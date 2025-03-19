Powered by RND
Put the kettle on, because tea is about to be spilled. Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher is letting her hair down alongside her sisters, “Girl Dinner” creator Ol...
ComedySociety & CultureSportsRugby

  • Welcome to House of Maher - Launching March 25th, 2025
    The family group chat is popping off and you're in it, sister. Hosted by Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher, "Girl Dinner" creator Olivia Maher, and human rights advocate Adrianna "Dre Baby" Maher, the sisters tackle everything from getting curves to going viral. Whether you need a soft place to land or a minute to touch grass, there's no place like the House of Maher. Sick of having your favorite sweater stolen? Let the Sisters Settle It! Send in your squabbles to @HouseofMaher on Instagram. Watch at Youtube.com/@HouseofMaher and, of course, follow along on all platforms @HouseofMaher. A Wave Original. Presented by Samsung Galaxy. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About House of Maher

Put the kettle on, because tea is about to be spilled. Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher is letting her hair down alongside her sisters, “Girl Dinner” creator Olivia Maher and human rights advocate Adrianna “Dre Baby” Maher. From the field to the dinner table, the sisters tackle everything from getting curves to going viral to Nancy Meyers movies. Whether you need a soft place to land or a minute to touch grass, there’s no place like the House of Maher, launching Tuesday March 25th. New episodes release every Tuesday. A Wave Original. Presented by Samsung Galaxy.
