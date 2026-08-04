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204 episodes
- This week gets juicy! Shannon is yapping with podcaster, #1 author and new #1 Hulu series star, Stassi Schroeder! They bond over their love for Outlander (spoiler alert), chat about Stassi’s first-ever reality TV experience, and her new show, House of Stassi. Stassi shares some vulnerable moments from the series, what her goal was for the show, and things she thinks will throw viewers for a loop. They talk about their mutual dislike of podcasts requiring video and the dreaded follow-up slides. How long has Stassi been working on this show? Do they think brand deals are dying? How was the Sports Illustrated event? Listen to hear all about it, and watch House of Stassi on Hulu and Disney+!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Welcome and Fashion Talk
01:27 Podcasting Then and Now
02:25 House of Stassi Binge Hype
03:03 Outlander Finale Spiral
04:58 Executive Producer Control
06:47 Family Reality TV Pressure
07:46 Finale Shock Tease
12:18 Marriage and Mom Life Realness
15:16 Very Cavallari Meets VPR
18:57 Stassi Reality TV Origins
21:59 Vanderpump Rules Beginnings
26:18 Sports Illustrated Comments and Hosting
28:31 Talent Only Sweatshirt
30:30 SI Swim Family Vibes
32:32 Disney Vs Nickelodeon
35:09 Dancing With Stars Dread
39:11 Skincare Routine Talk
40:48 Kids Skincare Debate
47:15 Podcasting Evolution
52:00 Influencer Ads Shift
54:13 Co-Hosting With Taylor
57:07 House Of Stassi Fourth Wall
59:59 Manifesting Season Two
LINKS:
Follow Shannon: https://instagram.com/probablyshannon
TICKETS TO THE
SHANNON-IGANS TOUR: https://punchup.live/shannonmiddleton
Follow Stassi: https://www.instagram.com/stassischroeder
Follow Producer Courtney: https://instagram.com/whatsacourtney
Follow Probably A Podcast: https://instagram.com/probablyapodcast
Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/probablyshannonford
Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Follow Shannon: https://instagram.com/probablyshannon
SHANNON-IGANS TOUR: https://punchup.live/shannonmiddleton
Follow Ashley: https://www.instagram.com/ashhess
Follow Producer Courtney: https://instagram.com/whatsacourtney
Follow Probably A Podcast: https://instagram.com/probablyapodcast
Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/probablyshannonford
Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Follow Shannon: https://instagram.com/probablyshannon
SHANNON-IGANS TOUR: https://punchup.live/shannonmiddleton
Follow Lauren: https://www.instagram.com/laurenelizabeth
Follow Producer Courtney: https://instagram.com/whatsacourtney
Follow Probably A Podcast: https://instagram.com/probablyapodcast
Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/probablyshannonford
Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Mimi? I think you meant mommy! Shannon is back with Mimi Bouchard to cover all things TTC, pregnancy, and the ever-changing journey of motherhood. Mimi talks about her difficult first trimester, including her experience with depression-like lows and intense nausea. The pair chat about the brutal two-week wait, anxiety about miscarrying, and the information overload from being chronically online. Mimi shares her best tips and tricks for maintaining positivity, including new tracks on Activations that focus on IVF, loss, nausea, body changes, epidurals, unmedicated births, changing plans, cravings, and so much more. Don’t forget to click the link for your free trial!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:01:27 Mimi Returns
00:02:20 Pregnancy Reveal
00:03:27 Mimi’s Real Name
00:04:48 HG First Trimester
00:09:53 Mindset Through Hard Times
00:14:23 TTC Reality Check
00:22:29 Two Week Wait Tips
00:25:52 Offline Mom Identity
00:29:18 Music Makes It Work
00:32:57 What Are Activations?
00:33:38 Meditation Guilt vs Rituals
00:34:43 Coffee Comeback Stories
00:35:31 Pregnancy Cravings Deep Dive
00:39:40 Salmon Bagel Emergency Trip
00:41:45 Baby Gender Reveal
00:43:51 Early Testing and Anxiety
00:46:45 Mindset and Daily Tools
00:51:55 Motherhood Excitement
00:57:31 Birth Prep Activation Tracks
01:01:03 Trial Link and Farewell
SPONSORS:
Don’t forget your 14-day free trial and exclusive discount at activations.com/probably
Get $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping at Nutrafol.com and use code Probably.
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Use code Probably at Monarch.com for 50% off your first year.
Head to OliveandJune.com/probably for 20% off your first system.
Go to Quince.com/probably for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
LINKS:
Follow Shannon: https://instagram.com/probablyshannon/
SHANNON-IGANS TOUR: https://punchup.live/shannonmiddleton
Follow Mimi: https://www.instagram.com/mimibouchard/
Follow Producer Courtney: https://instagram.com/whatsacourtney/
Follow Probably A Podcast: https://instagram.com/probablyapodcast/
Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/probablyshannonford
Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Break is over, baby! Shannon is revived and ready to catch up! First recap: Croatia. After spending 7 days sailing the European seas, Shannon gives all the details of their extravagant excursion, how she felt on her first trip away from Daisy, and the pros and cons of off-season travel. Shannon spills the tea on hosting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club in NYC! She shares who she met, and how nice and supportive all the girls were. She gives an update on the Charleston house remodel, and a little hiccup involving a dead car, destroyed designer duffle, and smashed laptop. Missed periods and babyproofing, Shannon is in full mom-mode planning Daisy’s first birthday, mamas give your opinions! Big party or small gathering? Why are Shannon and James at the Hard Rock Cafe? What exciting milestone did Daisy recently hit? Hear it all and more on this week’s episode of Probably A Podcast.
GET TICKETS FOR THE SHANNON-IGANS TOUR: https://punchup.live/shannonmiddleton
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Back From Break
00:23 Butter Yellow Era
02:18 New Ring Talk
03:22 Getting Cancelled
04:44 Croatia Mom Guilt
06:29 Daisy First Steps
08:24 Croatia Crew Lineup
13:33 Madison Joins Last Minute
15:40 Girls Getting Ready
17:52 Mushroom Chocolate Disaster
25:31 Off-Season Beach Clubs
26:56 Arch Nemesis Superyacht
28:24 Sports Illustrated Hosting
30:28 Backstage Girlhood Vibes
34:15 Backstage Model Kindness
35:04 Red Carpet Chaos
38:24 Daisy in New York
40:38 Charleston Renovation Plans
43:03 Daisy First Birthday Debate
45:09 Babyproofing the House
50:41 Skipped Period Panic
53:41 Ranch Culture
58:20 Land Rover Disaster Story
01:06:37 Wrap Up and Tour Dates
SPONSORS:
Get a free signature makeup bag with your first order from Meritbeauty.com.
Go to Quince.com/probably for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Preventing pregnancy is as easy as Opill.
For 50% off your first year, go to HomeServe.com/Probably
Start building credit the easy way. Go to Super.com/credit right now to see how Super+ can help boost your credit score.
LINKS:
Follow Shannon: https://instagram.com/probablyshannon/
GET TICKETS FOR THE SHANNON-IGANS TOUR: https://punchup.live/shannonmiddleton
Follow Producer Courtney: https://instagram.com/whatsacourtney/
Follow Probably A Podcast: https://instagram.com/probablyapodcast/
Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/probablyshannonford
Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Probably a Podcast
Howdy, it’s Shannon Ford Middleton. I’m an influencer (don’t call me that), past reality show villain, current funny bitch, and host of Probably A Podcast. My life is a series of crazy events, and I’m here to share them, through hell or herpes, if you know you know. From giggling with my friends to diving deep into conversations about life, no topic is off limits here. Expect to laugh, and constantly question if you accidentally flipped your playback speed to 1.5. Join me every Tuesday for your weekly dose of shenanigans on Probably A Podcast.Podcast website
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Probably a Podcast: Podcasts in Family