayo for joining me on this episode. Check out her website https://clinicianswhocare.com/ to find doctor or nominate one you like!00:00 Intro01:36 Her Start In Medicine21:42 Family Medicine27:39 Bias Against Pain33:00 Power Dynamics38:20 She Almost Died48:10 Bias Against Black Women55:10 Medical Gaslighting1:07:38 MAHA / Private Equity1:26:14 Clinicians Who CareHelp us continue the fight against medical misinformation and change the world through charity by becoming a Doctor Mike Resident on Patreon where every month I donate 100% of the proceeds to the charity, organization, or cause of your choice! Residents get access to bonus content, and many other perks for just $10 a month. Become a Resident today:https://www.patreon.com/doctormikeLet’s connect:IG: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/instagram/DMinstagramTwitter: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/twitter/DMTwitterFB: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/facebook/DMFacebookTikTok: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/tiktok/DMTikTokReddit: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/reddit/DMRedditContact Email: DoctorMikeMedia@Gmail.comExecutive Producer: Doctor MikeProduction Director and Editor: Dan OwensManaging Editor and Producer: Sam BowersEditor and Designer: Caroline WeigumEditor: Juan Carlos Zuniga* Select photos/videos provided by Getty Images *** The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace a consultation with your own doctor/health professional **
- I'll teach you how to become the media's go-to expert in your field. Enroll in The Professional's Media Academy now: https://www.professionalsmediaacademy.com/
Fact Checks can be found in the video version of the episode the following timestamps:
4:24
6:15
48:12
54:28
54:55
1:04:25
1:25:00
1:31:30
1:34:40
2:14:20
2:22:10
2:29:00
Huge thanks to Dr. Mike Israetel of @RenaissancePeriodization for joining me on this episode. You can find his new book "The Aesthetic Revolution" here: https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/mike-israetel/the-aesthetic-revolution/9781538779842/
00:00 Intro
3:07 Profit Motivation In Medicine
21:00 Globalism
28:35 The Aesthetic Revolution
1:27:03 Research Problems / Drug Approvals
1:50:45 AI
2:21:35 Advanced Drugs
2:42:20 Exponential Growth
2:59:51 Deepfakes / Anonymous Internet
3:10:58 Biggest Mistakes / Age Reversal
Help us continue the fight against medical misinformation and change the world through charity by becoming a Doctor Mike Resident on Patreon where every month I donate 100% of the proceeds to the charity, organization, or cause of your choice! Residents get access to bonus content, and many other perks for just $10 a month. Become a Resident today: https://www.patreon.com/doctormike
Let’s connect:
IG: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/instagram/DMinstagram
Twitter: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/twitter/DMTwitter
FB: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/facebook/DMFacebook
TikTok: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/tiktok/DMTikTokReddit: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/reddit/DM
Reddit
Contact Email: DoctorMikeMedia@Gmail.com
Executive Producer: Doctor Mike
Production Director and Editor: Dan Owens
Managing Editor and Producer: Sam Bowers
Editor and Designer: Caroline Weigum
Editor: Juan Carlos Zuniga
* Select photos/videos provided by Getty Images *
** The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace a consultation with your own doctor/health professional **
- I'll teach you how to become the media's go-to expert in your field. Enroll in The Professional's Media Academy now: https://www.professionalsmediaacademy.com/
Check out Dr. Majid Fotuhi's book here: https://a.co/d/0go6ywgt
00:00
01:30 His Background
08:35 Improving Memory
19:25 Alzheimers
26:38 Why are they buying in?
36:46 Adherence Long Term
43:15 Breathing Exercise
53:32 The Psychology Of Influence
58:30 How to reduce your own risk
1:11:52 Lifespan / Aging
1:19:30 Genetic Tests / Full Body MRI
1:32:30 Diet / Supplements
1:38:15 IQ Tests
Help us continue the fight against medical misinformation and change the world through charity by becoming a Doctor Mike Resident on Patreon where every month I donate 100% of the proceeds to the charity, organization, or cause of your choice! Residents get access to bonus content, and many other perks for just $10 a month. Become a Resident today: https://www.patreon.com/doctormike
Let’s connect:
IG: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/instagram/DMinstagram
Twitter: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/twitter/DMTwitter
FB: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/facebook/DMFacebook
TikTok: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/tiktok/DMTikTok
Reddit: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/reddit/DMReddit
Contact Email: DoctorMikeMedia@Gmail.com
Executive Producer: Doctor Mike
Production Director and Editor: Dan Owens
Managing Editor and Producer: Sam Bowers
Editor and Designer: Caroline Weigum
Editor: Juan Carlos Zuniga
* Select photos/videos provided by Getty Images *
** The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace a consultation with your own doctor/health professional **
- I'll teach you how to become the media's go-to expert in your field. Enroll in The Professional's Media Academy now: https://www.professionalsmediaacademy.com/Check out Jonathan Haidt's books here:The Anxious Generation: https://www.anxiousgeneration.com/bookThe Amazing Generation: https://www.anxiousgeneration.com/book/amazinggeneration00:00 Intro02:13 Starting Kids Early12:05 Targeting Gen Z13:50 LGBTQ “Lifelines”19:30 Suing Social Media Companies22:40 Boys Suffering33:34 Defining Terms39:56 Phone Free Schools45:00 Vapes53:20 Gen Z’s Feedback1:00:55 Predictions1:10:20 Does Abstinence Work?1:13:50 Prediction MarketsHelp us continue the fight against medical misinformation and change the world through charity by becoming a Doctor Mike Resident on Patreon where every month I donate 100% of the proceeds to the charity, organization, or cause of your choice! Residents get access to bonus content, and many other perks for just $10 a month. Become a Resident today:https://www.patreon.com/doctormikeLet’s connect:IG: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/instagram/DMinstagramTwitter: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/twitter/DMTwitterFB: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/facebook/DMFacebookTikTok: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/tiktok/DMTikTokReddit: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/reddit/DMRedditContact Email: DoctorMikeMedia@Gmail.comExecutive Producer: Doctor MikeProduction Director and Editor: Dan OwensManaging Editor and Producer: Sam BowersEditor and Designer: Caroline WeigumEditor: Juan Carlos Zuniga* Select photos/videos provided by Getty Images *** The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace a consultation with your own doctor/health professional **
- I'll teach you how to become the media's go-to expert in your field. Enroll in The Professional's Media Academy now: https://www.professionalsmediaacademy.com/
Huge thanks to Jason Patton of @FireDepartmentChronicles for joining me on the pod!
00:00 Intro
01:55 Becoming A Firefighter
15:37 Paramedic vs. EMT vs. Ambulance Driver
24:10 Danger Of Firefighting
44:27 Advice For Firefighters
51:49 Firefighter Shows / Myths
59:28 Cause Of Fires
1:10:15 Strangest Encounters
1:28:40 Saving Obese Patients / Cats
1:38:35 Private Firefighters
1:41:00 Life Story
1:49:36 Volunteer Firefighting / Coffee
1:55:00 Airplane Rescue
2:02:35 The Future
Help us continue the fight against medical misinformation and change the world through charity by becoming a Doctor Mike Resident on Patreon where every month I donate 100% of the proceeds to the charity, organization, or cause of your choice! Residents get access to bonus content, and many other perks for just $10 a month. Become a Resident today:https://www.patreon.com/doctormike
Let’s connect:
IG: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/instagram/DMinstagram
Twitter: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/twitter/DMTwitter
FB: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/facebook/DMFacebook
TikTok: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/tiktok/DMTikTok
Reddit: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/reddit/DMReddit
Contact Email: DoctorMikeMedia@Gmail.com
Executive Producer: Doctor Mike
Production Director and Editor: Dan Owens
Managing Editor and Producer: Sam Bowers
Editor and Designer: Caroline Weigum
Editor: Juan Carlos Zuniga
* Select photos/videos provided by Getty Images *
** The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace a consultation with your own doctor/health professional **
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About The Checkup with Doctor Mike
In The Checkup, board-certified family medicine physician, Dr. Mike, interviews the biggest names in Hollywood, Washington, sports, music, digital, and everywhere else about their physical, mental, and emotional health, so we can all learn to live happy and healthy together. Watch full video episodes: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/youtube/playlist/CheckupPodcastPlaylist IG: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/instagram/CheckupPod Twitter: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/twitter/DMTwitter Facebook: https://go.doctormikemedia.com/facebook/DMFacebook Contact Email: DoctorMikeMedia@Gmail.com Host and Executive Producer: Doctor Mike Produced by Dan Owens and Sam Bowers Art by Caroline Weigum ** The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace a consultation with your own doctor/health professional **Podcast website
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