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272 episodes
E272: What Do Men Really Think About….? (Part 5) Rough Sex, Vibrators, and What Turns Them Off08/06/2026 | 59 mins.It’s time for another episode of What Do Men Really Think About… and Xander’s back in the hot seat to answer your burning questions about preferences, fantasies, the death grip, and how to give better feedback in bed.
Plus, we’re giving you questions to share with your partner to help you get on the same page and build your goals for your sex life!
💛 In this episode, you'll hear:
🔥 Do men actually prefer rough sex?
💬 The most misunderstood thing about men and sex
🕯️ How to use the 5 to 10 minutes right after sex for more connection
🗣️ Do men really want feedback in bed?
🍑 Reverse cowgirl, the view, and the butthole anxiety
💧 How men really feel about discharge and everything else your body does during sex
🔌 Do men get upset when you need a vibrator to orgasm?
❓ A round of quick fire preference questions to take home and ask your partner tonight
🕯️ Want more connection, intimacy, and spark in your relationship every single month?
The Spark is our monthly membership for couples who want to keep intimacy alive without having to figure it all out on their own.
Fresh, doable ways to connect delivered every month, so you never run out of ideas
Real guidance from a sex therapist and her very own regular dude
Low pressure prompts and conversations that actually fit your real life
Built for couples in any season, whether things feel stuck or you just want more of a good thing
💛 Stay Connected
👉🏻 Check out The Spark here: https://vmtherapy.com/spark
📸 Follow us on Instagram → https://instagram.com/vanessaandxander
💌 Get our weekly email, real talk, expert tips, and zero shame → https://vmtherapy.com/subscribe
==========================
THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS
==========================
👏Thanks Blissy. Because you’re a listener, Blissy is offering 60-nights risk-free PLUS use code PILLOWPOD to get an additional 30% off. Your skin and hair will thank you!➡︎https://blissy.com/PILLOWPOD
👏Thanks Cure. Cure Hydration just launched in Target, which I'm genuinely pumped about. I stocked up last week and the box is already half gone. So next time you're at Target, grab some! Use the code PILLOWTALKS for 20% off. ➡︎https://curehydration.com/PILLOWTALKS
👏Thanks Quince. Make your summer wardrobe easier. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada too. ➡︎https://quince.com/pillow
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- You're finally in bed together, but you can’t stop thinking about tomorrow's to-do list.
We've all heard the advice to “just let go”. Stop thinking, stop controlling, lose yourself.
But 80% of you tell us that you struggle to actually do that.
So we're saying something a little controversial this week: "just let go" might be the worst sex advice out there. Listen in to learn what actually helps you feel present and connected to your partner during sex.
💛 In this episode, you'll hear:
Why "just let go" tends to backfire and pull you further into your head
The real reasons your brain won't quiet down
Why you'll never be perfectly present the whole time, and why that's actually OK
The questions to ask yourself mid-distraction to spot what's really in the way
A better goal to chase than "letting go”
How your nervous system decides whether pleasure feels safe, and how to help it settle
If you've ever laid there convinced something's wrong with you for not being able to switch off, nothing is. Your brain is doing exactly what brains do, and there's a kinder, more useful way in.
The Spark is our $9/month membership for keeping playfulness, curiosity, and closeness alive when real life keeps getting in the way.
If this episode hit home, it's the easiest place to start putting it into practice:
Fresh prompts, date ideas, and conversation starters delivered every month
Built for real couples with real lives, not just the honeymoon phase
Small, doable ways to stay connected and get out of your head together
👉🏻 Check out The Spark here: https://vmtherapy.com/spark
Stay connected
Follow us on Instagram at https://instagram.com/vanessaandxander.
Get our weekly email at https://vmtherapy.com/subscribe.
Loving the show? Subscribe to Pillow Talks wherever you listen, and leave a review to help more people find us.
==========================
THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS
==========================
👏Thanks Quince. Make your summer wardrobe easier. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada too. ➡︎https://quince.com/pillow
👏Thanks Cozy Earth. Made from viscose from bamboo — breathable, soft, and built for summer. Use code PILLOW for an exclusive 20% off. If you get a Post-Purchase Survey, be sure to mention you heard about Cozy Earth right here!➡︎https://cozyearth.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- We ran a poll and 67% of couples told us they feel more like roommates than partners.
This week we're walking through our D.R.I.F.T. Framework: the 5 silent relationship killers that chip away at intimacy, plus the small shifts that bring you back to each other.
💛 In this episode, you'll hear:
The full D.R.I.F.T. Framework and why that 67% roommate stat lands so hard for so many couples
📱 How the average person's 144 daily phone checks can turn date night into two people scrolling side by side
🔁 When "who's grabbing the kids?" takes over and the deeper conversations start to disappear
😐 Why the absence of conflict isn't the same as closeness
🙏 The gratitude gap that lets resentment move in, and why appreciation is one of the biggest predictors of a happy marriage
🤝 How the "bristle reaction" kills everyday affection, and the 10-second reset that brings it back
These might feel like small things, but over time they add up to real distance. The good news: once you can name them, you can start to shift them, together.
🕯️ Ready to swap the drift for a little more spark every month?
The Spark is our monthly membership for couples who want to keep choosing each other on purpose, with low-pressure ways to stay close long after the credits roll on date night.
Fresh ways to reconnect that you don't have to dream up yourself, so "fine" never gets the chance to settle in
Simple, doable ideas that bring real conversation and everyday, non-sexual affection back into your week
A monthly nudge to keep intimacy intentional, because connection takes intention, not mind-reading
👉🏻 Check out The Spark here: https://vmtherapy.com/spark
💛 Stay Connected
📸 Follow us on Instagram → https://instagram.com/vanessaandxander
💌 Get our weekly email, real talk, expert tips, and zero shame → https://vmtherapy.com/subscribe
🎧 Subscribe to Pillow Talks wherever you get your podcasts!
==========================
THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS
==========================
👏Thanks Quince. Make your summer wardrobe easier. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada too. ➡︎https://quince.com/pillow
👏Thanks Wild Alaskan. Get $35 off your first order of premium, wild-caught seafood. Get seafood you can trust. ➡︎http://wildalaskan.com/PILLOW
👏Thanks Cure. Cure Hydration just launched in Target, which I'm genuinely pumped about. I stocked up last week and the box is already half gone. So next time you're at Target, grab some! Use the code PILLOWTALKS for 20% off. ➡︎https://curehydration.com/PILLOWTALKS
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Every couple has that one thing they’ll argue about until the end of time. TV in the bedroom. How to load the dishwasher. Can men and women just be friends? 👀
We asked our community to send us the disagreements they just can’t seem to settle with their partner, and today we’re weighing in as your official referees.
💛 In this episode, you'll hear:
💋 Is oral foreplay or the main event?
🐾 If the pet falls asleep on your lap, are you officially off chore duty?
👀 Can men and women really be just friends? Our take.
✂️ Who gets the final say when it comes to grooming and body hair?
🕯️ Want more fun, flirting, and connection with your partner every single month?
The Spark is our monthly membership full of playful, low-pressure ways to keep things exciting, no matter how different the two of you are.
Fresh sweet & spicy date ideas, conversation starters, and intimacy prompts every month
Simple ways to reconnect, even on your busiest weeks
Something you can actually look forward to doing together without having to plan a thing
👉🏻 Check out The Spark here: https://vmtherapy.com/spark
💛 Stay Connected
📸 Follow us on Instagram → https://instagram.com/vanessaandxander
💌 Get our weekly email, real talk, expert tips, and zero shame → https://vmtherapy.com/subscribe
🎧 Subscribe to Pillow Talks wherever you get your podcasts!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- It’s Xander’s birthday! And this week for our Ask Us Anything episode, we decided to answer some of your personal questions!
This one really pulls back the curtain on us as a couple. Ready for honest reactions, beyond real talk, and more than a little oversharing?
💛 In this episode, you'll hear:
Whether we've ever set foot in a swingers or sex club
If we’re starting an Only Fans
Is it weird that our parents know intimate details about our sex lives because of what we do
Our honest answers about giving each other the Ick
Who really initiates more between the two of us
Our favorite time of day for sex, and the reasoning behind it
How we handle the creeps who show up in our comments
The single position we'd choose if we had to pick just one forever
At the end of the day, we're two people figuring out long-term love, running a business, and life together… while keeping intimacy our priority. Thanks for being on the ride with us.
🔥 The Ultimate Foreplay Guides: https://vmtherapy.com/foreplay
🔥 Ultimate Sex Positions: http://vmtherapy.com/ultimatesex
🔥 The Art of Initiation: https://buy.vmtherapy.com/art-of-initiation?utm_term=podcast
🔗 Links & Resources
🛏️ Get the TABU Pillow — Comfortable, discreet, and actually changes the angle in ways that make a big difference 🔥. We’re obsessed. → https://vmtherapy.com/pillow
💛 Stay Connected
📸 Follow us on Instagram → https://instagram.com/vanessaandxander
💌 Get our weekly email, real talk, expert tips, and zero shame → https://vmtherapy.com/subscribe
🎧 Subscribe to Pillow Talks wherever you get your podcasts!
==========================
THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS
==========================
👏Thanks Quince. Elevate your summer wardrobe. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada too. ➡︎https://quince.com/pillow
👏Thanks Cozy Earth. Made from viscose from bamboo — breathable, soft, and built for summer. Use code PILLOW for an exclusive 20% off. If you get a Post-Purchase Survey, be sure to mention you heard about Cozy Earth right here!➡︎https://cozyearth.com
👏Thanks Cure. So Cure Hydration is officially in Target now, which I'm way too excited about. I stocked up last week and I'm not ashamed to say I've already restocked. Use the code PILLOWTALKS for 20% off. ➡︎https://curehydration.com/PILLOWTALKS
👏Thanks Blissy. Because you’re a listener, Blissy is offering 60-nights risk-free PLUS use code PILLOWPOD to get an additional 30% off. Your skin and hair will thank you!➡︎https://blissy.com/PILLOWPOD
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Pillow Talks
Meet Vanessa and Xander Marin, your new BFF couple friends! She’s a sex therapist with 20 years of experience and he’s a regular dude. Together they’re the shockingly open, slightly nerdy, and seriously funny couple you want to grab sushi with. They share the ups and downs in their relationship while giving you step-by-step techniques for improving yours. Subscribe for your weekly double date full of totally do-able sex tips, practical relationship advice, hilarious and honest stories of what really goes on behind closed bedroom doors, and so much more. It’s the sex education you WISH you’d had!Podcast website
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