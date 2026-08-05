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336 episodes
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Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Cash App Green features, Savings, Direct deposit, Round ups, Overdraft coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
New customers get 40% Off with code CRASH at https://GLD.com
Live Show Tickets: https://www.crashdummieslive.com/
Join Our Patreon For Exclusive Content: https://www.patreon.com/crashdummies
Grab Your Merch! https://crashdummiesmerch.com/
Video Version: https://crashdummiespodcast.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Crash Dummies Podcast with Pat and Mike
Patrick Johnson and Michael Esiobu dive into current events and scenarios that probably will never happen.Podcast website
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