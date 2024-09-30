Meghan Swidler: Are You Bloated Everyday? Signs of Toxins in the Body and What Detox is Best For You

Ever wonder what's actually in your food, water, or even your makeup? In this week's episode of A Really Good Cry, I'm sitting down with the wonderful Meghan Swidler, a holistic health coach and detox queen! We're diving into all the little (and big!) ways that toxins sneak into our daily lives and what they do to our bodies—yes, even things like your skin, energy, and gut! Meghan shares so much wisdom on how to listen to what your body is telling you, clear out what it doesn't need, and create space for feeling our absolute best. From simple food swaps to ditching hidden household toxins, this episode is filled with practical tips that don't feel overwhelming. It's all about getting back in tune with ourselves and building little habits that help us thrive from the inside out. What We Discuss: 00:00 Intro 02:44 Signs You Need a Detox Right Now 05:50 The Four Main Channels of Elimination 07:03 Common Gut Issues Aren't Normal 11:27 How Blockage in the Colon Creates Toxins 13:40 Toxins Are Everywhere 16:34 Top 3 Ways to Reduce Toxins In Your Body 20:08 What's Really in Your Water? 25:58 The Hidden Dangers of Hormonal Contraception 34:11 Top Toxins to Avoid While Grocery Shopping 39:25 Your Most Important Investment Is Your Health 42:53 Reducing Toxins at Home 47:18 The Detox Formula 52:14 Deprivation vs. Freedom 54:53 How to Safely Start Your Detox 59:34 Embracing Detox Symptoms 1:03:54 Best Tests for Toxins