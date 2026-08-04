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Probably a Podcast

Dear Media
ComedySociety & Culture
Probably a Podcast
Latest episode

204 episodes

  • Probably a Podcast

    Ep 198: Reality TV Revolution feat. Stassi Schroeder

    08/04/2026 | 1h
    This week gets juicy! Shannon is yapping with podcaster, #1 author and new #1 Hulu series star, Stassi Schroeder! They bond over their love for Outlander (spoiler alert), chat about Stassi’s first-ever reality TV experience, and her new show, House of Stassi. Stassi shares some vulnerable moments from the series, what her goal was for the show, and things she thinks will throw viewers for a loop. They talk about their mutual dislike of podcasts requiring video and the dreaded follow-up slides. How long has Stassi been working on this show? Do they think brand deals are dying? How was the Sports Illustrated event? Listen to hear all about it, and watch House of Stassi on Hulu and Disney+!

    TIMESTAMPS:
    00:00 Welcome and Fashion Talk
    01:27 Podcasting Then and Now
    02:25 House of Stassi Binge Hype
    03:03 Outlander Finale Spiral
    04:58 Executive Producer Control
    06:47 Family Reality TV Pressure
    07:46 Finale Shock Tease
    12:18 Marriage and Mom Life Realness
    15:16 Very Cavallari Meets VPR
    18:57 Stassi Reality TV Origins
    21:59 Vanderpump Rules Beginnings
    26:18 Sports Illustrated Comments and Hosting
    28:31 Talent Only Sweatshirt
    30:30 SI Swim Family Vibes
    32:32 Disney Vs Nickelodeon
    35:09 Dancing With Stars Dread
    39:11 Skincare Routine Talk
    40:48 Kids Skincare Debate
    47:15 Podcasting Evolution
    52:00 Influencer Ads Shift
    54:13 Co-Hosting With Taylor
    57:07 House Of Stassi Fourth Wall
    59:59 Manifesting Season Two

    LINKS:
    Follow Shannon: https://instagram.com/probablyshannon
    TICKETS TO THE
    SHANNON-IGANS TOUR: https://punchup.live/shannonmiddleton
    Follow Stassi: https://www.instagram.com/stassischroeder
    Follow Producer Courtney: https://instagram.com/whatsacourtney
    Follow Probably A Podcast: https://instagram.com/probablyapodcast
    Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/probablyshannonford
    Produced by Dear Media

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Probably a Podcast

    Ep 197: We Love the South feat. Ashley Hesseltine

    07/29/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Follow Shannon: https://instagram.com/probablyshannon

    SHANNON-IGANS TOUR: https://punchup.live/shannonmiddleton

    Follow Ashley: https://www.instagram.com/ashhess

    Follow Producer Courtney: https://instagram.com/whatsacourtney

    Follow Probably A Podcast: https://instagram.com/probablyapodcast

    Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/probablyshannonford

    Produced by Dear Media
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Probably a Podcast

    Ep 196: We're Just Girls (And Moms) feat. Lauren Elizabeth

    07/21/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Follow Shannon: https://instagram.com/probablyshannon
    SHANNON-IGANS TOUR: https://punchup.live/shannonmiddleton
    Follow Lauren: https://www.instagram.com/laurenelizabeth
    Follow Producer Courtney: https://instagram.com/whatsacourtney
    Follow Probably A Podcast: https://instagram.com/probablyapodcast
    Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/probablyshannonford
    Produced by Dear Media
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Probably a Podcast

    Ep 195: Mindset, Motherhood and Embracing Change feat. Mimi Bouchard

    07/14/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Mimi? I think you meant mommy! Shannon is back with Mimi Bouchard to cover all things TTC, pregnancy, and the ever-changing journey of motherhood. Mimi talks about her difficult first trimester, including her experience with depression-like lows and intense nausea. The pair chat about the brutal two-week wait, anxiety about miscarrying, and the information overload from being chronically online. Mimi shares her best tips and tricks for maintaining positivity, including new tracks on Activations that focus on IVF, loss, nausea, body changes, epidurals, unmedicated births, changing plans, cravings, and so much more. Don’t forget to click the link for your free trial!

    TIMESTAMPS:
    00:00:00 Introduction
    00:01:27 Mimi Returns
    00:02:20 Pregnancy Reveal
    00:03:27 Mimi’s Real Name
    00:04:48 HG First Trimester
    00:09:53 Mindset Through Hard Times
    00:14:23 TTC Reality Check
    00:22:29 Two Week Wait Tips
    00:25:52 Offline Mom Identity
    00:29:18 Music Makes It Work
    00:32:57 What Are Activations?
    00:33:38 Meditation Guilt vs Rituals
    00:34:43 Coffee Comeback Stories
    00:35:31 Pregnancy Cravings Deep Dive
    00:39:40 Salmon Bagel Emergency Trip
    00:41:45 Baby Gender Reveal
    00:43:51 Early Testing and Anxiety
    00:46:45 Mindset and Daily Tools
    00:51:55 Motherhood Excitement
    00:57:31 Birth Prep Activation Tracks
    01:01:03 Trial Link and Farewell

    SPONSORS:
    Don’t forget your 14-day free trial and exclusive discount at activations.com/probably
    Get $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping at Nutrafol.com and use code Probably.
    Get 15% off, plus free shipping, on your first set of sheets at Bollandbranch.com/probably with code Probably.
    Use code Probably at Monarch.com for 50% off your first year.
    Head to OliveandJune.com/probably for 20% off your first system.
    Go to Quince.com/probably for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.

    LINKS:
    Follow Shannon: https://instagram.com/probablyshannon/
    SHANNON-IGANS TOUR: https://punchup.live/shannonmiddleton
    Follow Mimi: https://www.instagram.com/mimibouchard/
    Follow Producer Courtney: https://instagram.com/whatsacourtney/
    Follow Probably A Podcast: https://instagram.com/probablyapodcast/
    Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/probablyshannonford
    Produced by Dear Media

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Probably a Podcast

    Ep 194: Croatia & Chaos

    07/08/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Break is over, baby! Shannon is revived and ready to catch up! First recap: Croatia. After spending 7 days sailing the European seas, Shannon gives all the details of their extravagant excursion, how she felt on her first trip away from Daisy, and the pros and cons of off-season travel. Shannon spills the tea on hosting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club in NYC! She shares who she met, and how nice and supportive all the girls were. She gives an update on the Charleston house remodel, and a little hiccup involving a dead car, destroyed designer duffle, and smashed laptop. Missed periods and babyproofing, Shannon is in full mom-mode planning Daisy’s first birthday, mamas give your opinions! Big party or small gathering? Why are Shannon and James at the Hard Rock Cafe? What exciting milestone did Daisy recently hit? Hear it all and more on this week’s episode of Probably A Podcast.
    GET TICKETS FOR THE SHANNON-IGANS TOUR: https://punchup.live/shannonmiddleton

    TIMESTAMPS:
    00:00 Back From Break
    00:23 Butter Yellow Era
    02:18 New Ring Talk
    03:22 Getting Cancelled
    04:44 Croatia Mom Guilt
    06:29 Daisy First Steps
    08:24 Croatia Crew Lineup
    13:33 Madison Joins Last Minute
    15:40 Girls Getting Ready
    17:52 Mushroom Chocolate Disaster
    25:31 Off-Season Beach Clubs
    26:56 Arch Nemesis Superyacht
    28:24 Sports Illustrated Hosting
    30:28 Backstage Girlhood Vibes
    34:15 Backstage Model Kindness
    35:04 Red Carpet Chaos
    38:24 Daisy in New York
    40:38 Charleston Renovation Plans
    43:03 Daisy First Birthday Debate
    45:09 Babyproofing the House
    50:41 Skipped Period Panic
    53:41 Ranch Culture
    58:20 Land Rover Disaster Story
    01:06:37 Wrap Up and Tour Dates

    SPONSORS:
    Get a free signature makeup bag with your first order from Meritbeauty.com.
    Go to Quince.com/probably for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
    Preventing pregnancy is as easy as Opill.
    For 50% off your first year, go to HomeServe.com/Probably
    Start building credit the easy way. Go to Super.com/credit right now to see how Super+ can help boost your credit score.

    LINKS:
    Follow Shannon: https://instagram.com/probablyshannon/
    GET TICKETS FOR THE SHANNON-IGANS TOUR: https://punchup.live/shannonmiddleton
    Follow Producer Courtney: https://instagram.com/whatsacourtney/
    Follow Probably A Podcast: https://instagram.com/probablyapodcast/
    Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/probablyshannonford
    Produced by Dear Media

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Probably a Podcast
Howdy, it’s Shannon Ford Middleton. I’m an influencer (don’t call me that), past reality show villain, current funny bitch, and host of Probably A Podcast. My life is a series of crazy events, and I’m here to share them, through hell or herpes, if you know you know. From giggling with my friends to diving deep into conversations about life, no topic is off limits here. Expect to laugh, and constantly question if you accidentally flipped your playback speed to 1.5. Join me every Tuesday for your weekly dose of shenanigans on Probably A Podcast.
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