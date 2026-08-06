Riley Green is a country musician and songwriter from Jacksonville, Alabama. His new album “That’s Just Me” is out September 18th and his “Cowboy As It Gets Tour” is happening now.



Riley joins Theo to talk about his new job on The Voice, popular Native American canines, and the perks of living slightly off grid in Alabama.



Riley Green: https://www.instagram.com/rileyduckman/



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Tour Dates! https://theovon.com/tour



New Merch: https://www.theovonstore.com



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Watch on Spotify. Spotify subscribers get fewer ads on our episodes.



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Music: “Shine” by Bishop Gunn Bishop Gunn - Shine



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Submit your funny videos, TikToks, questions and topics you'd like to hear on the podcast to: tpwproducer@gmail.com



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Producer: Zach https://www.instagram.com/zachdpowers



Producer: Trevyn https://www.instagram.com/trevyn.s/



Producer: Nick https://www.instagram.com/realnickdavis/



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Producer: Halston https://www.instagram.com/halstonrays/



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