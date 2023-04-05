Jessie Inchauspé: The Glucose Goddess & Her Secrets For Increased Energy, Crushed Cravings, Clear Skin & Balanced Blood Sugar

In this episode, Dr. Will Cole is joined by biochemist and author, Jessie Inchauspé. After the success of her first book, The Glucose Revolution, Jessie set out to guide people through how to balance their blood sugar in her newest book, The Glucose Goddess Method. By showing us the top four secrets to managing blood sugar and giving us steps to practically implement them in our daily lives, we can begin to transform our health from the inside out. She also shows us the real life, clinical results of her 4-week program and how changing your blood sugar is foundational to our overall health including improved mental health, better sleep, clearer skin, restored energy, balanced hormones, and so much more.