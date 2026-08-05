We're BACK for season TEN and more than ready to be petty! We brought Jenée Desmond Harris back, along with her husband Joel Anderson, for some gossip about a mom who just can't quit pranks.



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Episode transcript here.



Follow the show on Instagram @normalgossip, and if you have gossip, email us at normalgossip@defector.com or leave us a voicemail at 26-79-GOSSIP.



Normal Gossip is hosted by Rachelle Hampton (@heyydnae) and produced by Se'era Spragley Ricks (@seera_sharae) and Jae Towle Vieira (@jaetowlevieira). Our audio engineer is Samantha Gattsek. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Show art by Tara Jacoby. Theme music composed by Hrishikesh Hirway.



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