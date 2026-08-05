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Crash Dummies Podcast with Pat and Mike

Crash Dummies Podcast
Comedy
Crash Dummies Podcast with Pat and Mike
Latest episode

336 episodes

  • Crash Dummies Podcast with Pat and Mike

    Hold Our Hands - Episode 270

    08/05/2026 | 1h 52 mins.
    Go to https://baskandlatherco.com and use code CRASH for 20% off.

    Taking care of your health just got easier – start here with Zocdoc: https://zocdoc.com/CRASH #sponsored

    Download EarnIn on the App Store or Google Play. Type in CrashDummies under PODCAST when you sign up!

    Live Show Tickets: https://www.crashdummieslive.com/

    Join Our Patreon For Exclusive Content: https://www.patreon.com/crashdummies

    Grab Your Merch! https://crashdummiesmerch.com/

    Video Version: https://crashdummiespodcast.com
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Crash Dummies Podcast with Pat and Mike

    Pill Ladies - Episode 269

    07/29/2026 | 2h 5 mins.
    Download EarnIn on the App Store or Google Play. Type in CrashDummies under PODCAST when you sign up!

    Live Show Tickets: https://www.crashdummieslive.com/

    Join Our Patreon For Exclusive Content: https://www.patreon.com/crashdummies

    Grab Your Merch! https://crashdummiesmerch.com/

    Video Version: https://crashdummiespodcast.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Crash Dummies Podcast with Pat and Mike

    Pill Ladies - Episode 269

    07/29/2026 | 2h 1 mins.
    Download EarnIn on the App Store or Google Play. Type in CrashDummies under PODCAST when you sign up!

    Live Show Tickets: https://www.crashdummieslive.com/

    Join Our Patreon For Exclusive Content: https://www.patreon.com/crashdummies

    Grab Your Merch! https://crashdummiesmerch.com/

    Video Version: https://crashdummiespodcast.com

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Crash Dummies Podcast with Pat and Mike

    Beat The Allegations - Episode 268

    07/22/2026 | 2h 10 mins.
    Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/yo42le45 #CashAppPod

    Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Cash App Green features, Savings, Direct deposit, Round ups, Overdraft coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.

    New customers get 40% Off with code CRASH at https://GLD.com

    Live Show Tickets: https://www.crashdummieslive.com/

    Join Our Patreon For Exclusive Content: https://www.patreon.com/crashdummies

    Grab Your Merch! https://crashdummiesmerch.com/

    Video Version: https://crashdummiespodcast.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Crash Dummies Podcast with Pat and Mike

    Beat The Allegations - Episode 268

    07/22/2026 | 2h 7 mins.
    Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/yo42le45 #CashAppPod

    Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Cash App Green features, Savings, Direct deposit, Round ups, Overdraft coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.

    New customers get 40% Off with code CRASH at https://GLD.com 

    Live Show Tickets: https://www.crashdummieslive.com/

    Join Our Patreon For Exclusive Content: https://www.patreon.com/crashdummies

    Grab Your Merch! https://crashdummiesmerch.com/

    Video Version: https://crashdummiespodcast.com

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Crash Dummies Podcast with Pat and Mike
Patrick Johnson and Michael Esiobu dive into current events and scenarios that probably will never happen.
Podcast website
Comedy

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