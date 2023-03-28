Tips For Standing Up For Yourself

Jordana is still surrounded by boxes after her recent move, so she debriefs with Dr. Naomi about the catharsis of throwing things out. Is moving to a new home the perfect opportunity to practice letting go? The first email comes from a listener who has been a people-pleaser since childhood and wants help with her conflict avoidance, especially when it comes to her situation-ship. How do our childhood experiences affect our conflict style when we become adults? Then they read a Betchicist question about whether or not it's okay to put a friendship on hold if it's become too emotionally draining. Are you a bad friend if you decide you're not willing to hear about someone's problems anymore? The intentions for this week are about being present for your own wedding and not having regrets about only having "once chance" at it. Finally, the triggered submissions include an unwanted baby shower, and an abrupt end to a relationship.