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171 episodes
- The Heart Of David Merch Now Available at https://theheartofdavid.co!!Stay Connected:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgejankoTwitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeJankoTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegeorgejankoshowInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnadellariccaBusiness Inquiries Email: george@divisionmedia.coWatch full episodes of The George Janko Show podcast here:https://www.youtube.com/GeorgeJanko/videosBlessed are the ones who are humble.Chapters:00:00 Intro01:20 Dylan’s Life Before Cancer05:37 Finding Faith Through Suffering10:24 Why Dylan Signed Up for an Ironman20:25 Can Faith Actually Affect Healing28:09 Dylan’s Cancer Update29:50 How Dylan Met Forrest Frank32:59 The Boldest Prayer You Can Pray40:28 Becoming a Man of God55:48 George and Dylan Open Up About Pornography01:00:05 Why Suffering Can Strengthen Your Faith01:10:30 From Cancer to Preaching in Arenas01:14:16 Praying With Make A Wish Kids on Tour01:20:29 Why Does God Allow Suffering01:31:07 George Opens Up About Eternity01:34:22 How Do You Know You’re Saved01:55:15 What Forrest Frank Is Really Like Behind the Scenes01:59:31 When Success Becomes an Idol02:13:41 Knowing Who God Wants You to Talk To
- The Heart Of David Merch Now Available at https://theheartofdavid.co!!
Stay Connected:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgejanko
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeJanko
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegeorgejankoshow
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnadellaricca
Business Inquiries Email: george@divisionmedia.co
Watch full episodes of The George Janko Show podcast here:
https://www.youtube.com/GeorgeJanko/videos
Blessed are the ones who are humble.
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
01:33 The Blood Test That Changed George’s Health
07:08 Why Your Body Struggles to Heal
12:08 The Stress You Don’t Realize You’re Carrying
17:06 George Opens Up About Anxiety and Depression
20:35 Are Peptides Actually Safe
39:21 Is Glutathione Worth the Hype
46:35 George and Belle Talk About Having Kids
53:36 Why So Many Young Men Have Low Testosterone
57:43 The Prayer That Changed Dr. Axe’s Life
01:00:29 How Cancer and a Spinal Infection Changed Dr. Axe’s Life
01:06:53 The Fear of Losing Your Parents
01:15:54 The Health Secret More Important Than Diet or Sleep
01:25:04 Why Dr. Axe Wrote Heal Your Cells
- The Heart Of David Merch Now Available at
https://theheartofdavid.co!!
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House was developed by Premise and designed by Avi Galili & Carlos Peraita
Instagram: @bypremise @rowanjkelshaw @galiliavi @carlos.peraita’’
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Stay Connected:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgejanko
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeJanko
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegeorgejankoshow
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnadellaricca
Business Inquiries Email: george@divisionmedia.co
Watch full episodes of The George Janko Show podcast here:
https://www.youtube.com/GeorgeJanko/videos
Blessed are the ones who are humble.
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
01:11 How NEEDGod.net Reaches Millions Online
05:02 Sharing Your Faith With Confidence
07:01 Understanding Salvation by Grace
13:16 George Opens Up About Fear and Assurance
22:50 Does Grace Change the Way We Live
31:33 Understanding the History of the Bible
38:14 How Do We Know What's True
40:42 Understanding the Eucharist
47:06 Why Salvation Feels Too Good to Be True
53:59 Talking About Salvation Across Different Traditions
58:17 Baptism, Tongues and the Holy Spirit
01:03:58 Can You Have Assurance of Salvation
01:12:32 Faith and Works Working Together
01:16:36 Mary's Role in the Christian Faith
01:25:41 Why George Left His Church
01:35:45 Hearing the Gospel for the First Time
- The Heart Of David Merch Now Available at https://theheartofdavid.co!!
Stay Connected:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgejanko
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeJanko
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegeorgejankoshow
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnadellaricca
Business Inquiries Email: george@divisionmedia.co
Watch full episodes of The George Janko Show podcast here:
https://www.youtube.com/GeorgeJanko/videos
Blessed are the ones who are humble.
Chapters:
00:00 Intro & George's Cracked Rib
04:04 Albert Pretends He Knows How to Drift
08:00 Getting Banned From Walmart
10:47 Abandoning George's Bachelor Party
13:15 Albert Challenges George's Security Guard
21:57 Their Childhood Was Absolute Chaos
24:00 Their Older Cousin Got Revenge
30:00 Growing Up in a Crazy Assyrian Family
34:09 Albert Somehow Became a Building Treasurer
42:00 Why Albert Talks to Every Stranger
43:43 The Security Guard Comes Back
51:15 Albert Shoots George in the Shower
53:34 Setting His Mom Up With Sebastian Maniscalco
57:16 Albert's Insane Memory
01:00:10 Why George Hates Watching Movies With Albert
01:02:44 Albert's Three-Cat Origin Story
01:09:49 The Story That Broke George's Heart
01:14:24 Why George Loves Being Married
01:15:26 The Off-Roading Disaster
01:19:57 The Security Guard Finally Shows Up
01:20:43 Albert Finally Faces the Security Guard
- The Heart Of David Merch Now Available at https://theheartofdavid.co!!
Stay Connected:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgejanko
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeJanko
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegeorgejankoshow
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnadellaricca
Business Inquiries Email: george@divisionmedia.co
Watch full episodes of The George Janko Show podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/GeorgeJanko/videos
Blessed are the ones who are humble.
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
05:17 George’s Embarrassing Airport Cart Ride
10:52 Why George Wants Belle to Show Off
16:28 The Heartbreaks That Led George to Belle
21:48 The Betrayal That Changed George
35:43 The Lie Powerful Men Sold George
41:34 Is Andrew Tate Being Set Up?
48:31 How George Stopped Fearing the End
55:40 Why Strong Men Need to Cry
01:06:03 Will AI Turn Against Humanity?
01:09:27 How God Changed George and Belle
01:16:14 Is Christianity Becoming a Trend?
01:19:47 George Was Wrong About “Fake Christians”
01:28:07 Malcolm in the Middle Broke George
01:34:41 Joyce Meyer’s Mission to Save Women
01:41:27 What Joyce Meyer Is Like Off Camera
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About The George Janko Show
The George Janko Show is a place for real, honest conversations straight from the heart. From legends like Manny Pacquiao, Steve Harvey, Russell Brand, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to rising voices shaping the world—we go deeper than headlines. We talk faith, purpose, struggles, and triumphs. Guests laugh, cry, and share sides of themselves rarely seen. It’s not just a show—it’s a safe space, a moment, a connection. Welcome to the most heartfelt conversations on the internet.Podcast website
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