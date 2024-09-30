This week, in Everson, Washington, a strange tale unfolds when a woman, with a history of murder in her background, shoots her boyfriend, while he's in bed, watching tv. Her story is that they were discussing the possibility of ghosts, which prompted her to grab a shotgun, and the next thing you know, he's dead, and the ghosts are free to go about their business. The question is, will anyone believe her stoiry about ghosts & accidents???Along the way, we find out that you may not want "Nooksack Valley" in your mailing address, that once you commit one murder, it's a hard to say your next killing was an accident, and when you are accused of murder, try not to blame it it on some kind possible ghost attack!!Hosted by James Pietragallo and Jimmie WhismanNew episodes every Thursday!Donate at: patreon.com/crimeinsports or go to paypal.com and use our email: [email protected]
