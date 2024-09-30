Powered by RND
Small Town Murder

Podcast Small Town Murder
James Pietragallo, Jimmie Whisman
Two comedians look at a small town, what makes it tick, and a murder that took place there. In depth research, horrible tragedy, and the hosts' comedic spin on ...
ComedyTrue CrimeSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 548
  • #544 - Moronic Murderers - Washington Boro, Pennsylvania
    This week, in Washington Boro, Pennsylvania, a woman is found dead & bloody, while still inside of her car, hidden in a cornfield. What unfolds from there is an uncovering of one of the worst executed murders in history. Two grown men, paid to kill, couldn't physically overtake a 40 year old convenience store manager, so they take things to extreme measures, with violent & ridiculous results. This conspiracy is found out, and everyone scrambles to avoid the death penalty!!Along the way, we find out that tomatoes can be their own sandwich, that it's much harder to impersonate a cop, if you don't have a uniform, and that if you can't execute your murder plot, as planned, maybe it's not the time to improvise!! New episodes every Thursday!Donate at: patreon.com/crimeinsports or go to paypal.com and use our email: [email protected] to shutupandgivememurder.com for all things Small Town Murder & Crime In Sports!Follow us on...twitter.com/@murdersmallfacebook.com/smalltownpodinstagram.com/smalltownmurderAlso, check out James & Jimmie's other show, Crime In Sports! On Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Wondery, Wondery+, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:11:41
  • #543 - Baby Faced Killer - Menoken, North Dakota
    This week, in Menoken, North Dakota, a brutal & bloody scene awaits detectives, when they find several people slaughtered, in their own home, but the biggest surprise is who the killer turns out to be, and the wild nationwide manhunt that follows. The two very unlikely fugitives are captured in a crazy scene, but will their explanation for the murders raises eyebrows, and has some doubting the story!!Along the way, we find out that people can make anything out of an apple, that you can't judge innocence by how innocent someone looks, and that some people will still be in love with you, no matter what you do!!New episodes every Thursday!Donate at: patreon.com/crimeinsports or go to paypal.com and use our email: [email protected] to shutupandgivememurder.com for all things Small Town Murder & Crime In Sports!Follow us on...twitter.com/@murdersmallfacebook.com/smalltownpodinstagram.com/smalltownmurderAlso, check out James & Jimmie's other show, Crime In Sports! On Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Wondery, Wondery+, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    2:48:04
  • #542 - Biting Off More... - Wiggins, Mississippi
    This week, in Wiggins, Mississippi, a troubled man keeps getting in trouble with the law, doing increasingly crazy & violent things, even as everyone around tries to help him. He tried to eat a man's face, while in jail, and it gets worse from there. His murder is as absolutely brutal as it is senseless, with some of the strangest circumstances in the history of murder. Will a jury agree that he's insane???Along the way, we find out that goats, lambs & hogs are apparently the same thing, that sometimes, no matter how many people try to help you, it just won't matter, and that using improper tools to do CRAZY murder things are a good indication that you may actually be crazy!!Hosted by James Pietragallo and Jimmie WhismanNew episodes every Thursday!Donate at: patreon.com/crimeinsports or go to paypal.com and use our email: [email protected] to shutupandgivememurder.com for all things Small Town Murder & Crime In Sports!Follow us on...twitter.com/@murdersmallfacebook.com/smalltownpodinstagram.com/smalltownmurderAlso, check out James & Jimmie's other show, Crime In Sports! On Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Wondery, Wondery+, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:10:36
  • #541 - Death, Love & OnlyFans - Calera, Alabama
    This week, in Calera, Alabama, a couple, who makes everyone they meet ask "how did he get HER?", seem to get along wonderfully, with him, helping her with her OnlyFans pictures. When one is found dead, nearly naked, out in front of the family home, the spouse is the only suspect, but the evidence is basically non-existent. Did the true story ever surface & was anyone held responsible??Along the way, we find out that crawfish are delicious & not that hard to eat, that just because someone is on OnlyFans, it doesn't mean their spouse isn't taking the pictures, and that Absinthe liquor bottles usually don't land on top on cell phones!!New episodes every Thursday!Donate at: patreon.com/crimeinsports or go to paypal.com and use our email: [email protected] to shutupandgivememurder.com for all things Small Town Murder & Crime In Sports!Follow us on...twitter.com/@murdersmallfacebook.com/smalltownpodinstagram.com/smalltownmurderAlso, check out James & Jimmie's other show, Crime In Sports! On Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Wondery, Wondery+, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    2:50:57
  • #540 - Ghost Hunter - Everson, Washington
    This week, in Everson, Washington, a strange tale unfolds when a woman, with a history of murder in her background, shoots her boyfriend, while he's in bed, watching tv. Her story is that they were discussing the possibility of ghosts, which prompted her to grab a shotgun, and the next thing you know, he's dead, and the ghosts are free to go about their business. The question is, will anyone believe her stoiry about ghosts & accidents???Along the way, we find out that you may not want "Nooksack Valley" in your mailing address, that once you commit one murder, it's a hard to say your next killing was an accident, and when you are accused of murder, try not to blame it it on some kind possible ghost attack!!Hosted by James Pietragallo and Jimmie WhismanNew episodes every Thursday!Donate at: patreon.com/crimeinsports or go to paypal.com and use our email: [email protected] to shutupandgivememurder.com for all things Small Town Murder & Crime In Sports!Follow us on...twitter.com/@murdersmallfacebook.com/smalltownpodinstagram.com/smalltownmurderAlso, check out James & Jimmie's other show, Crime In Sports! On Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Wondery, Wondery+, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:11:42

About Small Town Murder

Two comedians look at a small town, what makes it tick, and a murder that took place there. In depth research, horrible tragedy, and the hosts' comedic spin on the whole thing. New episodes every Thursday!!
