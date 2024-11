The One About The Grammys

This week, Bob and Monét talk about the Grammys, including the nominations and snubs. They discuss body hair and whether Monét had the potential to be a bear, break down exactly what turndown service is at a hotel, pick their dream countries to move to, and describe the perfect hotdog. Thanks to our sponsors: For 50% off your first order, head to https://Smalls.com/RIVALRY and use code RIVALRY. Download EarnIn today! Go to https://HomeChef.com/RIVALRY for 18 Free Meals and Free Dessert for Life! Make your fall finances a little greener by working towards your financial goals https://chime.com/rivalry Want to see exclusive Sibling Rivalry Bonus Content? Head over to www.patreon.com/siblingrivalrypodcast to be the first to see our latest Sibling Rivalry Podcast Videos! @BobTheDragQueen @MonetXChange Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices