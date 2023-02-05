Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast The George Janko Show
  • #16 Tana Mongeau Talks About Dating Andrew Tate & Her Real Feelings For Jake Paul
    WATCH THE BTS WITH TANA LIVE ON MY PATREON! https://www.patreon.com/georgejanko Follow George! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgejanko Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeJanko TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@georgejanko Follow Bell! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnadellaricca/?hl=en Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ShawnaDellaRiccaOfficial/videos --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/george-janko2/support
    4/27/2023
    1:09:28
  • #15 Devin Haney - Ryan Garcia Vs. Tank Prediction, Thoughts On Jake Paul & Calling Out His Next Opponent
    JOIN MY PATREON FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT! https://www.patreon.com/georgejanko Hosted by Zouk Group & Resorts World, thank you! Links: Zouk Group: www.zoukgrouplv.com Resorts World: www.rwlasvegas.com Follow George! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgejanko Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeJanko TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@georgejanko Follow Bell! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnadellaricca/?hl=en Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ShawnaDellaRiccaOfficial/videos --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/george-janko2/support
    4/20/2023
    54:03
  • #14 Sommer Ray Turned Down $40 Million For God
    JOIN MY PATREON FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT! https://www.patreon.com/georgejanko Follow George! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgejanko Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeJanko TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@georgejanko Follow Bell! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnadellaricca/?hl=en Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ShawnaDellaRiccaOfficial/videos --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/george-janko2/support
    4/13/2023
    59:47
  • #13 QCP Exposes Millie Bobby Brown’s Ex-Boyfriend & Why Addison Rae Hates Him
    Get a 14-day free trial with my sponsor Aura and see where your information has been leaked online: http://aura.com/george (http://aura.com/george) JOIN MY PATREON FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT! https://www.patreon.com/georgejanko Follow George! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgejanko Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeJanko TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@georgejanko Follow Bell! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnadella... Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ShawnaDellaR... Cinematography / Edit: Reed https://instagram.com/reed.mp4 --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/george-janko2/support
    4/6/2023
    1:12:18
  • # 12 How Andy Grammer Wrote "Keep Your Head Up", Competing With Maroon 5 & Going To Therapy
    Get a 14-day free trial with my sponsor Aura and see where your information has been leaked online: http://aura.com/george (http://aura.com/george) JOIN MY PATREON FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT! https://www.patreon.com/georgejanko Follow George! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgejanko Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeJanko TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@georgejanko Follow Bell! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnadella... Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ShawnaDellaR... Business Inquiries Please Email [email protected] Cinematography / Edit: Reed https://instagram.com/reed.mp4 --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/george-janko2/support
    3/30/2023
    53:29

About The George Janko Show

One of your favorite Impaulsive CoHosts starts their own Podcast! Check it out! Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/george-janko2/support
