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Normal Gossip

Normal Gossip
Comedy
Normal Gossip
Latest episode

110 episodes

  • Normal Gossip

    Last Rites and Kia Boys with Nadira Goffe

    08/05/2026 | 51 mins.
    We invited Nadira Goffe back for a story about a beloved car, a beloved coach, and a run-in with the Kia Boys. But first—trigger warning—Rachelle shares some self-gossip that might make you a tad bit queasy.

    We are now on YouTube. Be sure to follow us on there at @DefectorMedia where you can watch today’s episode.

    Subscribe to our newsletter for writing from Rachelle, Se'era, Jae, Alex, and Kelsey, plus blog recommendations and secrets!

    You can support Normal Gossip directly by buying merch or becoming a Friend or a Friend-of-Friend at supportnormalgossip.com.

    You can also find all kinds of info about us and how to submit gossip on our Komi page: https://normalgossip.komi.io/

    Episode transcript here.

    Follow the show on Instagram @normalgossip, and if you have gossip, email us at normalgossip@defector.com or leave us a voicemail at 26-79-GOSSIP.

    Normal Gossip is hosted by Rachelle Hampton (@heyydnae) and produced by Se'era Spragley Ricks (@seera_sharae) and Jae Towle Vieira (@jaetowlevieira). Our audio engineer is Samantha Gattsek. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Show art by Tara Jacoby. Theme music composed by Hrishikesh Hirway.

    Normal Gossip is a proud member of Radiotopia.

    Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices
  • Normal Gossip

    Losing Control of the Algo with Laci Mosley

    07/29/2026 | 59 mins.
    Laci Mosley returns for a story about a couple of microinfluencers so committed to image management that their friends can't tell if they're still together. 

    We are now on YouTube. Be sure to follow us on there at @DefectorMedia where you can watch today’s episode.

    Subscribe to our newsletter for writing from Rachelle, Se'era, Jae, Alex, and Kelsey, plus blog recommendations and secrets!

    You can support Normal Gossip directly by buying merch or becoming a Friend or a Friend-of-Friend at supportnormalgossip.com.

    You can also find all kinds of info about us and how to submit gossip on our Komi page: https://normalgossip.komi.io/

    Episode transcript here. 

    Follow the show on Instagram @normalgossip, and if you have gossip, email us at normalgossip@defector.com or leave us a voicemail at 26-79-GOSSIP.

    Normal Gossip is hosted by Rachelle Hampton (@heyydnae) and produced by Se'era Spragley Ricks (@seera_sharae) and Jae Towle Vieira (@jaetowlevieira). Our audio engineer is Samantha Gattsek. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Show art by Tara Jacoby. Theme music composed by Hrishikesh Hirway.

    Normal Gossip is a proud member of Radiotopia.

    Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices
  • Normal Gossip

    Paranormal Activity with Amber Singletary

    07/22/2026 | 46 mins.
    Amber Singletary joined us for a tale about a blended family that isn't blending, a spectral presence, and a 1-800 late night witch. 

    We are now on YouTube. Be sure to follow us on there at @DefectorMedia where you can watch today’s episode.

    Subscribe to our newsletter for writing from Rachelle, Se'era, Jae, Alex, and Kelsey, plus blog recommendations and secrets!

    You can support Normal Gossip directly by buying merch or becoming a Friend or a Friend-of-Friend at supportnormalgossip.com. 

    You can also find all kinds of info about us and how to submit gossip on our Komi page: https://normalgossip.komi.io/

    Episode transcript here.

    Follow the show on Instagram @normalgossip, and if you have gossip, email us at normalgossip@defector.com or leave us a voicemail at 26-79-GOSSIP.

    Normal Gossip is hosted by Rachelle Hampton (@heyydnae) and produced by Se'era Spragley Ricks (@seera_sharae) and Jae Towle Vieira (@jaetowlevieira). Our audio engineer is Samantha Gattsek. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Show art by Tara Jacoby. Theme music composed by Hrishikesh Hirway.

    Normal Gossip is a proud member of Radiotopia. 

    Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices
  • Normal Gossip

    A Guncle’s Tale with Griff Stark Ennis

    07/15/2026 | 53 mins.
    We brought Griff Stark-Ennis the story of a backyard wedding that no one, from the grooms to the guests, will ever forget. 

    We are now on YouTube. Be sure to follow us on there at @DefectorMedia where you can watch today’s episode.

    Subscribe to our newsletter for writing from Rachelle, Se'era, Jae, Alex, and Kelsey, plus blog recommendations and secrets!

    You can support Normal Gossip directly by buying merch or becoming a Friend or a Friend-of-Friend at supportnormalgossip.com.

    You can also find all kinds of info about us and how to submit gossip on our Komi page: https://normalgossip.komi.io/

    Episode transcript here.

    Follow the show on Instagram @normalgossip, and if you have gossip, email us at normalgossip@defector.com or leave us a voicemail at 26-79-GOSSIP.

    Normal Gossip is hosted by Rachelle Hampton (@heyydnae) and produced by Se'era Spragley Ricks (@seera_sharae) and Jae Towle Vieira (@jaetowlevieira). Our audio engineer is Samantha Gattsek. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Show art by Tara Jacoby. Theme music composed by Hrishikesh Hirway.

    Normal Gossip is a proud member of Radiotopia.

    Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices
  • Normal Gossip

    Prank Sinatra with Jenée Desmond-Harris and Joel Anderson

    07/08/2026 | 53 mins.
    We're BACK for season TEN and more than ready to be petty! We brought Jenée Desmond Harris back, along with her husband Joel Anderson, for some gossip about a mom who just can't quit pranks.

    We are now on YouTube. Be sure to follow us on there at @DefectorMedia where you can watch today’s episode.

    Subscribe to our newsletter for writing from Rachelle, Se'era, Jae, Alex, and Kelsey, plus blog recommendations and secrets!

    You can support Normal Gossip directly by buying merch or becoming a Friend or a Friend-of-Friend at supportnormalgossip.com.

    You can also find all kinds of info about us and how to submit gossip on our Komi page: https://normalgossip.komi.io/

    Episode transcript here.

    Follow the show on Instagram @normalgossip, and if you have gossip, email us at normalgossip@defector.com or leave us a voicemail at 26-79-GOSSIP.

    Normal Gossip is hosted by Rachelle Hampton (@heyydnae) and produced by Se'era Spragley Ricks (@seera_sharae) and Jae Towle Vieira (@jaetowlevieira). Our audio engineer is Samantha Gattsek. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Show art by Tara Jacoby. Theme music composed by Hrishikesh Hirway.

    Normal Gossip is a proud member of Radiotopia.

    Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices
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About Normal Gossip
Normal Gossip delivers juicy, strange, funny, and utterly banal gossip about people you’ll never know and never meet. Host Rachelle Hampton discusses reader-submitted comedic gossip with guests, diving into the lives and decisions of complete strangers. The second-hand truth really is stranger than fiction. Produced by Se'era Spragley Ricks and Jae Towle Vieira. Created by Kelsey McKinney and Alex Sujong Laughlin. Show art by Tara Jacoby. https://normalgossip.komi.io/
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Comedy

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