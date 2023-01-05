Late Night with Seth Meyers Podcast

Listen to A Closer Look and more in the audio edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers, weeknights at 12:35/11:35c on NBC. More
Chance the Rapper | Fox Hosts Scared They Could Be Fired After Carlson; Biden Jokes About 2024 Bid: A Closer Look
Seth takes a closer look at Fox News reportedly being gripped by paranoia and fear as on-air personalities worry they could be next to go after last week's surprise ouster of Tucker Carlson.Then, Chance the Rapper reflects on his 10-year-old mixtape Acid Rap, discusses performing shows in high school parking lots in Chicago and talks about his daughters listening to his music.
5/2/2023
28:05
Late Night Lit: Jenna Bush Hager | Colin King
In this episode of Late Night Night, Late Night's Sarah Jenks-Daly speaks to Jenna Bush Hager and Colin King.
5/1/2023
35:53
Amy Poehler | Tucker Carlson Posts Cryptic Video Amid Reports He Was Axed Over Texts: A Closer Look
Seth takes a closer look at Tucker Carlson's messy exit from Fox News as more revelations and speculation about what led to his ouster emerge.Then, Seth speaks with his former Saturday Night Live castmate Amy Poehler.
4/28/2023
26:21
Rep. Katie Porter | Fox Allegedly Has a Secret Dossier of Dirt On Tucker Carlson Amid Messy Split: A Closer Look
Seth takes a closer look at reports of Fox News' dossier of alleged dirt on Tucker Carlson amid its messy separation from the recently ousted host.Then, Rep. Katie Porter reacts to the news about Tucker Carlson getting fired by Fox News and Biden announcing his plans for reelection before discussing the class divide in Congress and running for the Senate.
4/27/2023
26:39
Laura Dern | Fox News Ousts Tucker Carlson in Shock Move Days After Dominion Settlement: A Closer Look
Seth takes a closer look at Fox News abruptly cutting ties with Tucker Carlson less than a week after a massive settlement over the Dominion Voting Systems defamation suit.Then, Laura Dern talks about the intimate conversations she had with her mother for her book Honey, Baby, Mine, recording the audiobook with her and tells a story about taking her acting career into her own hands as a child.