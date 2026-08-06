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1345 episodes
- Seth welcomes the three previous hosts of Late Night -- series creator David Letterman, Conan O'Brien and Jimmy Fallon -- in this collection of conversations from the archives.
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- Recorded every Thursday after the audience has left Studio 8G, and witnessed only by scattered members of the Late Night staff and crew… This is Corrections: The Podcast, Episode 178, "A Great Big Beautiful Corrections."
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Timothy Olyphant | Trump Approval Hits Stunning New Low Amid Iran Chaos, Crypto Corruption & High Prices: A Closer Look07/31/2026 | 29 mins.Seth takes a closer look at Donald Trump’s approval rating hitting a new all-time low as the Iran war spirals further out of control.
Then, Timothy Olyphant talks about visiting Late Night for interviews, shares stories about his friendship with Seth and discusses his newest film and television roles.
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Tom Holland | Trump Heckled & Called "Pedophile Protector," Fox News Questions Trump on Iran Claims: A Closer Look07/30/2026 | 24 mins.Seth takes a closer look at President Trump getting heckled at a rally and Fox News asking questions about the war in Iran.
Then, Tom Holland talks about filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, contributing to the writing of the script and creating the movie for the fans.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Late Night with Seth Meyers Podcast
Listen to A Closer Look and more in the audio edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers, weeknights at 12:35/11:35c on NBC.Podcast website
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Late Night with Seth Meyers Podcast
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