Meghan Swidler: Are You Bloated Everyday? Signs of Toxins in the Body and What Detox is Best For You
Ever wonder what’s actually in your food, water, or even your makeup? In this week’s episode of A Really Good Cry, I’m sitting down with the wonderful Meghan Swidler, a holistic health coach and detox queen! We’re diving into all the little (and big!) ways that toxins sneak into our daily lives and what they do to our bodies—yes, even things like your skin, energy, and gut! Meghan shares so much wisdom on how to listen to what your body is telling you, clear out what it doesn’t need, and create space for feeling our absolute best. From simple food swaps to ditching hidden household toxins, this episode is filled with practical tips that don’t feel overwhelming. It’s all about getting back in tune with ourselves and building little habits that help us thrive from the inside out. What We Discuss: 00:00 Intro 02:44 Signs You Need a Detox Right Now 05:50 The Four Main Channels of Elimination 07:03 Common Gut Issues Aren’t Normal 11:27 How Blockage in the Colon Creates Toxins 13:40 Toxins Are Everywhere 16:34 Top 3 Ways to Reduce Toxins In Your Body 20:08 What’s Really in Your Water? 25:58 The Hidden Dangers of Hormonal Contraception 34:11 Top Toxins to Avoid While Grocery Shopping 39:25 Your Most Important Investment Is Your Health 42:53 Reducing Toxins at Home 47:18 The Detox Formula 52:14 Deprivation vs. Freedom 54:53 How to Safely Start Your Detox 59:34 Embracing Detox Symptoms 1:03:54 Best Tests for Toxins Follow Meghan: https://meghanswidler.com/ https://www.instagram.com/meghanswidler https://www.linkedin.com/meghanswidler https://linktr.ee/meghanswidler Follow Radhi: https://www.instagram.com/radhidevlukia/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxWe9A4kMf9V_AHOXkGhCzQ https://www.facebook.com/radhidevlukia1/ https://www.tiktok.com/@radhidevlukia See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:10:30
Are You Filling Every Moment with Screen Time? How Phone Addiction is Affecting Your Relationships
Did you know that your phone is the biggest thief of joy in your relationships? In this episode, we’re talking all about breaking free from that scrolling habit and creating deeper, more meaningful moments with the people we cherish. I share my own journey of realizing how mindlessly checking my phone was stealing away the precious time I could spend with my family and friends. We'll explore how being present, like really present, can transform your relationships and fill you with joy. Plus, I'll share practical tips to help you set boundaries, swap screen time for connection time, and find little ways to show love through acts of service. Let’s learn to be more present, embrace the moments, and build memories that last a lifetime! What We Discuss: 00:00 Intro 02:22 Is Your Phone Stealing Your Time? 03:28 How Much of Your Life Is Spent Scrolling? 05:45 The Impact of Phones on Real Communication 08:39 Personalizing Quality Time for Each Loved One 12:06 Building Healthy Boundaries with Your Phone 15:46 Replacing Phone Time with Family Connection 17:30 How Acts of Service Bring Us Closer 21:42 Become A Better Listener 24:06 What Are You Really Scrolling Away From? Follow Radhi: https://www.instagram.com/radhidevlukia/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxWe9A4kMf9V_AHOXkGhCzQ https://www.facebook.com/radhidevlukia1/ https://www.tiktok.com/@radhidevlukia See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
28:38
Dr Taz: Experiencing Weight Gain, Hair Loss, Low Energy or Mood Disorders? How to Improve Hormone Health for Vitality
Did you know that hormones affect so much more than just big life changes? In this week’s episode of A Really Good Cry, I sat down with the wonderful Dr. Taz Bathia to chat about all things hormone health and balance. You know, so often we think hormones are just about periods or menopause, but they actually affect everything—from our mood and energy to even our relationships and decisions! Dr. Taz opens up about her own journey with hormone struggles and shares powerful insights on how we can start understanding our bodies better. We’ll talk about how things like stress, diet, and even sleep play such a huge role in our well-being. I’m so excited for you all to tune in and learn some simple but life-changing ways to feel balanced, connected, and empowered in your own health journey. What We Discuss: 00:00 Intro 00:56 How "The Hormone Shift" Began 06:05 Why Studying Your Body Matters 07:55 How Hormones Shape Every Part of Life 09:56 Key Signs of Hormone Imbalance 12:44 Getting Doctors to Support Preventative Care 14:45 What Is Adrenal Fatigue? 19:04 How Cortisol Affects Women & Men’s Health 21:27 Foods to Balance Hormones and Cortisol 23:12 The Truth About Birth Control 29:37 Why Period Pains Shouldn’t Be the Norm 32:16 Understanding PCOS 35:17 Holistic Approaches to Managing PCOS 38:12 Helping Teens Manage Hormonal Changes 40:40 Hormone Hell 47:32 Finding Clarity and Balance Through Alignment 54:55 Influence of Hormones on Relationships 57:13 Why Men Should Care About Their Hormones 1:02:09 30 Days Hormone Reset Follow Dr. Taz: https://doctortaz.com/ https://www.youtube.com/c/DrTazMD https://www.facebook.com/drtazmd/ https://twitter.com/drtazmd https://www.tiktok.com/@drtazmd https://www.instagram.com/drtazmd/ Follow Radhi: https://www.instagram.com/radhidevlukia/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxWe9A4kMf9V_AHOXkGhCzQ https://www.facebook.com/radhidevlukia1/ https://www.tiktok.com/@radhidevlukia See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:06:36
Is The Healthcare System Failing You? Why Taking Medicine Isn’t Always The Best Solution and How Holistic Medicine Can Improve Your Health
Can we trust the healthcare system? In this solo episode, I’m getting real about something I think a lot of us feel—how modern medicine sometimes leaves us disconnected from our bodies, relying on quick fixes and pills that don’t always get to the heart of things. I’ll be sharing my own journey, from working as a dietitian to exploring Ayurveda and holistic healing, and how I finally found a way to trust my body and really listen to what it needs. This isn’t about blaming doctors; it’s about us learning to reconnect and feel in control of our own health. So, let’s sit down together and dive into these beautiful, age-old practices that help us feel more balanced and truly cared for. We deserve to love and nurture our bodies, and I can’t wait to share how we can start doing that! What We Discuss: 00:00 Intro 02:00 Misinformation in Modern Healthcare 06:09 Profit over People 09:31 Overprescription and overmedication 13:22 The Problem with Standardized Health Metrics 15:46 The History of Harmful Medications 18:56 Questioning the Safety of Medications 21:24 There is Always a Way and Another Option Follow Radhi: https://www.instagram.com/radhidevlukia/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxWe9A4kMf9V_AHOXkGhCzQ https://www.facebook.com/radhidevlukia1/ https://www.tiktok.com/@radhidevlukia See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
23:39
Camilla Marcus: The Crisis of the Food System - The Impact on Female Health and Why Sustainable Practices Matter
Can the future of food be both delicious and sustainable? In this episode of A Really Good Cry, I chat with Camila Marcus, an inspiring chef, restaurateur, and sustainability advocate. Known for her pioneering work in promoting ethical dining, Camila shares her journey from growing up in Los Angeles to creating a more sustainable future for the food industry. We explore the concept of regenerative farming, how restaurants can drive environmental change, and practical ways to contribute to a healthier planet. Camila’s wisdom on balancing innovation, responsibility, and profitability offers a fresh perspective on the future of food. What We Discuss: 00:00 Intro 01:38 What is regenerative farming? 04:58 The language of food 09:06 Why farmers choose monocropping 11:17 “Lab food never solved any problems…” 14:17 Intellectual property rights in the food industry 16:10 Sustainability vs. trends in food 18:56 How to get started with regenerative living 25:17 Misconceptions about healthy eating 27:29 Starting a farm at home 34:26 Balancing motherhood and career with four kids 37:14 Camila’s IVF journey 41:59 The importance of community 44:28 Why we need to talk about IVF more Follow Camila: https://www.instagram.com/camilla.marcus/ https://www.tiktok.com/@camilla.marcus My Regenerative Kitchen Book Follow Radhi: https://www.instagram.com/radhidevlukia/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxWe9A4kMf9V_AHOXkGhCzQ https://www.facebook.com/radhidevlukia1/ https://www.tiktok.com/@radhidevlukia See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
