Sleeping with Celebrities
John Moe
ComedyHealth & Wellness
  Sleeping with Celebrities

    Simeon Lipman from Antiques Roadshow Tells You At Great Length About Baseball Cards

    2/18/2026 | 47 mins.
    We’re hundreds of episodes into Sleeping with Celebrities but we’re just now getting a PBS voice on? I know. We’re so sorry. But this will make up for it. The brilliant, engaging, and funny Simeon Lipman from Antiques Roadshow knows more about baseball cards and, actually, punk rock memorabilia than most people will ever know about anything. And his knowledge includes a whole lot of arcane data. Let him regale with tales of Jimmy Claxton and of Simeon’s long quest to acquire that one Billy Ripken card. You know the one I’m talking about. Yes, baseball can be exciting, and, yes, punk rock even more so, but we promise you that the dulcet tones of Simeon Lipman (current PBS voice) and John Moe (former public radio voice) will zonk you out faster than a fastball to the head and with much less pain.
    Watch Antiques Roadshow online or on PBS. Learn more about Simeon, his work, and his auctions by visiting his website, www.SimeonLipman.com.
  Sleeping with Celebrities

    Vella Lovell Slowly and Carefully Introduces a New Cat to an Old Cat

    2/11/2026 | 42 mins.
    The hilarious actor Vella Lovell is a put-upon director of an animal control precinct in the sitcom Animal Control, a role that involves much more animal contact than one would expect for an office job. Turns out Vella, who also played the neighbor Heather on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, has a natural knack for helping animals calm down. This was evident in her long process of introducing a new kitten, Tequila, to her household, which already included a veteran resident cat, Marlo. Sleepyheads, the process took weeks of gentle, gradual exposure under highly controlled conditions, and we’re pleased to report that it was a complete success. Marlo and Tequila are, today, best buddies. We think you’ll be fast asleep before you ever get to that happy friendship moment but maybe you’ll sleep a little better knowing that it turned out so well.
    Catch Season 4 of Animal Control on hulu and the previous three seasons on Netflix.
  Sleeping with Celebrities

    Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hütz Walks You Through the Downstroke Part of Playing Guitar

    2/04/2026 | 31 mins.
    It is foolish to try to describe the music of the Gogol Bordello and its charismatic frontman Eugene Hütz so we’ll just list the genres Wikipedia uses: Punk rock, folk punk, Latin rock, polka, folk rock, dub, Romani, and Gypsy punk. Wikipedia also uses the adjective “theatrical” and we won’t argue with that. Within the veteran hit band’s whirling storm of musical virtuosity, there are guitars. In playing those guitars, there are strokes, and within those strokes, there are downstrokes and that’s where our conversation with Eugene is centered. In contrast to his stage presence, which would definitely wake you up, Eugene calmly explains the essential nature of the downstroke and also expounds on punk in general, Madonna’s drumming career, and the oft-forgotten tremolo. You’ll want to start a punk band. Tomorrow, though, after a good sleep.
    Pre-save and pre-order Gogol Bordello's new album, We Mean It, Man!, on the streaming service of your choice.
  Sleeping with Celebrities

    A Discussion of Bigfoot with Todd Stashwick That Gets a Bit Too Exciting But Then Calms Down

    1/28/2026 | 48 mins.
    Actor Todd Stashwick’s IMDb page is miles long, with appearances in Laws & Orders OG and SVU, Angel, Buffy, Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Riches, Phineas and Ferb, and Star Trek: Picard and the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series VisionQuest. He’s also a Bigfoot enthusiast. Not a big foot enthusiast, a fan of the cryptozoological creature also known as Sasquatch. Alert followers of host John Moe know that he shares this interest as well, and deeply. John and Todd compare notes on what is actually a soothing activity: poring over YouTube videos, reading first person accounts, and speculating on whether the “Bigfoot as transdimensional traveler” angle is possible or just a little too far. At various points in this interview, John gets a bit too excited about Bigfoot and, remembering what our show is, producer Gabe Mara calms him down.
  Sleeping with Celebrities

    Jordan Carlos Lives in New York City and Drives an Actual Car

    1/21/2026 | 48 mins.
    There are many transportation options in New York. It’s not all subways and taxi cabs that cut in front of you and make you yell about how you’re walking here like in that movie. There are also regular old cars, like the one comedian and writer Jordan Carlos has for getting around that city. He tells us in detail what that’s like, what the sky tram to Roosevelt Island is like, and how complicated things can get with local transportation bureaucracy if you accidentally drop your phone on a railroad track. Jordan is the author of Choreplay: The Marriage-Saving Magic of Getting Your Head Out of Your Ass, which comes out next month, and he also shares with us the power of changing the toilet paper roll in making your relationship a successful one.
    Pre-order your copy of Choreplay: The Marriage-Saving Magic of Getting Your Head Out of Your Ass by Jordan Carlos at the bookstore, online or brick and mortar, of your choice.
About Sleeping with Celebrities

Getting to sleep can be difficult sometimes. Now you can achieve that urgently needed rest by taking advantage of our most precious natural resource: celebrities. Each week on the slyly humorous and reassuring Sleeping with Celebrities, host John Moe talks with a different guest from the world of entertainment about something they know a lot about. The conversation is guaranteed to be just interesting enough to draw your attention away from your own swirling anxieties but never interesting enough to keep you awake. No startling revelations, no dramatic screaming confrontations, but plenty of low-key dialogue, intricately laced deadpan comedy, and a ticket to dreamland.
ComedyHealth & WellnessComedy InterviewsMental Health

