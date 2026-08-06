Laura Day — intuitive, author of seven books including The Prism, and the woman Demi Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow credit with changing their lives — joins Dr. Will Cole in New York for one of the most intellectually surprising conversations the podcast has had. Laura explains how intuition is not a gift reserved for special people but a mechanical system anyone can develop, and why the key is boundaries rather than access. She walks through the Prism framework — seven ego centers that correspond to the endocrine system and reflect both your internal and external world — and explains why picking the change you most resist is always the right one. She also shares what it means to be the sole survivor of a family where every other member suicided, and why she's grateful that system became the tool she could give others. For all links mentioned in this episode, visit http://www.drwillcole.com/podcast



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