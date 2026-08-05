Camp Counselors with Zachariah Porter and Jonathan Carson

BIG NEWS! Zachariah was cast in Keke Palmer's new Audible original series and he is breaking it all down! The British accent he had 10 minutes to figure out, recording in the LA studio, and getting to film WITH Keke Palmer for the micro drama THE DAY AFTER getting engaged. We also get into a Florida restaurant that accepts live pythons as payment for pizza, the eBay cyberstalking case that just settled for $56 million, binge-watching The Five-Star Weekend AND SO MUCH MORE!

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Works Cited:

➜ Paul, Andrew. “Florida Man Will Trade Pizza for Pythons.” Popular Science, 15 July 2026.

➜ Streitfeld, David. “Couple Stalked by eBay Settle for $56 Million.” The New York Times, 28 July 2026.

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