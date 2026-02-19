It is foolish to try to describe the music of the Gogol Bordello and its charismatic frontman Eugene Hütz so we’ll just list the genres Wikipedia uses: Punk rock, folk punk, Latin rock, polka, folk rock, dub, Romani, and Gypsy punk. Wikipedia also uses the adjective “theatrical” and we won’t argue with that. Within the veteran hit band’s whirling storm of musical virtuosity, there are guitars. In playing those guitars, there are strokes, and within those strokes, there are downstrokes and that’s where our conversation with Eugene is centered. In contrast to his stage presence, which would definitely wake you up, Eugene calmly explains the essential nature of the downstroke and also expounds on punk in general, Madonna’s drumming career, and the oft-forgotten tremolo. You’ll want to start a punk band. Tomorrow, though, after a good sleep.
Pre-save and pre-order Gogol Bordello's new album, We Mean It, Man!, on the streaming service of your choice.
