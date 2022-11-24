Smosh Reads Reddit Stories
Shayne Topp and his friends react to unhinged Reddit Stories! More
High School Drama | Smosh Reads Reddit Stories
We're going back to our school days for this one. This podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp and Shady Rays.
Is She The Villain?
What's better than this? Guys being dudes.
Relationships Gone Wrong
These people need HELP!
Reading Unhinged Reddit Stories w/ MacDoesIt
Our friend MacDoesIt is here to read and judge some of the most unhinged people on the internet...
The Most Unhinged Holiday Horror Stories
We're reading and reacting to Reddit stories from Am I The Asshole, True Off My Chest, and Petty Revenge that will probably make you feel better about your own family holiday drama!
About Smosh Reads Reddit Stories
Shayne Topp and his friends react to unhinged Reddit Stories!Podcast website
