Jordana and Dr. Naomi kick things off with a conversation about the impossible choices many women feel forced to make between career and motherhood, and why the real problem isn't "girlboss vs. tradwife" but the lack of policies that allow parents to build balanced lives. This week's Overshare asks whether planning for a future family means turning down career opportunities today, while a Betchesist grapples with feeling like a fraud after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes despite dedicating her career to public health. An Intention helps an emailer survive painfully forced workplace icebreakers without losing her mind. Finally, two Triggered listeners ask whether they're overreacting to workplace favoritism and a chaotic maternity leave process that leaves one eight months pregnant with no approved leave plan. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

This week, Jordana shares what happened when she stepped outside her comfort zone and joined a neighborhood mahjong group, leading to a conversation with Dr. Naomi about first impressions, social anxiety, and why growth usually feels awkward at first. Then, a grieving Oversharer wonders how to move forward after friends failed to show up following her father's death, while this week’s Betchicist questions whether setting boundaries with a friend means judging her dating choices. Dr. Naomi also helps an overwhelmed Intention seeker who is juggling wedding planning while settling her late father's estate. Then we dive into family triggers, from an absent uncle who keeps avoiding his nieces to sisters clashing over vacation planning, reminding us that assumptions often create more distance than honest conversations. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

If you've ever wondered whether your emotions are trying to tell you something or just trying to start a fight, then listen up. This week, Jordana and Dr. Naomi dive into the surprising ways hormones can shape our relationships, from motherhood and perimenopause to the emotional rollercoaster of PMS. They help an Oversharer navigate the complicated mix of grief and relief after a miscarriage and unpack whether the voices behind fear should be used as guidance. Then they tend to a Betchesist who's struggling to understand why her long-term boyfriend won't share his location and ask themselves: Have we turned ourselves into Big Brother? This week's Triggered sparks a debate over whether public speakerphone conversations are ever acceptable and whether a surprise three-week visit from the in-laws is thoughtful or completely boundary-crossing. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

This week, Jordana and Dr. Naomi kick things off by debating whether Dr. Naomi crossed the line from resourceful to completely unhinged after sending an Uber driver to retrieve her husband's allegedly stolen AirPods. Then they help an Oversharer navigate the impossible question of how to ask for support after a breast cancer diagnosis without feeling like a burden, and discuss whether a shared "help registry" might actually make it easier for friends to show up. A Betchisist struggling through IVF opens up about resentment, guilt, and feeling like the emotional and physical burden of infertility isn't being shared equally, leading to an honest conversation about what support from a partner really looks like. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

This week, Jordana and Dr. Naomi help an Oversharer navigate the impossible question of how to ask for support after a breast cancer diagnosis without feeling like a burden, and discuss whether a shared "help registry" might actually make it easier for friends to show up. A Betchisist struggling through IVF opens up about resentment, guilt, and feeling like the emotional and physical burden of infertility isn't being shared equally, leading to an honest conversation about what support from a partner really looks like. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Oversharing

About Oversharing

About Oversharing

Oversharing from Betches Media is all about the challenges we face in all kinds of relationships; from friendships to family, long term partnerships or even dealing with the customer service rep that makes you want to scream into a pillow. Betches co-founder and relationship enthusiast Jordana Abraham has teamed up with her big sister, licensed clinical therapist Dr. Naomi Bernstein, to answer your questions and try to get to the bottom of the things that bother us most. Think of Jordana and Dr. Naomi as your BFF and your therapist, sitting side-by-side at the brunch table trying to help you get through your problems. Each week they’re responding to listener emails, tackling difficult ethical questions, playing games, and so much more. Because sometimes we really need advice from people with no skin in the game. And let’s face it, your friends can’t stand to hear that story one more time. Watch Oversharing on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@OversharingPod