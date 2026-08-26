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The George Janko Show

George Janko
Comedy
The George Janko Show
Latest episode

171 episodes

  • The George Janko Show

    The Side of Forrest Frank You Don’t See | Dylan Mandell | EP. 168

    08/20/2026 | 2h 17 mins.
    The Heart Of David Merch Now Available at https://theheartofdavid.co!!Stay Connected:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgejankoTwitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeJankoTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegeorgejankoshowInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnadellariccaBusiness Inquiries Email: george@divisionmedia.coWatch full episodes of The George Janko Show podcast here:https://www.youtube.com/GeorgeJanko/videosBlessed are the ones who are humble.Chapters:00:00 Intro01:20 Dylan’s Life Before Cancer05:37 Finding Faith Through Suffering10:24 Why Dylan Signed Up for an Ironman20:25 Can Faith Actually Affect Healing28:09 Dylan’s Cancer Update29:50 How Dylan Met Forrest Frank32:59 The Boldest Prayer You Can Pray40:28 Becoming a Man of God55:48 George and Dylan Open Up About Pornography01:00:05 Why Suffering Can Strengthen Your Faith01:10:30 From Cancer to Preaching in Arenas01:14:16 Praying With Make A Wish Kids on Tour01:20:29 Why Does God Allow Suffering01:31:07 George Opens Up About Eternity01:34:22 How Do You Know You’re Saved01:55:15 What Forrest Frank Is Really Like Behind the Scenes01:59:31 When Success Becomes an Idol02:13:41 Knowing Who God Wants You to Talk To
  • The George Janko Show

    George's Blood Test Changed Everything... Dr. Josh Axe | EP. 167

    08/13/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    The Heart Of David Merch Now Available at https://theheartofdavid.co!!

    Stay Connected:

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgejanko

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeJanko

    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegeorgejankoshow

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnadellaricca

    Business Inquiries Email: george@divisionmedia.co

    Watch full episodes of The George Janko Show podcast here:
    https://www.youtube.com/GeorgeJanko/videos

    Blessed are the ones who are humble.

    Chapters:
    00:00 Intro
    01:33 The Blood Test That Changed George’s Health
    07:08 Why Your Body Struggles to Heal
    12:08 The Stress You Don’t Realize You’re Carrying
    17:06 George Opens Up About Anxiety and Depression
    20:35 Are Peptides Actually Safe
    39:21 Is Glutathione Worth the Hype
    46:35 George and Belle Talk About Having Kids
    53:36 Why So Many Young Men Have Low Testosterone
    57:43 The Prayer That Changed Dr. Axe’s Life
    01:00:29 How Cancer and a Spinal Infection Changed Dr. Axe’s Life
    01:06:53 The Fear of Losing Your Parents
    01:15:54 The Health Secret More Important Than Diet or Sleep
    01:25:04 Why Dr. Axe Wrote Heal Your Cells
  • The George Janko Show

    NeedGod.Net Schools George Janko | EP. 166

    08/06/2026 | 1h 39 mins.
    The Heart Of David Merch Now Available at
    https://theheartofdavid.co!!

    House Listed by LA’s top luxury realtor @thestephensweeney
    House was developed by Premise and designed by Avi Galili & Carlos Peraita

    Instagram: @bypremise @rowanjkelshaw @galiliavi @carlos.peraita’’

    https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/8164-Waring-Ave-Los-Angeles-CA-90046/20786703_zpid/

    Stay Connected:

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgejanko
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeJanko
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegeorgejankoshow
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnadellaricca

    Business Inquiries Email: george@divisionmedia.co

    Watch full episodes of The George Janko Show podcast here:
    https://www.youtube.com/GeorgeJanko/videos

    Blessed are the ones who are humble.

    Chapters:

    00:00 Intro
    01:11 How NEEDGod.net Reaches Millions Online
    05:02 Sharing Your Faith With Confidence
    07:01 Understanding Salvation by Grace
    13:16 George Opens Up About Fear and Assurance
    22:50 Does Grace Change the Way We Live
    31:33 Understanding the History of the Bible
    38:14 How Do We Know What's True
    40:42 Understanding the Eucharist
    47:06 Why Salvation Feels Too Good to Be True
    53:59 Talking About Salvation Across Different Traditions
    58:17 Baptism, Tongues and the Holy Spirit
    01:03:58 Can You Have Assurance of Salvation
    01:12:32 Faith and Works Working Together
    01:16:36 Mary's Role in the Christian Faith
    01:25:41 Why George Left His Church
    01:35:45 Hearing the Gospel for the First Time
  • The George Janko Show

    HE TALKED TRASH—THEN FOUGHT MY BODYGUARD | EP. 165

    07/30/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    The Heart Of David Merch Now Available at https://theheartofdavid.co!!

    Stay Connected:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgejanko
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeJanko
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegeorgejankoshow

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnadellaricca

    Business Inquiries Email: george@divisionmedia.co

    Watch full episodes of The George Janko Show podcast here:
    https://www.youtube.com/GeorgeJanko/videos

    Blessed are the ones who are humble.

    Chapters:
    00:00 Intro & George's Cracked Rib 
    04:04 Albert Pretends He Knows How to Drift 
    08:00 Getting Banned From Walmart 
    10:47 Abandoning George's Bachelor Party 
    13:15 Albert Challenges George's Security Guard 
    21:57 Their Childhood Was Absolute Chaos 
    24:00 Their Older Cousin Got Revenge 
    30:00 Growing Up in a Crazy Assyrian Family 
    34:09 Albert Somehow Became a Building Treasurer 
    42:00 Why Albert Talks to Every Stranger 
    43:43 The Security Guard Comes Back 
    51:15 Albert Shoots George in the Shower 
    53:34 Setting His Mom Up With Sebastian Maniscalco 
    57:16 Albert's Insane Memory 
    01:00:10 Why George Hates Watching Movies With Albert
    01:02:44 Albert's Three-Cat Origin Story 
    01:09:49 The Story That Broke George's Heart 
    01:14:24 Why George Loves Being Married 
    01:15:26 The Off-Roading Disaster 
    01:19:57 The Security Guard Finally Shows Up 
    01:20:43 Albert Finally Faces the Security Guard
  • The George Janko Show

    Reacting to Andrew Tate’s Arrest | EP. 164

    07/23/2026 | 1h 46 mins.
    The Heart Of David Merch Now Available at https://theheartofdavid.co!!

    Stay Connected:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgejanko
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeJanko
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegeorgejankoshow

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnadellaricca

    Business Inquiries Email: george@divisionmedia.co

    Watch full episodes of The George Janko Show podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/GeorgeJanko/videos

    Blessed are the ones who are humble.

    Chapters:
    00:00 Intro
    05:17 George’s Embarrassing Airport Cart Ride
    10:52 Why George Wants Belle to Show Off 
    16:28 The Heartbreaks That Led George to Belle 
    21:48 The Betrayal That Changed George 
    35:43 The Lie Powerful Men Sold George 
    41:34 Is Andrew Tate Being Set Up? 
    48:31 How George Stopped Fearing the End 
    55:40 Why Strong Men Need to Cry 
    01:06:03 Will AI Turn Against Humanity? 
    01:09:27 How God Changed George and Belle 
    01:16:14 Is Christianity Becoming a Trend? 
    01:19:47 George Was Wrong About “Fake Christians” 
    01:28:07 Malcolm in the Middle Broke George 
    01:34:41 Joyce Meyer’s Mission to Save Women 
    01:41:27 What Joyce Meyer Is Like Off Camera
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About The George Janko Show
The George Janko Show is a place for real, honest conversations straight from the heart. From legends like Manny Pacquiao, Steve Harvey, Russell Brand, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to rising voices shaping the world—we go deeper than headlines. We talk faith, purpose, struggles, and triumphs. Guests laugh, cry, and share sides of themselves rarely seen. It’s not just a show—it’s a safe space, a moment, a connection. Welcome to the most heartfelt conversations on the internet.
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