The Don't Call Me White Girl Show
MonaLoveMedia
The Don't Call Me White Girl Show

MonaLoveMedia
Comedy, Society & Culture
The Don't Call Me White Girl Show
  The Don't Call Me White Girl Show

    The End of What Era?? | EP.1 | The DCMWG Show

    12/23/2025 | 31 mins.

    Your favorite cousin returns to her seat behind the mic for the very first episode of The Don't Call Me White Girl SHOW (:30). DCMWG jumps right back into her rhythm with her first recommendation for Movies, Munchies & Mona, Welcome to Derry a HBO Max series (2:30), spoiler alert it's a thriller. DCMWG can't resist calling out the Queen Barb Nicki Minaj about her recent appearance at Turning Point USA (5:05), and discussing 21savage's Fu€k the streets Movement(9:10). Mona and Phelps recap their visit to Connecticut (16:00), The SA allegations against streamer Tylil (19:35), and her heartbreak of Young Thug's public engagement (28:00). The show concludes with a deeper explanation for this new iteration of the DCMWG Show and what's to come. 

About The Don't Call Me White Girl Show

Don't Call Me White Girl is back — revamped, unfiltered, and louder than ever. Each week, Mona tackles the wildest trending topics with her signature raw humor and "your-favorite-cousin" energy. Expect comedy, chaos, and the honest takes you didn't know you needed. Welcome to the Realest podcast on Earth!
ComedySociety & Culture

