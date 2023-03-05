Well Beyond 40 with JJ Virgin is the podcast for women who want to step powerfully into the best chapter of their lives.
Biohacking Your Nervous System with Dave Asprey
Your nervous system is key to helping you stay healthy as you age. So it only makes sense that keeping the nervous system functioning optimally is a key component to long-term health. My guest on this episode is Dave Asprey, the original biohacker and founder of Upgrade Labs. He is the author of multiple New York Times bestsellers and the creator of Bulletproof Coffee and Danger Coffee. He also hosts the award-winning podcast, Human Upgrade. In this episode, we talk about the importance of taking care of your nervous system and the various methods of biohacking that can be done with little to no money to improve your overall health and well-being. In a past life, Dave used to overtrain and under fuel, which led to few results from his efforts. He figured out that he had to fix his nervous system and learn to nourish his body the right way in order to reach his goals. In his new book, Smarter, Not Harder, he explains that you don't need to overwork yourself to get the results you want, but you do need to take care of your nervous system and work smarter. His new project, Upgrade Labs, the world's first biohacking center, is using the power of AI to find new ways to send signals to the body to make it change in the way we want. You don’t want to miss this exciting episode where we explore the new frontiers of biohacking, and be sure to stay tuned until the end where we’re giving away Dave’s sleep course for free! Full Show notes: jjvirgin.com/smarter Read Dave’s new book Smarter, Not Harder: The Biohackers Guide to Getting the Body and Mind You Want. https://amzn.to/3MHV1mC Visit Upgrade Labs, Dave’s Human Upgrade Center. https://upgradelabs.com/ Try cold therapy with a Kooru Cold Plunge. Go to https://www.koorucoldplunges.com/ and use code JJVIP1000 for $1,000 off. Experience the benefits of sauna therapy with a Sunlighten Sauna. Visit https://get.sunlighten.com/j748h5w7er2a Order Dave’s new Danger Coffee at https://dangercoffee.com?ref=ntrhmgv. Use code JJ to get 10% off. Join thousands of biohackers, health & wellness, longevity, fitness, medical, performance and nutrition experts for a transformative three-day experience at the Biohacking Conference. Visit https://biohackingconference.com?ref=ntrhmgvf and use code JJ40 to get 40% off.
The #1 Secret to Losing Menopausal Belly Fat
Have you noticed that as you’ve entered menopause, the belly pooch seems to be hanging on, no matter what you do? You’re not alone. This happens for several reasons, including changing hormones and the way your body processes insulin as you age. What if I asked you to take your mind off of your weight for a moment, and focus instead on what your weight is made up of? Your body composition, or the amount of muscle you are carrying compared to the amount of fat, has a huge effect on belly fat—including the dangerous visceral belly fat that is a precursor to disease. In this episode, I’ll walk you through my best tips for increasing muscle mass and getting rid of that hormonal belly, including the exact type of exercise you need to be doing, how often you should be doing it, supplemental movement that enhances your results, and how to fuel your muscles so they grow. Stay tuned to the end because I’ll also share a few tips and tricks to level up your strategy so you can look your best and age healthfully. Full show notes: jjvirgin.com/bellyfatsecret My Reignite Wellness™ All-In-One Shakes ensure you are getting the protein you need to build and hold on to muscle during menopause and beyond. https://store.jjvirgin.com/collections/shakes Creatine is one of the most well-researched supplements to aid in muscle building. KreAlkalyn Pro by Designs for Health is a product I trust. https://amzn.to/3UBFBCj Guided meditations and mindfulness courses by Dr. Joe Dispenza are “exercise” for the nervous system. https://drjoedispenza.com/?rfsn=6914154.37386a&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=6914154.37386a Get free shipping on TRX Suspension Trainer orders of $99+ by using the link https://www.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=ml&ti=931205&pw=347877.
The Potential Link Between Toxic Exposure and Chronic Illness with Dr. Jill Carnahan
Why are we seeing such increasing rates of autoimmune disease? How do past traumas and toxic exposures affect our health decades later? My guest is often referred to as the "Sherlock Holmes of Medicine" for solving the cases of the most well-known medical mysteries. Dr. Jill Carnahan, MD., is a board-certified Integrative Holistic Medicine specialist, known as Your Functional Medicine Expert. Utilizing state-of-the-art lab testing and biochemical analysis, she helps each patient discover the root cause of their illness by identifying nutritional or metabolic imbalances that may be contributing to their symptoms. Her new book, Unexpected, is a cross between Dr. Carnahan’s memoir about trauma, healing, and recovery coupled with a personal development/self-help guide designed to give practical advice for those seeking solutions to long-term chronic illness. Dr. Carnahan’s journey with aggressive breast cancer early in life, and the recovery from the side effects of cancer treatment, taught her that autoimmunity is manageable and diet and lifestyle changes have everything to do with it. We are at the edge of a tsunami of autoimmunity due to infectious load and toxic burden—the core drivers of inflammatory illnesses, autoimmunity, and chronic complex illness that are becoming more prevalent each year. I have been anxiously waiting to bring Dr. Carnahan on my podcast to explore this topic, including ways to add healing “input” into your body that allows you to recover at a cellular level and help support your immune system. Plus, Dr. Carnahan has a bunch of free gifts and resources to share with listeners, so you don’t want to miss this one! Full show notes: jjvirgin.com/drjill Get Dr. Carnahan’s new book, Unexpected and download your free bonuses, including a coloring journal (both digital & print), live Q&A to be linked to Dr. Jill’s Facebook page, pre-recorded lecture on Mold and MCAS, and a secret Chapter from Dr. Jill. Visit https://readunexpected.com/freechapter/ to download your free chapter. Detox safely and effectively with a Sunlighten Infrared Sauna. Visit https://get.sunlighten.com/j748h5w7er2a to find the perfect sauna to fit your needs. Bulletproof coffee is free of mold and toxins. Find your next brew at jjvirgin.com/asprey. The Kooru Cold Plunge increases lymphatic mobility and helps the body get rid of toxins. Go to https://www.koorucoldplunges.com/ and use code JJVIP1000 for $1,000 off. Go here to get the first chapter FREE of Dr. Jill’s book Unexpected: Finding Resilience through Functional Medicine, Science, and Faith
10 Warning Signs of Hypothyroidism (Signs of Low Thyroid)
Just because your standard thyroid tests come back in the normal range, it doesn’t always mean your thyroid is working optimally. Fatigue, unexplained weight gain, and brain fog can all be symptoms of an underactive thyroid—or hypothyroidism. When you’re not producing enough thyroid hormones, other hormones in your body (including insulin and cortisol) can all be affected. This disruption can impact all parts of your body, including your mental health. In this episode, we take a look at hypothyroidism manifestations you might not be aware of, how to get the thyroid tests that will give you a more accurate picture of your thyroid health (spoiler alert: these are not the standard tests your doctor ordered), and how to get the help you need to get your thyroid hormones back to optimal balance. How does The Virgin Diet impact the thyroid? Gut health is a common factor in autoimmunity, and what you eat directly impacts your risk of developing certain conditions, including thyroid issues. Tune in to find out how I use diet and lifestyle habits to keep my thyroid in optimal working health! Link to full show notes: jjvirgin.com/10warningsigns Order your own thyroid labs through Your Lab Work and get the information you need. Visit jjvirgin.com/yourlabwork. Daily Essentials Multi + Omegas provides many of the nutrients your thyroid needs to thrive. Get yours by visiting https://store.jjvirgin.com/collections/supplements/products/daily-essentials-multi-omegas. The 21-Day Breakthrough Food Intolerance Cleanse helps you find and eliminate the foods that may be triggering your thyroid. Get yours at jjvirgin.com/21day.
The Sleep Advantage with Devin Burke
What’s the #1 reason people don’t get enough quality sleep? Alcohol, caffeine, eating too close to bedtime, and poor sleep hygiene are all major factors. But for most people the answer is stress. My guest on this podcast, Devin Burke, was working with a lot of high-performing entrepreneurs when he realized none of them slept well. He set out to find what they had in common, which led him to become a leading expert in helping people get to the root cause of their sleep issues. Devin Burke is an international and TEDx speaker, the bestselling author of The Sleep Advantage, founder of Sleep Science Academy, and one of the top health and sleep coaches in the world. His books, keynotes, programs, and videos have inspired thousands of people to improve their sleep, energy, and life. Devin’s method involves helping people take a holistic look at their sleep and understand that sleep is a result, not the problem. By recognizing and addressing the underlying problem, we can achieve better sleep. Tune in to find out why most people have issues at night, why sleep is the foundation of health, how can we fall asleep faster, rest deeper and wake refreshed, and what the connection is between sleep and stress. Devin will also share with us a couple of new techniques that you can employ that can have a dramatic impact on your sleep and health—you don’t want to miss it! Get Devin’s Sleep Science Insomnia Solution and Discover How to Fall Asleep Faster, Stay Asleep, and Wake Up Refreshed Using Science https://sleepscienceacademy.com/ebook Full show notes: jjvirgin.com/sleepadvantage Get Devin’s book The Sleep Advantage: Optimize Your Night to Win Your Day at https://www.amazon.com/dp/0578752484. Get personal coaching and sleep education at The Sleep Science Academy. Visit https://sleepscienceacademy.com/. I use a Sunlighten Sauna before bed to increase my sleep quality. Get yours at https://get.sunlighten.com/j748h5w7er2a. MINDRIGHT Brain Boost coffee enhancer with L-theanine helps buffer the effect of caffeine on the adrenal Glands. Visit https://amzn.to/41EPaTj to try it. A regular mindfulness practice can increase sleep quality. Try a meditation program by Dr. Joe Dispenza at https://drjoedispenza.com/?rfsn=6914154.37386a&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=6914154.37386a. Dry Farms wines are free of toxins and less likely to interfere with sleep. Visit dryfarmwines.com/jjvirgin. Sleep Candy is my favorite way to fall asleep faster and stay asleep all night long. Get yours at https://store.jjvirgin.com/collections/supplements/products/sleep-candy. Magnesium Body Calm helps your body achieve calm and relaxation before bed. Go to https://store.jjvirgin.com/collections/supplements/products/magnesium-body-calm to try yours today.
Well Beyond 40 with JJ Virgin is the podcast for women who want to step powerfully into the best chapter of their lives.
It’s YOUR turn now to focus on nutrition, wellness, fitness, mindfulness, and beauty.
Refuel your body. Reignite your wellness. Renew your passion. Fall (back) in love with your life!
Every information-packed episode combines cutting-edge science, pearls of wisdom from JJ’s four decades as a health and wellness leader and the world’s leading experts on weight loss, metabolism, menopause, life transitions and much more. We dive deep into topics like cultivating mindfulness, building strong relationships and setting boundaries, and aging beautifully…in a nutshell, how we can grow POWERFULLY into this second half of our lives.
At Well Beyond 40, we empower women in their 40s, 50s, 60, 70s (and beyond!) to defy the stereotypes of aging and say “It's my time now. It's my turn now. It’s my opportunity to step into my best life!”
For four decades, JJ Virgin has helped people lose weight and stop weight regain by eliminating hidden food intolerances and lowering their sugar impact. As a triple-board certified nutrition expert and Fitness Hall of Famer, JJ helps you stay fired up and focused on being your healthiest rockstar self.
In addition to hosting Well Beyond 40, JJ is a prominent TV and media personality. She was co-host of TLC’s Freaky Eaters and the on-camera nutritionist for Weight Loss Challenges on Dr. Phil.
Over the years, JJ has made numerous appearances on PBS, Dr. Oz, Rachael Ray, Access Hollywood, and the TODAY Show. She also speaks regularly and has shared the stage with notables including Seth Godin, Lisa Nichols, Gary Vaynerchuk, Mark Hyman, Dan Buettner, and Mary Morrissey.
JJ is the author of 4 New York Times bestsellers: The Virgin Diet, The Virgin Diet Cookbook, The Sugar Impact Diet, and The Sugar Impact Diet Cookbook.
JJ is also the author of Warrior Mom: 7 Secrets to Bold, Brave Resilience. She regularly writes for major blogs and other publications including mindbodygreen and Medium.
Visit jjvirgin.com for hundreds of free recipes and resources, plus state-of-the-art programs, products, and plenty of support to help you rev up your metabolism, reignite your wellness, and step powerfully into the second half of your life.