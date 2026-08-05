Are you carrying around a grocery bag full of daily supplements without actually knowing if they’re working for your body? In this episode, I break down exactly which supplements matter for women over 40, from the foundational must-haves like vitamin D, magnesium, omega-3s, and creatine to the amino acids, electrolytes, and collagen I layer on top to support muscle, energy, and recovery. I answer your biggest supplement questions live, covering everything from creatine safety around kidney stones and cancer survivorship to magnesium types, taurine, B12, and what to do about a bloated belly. My goal is always to help you simplify your routine so you know exactly what you need, what you can skip, and how to build a supplement stack that actually works for your body. What you’ll learn: (02:38) The Yolked egg-yolk supplement can support muscle building for women 40+. (10:59) Vitamin D should be dosed based on lab testing, and why it works best paired with K2. (12:55) How much magnesium most people need and why it's essential for hormones and energy. (13:35) Creatine HCl is better absorbed than monohydrate, and why women need to supplement with it. (17:55) Collagen doesn't build muscle, but it does support your connective tissue. (23:54) What the research says about creatine's safety for kidney stones and cancer survivors. (30:45) Which types of magnesium are more likely to cause diarrhea, and which ones to use instead. (35:10) Fiber and plant variety are key to restoring your gut microbiome as you age. Love the podcast? Here’s what to do: Subscribe to the podcast. Leave a review. Text a screenshot to me at 813-565-2627 and wait for a personal reply because your voice is so important to me. Full show notes (including all links mentioned): https://jjvirgin.com/allaboutsupplements

Are you mistaking temporary pain relief for actual healing? In this episode, I sit down with my own doctor, Dr. Ashu Goyle, a double board-certified anesthesiologist and interventional pain specialist who left the world of traditional pain management to practice regenerative medicine. We dig into why cortisone shots, ablations, and even spinal fusions often accelerate the very joint and spine damage they're meant to fix, and why pain itself is a signal your body wants you to listen to, not silence. Dr. Goyle breaks down PRP, prolotherapy, and stem cell therapies so you understand exactly how to protect your joints now instead of waiting until something hurts. What you’ll learn: 03:40 Joint pain, not time, is what really slows women down after 40. 04:20 Dr. Goyle trained at the Cleveland Clinic learning to mask pain, not heal it. 05:57 A 2017 conference and Kobe Bryant's recovery story sparked his shift to regenerative medicine. 10:11 Cortisone shots relieve pain but break down the tissue that keeps joints healthy. 12:44 Ablations ease pain short-term but can atrophy spinal muscles and lead to fusion. 14:39 Diet, gut health, and sleep are the foundation of joint health. 21:04 PRP uses your own blood to deliver growth factors that help cartilage heal. 24:24 Treatment quality depends on metabolic optimization, which rules out candidates like smokers. Love the podcast? Here’s what to do: Subscribe to the podcast. Leave a review. Text a screenshot to me at 813-565-2627 and wait for a personal reply because your voice is so important to me. Full show notes (including all links mentioned): https://jjvirgin.com/drgoyle

Did you know that testosterone is actually the most abundant sex hormone in women's bodies prior to menopause? I’m sitting down with Dr. Kelly Casperson, a board-certified urologist and women’s sexual health expert, to tackle one of the most misunderstood hormones in women: testosterone. We explore why testosterone matters for everything from your cellular energy and gym gains to motivation, mood, and libido, plus why a “normal” lab result might not tell the whole story. I also ask the practical questions you need answered about testing, finding the right level for your body, recognizing side effects, and approaching testosterone replacement safely. (02:07) Testosterone supports cellular and mitochondrial health, helping explain its connection to energy throughout the body. (02:51) Potential signs of low testosterone, including fatigue, declining gym performance, lower libido, and changes in mood. (03:34) Kelly describes testosterone as a motivation hormone that may influence much more than sexual desire. (04:37) Testosterone levels begin declining after your twenties, well before the dramatic hormonal changes associated with menopause. (05:41) There isn’t one simple “optimal” testosterone number; and timing, dosing, and natural hormone fluctuations complicate lab results. (07:47) Kelly’s three-part approach to evaluating testosterone treatment: how you feel, whether you experience unwanted side effects, and what your labs show. (10:18) Learn which blood test Kelly recommends for measuring female testosterone and why some standard testosterone tests may be poorly suited to women’s lower physiologic levels. Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/p10VEJ5TEf8?si=OPd1ykJGyN7_0sHt Full show notes (including all links mentioned): https://jjvirgin.com/drkellyc

Do you know the critical difference between pinchable subcutaneous fat and dangerous visceral adipose tissue? I’m breaking down why belly fat becomes such a common frustration after 40 and why it is not simply a matter of willpower. I explain how menopause, insulin resistance, stress, sleep, thyroid function, muscle loss, and food choices can influence where your body stores fat. Most importantly, I share practical ways to reduce visceral fat, preserve muscle, and work strategically with your changing biology. What you’ll learn: (02:36) Discover the crucial difference between subcutaneous fat and dangerous visceral adipose tissue surrounding your abdominal organs. (06:14) Learn targeted lifestyle techniques like cold water baths, reducing fructose, and doing high-intensity interval training to burn visceral fat. (07:33) Understand how microdosing GLP-1 medications works and how essential amino acids help prevent muscle loss. (10:28) Explore how combining protein and fiber slows stomach emptying, stabilizes blood sugar, and supports long-term insulin sensitivity. (13:05) Uncover the ways declining estrogen, progesterone, and thyroid hormones contribute to midlife muscle loss and weight gain. (17:10) Realize why performing a macro audit and tracking your food with a scale can help you uncover hidden calorie overconsumption. (22:12) Find out how high cortisol from chronic stress drives belly fat storage and how vagus nerve stimulation can help regulate your nervous system. (28:36) Learn how a short protein-sparing modified fast combined with daily walking can effectively break through a weight loss plateau. Love the podcast? Here’s what to do: Subscribe to the podcast. Leave a review. Text a screenshot to me at 813-565-2627 and wait for a personal reply because your voice is so important to me. Full show notes (including all links mentioned): https://jjvirgin.com/bellyfatlive

Which foundational health habits should you address before trying another supplement? Today I’m with nutritional therapist and self-described “Healing Cave Lady” Mary Darnall to explore the health crisis that transformed her into a determined researcher and practitioner. We discuss why true healing often begins with simple foundations like calming your nervous system, chewing your food, hydrating with minerals, improving lymphatic flow, and reducing toxic exposures. You’ll learn why symptoms are important messages from your body and how returning to the basics can help you build greater resilience at any age. What you’ll learn: (05:45) Mary’s experience fighting for her son’s health transformed her into a passionate health advocate. (11:26) A stool analysis uncovered a serious bacterial imbalance that had previously been overlooked. (12:43) Hear which nutrition, gut-support, and detoxification strategies Mary used as her son began making dramatic progress. (14:54) Mary believes sustainable healing requires mastering foundational practices instead of chasing quick fixes. (16:33) Women may benefit from improving their health and reducing harmful exposures before trying to conceive. (23:35) Stress, rushed eating, and inadequate chewing may interfere with digestion and nutrient absorption. (27:03) Mary describes mast cell activation and its possible connection to toxins, histamine symptoms, and recurring viral symptoms. (39:41) Learn practical ways to support hydration, mineral intake, lymphatic movement, circulation, and detoxification each day. Love the podcast? Here’s what to do: Subscribe to the podcast. Leave a review. Text a screenshot to me at 813-565-2627 and wait for a personal reply because your voice is so important to me. Full show notes (including all links mentioned): https://jjvirgin.com/healingcavelady

The Body Knows How to Heal—Here’s What May Be Getting in the Way

About Well Beyond 40

About Well Beyond 40

About Well Beyond 40

Well Beyond 40 with JJ Virgin is the podcast for women who want to age powerfully and enjoy the best chapter of their lives. It’s YOUR turn now to focus on nutrition, wellness, fitness, mindfulness, and beauty. Refuel your body. Reignite your wellness. Renew your passion. Fall (back) in love with your life, and discover what it means to age powerfully. Every information-packed episode combines cutting-edge science, pearls of wisdom from JJ’s four decades as a health and wellness leader and the world’s leading experts on weight loss, metabolism, menopause, life transitions and much more. We dive deep into topics like cultivating mindfulness, building strong relationships and setting boundaries, and choosing health…in a nutshell, how we can AGE POWERFULLY into this second half of our lives. At Well Beyond 40, we empower women in their 40s, 50s, 60, 70s (and beyond!) to defy stereotypes and say, “It's my time now. It's my turn now. It’s my opportunity to step into my best life!” For four decades, JJ Virgin has helped people lose weight and stop weight regain by eliminating hidden food intolerances and lowering their sugar impact. As a triple-board certified nutrition expert and Fitness Hall of Famer, JJ helps you stay fired up and focused on being your healthiest rockstar self. In addition to hosting Well Beyond 40, JJ is a prominent TV and media personality. She was co-host of TLC’s Freaky Eaters and the on-camera nutritionist for Weight Loss Challenges on Dr. Phil. Over the years, JJ has made numerous appearances on PBS, Dr. Oz, Rachael Ray, Access Hollywood, and the TODAY Show. She also speaks regularly and has shared the stage with notables including Seth Godin, Lisa Nichols, Gary Vaynerchuk, Mark Hyman, Dan Buettner, and Mary Morrissey. JJ is the author of 4 New York Times bestsellers: The Virgin Diet, The Virgin Diet Cookbook, The Sugar Impact Diet, and The Sugar Impact Diet Cookbook. JJ is also the author of Warrior Mom: 7 Secrets to Bold, Brave Resilience. She regularly writes for major blogs and other publications including mindbodygreen and Medium. Visit jjvirgin.com for hundreds of free recipes and resources, plus state-of-the-art programs, products, and plenty of support to help you rev up your metabolism, reignite your wellness, and step powerfully into the second half of your life. Love the Podcast? Here’s what to do: Make My Day & Share Your Thoughts! - Subscribe to the podcast & leave me a review - Text a screenshot to 813-565-2627 - Expect a personal reply because your voice is so important to me. Join 55,000+ followers who make this podcast thrive.