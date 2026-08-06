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570 episodes
- JShock is a streamer, content creator and time keeper from Long Island, New York. He was recently a participant in Kai Cenat’s Streamer University.
JShock joins Theo to talk about his journey from the post office to viral fame, the art of mucking, and using his disability as a tool to achieve greatness.
JShock: https://www.instagram.com/jshock9nine/
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Tour Dates! https://theovon.com/tour
New Merch: https://www.theovonstore.com
-------------------------------------------------
Sponsored By:
Celsius: Go to the Celsius Amazon store to check out all of their flavors. #CELSIUSBrandPartner #CELSIUSLiveFit https://amzn.to/3HbAtPJ
Mountain Dew: Look for Mountain Dew in stores near you at http://mountaindew.com.
Blue Chew: Discover your options at http://BlueChew.com! Buy two months and get the third for FREE with promo code THEO.
Acorns: Go to http://acorns.com/theo to get your $20 bonus investment today!
Perplexity AI: Ask anything at https://pplx.ai/theo
Watch on Spotify. Spotify subscribers get fewer ads on our episodes.
-------------------------------------------------
Music: “Shine” by Bishop Gunn Bishop Gunn - Shine
------------------------------------------------
Submit your funny videos, TikToks, questions and topics you'd like to hear on the podcast to: tpwproducer@gmail.com
Hit the Hotline: 985-664-9503
Video Hotline for Theo Upload here: https://www.theovon.com/fan-upload
Mail stuff to:
ATTN: TPW
PO BOX 40137
Nashville TN 37204
------------------------------------------------
Find Theo:
Website: https://theovon.com
Instagram: https://instagram.com/theovon
Facebook: https://facebook.com/theovon
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thispastweekend
X: https://twitter.com/theovon
YouTube: https://youtube.com/theovon
Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheoVonClips
Shorts Channel: https://bit.ly/3ClUj8z
------------------------------------------------
Producer: Zach https://www.instagram.com/zachdpowers
Producer: Trevyn https://www.instagram.com/trevyn.s/
Producer: Nick https://www.instagram.com/realnickdavis/
Producer: Andrew https://www.instagram.com/bleachmediaofficial/
Producer: Halston https://www.instagram.com/halstonrays/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Trace Adkins is a country musician, songwriter and actor. You can see him live on his 30th anniversary tour now through the end of the year.
Trace joins Theo to talk about his journey from blue collar to Broadway, finding success in multiple eras of country music, and what it really feels like to get shot.
Trace Adkins: https://www.instagram.com/traceadkins/
-------------------------------------------------
Tour Dates! https://theovon.com/tour
New Merch: https://www.theovonstore.com
-------------------------------------------------
Sponsored By:
Celsius: Go to the Celsius Amazon store to check out all of their flavors. #CELSIUSBrandPartner #CELSIUSLiveFit https://amzn.to/3HbAtPJ
Chime: Join the millions who are already banking fee free and sign up now at http://Chime.com/THEO
Quo: Go to http://quo.com/theo for 20% off your first 6 months.
Valor Recovery: To learn more about Valor Recovery please visit them at https://valorrecoverycoaching.com/ or email them at admin@valorrecoverycoaching.com
Perplexity AI: Ask anything at https://pplx.ai/theo
Watch on Spotify. Spotify subscribers get fewer ads on our episodes.
-------------------------------------------------
Music: “Shine” by Bishop Gunn Bishop Gunn - Shine
------------------------------------------------
Submit your funny videos, TikToks, questions and topics you'd like to hear on the podcast to: tpwproducer@gmail.com
Hit the Hotline: 985-664-9503
Video Hotline for Theo Upload here: https://www.theovon.com/fan-upload
Mail stuff to:
ATTN: TPW
PO BOX 40137
Nashville TN 37204
------------------------------------------------
Find Theo:
Website: https://theovon.com
Instagram: https://instagram.com/theovon
Facebook: https://facebook.com/theovon
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thispastweekend
X: https://twitter.com/theovon
YouTube: https://youtube.com/theovon
Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheoVonClips
Shorts Channel: https://bit.ly/3ClUj8z
------------------------------------------------
Producer: Zach https://www.instagram.com/zachdpowers
Producer: Trevyn https://www.instagram.com/trevyn.s/
Producer: Nick https://www.instagram.com/realnickdavis/
Producer: Andrew https://www.instagram.com/bleachmediaofficial/
Producer: Halston https://www.instagram.com/halstonrays/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Casey Rocket is a stand up comedian and writer. You can see him live on his “Return of the Prodigal Riff” tour happening now through the end of the year.
Casey joins Theo to talk about his mysterious southern origins, why he left Austin for Chicago, and the perils of riffing too close to the sun.
Casey Rocket: https://www.instagram.com/caseyrocket
-------------------------------------------------
Tour Dates! https://theovon.com/tour
New Merch: https://www.theovonstore.com
-------------------------------------------------
Sponsored By:
Celsius: Go to the Celsius Amazon store to check out all of their flavors. #CELSIUSBrandPartner #CELSIUSLiveFit https://amzn.to/3HbAtPJ
Shopify: Take control of your income. Start your free trial at http://shopify.com/theo
Mountain Dew: Look for Mountain Dew in stores near you at http://mountaindew.com
Better Help: This show is brought to you by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at http://BetterHelp.com/theo
Perplexity AI: Ask anything at https://pplx.ai/theo
Watch on Spotify. Spotify subscribers get fewer ads on our episodes.
-------------------------------------------------
Music: “Shine” by Bishop Gunn Bishop Gunn - Shine
------------------------------------------------
Submit your funny videos, TikToks, questions and topics you'd like to hear on the podcast to: tpwproducer@gmail.com
Hit the Hotline: 985-664-9503
Video Hotline for Theo Upload here: https://www.theovon.com/fan-upload
Mail stuff to:
ATTN: TPW
PO BOX 40137
Nashville TN 37204
------------------------------------------------
Find Theo:
Website: https://theovon.com
Instagram: https://instagram.com/theovon
Facebook: https://facebook.com/theovon
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thispastweekend
X: https://twitter.com/theovon
YouTube: https://youtube.com/theovon
Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheoVonClips
Shorts Channel: https://bit.ly/3ClUj8z
------------------------------------------------
Producer: Zach https://www.instagram.com/zachdpowers
Producer: Trevyn https://www.instagram.com/trevyn.s/
Producer: Nick https://www.instagram.com/realnickdavis/
Producer: Andrew https://www.instagram.com/bleachmediaofficial/
Producer: Halston https://www.instagram.com/halstonrays/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Erin Brockovich is an environmentalist and people advocate known for her namesake movie and involvement in high profile lawsuits. She currently runs the Brockovich Data Center Reporting Map.
Erin joins Theo to talk about the troubling effects data centers are having on communities, why their demand for water might be a ploy for something bigger, and how people can make real change by uniting.
Erin Brockovich: https://www.instagram.com/the_real_erin_brockovich/
Brockovich Data Center Reporting Map: https://www.brockovichdatacenter.com/
-------------------------------------------------
Tour Dates! https://theovon.com/tour
New Merch: https://www.theovonstore.com
-------------------------------------------------
Sponsored By:
Celsius: Go to the Celsius Amazon store to check out all of their flavors. #CELSIUSBrandPartner #CELSIUSLiveFit https://amzn.to/3HbAtPJ
Morgan and Morgan: Visit https://forthepeople.com/THEO to see if you might have a case. Morgan and Morgan. America's Largest Injury Law Firm.
Modiphy: Get 50% off the last website you’ll ever need at https://modiphy.com/THEO
Perplexity AI: Ask anything at https://pplx.ai/theo
Watch on Spotify. Spotify subscribers get fewer ads on our episodes.
-------------------------------------------------
Music: “Shine” by Bishop Gunn Bishop Gunn - Shine
------------------------------------------------
Submit your funny videos, TikToks, questions and topics you'd like to hear on the podcast to: tpwproducer@gmail.com
Hit the Hotline: 985-664-9503
Video Hotline for Theo Upload here: https://www.theovon.com/fan-upload
Mail stuff to:
ATTN: TPW
PO BOX 40137
Nashville TN 37204
------------------------------------------------
Find Theo:
Website: https://theovon.com
Instagram: https://instagram.com/theovon
Facebook: https://facebook.com/theovon
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thispastweekend
X: https://twitter.com/theovon
YouTube: https://youtube.com/theovon
Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheoVonClips
Shorts Channel: https://bit.ly/3ClUj8z
------------------------------------------------
Producer: Zach https://www.instagram.com/zachdpowers
Producer: Trevyn https://www.instagram.com/trevyn.s/
Producer: Nick https://www.instagram.com/realnickdavis/
Producer: Andrew https://www.instagram.com/bleachmediaofficial/
Producer: Halston https://www.instagram.com/halstonrays/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Riley Green is a country musician and songwriter from Jacksonville, Alabama. His new album “That’s Just Me” is out September 18th and his “Cowboy As It Gets Tour” is happening now.
Riley joins Theo to talk about his new job on The Voice, popular Native American canines, and the perks of living slightly off grid in Alabama.
Riley Green: https://www.instagram.com/rileyduckman/
-------------------------------------------------
Tour Dates! https://theovon.com/tour
New Merch: https://www.theovonstore.com
-------------------------------------------------
Sponsored By:
Celsius: Go to the Celsius Amazon store to check out all of their flavors. #CELSIUSBrandPartner #CELSIUSLiveFit https://amzn.to/3HbAtPJ
Prize Picks: Go to https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/THEO and use code THEO to get $50 in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup! Play Responsibly.
Moonpay: https://moonpay.onelink.me/O2ia/t34p5kxg
Tecovas: Get 10% off at http://tecovas.com/THEO when you sign up for email and texts.
Blue Chew: Discover your options at http://BlueChew.com! Buy two months and get the third for FREE with promo code THEO.
Perplexity AI: Ask anything at https://pplx.ai/theo
Watch on Spotify. Spotify subscribers get fewer ads on our episodes.
-------------------------------------------------
Music: “Shine” by Bishop Gunn Bishop Gunn - Shine
------------------------------------------------
Submit your funny videos, TikToks, questions and topics you'd like to hear on the podcast to: tpwproducer@gmail.com
Hit the Hotline: 985-664-9503
Video Hotline for Theo Upload here: https://www.theovon.com/fan-upload
Mail stuff to:
ATTN: TPW
PO BOX 40137
Nashville TN 37204
------------------------------------------------
Find Theo:
Website: https://theovon.com
Instagram: https://instagram.com/theovon
Facebook: https://facebook.com/theovon
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thispastweekend
X: https://twitter.com/theovon
YouTube: https://youtube.com/theovon
Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheoVonClips
Shorts Channel: https://bit.ly/3ClUj8z
------------------------------------------------
Producer: Zach https://www.instagram.com/zachdpowers
Producer: Trevyn https://www.instagram.com/trevyn.s/
Producer: Nick https://www.instagram.com/realnickdavis/
Producer: Andrew https://www.instagram.com/bleachmediaofficial/
Producer: Halston https://www.instagram.com/halstonrays/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
What happened this past weekend. And sometimes what happened on other days.Podcast website
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