Your favorite cousin returns to her seat behind the mic for the very first episode of The Don't Call Me White Girl SHOW (:30). DCMWG jumps right back into her rhythm with her first recommendation for Movies, Munchies & Mona, Welcome to Derry a HBO Max series (2:30), spoiler alert it's a thriller. DCMWG can't resist calling out the Queen Barb Nicki Minaj about her recent appearance at Turning Point USA (5:05), and discussing 21savage's Fu€k the streets Movement(9:10). Mona and Phelps recap their visit to Connecticut (16:00), The SA allegations against streamer Tylil (19:35), and her heartbreak of Young Thug's public engagement (28:00). The show concludes with a deeper explanation for this new iteration of the DCMWG Show and what's to come.