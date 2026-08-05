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110 episodes
- We invited Nadira Goffe back for a story about a beloved car, a beloved coach, and a run-in with the Kia Boys. But first—trigger warning—Rachelle shares some self-gossip that might make you a tad bit queasy.
We are now on YouTube. Be sure to follow us on there at @DefectorMedia where you can watch today’s episode.
Subscribe to our newsletter for writing from Rachelle, Se'era, Jae, Alex, and Kelsey, plus blog recommendations and secrets!
You can support Normal Gossip directly by buying merch or becoming a Friend or a Friend-of-Friend at supportnormalgossip.com.
You can also find all kinds of info about us and how to submit gossip on our Komi page: https://normalgossip.komi.io/
Episode transcript here.
Follow the show on Instagram @normalgossip, and if you have gossip, email us at normalgossip@defector.com or leave us a voicemail at 26-79-GOSSIP.
Normal Gossip is hosted by Rachelle Hampton (@heyydnae) and produced by Se'era Spragley Ricks (@seera_sharae) and Jae Towle Vieira (@jaetowlevieira). Our audio engineer is Samantha Gattsek. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Show art by Tara Jacoby. Theme music composed by Hrishikesh Hirway.
Normal Gossip is a proud member of Radiotopia.
Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices
- Laci Mosley returns for a story about a couple of microinfluencers so committed to image management that their friends can't tell if they're still together.
We are now on YouTube. Be sure to follow us on there at @DefectorMedia where you can watch today’s episode.
Subscribe to our newsletter for writing from Rachelle, Se'era, Jae, Alex, and Kelsey, plus blog recommendations and secrets!
You can support Normal Gossip directly by buying merch or becoming a Friend or a Friend-of-Friend at supportnormalgossip.com.
You can also find all kinds of info about us and how to submit gossip on our Komi page: https://normalgossip.komi.io/
Episode transcript here.
Follow the show on Instagram @normalgossip, and if you have gossip, email us at normalgossip@defector.com or leave us a voicemail at 26-79-GOSSIP.
Normal Gossip is hosted by Rachelle Hampton (@heyydnae) and produced by Se'era Spragley Ricks (@seera_sharae) and Jae Towle Vieira (@jaetowlevieira). Our audio engineer is Samantha Gattsek. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Show art by Tara Jacoby. Theme music composed by Hrishikesh Hirway.
Normal Gossip is a proud member of Radiotopia.
Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices
- Amber Singletary joined us for a tale about a blended family that isn't blending, a spectral presence, and a 1-800 late night witch.
We are now on YouTube. Be sure to follow us on there at @DefectorMedia where you can watch today’s episode.
Subscribe to our newsletter for writing from Rachelle, Se'era, Jae, Alex, and Kelsey, plus blog recommendations and secrets!
You can support Normal Gossip directly by buying merch or becoming a Friend or a Friend-of-Friend at supportnormalgossip.com.
You can also find all kinds of info about us and how to submit gossip on our Komi page: https://normalgossip.komi.io/
Episode transcript here.
Follow the show on Instagram @normalgossip, and if you have gossip, email us at normalgossip@defector.com or leave us a voicemail at 26-79-GOSSIP.
Normal Gossip is hosted by Rachelle Hampton (@heyydnae) and produced by Se'era Spragley Ricks (@seera_sharae) and Jae Towle Vieira (@jaetowlevieira). Our audio engineer is Samantha Gattsek. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Show art by Tara Jacoby. Theme music composed by Hrishikesh Hirway.
Normal Gossip is a proud member of Radiotopia.
Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices
- We brought Griff Stark-Ennis the story of a backyard wedding that no one, from the grooms to the guests, will ever forget.
We are now on YouTube. Be sure to follow us on there at @DefectorMedia where you can watch today’s episode.
Subscribe to our newsletter for writing from Rachelle, Se'era, Jae, Alex, and Kelsey, plus blog recommendations and secrets!
You can support Normal Gossip directly by buying merch or becoming a Friend or a Friend-of-Friend at supportnormalgossip.com.
You can also find all kinds of info about us and how to submit gossip on our Komi page: https://normalgossip.komi.io/
Episode transcript here.
Follow the show on Instagram @normalgossip, and if you have gossip, email us at normalgossip@defector.com or leave us a voicemail at 26-79-GOSSIP.
Normal Gossip is hosted by Rachelle Hampton (@heyydnae) and produced by Se'era Spragley Ricks (@seera_sharae) and Jae Towle Vieira (@jaetowlevieira). Our audio engineer is Samantha Gattsek. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Show art by Tara Jacoby. Theme music composed by Hrishikesh Hirway.
Normal Gossip is a proud member of Radiotopia.
Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices
- We're BACK for season TEN and more than ready to be petty! We brought Jenée Desmond Harris back, along with her husband Joel Anderson, for some gossip about a mom who just can't quit pranks.
We are now on YouTube. Be sure to follow us on there at @DefectorMedia where you can watch today’s episode.
Subscribe to our newsletter for writing from Rachelle, Se'era, Jae, Alex, and Kelsey, plus blog recommendations and secrets!
You can support Normal Gossip directly by buying merch or becoming a Friend or a Friend-of-Friend at supportnormalgossip.com.
You can also find all kinds of info about us and how to submit gossip on our Komi page: https://normalgossip.komi.io/
Episode transcript here.
Follow the show on Instagram @normalgossip, and if you have gossip, email us at normalgossip@defector.com or leave us a voicemail at 26-79-GOSSIP.
Normal Gossip is hosted by Rachelle Hampton (@heyydnae) and produced by Se'era Spragley Ricks (@seera_sharae) and Jae Towle Vieira (@jaetowlevieira). Our audio engineer is Samantha Gattsek. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Show art by Tara Jacoby. Theme music composed by Hrishikesh Hirway.
Normal Gossip is a proud member of Radiotopia.
Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices
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About Normal Gossip
Normal Gossip delivers juicy, strange, funny, and utterly banal gossip about people you’ll never know and never meet. Host Rachelle Hampton discusses reader-submitted comedic gossip with guests, diving into the lives and decisions of complete strangers. The second-hand truth really is stranger than fiction. Produced by Se'era Spragley Ricks and Jae Towle Vieira. Created by Kelsey McKinney and Alex Sujong Laughlin. Show art by Tara Jacoby. https://normalgossip.komi.io/Podcast website
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