Armchair Expert Umbrella is a media/podcast network comprised of all shows produced by Armchair Expert. More
Available Episodes
5 of 86
Flightless Bird: Alligators
In this week's Flightless Bird, David Farrier sets out to discover Florida’s relationship with its 2,000 crocodiles and whopping 1.25 million alligators. Traveling to America’s oldest city, St Augustine, Farrier visits the Alligator Farm to discover why crocs are more feisty than gators, and what food they like eating. He then dives headfirst into the phenomenon of Florida Man, after discovering a man high on bath salts once climbed into the very croc enclosure he’s now looking at!
5/2/2023
50:23
Danny Ric + Daxy Shep “eff won” Teaser
Subscribe to eff won with DRS by searching "eff won with DRS" wherever you listen to podcasts and get new episodes every week. Enjoy a preview of the conversation between Dax and Danny, scantily dressed, with a bit of F1, a dash of Pulp From The Paddock, and a bazillion giggles.
5/1/2023
10:04
Flightless Bird: Spiritualists
In this week's Flightless Bird, David Farrier sets out to the “psychic capital of America,” Cassadaga. On the way, he comes across his first Big Tent Revival, so he stops to find out what’s going on. Eventually winding his way to Cassadaga, Farrier encounters a group of Americans who not only believe in life on the other side of death, but the fact that you can communicate with those who have crossed over. David discovers Spiritualism, a religion that once boasted 8 million followers in America - amongst them, a former president! David visits a seance room and comes face to face with a lot of cats - because this sleepy village has also become the unofficial home of hundreds of stray felines.
4/25/2023
44:41
Flightless Bird: Gladesmen
In this week’s Flightless Bird, David Farrier sets out to Florida’s south, deep into the Everglades, in search of the men who live in the glades: Gladesmen. Descending by airboat into the wet marshlands, David discovers he’s on a giant river 100 miles long and 60 miles wide. Surrounded by alligators, bugs, birds and fish, his guide Steve - a third-generation gladesman - takes David to a “camp” - the place where gladesmen live. While there David discovers the legend of the skunk ape, Florida’s swampy version of sasquatch. From there he tries to find the truth about the skunk ape, talking to prominent skunk ape expert Dave Shealy. Is this monster legend, or is there a chance the 7-foot tall creature is the original gladesmen?
4/18/2023
57:28
Flightless Bird: Eggs
In this week's Flightless Bird, David Farrier sets out to understand why Americans put their eggs in the fridge. Why the fridge, when the rest of the planet puts them in the pantry? David learns that each year, each American eats an average of 277 eggs and that America has enough chickens to provide each American with at least an egg a day. David then discovers a plethora of organizations exist around the humble egg, from the International Egg Commission to the American Egg Board. After learning America also washes all their eggs, Farrier wonders if the two are linked. But no egg organization seems to have the answers Farrier needs - including the USDA and the FDA! Eventually, Farrier finds a comrade in an egg expert at Purdue University, Darrin Karcher. Does Darrin have the answers Farrier needs? Sort of.