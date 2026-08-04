Break is over, baby! Shannon is revived and ready to catch up! First recap: Croatia. After spending 7 days sailing the European seas, Shannon gives all the details of their extravagant excursion, how she felt on her first trip away from Daisy, and the pros and cons of off-season travel. Shannon spills the tea on hosting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club in NYC! She shares who she met, and how nice and supportive all the girls were. She gives an update on the Charleston house remodel, and a little hiccup involving a dead car, destroyed designer duffle, and smashed laptop. Missed periods and babyproofing, Shannon is in full mom-mode planning Daisy’s first birthday, mamas give your opinions! Big party or small gathering? Why are Shannon and James at the Hard Rock Cafe? What exciting milestone did Daisy recently hit? Hear it all and more on this week’s episode of Probably A Podcast.

GET TICKETS FOR THE SHANNON-IGANS TOUR: https://punchup.live/shannonmiddleton



TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Back From Break

00:23 Butter Yellow Era

02:18 New Ring Talk

03:22 Getting Cancelled

04:44 Croatia Mom Guilt

06:29 Daisy First Steps

08:24 Croatia Crew Lineup

13:33 Madison Joins Last Minute

15:40 Girls Getting Ready

17:52 Mushroom Chocolate Disaster

25:31 Off-Season Beach Clubs

26:56 Arch Nemesis Superyacht

28:24 Sports Illustrated Hosting

30:28 Backstage Girlhood Vibes

34:15 Backstage Model Kindness

35:04 Red Carpet Chaos

38:24 Daisy in New York

40:38 Charleston Renovation Plans

43:03 Daisy First Birthday Debate

45:09 Babyproofing the House

50:41 Skipped Period Panic

53:41 Ranch Culture

58:20 Land Rover Disaster Story

01:06:37 Wrap Up and Tour Dates



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LINKS:

Follow Shannon: https://instagram.com/probablyshannon/

GET TICKETS FOR THE SHANNON-IGANS TOUR: https://punchup.live/shannonmiddleton

Follow Producer Courtney: https://instagram.com/whatsacourtney/

Follow Probably A Podcast: https://instagram.com/probablyapodcast/

Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/probablyshannonford

Produced by Dear Media



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