This week, Dusty shares some exciting comedy news and Brian shares someone else's testimony. Then the guys get into the topic of hats. Aaron and Dusty talk about their hat collection, Brian has trouble saying "mercury" and Dusty gives us his top 5 country songs about hats.
--------
1:44:56
226: #226 Birds featuring Joe Zimmerman
This week, Dusty changes his opinion of Portland and Aaron snubs Nate's invitation to a Vanderbilt football game. Then the guys delve into the topic of birds with fellow comedian and birdwatcher Joe Zimmerman.
--------
2:11:39
225: #225 The Senses Part 5: Touch
This week, Aaron remembers an awkward job interview, Brian admits to loving a Milky Way bar, and Dusty impresses the guys with his knowledge of Pinocchio. Along the way, they also finish up their look at the basic senses by learning about the sense of touch.
--------
1:45:16
224: #224 Everyone's Back
The guys are finally all back together so this week Aaron shares stories of being a new father while Nate gives details about his new special, writing a book, and hosting Saturday Night Live for a second time.
--------
1:30:44
223: #223 Ghosts featuring Anjelah Johnson-Reyes
This week, Nate returns (eventually) and the guys are joined by their good friend Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. Dusty and Anjelah realize they're essentially the same person, Dusty reluctantly reveals the hotel chain where he may have experienced demons, and Anjelah shares some creepy encounters that she may have experienced with ghosts.
