Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsComedyThis Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

Theo Von
Comedy
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Latest episode

570 episodes

  • This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

    #673 - Jshock

    08/06/2026 | 2h 12 mins.
    JShock is a streamer, content creator and time keeper from Long Island, New York. He was recently a participant in Kai Cenat’s Streamer University.

    JShock joins Theo to talk about his journey from the post office to viral fame, the art of mucking, and using his disability as a tool to achieve greatness.

    JShock: https://www.instagram.com/jshock9nine/

    -------------------------------------------------

    Tour Dates! https://theovon.com/tour

    New Merch: https://www.theovonstore.com

    -------------------------------------------------

    Sponsored By:

    Celsius: Go to the Celsius Amazon store to check out all of their flavors. #CELSIUSBrandPartner #CELSIUSLiveFit https://amzn.to/3HbAtPJ

    Mountain Dew: Look for Mountain Dew in stores near you at http://mountaindew.com.

    Blue Chew: Discover your options at http://BlueChew.com! Buy two months and get the third for FREE with promo code THEO.

    Acorns: Go to http://acorns.com/theo to get your $20 bonus investment today!

    Perplexity AI: Ask anything at https://pplx.ai/theo

    Watch on Spotify. Spotify subscribers get fewer ads on our episodes.

    -------------------------------------------------

    Music: “Shine” by Bishop Gunn Bishop Gunn - Shine

    ------------------------------------------------

    Submit your funny videos, TikToks, questions and topics you'd like to hear on the podcast to: tpwproducer@gmail.com

    Hit the Hotline: 985-664-9503

    Video Hotline for Theo Upload here: https://www.theovon.com/fan-upload

    Mail stuff to:

    ATTN: TPW

    PO BOX 40137

    Nashville TN 37204

    ------------------------------------------------

    Find Theo:

    Website: https://theovon.com

    Instagram: https://instagram.com/theovon

    Facebook: https://facebook.com/theovon

    Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thispastweekend

    X: https://twitter.com/theovon

    YouTube: https://youtube.com/theovon

    Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheoVonClips

    Shorts Channel: https://bit.ly/3ClUj8z

    ------------------------------------------------

    Producer: Zach https://www.instagram.com/zachdpowers

    Producer: Trevyn https://www.instagram.com/trevyn.s/

    Producer: Nick https://www.instagram.com/realnickdavis/

    Producer: Andrew https://www.instagram.com/bleachmediaofficial/

    Producer: Halston https://www.instagram.com/halstonrays/

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

    #672 - Trace Adkins

    07/28/2026 | 2h 4 mins.
    Trace Adkins is a country musician, songwriter and actor. You can see him live on his 30th anniversary tour now through the end of the year.

    Trace joins Theo to talk about his journey from blue collar to Broadway, finding success in multiple eras of country music, and what it really feels like to get shot.

    Trace Adkins: https://www.instagram.com/traceadkins/

    -------------------------------------------------

    Tour Dates! https://theovon.com/tour

    New Merch: https://www.theovonstore.com

    -------------------------------------------------

    Sponsored By:

    Celsius: Go to the Celsius Amazon store to check out all of their flavors. #CELSIUSBrandPartner #CELSIUSLiveFit https://amzn.to/3HbAtPJ

    Chime: Join the millions who are already banking fee free and sign up now at http://Chime.com/THEO

    Quo: Go to http://quo.com/theo for 20% off your first 6 months.

    Valor Recovery: To learn more about Valor Recovery please visit them at https://valorrecoverycoaching.com/ or email them at admin@valorrecoverycoaching.com

    Perplexity AI: Ask anything at https://pplx.ai/theo

    Watch on Spotify. Spotify subscribers get fewer ads on our episodes.

    -------------------------------------------------

    Music: “Shine” by Bishop Gunn Bishop Gunn - Shine

    ------------------------------------------------

    Submit your funny videos, TikToks, questions and topics you'd like to hear on the podcast to: tpwproducer@gmail.com

    Hit the Hotline: 985-664-9503

    Video Hotline for Theo Upload here: https://www.theovon.com/fan-upload

    Mail stuff to:

    ATTN: TPW

    PO BOX 40137

    Nashville TN 37204

    ------------------------------------------------

    Find Theo:

    Website: https://theovon.com

    Instagram: https://instagram.com/theovon

    Facebook: https://facebook.com/theovon

    Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thispastweekend

    X: https://twitter.com/theovon

    YouTube: https://youtube.com/theovon

    Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheoVonClips

    Shorts Channel: https://bit.ly/3ClUj8z

    ------------------------------------------------

    Producer: Zach https://www.instagram.com/zachdpowers

    Producer: Trevyn https://www.instagram.com/trevyn.s/

    Producer: Nick https://www.instagram.com/realnickdavis/

    Producer: Andrew https://www.instagram.com/bleachmediaofficial/

    Producer: Halston https://www.instagram.com/halstonrays/

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

    #671 - Casey Rocket

    07/23/2026 | 1h 45 mins.
    Casey Rocket is a stand up comedian and writer. You can see him live on his “Return of the Prodigal Riff” tour happening now through the end of the year.

    Casey joins Theo to talk about his mysterious southern origins, why he left Austin for Chicago, and the perils of riffing too close to the sun.

    Casey Rocket: https://www.instagram.com/caseyrocket

    -------------------------------------------------

    Tour Dates! https://theovon.com/tour

    New Merch: https://www.theovonstore.com

    -------------------------------------------------

    Sponsored By:

    Celsius: Go to the Celsius Amazon store to check out all of their flavors. #CELSIUSBrandPartner #CELSIUSLiveFit https://amzn.to/3HbAtPJ

    Shopify: Take control of your income. Start your free trial at http://shopify.com/theo

    Mountain Dew: Look for Mountain Dew in stores near you at http://mountaindew.com

    Better Help: This show is brought to you by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at http://BetterHelp.com/theo

    Perplexity AI: Ask anything at https://pplx.ai/theo

    Watch on Spotify. Spotify subscribers get fewer ads on our episodes.

    -------------------------------------------------

    Music: “Shine” by Bishop Gunn Bishop Gunn - Shine

    ------------------------------------------------

    Submit your funny videos, TikToks, questions and topics you'd like to hear on the podcast to: tpwproducer@gmail.com

    Hit the Hotline: 985-664-9503

    Video Hotline for Theo Upload here: https://www.theovon.com/fan-upload

    Mail stuff to:

    ATTN: TPW

    PO BOX 40137

    Nashville TN 37204

    ------------------------------------------------

    Find Theo:

    Website: https://theovon.com

    Instagram: https://instagram.com/theovon

    Facebook: https://facebook.com/theovon

    Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thispastweekend

    X: https://twitter.com/theovon

    YouTube: https://youtube.com/theovon

    Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheoVonClips

    Shorts Channel: https://bit.ly/3ClUj8z

    ------------------------------------------------

    Producer: Zach https://www.instagram.com/zachdpowers

    Producer: Trevyn https://www.instagram.com/trevyn.s/

    Producer: Nick https://www.instagram.com/realnickdavis/

    Producer: Andrew https://www.instagram.com/bleachmediaofficial/

    Producer: Halston https://www.instagram.com/halstonrays/

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

    #670 - Erin Brockovich

    07/19/2026 | 1h 41 mins.
    Erin Brockovich is an environmentalist and people advocate known for her namesake movie and involvement in high profile lawsuits. She currently runs the Brockovich Data Center Reporting Map.

    Erin joins Theo to talk about the troubling effects data centers are having on communities, why their demand for water might be a ploy for something bigger, and how people can make real change by uniting.

    Erin Brockovich: https://www.instagram.com/the_real_erin_brockovich/

    Brockovich Data Center Reporting Map: https://www.brockovichdatacenter.com/

    -------------------------------------------------

    Tour Dates! https://theovon.com/tour

    New Merch: https://www.theovonstore.com

    -------------------------------------------------

    Sponsored By:

    Celsius: Go to the Celsius Amazon store to check out all of their flavors. #CELSIUSBrandPartner #CELSIUSLiveFit https://amzn.to/3HbAtPJ

    Morgan and Morgan: Visit https://forthepeople.com/THEO to see if you might have a case. Morgan and Morgan. America's Largest Injury Law Firm.

    Modiphy: Get 50% off the last website you’ll ever need at https://modiphy.com/THEO

    Perplexity AI: Ask anything at https://pplx.ai/theo

    Watch on Spotify. Spotify subscribers get fewer ads on our episodes.

    -------------------------------------------------

    Music: “Shine” by Bishop Gunn Bishop Gunn - Shine

    ------------------------------------------------

    Submit your funny videos, TikToks, questions and topics you'd like to hear on the podcast to: tpwproducer@gmail.com

    Hit the Hotline: 985-664-9503

    Video Hotline for Theo Upload here: https://www.theovon.com/fan-upload

    Mail stuff to:

    ATTN: TPW

    PO BOX 40137

    Nashville TN 37204

    ------------------------------------------------

    Find Theo:

    Website: https://theovon.com

    Instagram: https://instagram.com/theovon

    Facebook: https://facebook.com/theovon

    Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thispastweekend

    X: https://twitter.com/theovon

    YouTube: https://youtube.com/theovon

    Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheoVonClips

    Shorts Channel: https://bit.ly/3ClUj8z

    ------------------------------------------------

    Producer: Zach https://www.instagram.com/zachdpowers

    Producer: Trevyn https://www.instagram.com/trevyn.s/

    Producer: Nick https://www.instagram.com/realnickdavis/

    Producer: Andrew https://www.instagram.com/bleachmediaofficial/

    Producer: Halston https://www.instagram.com/halstonrays/

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

    #669 - Riley Green

    07/15/2026 | 1h 49 mins.
    Riley Green is a country musician and songwriter from Jacksonville, Alabama. His new album “That’s Just Me” is out September 18th and his “Cowboy As It Gets Tour” is happening now.

    Riley joins Theo to talk about his new job on The Voice, popular Native American canines, and the perks of living slightly off grid in Alabama.

    Riley Green: https://www.instagram.com/rileyduckman/

    -------------------------------------------------

    Tour Dates! https://theovon.com/tour

    New Merch: https://www.theovonstore.com

    -------------------------------------------------

    Sponsored By:

    Celsius: Go to the Celsius Amazon store to check out all of their flavors. #CELSIUSBrandPartner #CELSIUSLiveFit https://amzn.to/3HbAtPJ

    Prize Picks: Go to https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/THEO and use code THEO to get $50 in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup! Play Responsibly.

    Moonpay: https://moonpay.onelink.me/O2ia/t34p5kxg

    Tecovas: Get 10% off at http://tecovas.com/THEO when you sign up for email and texts.

    Blue Chew: Discover your options at http://BlueChew.com! Buy two months and get the third for FREE with promo code THEO.

    Perplexity AI: Ask anything at https://pplx.ai/theo

    Watch on Spotify. Spotify subscribers get fewer ads on our episodes.

    -------------------------------------------------

    Music: “Shine” by Bishop Gunn Bishop Gunn - Shine

    ------------------------------------------------

    Submit your funny videos, TikToks, questions and topics you'd like to hear on the podcast to: tpwproducer@gmail.com

    Hit the Hotline: 985-664-9503

    Video Hotline for Theo Upload here: https://www.theovon.com/fan-upload

    Mail stuff to:

    ATTN: TPW

    PO BOX 40137

    Nashville TN 37204

    ------------------------------------------------

    Find Theo:

    Website: https://theovon.com

    Instagram: https://instagram.com/theovon

    Facebook: https://facebook.com/theovon

    Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thispastweekend

    X: https://twitter.com/theovon

    YouTube: https://youtube.com/theovon

    Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheoVonClips

    Shorts Channel: https://bit.ly/3ClUj8z

    ------------------------------------------------

    Producer: Zach https://www.instagram.com/zachdpowers

    Producer: Trevyn https://www.instagram.com/trevyn.s/

    Producer: Nick https://www.instagram.com/realnickdavis/

    Producer: Andrew https://www.instagram.com/bleachmediaofficial/

    Producer: Halston https://www.instagram.com/halstonrays/

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Comedy podcasts
Trending Comedy podcasts
About This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
What happened this past weekend. And sometimes what happened on other days.
Podcast website
Comedy

Listen to This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von, Call Her Daddy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 1:39:20 PM
A company fromMADSACK