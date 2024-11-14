Powered by RND
Docs Who Lift

Docs Who Lift
Drs. Spencer and Karl Nadolsky talk about nutrition, medicine, and fitness through the lens of two physicians who lift weights. Both doctors are former NCAA div...
Health & WellnessMedicine

Available Episodes

  • 1st longer term tirzepatide study (3 years)
    Drs. Karl and Spencer discuss the brand new 3 year study of tirzepatide in those with prediabetes along with a discussion on semaglutide treating osteoarthritis.Learn:If people lose weight and keep it off with tirzepatideHow many people regain weight after stopping the medicineLong-term side effectsIf semaglutide helps with osteoarthritisClick here to read the tirzepatide studyClick here to read the semaglutide study
    44:41
  • Making America Healthy Again - Joe Rogan Podcast Review
    Drs. Karl and Spencer invite Dr. Andrea Love back to the podcast to discuss a recent Joe Rogan podcast with Calley and Casey Means along with the concept of Make America Healthy Again and RFK jr.Learn:What the docs agree with.What they don't agree with.Is raw milk okay?Are cancer rates rising?and moreFollow Dr. Andrea here https://www.instagram.com/dr.andrealove
    53:12
  • Cortisol 101
    Drs. Karl and Spencer discuss all things cortisol and poke fun at the influencers who try to fear monger exercise due to cortisol increases.Learn:What is cortisol and what does it do?Is  cortisol bad?Should you worry about cortisol increases with exercise?Should you take supplements to lower cortisol?and more
    31:06
  • New Healthcare Service
    Drs. Karl and Spencer discuss their ideal healthcare delivery system.Learn:Spencer's journey building and selling Sequence and what he wants to do next.How Dr. Karl believes healthcare should be and what he's doing next.Click here to get on Dr. Spencer's waitlist 
    22:05
  • Obesity medicine updates and Kardashian supplements
    Drs. Karl and Spencer discuss BS supplements claiming to be like Ozempic along with discuss some new obesity drugs coming down the pipeline that were announced in phase 1 and 2 trials.Are there any supplements that can mimic Ozempic?What is amylin and how does it help with weight and sugars?What is this new oral drug "amycretin" in phase 1 trials?and more
    40:13

About Docs Who Lift

Drs. Spencer and Karl Nadolsky talk about nutrition, medicine, and fitness through the lens of two physicians who lift weights. Both doctors are former NCAA division 1 wrestlers who have gone into medicine. Dr. Spencer Nadolsky is a board certified family physician specialized in obesity medicine and lipidology. Dr. Karl Nadolsky is a board certified endocrinologist also specialized in obesity medicine.
