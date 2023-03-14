Shannon Ford isn't here to inspire you or help you better yourself in any way... but she can guarantee you'll laugh.. either with her or at her. She covers ever... More
Ep 60: Negotiation Shannon
It's the end! (But just for this season). It's been 30 weeks of podcasts, and your gurliepop is ready for some time off. Shannon recaps her trip to St. Lucia with her parents and James. The group spent time relaxing on the beach, getting interesting massages, and buying souvenirs. Sharon Kay (Shannon's mom) bought a coconut birdhouse while Shannon found the weed plug on the beach (proud daughter moment). The new house is coming together and after doing her walkthrough, she gives us some updates on the plans. One thing about Shannon? She will do you one better. When will Shannon's parents come on the podcast? Have you ever had your masseuse pick your eye boogers? Hear all about Shannon's negotiations in episode 60.
4/11/2023
1:01:50
Ep 59: It's the Horse for Me feat. Anna Grace Newell
Shannon's home in Nashville and joined by her BFF Anna Grace Newell. The pair catch up and reminisce on their childhood ingredient households and school bus memories. AG updates us on life in Florida and her upcoming travel to Memphis (with a pit stop in Chicago?). Shannon tells us about her unfortunate experience with merch and money, and a recent, quite smelly, time at the gym. She also proves there is a good reason for that announcement you hear at the airport. Did AG get punched by her dentist? Did someone step in dog shit? You're going to want to find out in episode 59.
4/4/2023
1:12:26
Ep 58: Friendships and Confidence 101
Shannon is back solo for a highly requested advice episode about, you guessed it, friendships and confidence. Featuring how to navigate friendships ending: cutting someone off vs. distancing yourself, going with the flow, keeping score, and letting people go. Not all friendships have bad endings. Shannon talks about her seemingly unwavering confidence and the power of being different. She opens up about struggling with comparing herself to others and how she's getting past that habit. She talks about embracing being her true self, what she's good at, and valuing the opinions of those closest to her. This is the pep talk you didn't know you needed, episode 58 of Probably A Podcast.
3/28/2023
39:51
Ep 57: Do You Have My Passport?
An international podcast! This week, Shannon sits down solo in London to discuss her Paris trip with James! (Long-time followers will remember, it's been on her bucket list!) They decided on an alternate route instead of the Eurostar. Shannon gives an update on her house and the building process. She talks about the progression of her home decor themes from dorm room mermaids to following Taylor's interior design recommendations. She deep dives into the Vanderpump Rules scandal and explains how she researched before being on a tv show herself. Has James seen Very Cavallari? When is Mother's Day? Who forgot their passport this time? Find out in Episode 57… Do You Have My Passport?
3/21/2023
46:05
Ep 56: Taylor's Home Birth feat. Taylor Monaco
Your favorite sister wives, Shannon and Taylor, are back together to celebrate the birth of their third daughter, Novi Josephine Monaco (lol jk). The best friend duo sit down and talk about Taylor's home birth, and each gives their take on the experience. Shannon tells us how she almost missed the call from Mike. Taylor explains some of her reasons for choosing home birth and shares her favorite quote that helped her endure the pain. Shannon recalls how her role transformed from moving cars to supporting her best friend through one of the most incredible experiences of their lives. Who touched Taylor's placenta? What did Walker say afterward? What is Hypnobirthing? Hear all about it in Episode 56, Taylor's Home Birth.
Shannon Ford isn't here to inspire you or help you better yourself in any way... but she can guarantee you'll laugh.. either with her or at her. She covers everything from her year-long stint as a reality TV "villain" to pop culture to what happens when you have everything in your life going great and then the bottom drops out and you gotta figure it the fuck out. Buckle up and come along for the ride as she tries to navigate being hella alone in her 20's.