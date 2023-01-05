Adam Devine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, and Kyle Newacheck seriously discuss some very important topics. More
Available Episodes
5 of 151
Ep 133: How Do These Guys Even Know Each Other?
Today, this is what's important:
Compliments, sea lions, the best couch to crash on, David Letterman, The Fantastic Four, Jeff Fahey, animal wranglers, school bullies, and more.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/2/2023
1:00:06
Introducing: The Amber & Lacey, Lacey & Amber Show!
Hi, This is Important Fans! The Amber & Lacey, Lacey & Amber Show is an interactive gameshow hosted by sister duo Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar. An all around good time with guests, quizzes and no shortage of sibling rivalry. It will blow your butt off every week!
About the show: When late night talk show host Amber Ruffin teamed up with her sister Lacey Lamar they became New York Times Best Selling Authors. But their new podcast pits them against each other! They invite a new, exciting guest on every week! It's quizzes, it's games, it's sibling rivalry. It's fun, it's weekly, it's cute, it's silly. It's a lot of things but mostly it's what you'll be listening to! Lucky you!
Listen here and subscribe to The Amber & Lacey, Lacey & Amber Show on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you get your podcasts!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/1/2023
2:01
Ep 132: Happy Four Twenty (Five)!!!
Today, this is what's important:
Happy late 420, the guys coolest friend, rollerblading, doing the splits, the octomom, porn star guidance counselors, naked dating, the Tham Luang cave rescue, rated R movies, and more. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/25/2023
59:11
Ep 131: All The Pain In The World Is In Adam’s Groin
Today, this is what's important:
Body pain, yoga, anxiety, pain pills, daylight savings, Hollywood minute, documentary recommendations, couches, Subway sandwiches, giveaways, and more.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/18/2023
59:12
Ep 130: Whose Tongue Do You Trust?
Today, this is what's important:
Music history, pro wrestling, Freddie Prinze Jr, Guy Fieri, flavor profiles, burgers, scary plane rides, celebrity sightings, and more. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.