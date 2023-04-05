Leading functional medicine expert and best-selling author Dr. Will Cole has consulted thousands of people around the world on their health journey. Now is the ... More
Debunking Clean Skincare Myths, Shocking Pore-Clogging Ingredients & Acne Triggering Foods & Supplements To Avoid with Danielle Gronich + Kayleigh Christina
In this episode, Dr. Will Cole is joined again by CLEARSTEM Skincare founders, Danielle Gronich (The Acne Guru) and Kayleigh Christina. On a mission to educate people on the connection between acne and what's going on inside the body, Danielle and Kayleigh are able to help individuals overcome their skin problems from the inside-out. From the surprising pore-clogging ingredients you need to avoid, pro-tips for choosing clean makeup and sunscreen, and why certain people are more prone to breakouts, this episode is your masterclass in achieving the clear, vibrant skin of your dreams.
4/27/2023
1:12:22
Jessie Inchauspé: The Glucose Goddess & Her Secrets For Increased Energy, Crushed Cravings, Clear Skin & Balanced Blood Sugar
In this episode, Dr. Will Cole is joined by biochemist and author, Jessie Inchauspé. After the success of her first book, The Glucose Revolution, Jessie set out to guide people through how to balance their blood sugar in her newest book, The Glucose Goddess Method. By showing us the top four secrets to managing blood sugar and giving us steps to practically implement them in our daily lives, we can begin to transform our health from the inside out. She also shows us the real life, clinical results of her 4-week program and how changing your blood sugar is foundational to our overall health including improved mental health, better sleep, clearer skin, restored energy, balanced hormones, and so much more.
4/24/2023
1:03:32
Denise Vasi: Diversity + Representation in Wellness, Home Births, Healthy Eating Pro-Tips For Parents & Clean Beauty Myths
In this episode Dr. Will Cole is joined by founder of clean beauty and self-care platform, Maed, Denise Vasi. Born out of her own search for answers around health and wellness during her first pregnancy, Vasi created Maed as a community for women of all ages and backgrounds. Through her personal wellness evolution, she shows us the importance of teaching your children about nutrition and gives up pro-tips for clean eating for the entire family. Plus, we dive into the misrepresentation of women of color in the wellness world and what that can look like moving forward to make this community more inclusive. We also debunk the misconceptions surrounding clean beauty and why it is so important to pay attention to the products we use on a daily basis.
4/20/2023
1:11:49
Testosterone Deep Dive: Labs, Hormone-Balancing Supplements, Superfoods + The Testosterone-Depression Connection
In this special "Mental Health Is Physical Health" series episode, Dr. Will Cole sits down with members of his telehealth team to discuss all things testosterone. By understanding the important role testosterone plays in your health - for both men and women - we can identify symptoms of an imbalance and take steps to restore testosterone levels back to baseline. From the key labs you need to get done, the best ways to promote healthy testosterone levels, and the link between testosterone and health problems like autoimmunity and depression, this episode is your go-to guide for rebalancing testosterone for optimal health. Also listen to an intimate conversation with one of our telehealth patients.
4/17/2023
1:13:40
Dr. Izabella Wentz: Cortisol Myths, Fasting For HPA Axis Health, Adrenal Fatigue Gaslighting + Stress Hormone Supplements
In this episode Dr. Will Cole is joined by internationally acclaimed thyroid specialist and licensed pharmacist, Dr. Izabella Wentz. After her own diagnosis of Hashimoto's thyroiditis and subsequent healing journey with adrenal fatigue, Wentz set out to destigmatize this often overlooked and dismissed condition in conventional medicine. Giving us an inside look at her new book The Adrenal Transformation Protocol, Wentz dispels cortisol myths, the best supplements to transform your adrenals, and what factors lead us to this place of fatigue in the first place. If you've ever suspected adrenal fatigue in your own life or have been medically gaslighted by your doctors, this episode will show you that it is possible to heal.
