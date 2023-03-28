Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
This Past Weekend

Podcast This Past Weekend
Theo Von
What happened this past weekend. And sometimes what happened on other days.
Comedy
  • E441 Glenny Balls
    Glenny Balls is an entertainer, co-host and podcaster at Barstool Sports. He is often seen as the sidekick on “Sundae Conversations” with Caleb Pressley, and hosts his own podcast “Only Stans” where he interviews the women of OnlyFans.  Glenny Balls joins Theo Von on a new episode of This Past Weekend to chat about growing up Long Island Italian, sidestepping Satan, the insane way he got a job at Barstool, what people don’t know about Caleb Pressley, lovemaking to Billy Joel, and much more.  Glenny Balls: https://www.instagram.com/glennyballs/  ------------------------------------------------ Tour Dates! https://theovon.com/tour New Merch: https://www.theovonstore.com ------------------------------------------------- Sponsored By: Celsius: Go to the Celsius Amazon store to check out all of their flavors. #CELSIUSBrandPartner #CELSIUSLiveFit  https://amzn.to/3HbAtPJ  BetterHelp: Visit https://betterhelp.com/theo today to get 10% off your first month. ExpressVPN: Visit https://expressvpn.com/theo to get an extra 3 months of ExpressVPN free. RTX: Visit https://rtxaustin.com and use code THEO to get discounted rates for regular badge prices. Morgan & Morgan: If you’re ever injured, visit https://forthepeople.com/thispastweekend or dial Pound LAW (#529). Their fee is free unless they win.  Raising Cane’s: Satisfy your Cane’s fix fast by ordering through their app, online at https://raisingcanes.com, or stop by your local restaurant. DraftKings: Download the app now and use code THEO! New customers can bet just $5 on a pre-fight moneyline and get $150 in bonus bets if their fighter wins. Minimum age and eligibility restrictions apply. See notes below. Call (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Gambling Problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), visit OPGR.org (OR), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/MI /NH /NJ/ NY/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. VOID IN ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bonus bets (void in MA/NH/OR): Valid 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 pre-fight moneyline bet. Bet must win. $150 issued as six (6) $25 bonus bets. Bonus Bets are non-cashable and cannot be withdrawn. Bonus bets must be wagered 1x and stake is not included in any returns or winnings. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. Promotional offer period ends 5/28/23 at 11:59PM ET. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/mmaterms. ------------------------------------------------- Music: "Shine" by Bishop Gunn: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3A_coTcUek&ab_channel=BishopGunn ------------------------------------------------ Submit your funny videos, TikToks, questions and topics you'd like to hear on the podcast to: [email protected] Hit the Hotline: 985-664-9503 Video Hotline for Theo Upload here: https://www.theovon.com/fan-upload Send mail to: This Past Weekend 1906 Glen Echo Rd PO Box #159359 Nashville, TN 37215 ------------------------------------------------ Find Theo: Website: https://theovon.com Instagram: https://instagram.com/theovon Facebook: https://facebook.com/theovon Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thispastweekend Twitter: https://twitter.com/theovon YouTube: https://youtube.com/theovon Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheoVonClips Shorts Channel: https://bit.ly/3ClUj8z ------------------------------------------------ Producer: Zach https://www.instagram.com/zachdpowers/ Producer: Colin https://instagram.com/colin_reiner
    4/25/2023
    2:30:46
  • E440 John Mulaney
    John Mulaney is an Emmy award-winning stand-up comedian, writer, actor and producer. His new special “Baby J” comes out on Netflix April 25th. John Mulaney joins Theo Von on This Past Weekend to chat about his eventful last few years, rehab horses, surviving on cigarettes and candy, rewiring yourself for the better, finding a path to recovery and more. John Mulaney: https://www.instagram.com/johnmulaney/ ------------------------------------------------ Tour Dates! https://theovon.com/tour New Merch: https://www.theovonstore.com ------------------------------------------------- Sponsored By: Celsius: Go to the Celsius Amazon store to check out all of their flavors. #CELSIUSBrandPartner #CELSIUSLiveFit https://amzn.to/3A3XXT9 BlueChew: Visit https://bluechew.com and try BlueChew FREE when you use promo code THEO at checkout - Just pay $5 shipping. Manscaped: Visit https://manscaped.com to get 20% off + free shipping with code THEO. ShadyRays: Visit https://shadyrays.com and use code THEO for 50% off 2 or more pairs of polarized sunglasses. GamerSupps: Visit https://gamersupps.gg/theovon and use code TheoVon to get free shipping on free samples for the next 24 hours. SeatGeek: Visit https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/THEO to get $20 off your first SeatGeek order with code THEO. DraftKings: Download the app now and use code THEO! New customers can bet just $5 on a pre-fight moneyline and get $150 in bonus bets if their fighter wins. Minimum age and eligibility restrictions apply. See notes below. Call (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Gambling Problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), visit OPGR.org (OR), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/MI /NH /NJ/ NY/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. VOID IN ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bonus bets (void in MA/NH/OR): Valid 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 pre-fight moneyline bet. Bet must win. $150 issued as six (6) $25 bonus bets. Bonus Bets are non-cashable and cannot be withdrawn. Bonus bets must be wagered 1x and stake is not included in any returns or winnings. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. Promotional offer period ends 5/28/23 at 11:59PM ET. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/mmaterms. ------------------------------------------------- Music: "Shine" by Bishop Gunn: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3A_coTcUek&ab_channel=BishopGunn ------------------------------------------------ Submit your funny videos, TikToks, questions and topics you'd like to hear on the podcast to: [email protected] Hit the Hotline: 985-664-9503 Video Hotline for Theo Upload here: https://www.theovon.com/fan-upload Send mail to: This Past Weekend 1906 Glen Echo Rd PO Box #159359 Nashville, TN 37215 ------------------------------------------------ Find Theo: Website: https://theovon.com Instagram: https://instagram.com/theovon Facebook: https://facebook.com/theovon Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thispastweekend Twitter: https://twitter.com/theovon YouTube: https://youtube.com/theovon Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheoVonClips Shorts Channel: https://bit.ly/3ClUj8z ------------------------------------------------ Producer: Zach https://www.instagram.com/zachdpowers/ Producer: Colin https://instagram.com/colin_reiner
    4/18/2023
    2:22:31
  • E439 Stavros Halkias
    Stavros Halkias is a stand-up comedian and host of the podcast Stavvy’s World. His first special “Live at the Lodge Room” was released in 2022 with over 5M views on YouTube. His new crowd-work special “4 Nights in New York City” comes out this week, also on YouTube Stavros Halkias joins This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von to chat about growing up in Greektown, Baltimore, unethical gyros, bad AI comedy, the ongoing Bud Light controversy, muscular love, why he left his old podcast, and much more.  Stavros Halkias: https://www.instagram.com/stavvybaby2/  ------------------------------------------------ Tour Dates! https://theovon.com/tour New Merch: https://www.theovonstore.com ------------------------------------------------- Sponsored By: Celsius: Go to the Celsius Amazon store to check out all of their flavors. #CELSIUSBrandPartner #CELSIUSLiveFit  https://amzn.to/3KOLMQj  Babbel: Visit https://babbel.com/theo to get up to 55% off your subscription. BetterHelp: Visit https://betterhelp.com/theo today to get 10% off your first month. RocketMoney: Visit https://rocketmoney.com/theo and stop throwing your money away. Cancel unwanted subscriptions and manage your expenses the easy way. Morgan & Morgan: If you’re ever injured, visit https://forthepeople.com/thispastweekend or dial Pound LAW (#529). Their fee is free unless they win.  Raising Cane’s: Satisfy your Cane’s fix fast by ordering through their app, online at https://raisingcanes.com, or stop by your local restaurant. ------------------------------------------------- Music: "Shine" by Bishop Gunn: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3A_coTcUek ------------------------------------------------ Submit your funny videos, TikToks, questions and topics you'd like to hear on the podcast to: [email protected] Hit the Hotline: 985-664-9503 Video Hotline for Theo Upload here: https://www.theovon.com/fan-upload Send mail to: This Past Weekend 1906 Glen Echo Rd PO Box #159359 Nashville, TN 37215 ------------------------------------------------ Find Theo: Website: https://theovon.com Instagram: https://instagram.com/theovon Facebook: https://facebook.com/theovon Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thispastweekend Twitter: https://twitter.com/theovon YouTube: https://youtube.com/theovon Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheoVonClips Shorts Channel: https://bit.ly/3ClUj8z ------------------------------------------------ Producer: Zach https://www.instagram.com/zachdpowers/ Producer: Ben https://www.instagram.com/benbeckermusic Producer: Colin https://instagram.com/colin_reiner
    4/11/2023
    3:07:58
  • E438 Man In Here
    Theo is back with a solo episode of This Past Weekend after spending some time on tour. He talks about visiting Texas, New England and Louisiana, bald eagle crimes, writing messages on your sheets, finally meeting Billy Conforto’s brother and more. He also reflects on the Nashville shooting, talks about ways we can find purpose, and responds to some of your voicemails.  ------------------------------------------------ Tour Dates! https://theovon.com/tour New Merch: https://www.theovonstore.com ------------------------------------------------- Sponsored By: Celsius: Go to the Celsius Amazon store to check out all of their flavors. #CELSIUSBrandPartner #CELSIUSLiveFit  https://amzn.to/43maIWH Morgan & Morgan: If you’re ever injured, visit https://forthepeople.com/thispastweekend or dial Pound LAW (#529). Their fee is free unless they win.  BetterHelp: Visit https://betterhelp.com/theo today to get 10% off your first month. Discover your potential with BetterHelp BlueChew: Visit https://bluechew.com and try BlueChew FREE when you use promo code THEO at checkout. ShipStation: Visit https://shipstation.com and use code THEO to get your FREE 60-day trial. Keeps: Visit https://keeps.com/theo to get your first month of treatment FREE! ------------------------------------------------- Music: "Little Black Flies" by Eddie 9V:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kz47bLW5lds&ab_channel=RufRecords ------------------------------------------------ Submit your funny videos, TikToks, questions and topics you'd like to hear on the podcast to: [email protected] Hit the Hotline: 985-664-9503 Video Hotline for Theo Upload here: https://www.theovon.com/fan-upload Send mail to: This Past Weekend 1906 Glen Echo Rd PO Box #159359 Nashville, TN 37215 ------------------------------------------------ Find Theo: Website: https://theovon.com Instagram: https://instagram.com/theovon Facebook: https://facebook.com/theovon Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thispastweekend Twitter: https://twitter.com/theovon YouTube: https://youtube.com/theovon Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheoVonClips Shorts Channel: https://bit.ly/3ClUj8z ------------------------------------------------ Producer: Zach https://www.instagram.com/zachdpowers/ Producer: Colin https://instagram.com/colin_reiner
    4/5/2023
    1:33:57
  • E437 Nate Bargatze & Mike Vecchione
    Mike Vecchione is a stand-up comedian based in New York City. His new special, “The Attractives” is out now on YouTube. Nate Bargatze is a stand-up comedian based in Nashville,TN. He is currently out on his “Be Funny” tour and his latest special “Hello World” is available on Amazon Prime.  Comedians Nate Bargatze and Mike Vecchione join This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von to talk about shooting Mike’s new special in Nashville, stories from their early days of stand-up, mafia dreams, the latest with Italians, keeping that young blood, and more.  Mike Vecchione's new special “The Attractives”, directed by Nate Bargatze: https://bit.ly/3TNk5dm  Nate Bargatze: https://www.instagram.com/natebargatze/  Mike Vecchione: https://www.instagram.com/comicmikev/  ------------------------------------------------ Tour Dates! https://theovon.com/tour New Merch: https://www.theovonstore.com ------------------------------------------------- Sponsored By: Celsius: Go to the Celsius Amazon store to check out all of their flavors. #CELSIUSBrandPartner #CELSIUSLiveFit  https://amzn.to/40IkwYz BetterHelp: Visit https://betterhelp.com/theo today to get 10% off your first month. Give online therapy a try and get on your way to being your best self. Manscaped: Visit https://manscaped.com and save 20% off and free shipping with code THEO. Your balls will thank you. Füm: Visit https://tryfum.com and use code THEO to save 10% off when you get the journey pack today. The Journey pack comes with three unique flavors and the new Version 2 Füm to help kick start your positive habits. HelloFresh: Visit http://hellofresh.com/theovon60 and use code theovon60 for 60% off plus free shipping! Raising Cane’s: Satisfy your Cane’s fix fast by ordering through their app, online at https://raisingcanes.com, or stop by your local restaurant.  ------------------------------------------------- Music: "Shine" by Bishop Gunn: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3A_coTcUek ------------------------------------------------ Submit your funny videos, TikToks, questions and topics you'd like to hear on the podcast to: [email protected] Hit the Hotline: 985-664-9503 Video Hotline for Theo Upload here: https://www.theovon.com/fan-upload Send mail to: This Past Weekend 1906 Glen Echo Rd PO Box #159359 Nashville, TN 37215 ------------------------------------------------ Find Theo: Website: https://theovon.com Instagram: https://instagram.com/theovon Facebook: https://facebook.com/theovon Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thispastweekend Twitter: https://twitter.com/theovon YouTube: https://youtube.com/theovon Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheoVonClips Shorts Channel: https://bit.ly/3ClUj8z ------------------------------------------------ Producer: Zach https://www.instagram.com/zachdpowers/ Producer: Ben https://www.instagram.com/benbeckermusic/ Producer: Colin https://instagram.com/colin_reiner
    3/28/2023
    2:36:13

About This Past Weekend

What happened this past weekend. And sometimes what happened on other days.
