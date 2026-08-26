The George Janko Show is a place for real, honest conversations straight from the heart. From legends like Manny Pacquiao, Steve Harvey, Russell Brand, and Robert F.

Kennedy Jr. to rising voices shaping the world—we go deeper than headlines. We talk faith, purpose, struggles, and triumphs. Guests laugh, cry, and share sides of themselves rarely seen. It’s not just a show—it’s a safe space, a moment, a connection. Welcome to the most heartfelt conversations on the internet.