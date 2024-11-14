Obesity medicine updates and Kardashian supplements

Drs. Karl and Spencer discuss BS supplements claiming to be like Ozempic along with discuss some new obesity drugs coming down the pipeline that were announced in phase 1 and 2 trials.Are there any supplements that can mimic Ozempic?What is amylin and how does it help with weight and sugars?What is this new oral drug "amycretin" in phase 1 trials?and more