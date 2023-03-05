Biohacking Your Nervous System with Dave Asprey

Your nervous system is key to helping you stay healthy as you age. So it only makes sense that keeping the nervous system functioning optimally is a key component to long-term health. My guest on this episode is Dave Asprey, the original biohacker and founder of Upgrade Labs. He is the author of multiple New York Times bestsellers and the creator of Bulletproof Coffee and Danger Coffee. He also hosts the award-winning podcast, Human Upgrade. In this episode, we talk about the importance of taking care of your nervous system and the various methods of biohacking that can be done with little to no money to improve your overall health and well-being. In a past life, Dave used to overtrain and under fuel, which led to few results from his efforts. He figured out that he had to fix his nervous system and learn to nourish his body the right way in order to reach his goals. In his new book, Smarter, Not Harder, he explains that you don't need to overwork yourself to get the results you want, but you do need to take care of your nervous system and work smarter. His new project, Upgrade Labs, the world's first biohacking center, is using the power of AI to find new ways to send signals to the body to make it change in the way we want.