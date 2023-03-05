Normal Gossip delivers juicy, strange, funny, and utterly banal gossip about people you’ll never know and never meet. Host Kelsey McKinney discusses reader-subm... More
Available Episodes
5 of 35
Processing Our Michael Phelps Trauma with B.A. Parker
B.A. Parker takes a trip back in time to a community pool in the South that has some major logistical issues.
Parker is a freelance writer and the host of NPR's Code Switch podcast! Follow Parker on Twitter @aparkusfarce.
PSA: This is the FIFTH of ten episodes this season! We're halfway, baby!
Get your tickets to the Normal Gossip live tour here.
You can support Normal Gossip directly by buying merch or becoming a Friend or a Friend-of-Friend at supportnormalgossip.com. Our merch shop is run by Dan McQuade. You can also find all kinds of info about us and how to submit gossip on our Komi page: https://normalgossip.komi.io/
Episode transcript here.
Follow the show on Instagram @normalgossip, and if you have gossip, email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 26-79-GOSSIP.
Normal Gossip is hosted by Kelsey McKinney (@mckinneykelsey) and produced by Alex Sujong Laughlin (@alexlaughs).
Diana Moskovitz is our story editor. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Jae Towle Vieira is our production assistant. Show art by Tara Jacoby.
Normal Gossip is a proud member of Radiotopia.
Credits recorded by Olivia Beres.
5/3/2023
1:08:25
Is Mythology Just Gossip? With Liv Albert
Liv Albert joins us to ponder the age-old question: follow your dreams, or follow the money?
Liv is the host of the podcast Let's Talk About Myths, Baby! and the author of the books Greek Mythology and Nectar of the Gods.
PSA: This is the fourth of ten episodes this season!
Get your tickets to the Normal Gossip live tour here.
Follow Liv on IG @livalbert.
You can support Normal Gossip directly by buying merch or becoming a Friend or a Friend-of-Friend at supportnormalgossip.com. Our merch shop is run by Dan McQuade. You can also find all kinds of info about us and how to submit gossip on our Komi page: https://normalgossip.komi.io/
Episode transcript here.
Follow the show on Instagram @normalgossip, and if you have gossip, email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 26-79-GOSSIP.
Normal Gossip is hosted by Kelsey McKinney (@mckinneykelsey) and produced by Alex Sujong Laughlin (@alexlaughs).
Diana Moskovitz is our story editor. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Jae Towle Vieira is our production assistant. Show art by Tara Jacoby.
Normal Gossip is a proud member of Radiotopia.
Credits recorded by Czarina de la Torre
4/26/2023
1:04:12
I Love All Corgis with Dr. Eve L. Ewing
One of you monsters made Dr. Eve L. Ewing cry by sending us a curséd PowerPoint presentation from a dog Facebook group.
PSA: This is the third of ten episodes this season!
Get your tickets to the Normal Gossip live tour here.
Follow Eve on IG @eve.ewing. This is the New Yorker article we talked about by Rachel Aviv.
You can support Normal Gossip directly by buying merch or becoming a Friend or a Friend-of-Friend at supportnormalgossip.com. Our merch shop is run by Dan McQuade. You can also find all kinds of info about us and how to submit gossip on our Komi page: https://normalgossip.komi.io/
Episode transcript here.
Follow the show on Instagram @normalgossip, and if you have gossip, email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 26-79-GOSSIP.
Normal Gossip is hosted by Kelsey McKinney (@mckinneykelsey) and produced by Alex Sujong Laughlin (@alexlaughs).
Diana Moskovitz is our story editor. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Jae Towle Vieira is our production assistant. Show art by Tara Jacoby.
Normal Gossip is a proud member of Radiotopia.
Credits recorded by Steven Sandberg.
4/19/2023
1:19:06
The Only Single Girl at Disney with Blythe Roberson
Blythe Roberson joins us for a story about how wrong a group text can go at Disney World.
Blythe's new book America the Beautiful? is out next week!
This is the second of ten episodes this season, which will release every Wednesday for the next nine weeks!
Follow Blythe on IG @blythelikehappy.
Get your tickets to the Normal Gossip live tour here.
You can support Normal Gossip directly by buying merch or becoming a Friend or a Friend-of-Friend at supportnormalgossip.com. Our merch shop is run by Dan McQuade. You can also find all kinds of info about us and how to submit gossip on our Komi page: https://normalgossip.komi.io/
Episode transcript here.
Follow the show on Instagram @normalgossip, and if you have gossip, email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 26-79-GOSSIP.
Normal Gossip is hosted by Kelsey McKinney (@mckinneykelsey) and produced by Alex Sujong Laughlin (@alexlaughs).
Diana Moskovitz is our story editor. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Jae Towle Vieira is our production assistant. Show art by Tara Jacoby.
Normal Gossip is a proud member of Radiotopia.
Credits recorded by Taylor Soucy.
4/12/2023
1:05:31
Every Peach is a Miracle with Samin Nosrat
We are back for season 4! Samin Nosrat (author of Salt Fat Acid Heat and host of Home Cooking) joins us for a tale about fruit, #vanlife, and forbidden love.
This is the first of ten episodes this season, which will release every Wednesday for the next nine weeks!
Follow Samin on IG @ciaosamin.
You can support Normal Gossip directly by buying merch or becoming a Friend or a Friend-of-Friend at supportnormalgossip.com. Our merch shop is run by Dan McQuade. You can also find all kinds of info about us and how to submit gossip on our Komi page: https://normalgossip.komi.io/
Episode transcript here.
Follow the show on Instagram @normalgossip, and if you have gossip, email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 26-79-GOSSIP.
Normal Gossip is hosted by Kelsey McKinney (@mckinneykelsey) and produced by Alex Sujong Laughlin (@alexlaughs).
Diana Moskovitz is our story editor. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Jae Towle Vieira is our production assistant. Show art by Tara Jacoby.
Normal Gossip is a proud member of Radiotopia.
Credits recorded by Marielle Cabe.
Normal Gossip delivers juicy, strange, funny, and utterly banal gossip about people you’ll never know and never meet. Host Kelsey McKinney discusses reader-submitted comedic gossip with guests, diving into the lives and decisions of complete strangers. The second-hand truth really is stranger than fiction. Produced by Alex Sujong Laughlin. Show art by Tara Jacoby. https://linktr.ee/normalgossip