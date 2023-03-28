Oversharing from Betches Media is all about the challenges we face in all kinds of relationships; from friendships to family, long term partnerships or even dea... More
Available Episodes
5 of 56
The Secret To Not Comparing Your Relationship
Dr. Naomi helps Jordana through a moral conundrum: how involved should you get when a romantic set-up goes wrong? Jordana tells us all about the recent U Up? podcast episode featuring a Betches colleague who got set up with Jordana’s friend, and how Jordana had to get involved when things went awry. Then they hear a listener-submitted voicemail about what to do when you’re the go-to friend for emotional support, especially when it becomes draining. Naomi offers some tips and tricks for breaking an emotional pattern. The Betchicist email comes from a listener who is low on funds, but still getting invited to expensive outings with friends. How do you handle the difficult task of asking not to split the bill evenly when you can’t afford it? This week’s intentions are all about feeling more secure in your relationship when your partner says they’re not ready for marriage. Finally, the triggered submissions include a door-holding slight, and a career-choice insult.
Check out our latest promo codes here: https://betches.com/promos
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/25/2023
1:14:16
Tips For Standing Up For Yourself
Jordana is still surrounded by boxes after her recent move, so she debriefs with Dr. Naomi about the catharsis of throwing things out. Is moving to a new home the perfect opportunity to practice letting go? The first email comes from a listener who has been a people-pleaser since childhood and wants help with her conflict avoidance, especially when it comes to her situation-ship. How do our childhood experiences affect our conflict style when we become adults? Then they read a Betchicist question about whether or not it’s okay to put a friendship on hold if it’s become too emotionally draining. Are you a bad friend if you decide you’re not willing to hear about someone’s problems anymore? The intentions for this week are about being present for your own wedding and not having regrets about only having “once chance” at it. Finally, the triggered submissions include an unwanted baby shower, and an abrupt end to a relationship.
Check out our latest promo codes here: https://betches.com/promos
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/18/2023
1:16:25
Do I Need To Stop Checking His Phone?
T-Swift Update: Dr. Naomi’s Taylor Swift tickets were in fact NOT fake, but that didn’t stop security from removing her family from the spot they reserved. Jordana talks about the pros and cons of preparing for the worst outcome, and why it can affect your overall satisfaction. Then they respond to an emailer whose boyfriend lost her trust after a case of infidelity, and now his mom is getting involved. Is this rooted in her decision to check his phone, or a deeper issue in the relationship? The Betchicist question comes from a listener who is dating someone with kids, and wants to know how to broach the subject of actually meeting the kids for the first time. This week’s intentions session features a voicemail from a listener who is proactively preparing for motherhood while also single and dating. How do you stop fixating on the timeline you’ve set for motherhood? Finally, the triggered submissions include unwanted pregnancy comments and a tricky family dynamic.
Check out our latest promo codes here: https://betches.com/promos
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/11/2023
1:14:26
When “Being Supportive” Turns Emotionally Draining
Did Dr. Naomi just get scammed into buying fake Taylor Swift tickets? Probably not, but Jordana has her second guessing anyway (what else are sisters for??). They kick things off with an email from a listener whose therapist isn’t giving her enough guidance for how to go through with a breakup. Naomi gives some practical exercises for preparing yourself to break the news. Then they read a Betchicist email from a listener who wants to know if it’s insensitive to drink alcohol around a sober family member. This week’s intention-setting exercise involves emotionally draining phone calls with a family member who has taken on the role of caregiver. Can you still serve as a support system without taking on too much emotional burden? Finally, the triggered submissions include an unwanted baby shower, and an abrupt end to a relationship.
Check out our latest promo codes here: https://betches.com/promos
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/4/2023
1:19:22
How To Deal With A Jealous Family Member
What are you supposed to do when a family member gets jealous of quality time spent without them? Jordana and Dr. Naomi start the show with an email from a listener whose mom inevitably gets jealous whenever she spends time with the in-laws. Then another listener writes in with a Betchicist story about her husband hiding a major health issue from her for over fourteen months. What does it say about your relationship if you can’t be honest with your partner about something as important as your health? This week’s intention-setting exercise is all about trying to find consistency and establish good habits in your daily life. Is it possible to “skip” your goals and still make progress? Finally, the triggered submissions include a couple’s fight over splitting the bill, and a new friend who doesn’t include you in other plans.
Check out our latest promo codes here: https://betches.com/promos
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Oversharing from Betches Media is all about the challenges we face in all kinds of relationships; from friendships to family, long term partnerships or even dealing with the customer service rep that makes you want to scream into a pillow. Betches co-founder and relationship enthusiast Jordana Abraham has teamed up with her big sister, licensed clinical therapist Dr. Naomi Bernstein, to answer your questions and try to get to the bottom of the things that bother us most. Think of Jordana and Dr. Naomi as your BFF and your therapist, sitting side-by-side at the brunch table trying to help you get through your problems. Each week they’re responding to listener emails, tackling difficult ethical questions, playing games, and so much more. Because sometimes we really need advice from people with no skin in the game. And let’s face it, your friends can’t stand to hear that story one more time.