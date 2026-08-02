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278 episodes
The Dangers Of YouTube Documentaries & Life After Almost Dying | Unsubscribe Podcast Ep 27508/02/2026 | 2h 31 mins.Our boy @BrandonBuckingham is finally back after his insane health scare, and being shot at multiple times?? Brandon fills us in on all his documentarian adventures, from filming in the hood to talking to cannibals and travelling all over the world.
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- Jiu jitsu world champion Steve Hargett is here!
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unsubscribe pod podcast episode ep unsub funny comedy military army comedian texas podcasts
Chapters:
0:00 Welcome To Unsub!
9:01 Jiu Jitsu Steve
21:24 Steve’s Military Background
31:31 The Fighting Preacher
48:28 Steve’s Background in Martial Arts
1:05:01 Professional Fights & UFC
1:16:00 Running A Martial Arts Gym
1:33:45 The History Of Jiu Jitsu
1:42:42 Vlad The Implaler
1:46:40 Crime Is Fun
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UK Police Arrested Me Over A YouTube Video - Count Dankula | Unsubscribe Podcast Ep 27307/19/2026 | 1h 51 mins.The legendary Scotsman has finally made it to Texas! 🇺🇸
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Chapters:
0:00 Welcome To Unsub!
6:02 Danula In DC
12:25 How Dankula Got Into YouTube
13:10 The Pug Story
21:31 Dankula’s Arrest
44:17 Trolling On Twitter & Justice Dankula
51:08 Mr Beast Jet Winner Gets Arrested
52:33 Hot Fuzz
55:18 Weird Scottish Laws
1:02:17 Funny Stories
1:08:50 Shooting & Gun Laws
1:15:43 Police Videos
1:19:32 Racing School
1:26:22 Dankula’s Content
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Stolen Lego, Police Corruption & Part 4 - Reckless Ben SPEAKS OUT | Unsubscribe Podcast Ep 27207/12/2026 | 3h 2 mins.Reckless Ben & Victor join us this week to talk about the INSANE lego fiasco thats going on with Bricks & Minifigs, Ben’s lawsuit & whats coming up in part 4.
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Redneck History ft. Ginger Billy | Unsubscribe Podcast 4th Of July Special Ep 27107/05/2026 | 2h 10 mins.KILLER APPLE DROP: https://drinkechelon.com/products/killer-apple
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Today we are joined by stand up comedian and content creator Ginger Billy! https://youtube.com/@gingerbilly
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unsubscribe pod podcast episode ep unsub funny comedy military army comedian texas podcasts #podcast #comedy #funnypodcast
Chapters:
0:00 Welcome To Unsub!
2:35 Ginger Billy’s Stand Up Career
21:58 Billy’s Medical Career
26:41 Billy’s Addiction Journey
31:25 How Nic Met Billy
35:54 Truck Talk
38:21 UFC Talk
47:24 History Talk
1:01:54 Is Technology Always A Good Thing?
1:03:21 Car Talks
1:18:42 Pokemon Cards & Addictive Hobbies
1:36:03 Our Favorite Comedians & Comedy Movies
1:51:15 What’s Next For Ginger Billy
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