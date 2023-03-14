Ep 57: Do You Have My Passport?

An international podcast! This week, Shannon sits down solo in London to discuss her Paris trip with James! (Long-time followers will remember, it's been on her bucket list!) They decided on an alternate route instead of the Eurostar. Shannon gives an update on her house and the building process. She talks about the progression of her home decor themes from dorm room mermaids to following Taylor's interior design recommendations. She deep dives into the Vanderpump Rules scandal and explains how she researched before being on a tv show herself. Has James seen Very Cavallari? When is Mother's Day? Who forgot their passport this time? Find out in Episode 57… Do You Have My Passport?