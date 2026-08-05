Camp Counselors with Zachariah Porter and Jonathan Carson

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339 episodes
- BIG NEWS! Zachariah was cast in Keke Palmer's new Audible original series and he is breaking it all down! The British accent he had 10 minutes to figure out, recording in the LA studio, and getting to film WITH Keke Palmer for the micro drama THE DAY AFTER getting engaged. We also get into a Florida restaurant that accepts live pythons as payment for pizza, the eBay cyberstalking case that just settled for $56 million, binge-watching The Five-Star Weekend AND SO MUCH MORE!
Want BONUS CONTENT? Join our PATREON! Explore everything Camp Shady Birch has to offer at CampShadyBirch.com!
Sponsors:
➜ Make your move at Apartments.com the place to find a place, and search more than one million rental listings to find your next home.
➜ Go to Progressive.com to see if you could save on insurance.
Works Cited:
➜ Paul, Andrew. “Florida Man Will Trade Pizza for Pythons.” Popular Science, 15 July 2026.
➜ Streitfeld, David. “Couple Stalked by eBay Settle for $56 Million.” The New York Times, 28 July 2026.
Camp Songs:
Spotify Playlist | YouTube Playlist | Sammich's Secret Mixtape
Social Media:
Camp Counselors TikTok
Camp Counselors Instagram
Camp Counselors Facebook
Camp Counselors Twitter
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In this mini episode we read listener submitted stories about a camper who thought she was going to Texas Roadhouse and accidentally joined a crime caravan, a camper who fumbled the FIFA bag for a loser ex, and the tale of one camper who bought garden decor and accidentally sent her husband to the emergency room.
Want BONUS CONTENT? Join our PATREON!
Check out our website and submit your inquiries for advice, juicy gossip, confessions, and horror stories!
Sponsors:
➜ Talk it out, with BetterHelp. Our listeners get 10% off their first month at BetterHelp.com/CAMP
➜ Shop now at Fabletics.com/camp to get 70% to 80% off everything when you sign up as a new VIP. Limited time only.
➜ Make your move at Apartments.com the place to find a place, and search more than one million rental listings to find your next home.
Camp Songs: Listen on Spotify here or Listen online here!
Social Media:
Camp Counselors TikTok
Camp Counselors Instagram
Camp Counselors Facebook
Camp Counselors Twitter
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Summer is almost over! In this episode we're covering our end-of-summer bucket lists, duh. Then we cover Goldie the lil firefighting goat, Jonathan caught strays in the Lowe's parking lot, and so much more. This episode was edited and mixed by Kevin Betts.
Want BONUS CONTENT? Join our PATREON! Explore everything Camp Shady Birch has to offer at CampShadyBirch.com!
Sponsors:
➜ Go to zbiotics.com/CAMP15 and use CAMP15 at checkout for 15% off any first time orders of ZBiotics probiotics.
➜ Shopify: Stop waiting for permission to build something. Your next revenue stream starts free at shopify.com/camp
Works Cited:
➜ Murray, Joan. “‘Squeeze Ass’: Florida Woman Is the Talk of the Town with Her Racy License Plate She Got in the Mail.” CBS News, 28 July 2026.
➜ Brooks, James. “Colorado Wildfire Crews Get an Unexpected Helper: A Friendly Goat Named Goldie.” Associated Press, 29 July 2026.
Camp Songs:
Spotify Playlist | YouTube Playlist | Sammich's Secret Mixtape
Social Media:
Camp Counselors TikTok
Camp Counselors Instagram
Camp Counselors Facebook
Camp Counselors Twitter
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In this mini episode we read listener submitted stories about a camper who thought she was going to Texas Roadhouse and accidentally joined a crime caravan, a camper who fumbled the FIFA bag for a loser ex, and the tale of one camper who bought garden decor and accidentally sent her husband to the emergency room.
Want BONUS CONTENT? Join our PATREON!
Check out our website and submit your inquiries for advice, juicy gossip, confessions, and horror stories!
Camp Songs: Listen on Spotify here or Listen online here!
Social Media:
Camp Counselors TikTok
Camp Counselors Instagram
Camp Counselors Facebook
Camp Counselors Twitter
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- This episode was edited and mixed by Kevin Betts.
Want BONUS CONTENT? Join our PATREON! Explore everything Camp Shady Birch has to offer at CampShadyBirch.com!
Sponsors:
➜ Go to BollAndBranch.com/camp (and use code: camp) to get up to 15% off, plus free shipping on your first set of sheets. Exclusions apply. See site for details.
Works Cited:
➜
➜
Camp Songs:
Spotify Playlist | YouTube Playlist | Sammich's Secret Mixtape
Social Media:
Camp Counselors TikTok
Camp Counselors Instagram
Camp Counselors Facebook
Camp Counselors Twitter
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Camp Counselors with Zachariah Porter and Jonathan Carson
Hey Happy Campers! Camp Counselors is a good natured podcast hosted by your favorite fake camp counselors Zachariah and Jonathan. Here at Camp Shady Birch we love the great outdoors in theory, but we’d rather spend our time making friendship bracelets, spreading camper gossip, keeping our heads in the clouds, and avoiding archery. We know we would make great camp counselors minus the fact that we know nothing about camping. So grab your sunscreen and bug spray because things are about to get campy.Podcast website
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Camp Counselors with Zachariah Porter and Jonathan Carson: Podcasts in Family