Comedy Saved Me Trailer for upcoming episode with Red Peters
Red Peters is an American musician and comedian known for his comedy music albums. If you listened to Howard Stern in the day you know many of Red's songs. Check out the upcoming episode.
"The Comedy Saved Me: Rich Vos Edition"
In this episode of Comedy Saved Me, join our host Lynn Hoffman as she dives deep with comedy powerhouse Rich Vos. His decades of laughter have shaped the comedy landscape and he continues inspire us with his authentic look at the world. A Note to our Community Your support means everything to us! As we continue to grow, we'd love to hear what guests you might find interesting and what conversations you'd like us to explore next. Have a friend who might enjoy our conversations? Please share our podcast with them! Your word of mouth recommendations help us reach new listeners that could benefit from our content. Thank you for being part of our community. We're excited for what's ahead!
Comedy Saved Me Trailer for episode with Rich Vos
Rich Vos joins Lynn Hoffman on this upcoming episode of Comedy Saved Me. Rich is a stand up comedian who has shaped decades of laughter.
"Comedy Saved Me with Jimmy Tingle-Finding Humor for Humanity"
Join our host Lynn Hoffman and American comedian, commentator and activist Jimmy Tingle on this episode of Comedy Saved Me. Jimmy's career has spanned three decades and his unique style blends sharp political satire with insightful humor making him a legendary figure in comedy and social advocacy. Jimmy Tingle knows the healing power of laughter and comedy.
Comedy Saved Me Trailer for upcoming episode with Jimmy Tingle
Join host Lynn Hoffman for this upcoming episode with one of the legends of the Boston Comedy Scene, Jimmy Tingle. Lynn takes you behind the career of a comedy giant.
From the creators of the hit shows Takin’ A Walk and Music Saved Me comes a new podcast that celebrates the healing power of humor. In Comedy Saved Me, TV and radio veteran Lynn Hoffman sits down with comedians, entertainers, and cultural voices to share personal, powerful stories about how comedy changed their lives... and sometimes even saved them.
Honest, heartfelt, and often hilarious, this show proves that laughter truly is the best medicine.
New episodes release very Monday. Follow now and discover how comedy saves us all.