Selena & Benny Get Engaged, Jack Schlossberg Is Babygirl Of The Year, & Lindsay Lohan's New Look

This week, Aleen, Jordana, and Sami jump straight into their favorite story of the week: Selena Gomez's engagement to Benny Blanco - and her perfectly curated IG post (she knows what the people want to see). Will Justin and Hailey score an invite? Is Taylor secretly pissed that Benny popped the question before Travis? They get into all the theories and curate their top 5 celeb bridesmaids. Next, congrats are in order for Reesa Tessa, who rightfully took the crown for Betch of the Year, and Jack Schlossberg, who was named Babygirl of the Year (he really is one of us). Lindsay Lohan is back with a new Netflix movie, but more importantly, are the facelift rumors true? Maybe Michael Lohan put it best when he said her look is "so natural, just like her talent." Moving on to less celebratory news, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have split just weeks after announcing their pregnancy, but Jordana has her own theory about where their journey is heading. Speaking of famous exes, is there a dollar amount high enough to convince Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to work together again? One film producer seems to think so, but it sounds a little too much like the plot of America's Sweethearts to be believed. Finally, they close out with Hilary Duff's daughter's very sweet reaction to Sabrina Carpenter's Lizzie McGuire costume. With two Golden Globe noms *and* an engagement, our Betch of the Week is obviously Selena - we'd give anything to go to that wedding. And Machine Gun Kelly is getting put on the first flight out to the Caymans for whatever incriminating "material" Megan Fox found on his phone.