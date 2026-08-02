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278 episodes

  • Unsubscribe Podcast

    The Dangers Of YouTube Documentaries & Life After Almost Dying | Unsubscribe Podcast Ep 275

    08/02/2026 | 2h 31 mins.
    Our boy @BrandonBuckingham is finally back after his insane health scare, and being shot at multiple times?? Brandon fills us in on all his documentarian adventures, from filming in the hood to talking to cannibals and travelling all over the world.

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    Brandon Herrera
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    Donut Operator
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    The Fat Electrician
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    ------------------------------

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  • Unsubscribe Podcast

    How Jiu Jitsu Took Over The World | Unsubscribe Podcast Ep 274

    07/26/2026 | 2h 17 mins.
    Jiu jitsu world champion Steve Hargett is here!
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    ------------------------------

    unsubscribe pod podcast episode ep unsub funny comedy military army comedian texas podcasts

    Chapters:
    0:00 Welcome To Unsub!
    9:01 Jiu Jitsu Steve
    21:24 Steve’s Military Background
    31:31 The Fighting Preacher
    48:28 Steve’s Background in Martial Arts
    1:05:01 Professional Fights & UFC
    1:16:00 Running A Martial Arts Gym
    1:33:45 The History Of Jiu Jitsu
    1:42:42 Vlad The Implaler
    1:46:40 Crime Is Fun
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  • Unsubscribe Podcast

    UK Police Arrested Me Over A YouTube Video - Count Dankula | Unsubscribe Podcast Ep 273

    07/19/2026 | 1h 51 mins.
    The legendary Scotsman has finally made it to Texas! 🇺🇸
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    ------------------------------

    unsubscribe pod podcast episode ep unsub funny comedy military army comedian texas podcasts

    Chapters:
    0:00 Welcome To Unsub!
    6:02 Danula In DC
    12:25 How Dankula Got Into YouTube
    13:10 The Pug Story
    21:31 Dankula’s Arrest
    44:17 Trolling On Twitter & Justice Dankula
    51:08 Mr Beast Jet Winner Gets Arrested
    52:33 Hot Fuzz
    55:18 Weird Scottish Laws
    1:02:17 Funny Stories
    1:08:50 Shooting & Gun Laws
    1:15:43 Police Videos
    1:19:32 Racing School
    1:26:22 Dankula’s Content
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  • Unsubscribe Podcast

    Stolen Lego, Police Corruption & Part 4 - Reckless Ben SPEAKS OUT | Unsubscribe Podcast Ep 272

    07/12/2026 | 3h 2 mins.
    Reckless Ben & Victor join us this week to talk about the INSANE lego fiasco thats going on with Bricks & Minifigs, Ben’s lawsuit & whats coming up in part 4.

    Watch this episode ad-free and uncensored on Pepperbox! We also have bonus content dropping with Ben & Victor! https://www.pepperbox.tv/joinunsubscribe

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    Donut Operator
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    The Fat Electrician
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    ------------------------------

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    Redneck History ft. Ginger Billy | Unsubscribe Podcast 4th Of July Special Ep 271

    07/05/2026 | 2h 10 mins.
    KILLER APPLE DROP: https://drinkechelon.com/products/killer-apple

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    Today we are joined by stand up comedian and content creator Ginger Billy! https://youtube.com/@gingerbilly

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    THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS!

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    ------------------------------

    unsubscribe pod podcast episode ep unsub funny comedy military army comedian texas podcasts #podcast #comedy #funnypodcast

    Chapters:
    0:00 Welcome To Unsub!
    2:35 Ginger Billy’s Stand Up Career
    21:58 Billy’s Medical Career
    26:41 Billy’s Addiction Journey
    31:25 How Nic Met Billy
    35:54 Truck Talk
    38:21 UFC Talk
    47:24 History Talk
    1:01:54 Is Technology Always A Good Thing?
    1:03:21 Car Talks
    1:18:42 Pokemon Cards & Addictive Hobbies
    1:36:03 Our Favorite Comedians & Comedy Movies
    1:51:15 What’s Next For Ginger Billy
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Welcome to the Unsubscribe Podcast with Eli Doubletap, Brandon Herrera, Donut Operator & The Fat Electrician!
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