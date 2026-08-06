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Canned Tuna, Chicken Or Sardines, Lyme-POTS Connection & The Medical School Failure | Ask Me Anything08/06/2026 | 57 mins.In this Ask Me Anything episode, Dr. Will Cole and his clinical team address a third-year medical student experiencing deep frustration with conventional medicine, answer a practical question about canned chicken safety (and why sardines win every time), and tackle Lyme disease and vertigo — including why upwards of half of Lyme patients can develop POTS-like dysautonomia symptoms, and why a Lyme doctor saying there's no connection should raise eyebrows. They also cover the US nutrition education crisis in medical schools, the regenerative aquaculture movement, and how to build nervous system resilience after a Lyme diagnosis. For all links mentioned in this episode, visit www.drwillcole.com/podcast.
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
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Give them meals + snacks that are actually right for where kids are developmentally - balanced, intentional and made to support real growth. Go to littlespoon.com/WILLCOLE and enter code WILLCOLE for 30% off your first order.
Upgrade your kitchen with Our Place today. Visit fromourplace.com/WILLCOLE and use code WILLCOLE for 10% off sitewide.
Head to MANUKORA.com/WILLCOLE to save up to 31% plus $25 worth of free gifts with the Starter Kit, which comes with an MGO 850+ Manuka Honey jar, 5 honey travel sticks, a wooden spoon, and a guidebook.
Use the links in my show notes to check your registration, get registered, or receive election reminders. You can also visit vote.online or @vote on Instagram for more information.
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Produced by Dear Media.
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The Science of Intuition, Remote Healing & The Endocrine-Ego Centers | Laura Day08/03/2026 | 56 mins.Laura Day — intuitive, author of seven books including The Prism, and the woman Demi Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow credit with changing their lives — joins Dr. Will Cole in New York for one of the most intellectually surprising conversations the podcast has had. Laura explains how intuition is not a gift reserved for special people but a mechanical system anyone can develop, and why the key is boundaries rather than access. She walks through the Prism framework — seven ego centers that correspond to the endocrine system and reflect both your internal and external world — and explains why picking the change you most resist is always the right one. She also shares what it means to be the sole survivor of a family where every other member suicided, and why she's grateful that system became the tool she could give others. For all links mentioned in this episode, visit http://www.drwillcole.com/podcast
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
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Right now, Larineco is offering our listeners up to 50% off at buylarine.com/willcole!
Go to CLEARSTEM.com/WILLCOLE and use code WILLCOLE at checkout for 15% off your entire order.
Text ABW to 64000 to get 20% off all IQBAR products, plus FREE shipping. Message and data rates may apply.
Use the links in my show notes to check your registration, get registered, or receive election reminders. You can also visit vote.online or @vote on Instagram for more information.
Check Your Registration - https://tools.vote.online/embeds/check-your-registration?partnerId=cbc1e590
Get Election Reminders - https://tools.vote.online/embeds/get-election-reminders?partnerId=cbc1e590
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Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
The Dirty Truth About Mammograms, Breast Cancer Myths & Truths | Dr. Jenn Simmons07/30/2026 | 1h 9 mins.Dr. Jenn Simmons — former fellowship-trained breast surgeon, functional medicine physician, and founder of Perfection Imaging — joins Dr. Will Cole in New York for one of the most important conversations about women's health this podcast has ever had. She shares the family loss that launched her career, her own cancer diagnosis at 46 that led her to functional medicine, and why she walked away from a surgical career to build something entirely different. She makes a clear-eyed, evidence-backed case against mammograms as a standard screening tool — citing multiple large-scale clinical trials — and introduces two safe, effective alternatives: the ARIA tears test and QT sound wave imaging. She also addresses the BRCA genetic conversation, DCIS overtreatment, and why breast cancer must be understood as a metabolic, environmental, and mitochondrial disease. For all links mentioned in this episode, visit www.drwillcole.com/podcast.
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Sponsors:
Start your free trial at SHOPIFY.COM/willcole!
For up to 65% off your order, head to VeracityHealth.co and use code ABSOLUTELY.
Visit www.sleep.me/willcole to get up to $255 off your Chilipad 2.0 with code willcole. This special offer is available for Art of Being Well listeners — and only for a limited time!
Use the links in my show notes to check your registration, get registered, or receive election reminders. You can also visit vote.online or @vote on Instagram for more information.
Check Your Registration - https://tools.vote.online/embeds/check-your-registration?partnerId=cbc1e590
Get Election Reminders - https://tools.vote.online/embeds/get-election-reminders?partnerId=cbc1e590
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Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In this Ask Me Anything episode, Dr. Will Cole and his clinical team tackle three listener questions: whether multivitamins are worth the money (and the clinical trial data that actually supports them), what to do about 12+ fibroids when your OB is recommending a hysterectomy, and how to think about biomagnetism when you have EBV, a possible lupus/Sjogren's diagnosis, and friends pushing tirzepatide. They also cover why being a wellness purist can limit your healing, and wrap with Sip of the Summer Round 3 — including Dr. Cole's Live120 pomegranate mocktail from the Equinox Hotel. For all links mentioned in this episode, visit www.drwillcole.com/podcast.
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Sponsors:
Visit drinkag1.com/WILLCOLE to get a FREE AG1 Pro Yeti Shaker in your AG1 Pro Welcome Kit.
Start your free trial at SHOPIFY.COM/willcole!
Refresh your wardrobe with Quince. Go to Quince.com/willcole for free shipping and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too.
Use the links in my show notes to check your registration, get registered, or receive election reminders. You can also visit vote.online or @vote on Instagram for more information.
Check Your Registration - https://tools.vote.online/embeds/check-your-registration?partnerId=cbc1e590
Get Election Reminders - https://tools.vote.online/embeds/get-election-reminders?partnerId=cbc1e590
Register To Vote - https://tools.vote.online/embeds/register-to-vote?partnerId=cbc1e590
Pledge To Register - https://tools.vote.online/embeds/pledge-to-register?partnerId=cbc1e590
Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
The Bodybuilding Darkside, Magnesium Myths & Electrolyte-EMF Depletion | Wade Lightheart07/23/2026 | 1h 19 mins.Wade Lightheart — co-founder of BiOptimizers, former natural bodybuilding champion, and one of the most rigorously science-minded people in the supplement world — joins Dr. Will Cole for a deep dive into why magnesium is so uniquely critical right now, how different types of magnesium work differently in the body, and what the brand new Magnesium Gold formula adds to the conversation. Wade also shares the origin story of BiOptimizers (started with $100 in 2004, now $100M/year), his near-death experience at 22 and the spiritual journey it launched, why most hydration products have the sodium/potassium ratio completely inverted, and the 78,000 lab experiments that explain why their products work so differently from everything else on the shelf. For all links mentioned in this episode, visit www.drwillcole.com/podcast.
If you're ready to feel more rested, calm, and clear, head to http://www.bioptimizers.com/willcole and use my exclusive code WILLCOLE to get 15% off any order. You'll get great discounts, free gifts, and the peace of mind of never running out. Again, that's 15% off when you use my code, WILLCOLE!
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Art of Being Well
Leading functional medicine expert and best-selling author Dr. Will Cole has consulted thousands of people around the world on their health journey. Now is the time for your wellness journey. A manifesto for a new breed of health seekers, The Art Of Being Well is a fresh infusion of grace and lightness into wellness. Here we will explore exciting ways for you to nurture your body, spirit, mind and relationships. From this place of using self-care as a form of self-respect, you can discover your own metamorphosis.Podcast website
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