This week, Bob and Monét talk about the Grammys, including the nominations and snubs. They discuss body hair and whether Monét had the potential to be a bear, break down exactly what turndown service is at a hotel, pick their dream countries to move to, and describe the perfect hotdog.
1:09:42
The One About Broadway
This week, Bob and Monét chat about a new TikTok trend, rhyming twin names, and why Monét unfollowed the Kardashians. They also talk about Facebook as a digital scrapbook, subdermal chips, and how cold Jacob’s studio is. Plus, Bob shares his experience at the Wicked premiere and a memorable run-in with Sheryl Lee Ralph.
1:04:49
The One About Sydnee Washington
This week, Bob is joined by Sydnee Washington to discuss their favorites from The Queens of Comedy, the game Anomia, holding onto costumes, debating who’s sexier—Master P or John Legend—and highlighting some of the hottest queer comics.
1:09:45
The One About Influencers
This week, Kim Chi joins Monét to chat about what they’d do with a time machine, their favorite foods, and the differences in everyone’s For You page. They also get into the Nicole Scherzinger controversy, talk about LA vs. NY influencers, getting invited to gifting suites, and why some brands are pulling back from working with drag artists.
1:08:38
Monét Talks: Adore Delano Talks Finding Sobriety Through Her Fans
INTRODUCING MONET TALKS! SUBSCRIBE WHEREVER YOU GET YOUR PODCASTS!!
This week Monét Talks with Libra legend Adore Delano; they get into collabing on music together, their astrological signs, and if she’d go back on Drag Race.
Created by and starring: Monét X Change, Executive Producers: Patrick Minor and Jay Difeo, Produced By: Jonathan Mitchell and Robbie Soares, Creative Director: Patrick Minor, Associate Produced by: Tracy Marquez, Edited and Shot By: Dalton Belew, Audio: Land Romo, Director of Photography: Brent Bailey, Set Design & Art Direction: Samuel Keamy-Minor, Monét Talks Theme written and produced by Monét X Change, Cannon Mapp, Eritza Laues, Mr. International.
Follow Monét: @monetxchange
Monét X Change, Miss Congeniality of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 and winner of AS4 and Bob The Drag Queen, winner of Season 8 (she won the first time) are not actually siblings but they are the intensely hilarious comedy duo with infectious chemistry behind the hit podcast Sibling Rivalry.
