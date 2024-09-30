The One About Influencers

This week, Kim Chi joins Monét to chat about what they'd do with a time machine, their favorite foods, and the differences in everyone's For You page. They also get into the Nicole Scherzinger controversy, talk about LA vs. NY influencers, getting invited to gifting suites, and why some brands are pulling back from working with drag artists.