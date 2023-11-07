2025 Pop Culture Predictions & New Years Resolutions
It’s the last week of the year, so Aleen, Jordana, and Sami are here to share their holiday plans and personal resolutions for 2025. Then, they make some bold predictions for the upcoming year in pop culture, from celebrity break ups and weddings, to career comebacks and business moves, future Betches of the Week, and who might find themselves getting sent to the Caymans.
47:01
Betches Partners With NFL, Travis Splurges On Taylor’s 35th, & Hawk Tuah Is In Trouble
This week, Aleen, Jordana, and Sami kick things off with the exciting news that Betches is now an official media partner of the NFL! Speaking of football, is Aaron Rodgers cursed, or is it just the Jets? Either way they may want to contact the TikTok witch that predicted Jared’s future wife (IYKYK). Onto celeb news, Taylor Swift turned 35 last Friday, and Travis reportedly spent $175K on gifts - but still no ring, to Jordana’s dismay. Over in the Bravo-verse, James Kennedy says he’s focusing on “sobriety and personal growth” after his recent domestic violence-related arrest, and we hope everyone involved gets the help they need. Next, they turn their attention to The Cut’s new essay from Ethan Slater’s wife, Lilly Jay, in her first public statement since the messy love triangle (square?) with Ariana Grande… and TBH it’s not really giving what we were hoping it would give. Then, they catch up on some recent TV favorites and recommendations for what to binge over the holidays. Finally, Betch of the Week has to go to bday girl Taylor, and Hawk Tuah is getting sent to the Caymans for the fiasco of her $HAWK memecoin.
50:16
Selena & Benny Get Engaged, Jack Schlossberg Is Babygirl Of The Year, & Lindsay Lohan's New Look
This week, Aleen, Jordana, and Sami jump straight into their favorite story of the week: Selena Gomez’s engagement to Benny Blanco - and her perfectly curated IG post (she knows what the people want to see). Will Justin and Hailey score an invite? Is Taylor secretly pissed that Benny popped the question before Travis? They get into all the theories and curate their top 5 celeb bridesmaids. Next, congrats are in order for Reesa Tessa, who rightfully took the crown for Betch of the Year, and Jack Schlossberg, who was named Babygirl of the Year (he really is one of us). Lindsay Lohan is back with a new Netflix movie, but more importantly, are the facelift rumors true? Maybe Michael Lohan put it best when he said her look is “so natural, just like her talent.” Moving on to less celebratory news, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have split just weeks after announcing their pregnancy, but Jordana has her own theory about where their journey is heading. Speaking of famous exes, is there a dollar amount high enough to convince Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to work together again? One film producer seems to think so, but it sounds a little too much like the plot of America’s Sweethearts to be believed. Finally, they close out with Hilary Duff’s daughter’s very sweet reaction to Sabrina Carpenter’s Lizzie McGuire costume. With two Golden Globe noms *and* an engagement, our Betch of the Week is obviously Selena - we’d give anything to go to that wedding. And Machine Gun Kelly is getting put on the first flight out to the Caymans for whatever incriminating “material” Megan Fox found on his phone.
45:17
Betch Of The Year Nominees, Does Wicked Live Up To The Hype?, & JonBenet Ramsey Theories
The Betch of the Year issue is live! Aleen, Sami, and Jordana kick off this week’s episode with a breakdown of some of their favorite categories and nominees. Then, Sami and Jordana share all their thoughts on Wicked, including an analysis of Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's on screen chemistry (or lack thereof). Speaking of celeb relationships, are Taylor and Travis getting engaged any time soon? And if the Chiefs don't clinch another Super Bowl win, is the relationship doomed? Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia fled the states for the English countryside, but we're not sure we're buying that it was all to get away from US politics. And finally, Sami and Jordana get into Netflix's new JonBenet Ramsey docuseries and compare their theories.
1:01:16
Betches Book Club, Presented By Nutella Biscuits: Such A Bad Influence, Part 4 (Ch 25-End)
Welcome back to the Betches Book Club, presented by Nutella Biscuits! This week, Aleen, Jordana, and Sami cover chapters 25 to the end of Such a Bad Influence by Olivia Muenter. They get into Charlie’s identity, the true mission of ReBrand, and compare interpretations of the wild reveal in the epilogue. Finally, they wrap up with a power ranking of all the major players. Did you guess any of the twists? Let us know what you thought about how everything turned out in the comments section of Spotify and Instagram.
The only thing better than sharing a good read with your book club friends is having some delicious snacks at the function, which is why we'll be snacking on Nutella Biscuits while we discuss.
Betches Co-Founders Aleen Dreksler, Jordana Abraham, and Sami Sage—aka the OG Betches friend group that started it all—welcome you to their pop culture group chat. Each week they cover all the latest in celeb drama, the hottest TV & movies out now, and never fail to say some v funny sh*t (ofc). Come for the hot takes, stay for the group chat vibe. (Formerly Betch Slapped)