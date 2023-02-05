Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Give It To Me Straight

Podcast Give It To Me Straight
Jon and Alex
  • The Evolution Of Attractiveness
    Is it possible to only be attracted to the physical? In this episode, Alex and Jon address a listener question referencing a study about attractiveness changing as we age. Other topics include belittling your significant other in public, gaining confidence, and stealing back an ex. They wrap up the episode with a debate about the … Continue reading The Evolution Of Attractiveness →
    5/2/2023
    1:09:29
  • GoFundMe Goes Too Far
    In Today’s episode, Alex and Jon discuss a listener question regarding a personal GoFundMe request that goes too far. Other topics include tackling listener questions on tattooing over symbolic Ex piece, getting off of BC vs. getting a Vasectomy, and coping with a sibling’s success. Do you need advice? Submit your questions here! Visit our website www.giveittomestraightpodcast.com … Continue reading GoFundMe Goes Too Far →
    4/25/2023
    1:13:31
  • How Much Should You Share With Your Partner?
    What they don’t know won’t hurt them, right? In this week’s episode, Alex and Jon answer listener questions on a significant other not sharing details from a guy’s trip, dating preferences regarding drinking, how to start your fitness journey, and proposing at someone else’s wedding. Do you need advice? Submit your questions here! Visit our website www.giveittomestraightpodcast.com … Continue reading How Much Should You Share With Your Partner? →
    4/18/2023
    59:09
  • Is Life Just A Rom-Com?
    Life is full of hopeless romantics, but when does it become too unrealistic, like your favorite romantic comedy movie? In this week’s episode, Jon and Alex answer a listener’s question about her quest for love, which could potentially ruin a friendship. Additional topics include peeing in the shower, cheating being acceptable in certain cultures, and … Continue reading Is Life Just A Rom-Com? →
    4/11/2023
    1:08:08
  • How We Lost Our Virginities
    Is losing your virginity as important as it seems? Jon digs deep to remember how he lost his, and Alex remembers it like it was yesterday. In this week’s episode, Jon and Alex recap their cruise adventure, followed by listener questions on In-law woes, tickle fetishes, taking your spouse’s last name, and family betrayal. Additional … Continue reading How We Lost Our Virginities →
    4/4/2023
    1:04:37

About Give It To Me Straight

