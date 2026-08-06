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5433 episodes
- Randy Travis is one of the most influential country artists of all time, helping revive traditional country music in the mid-1980s with his rich baritone voice and a string of chart-topping hits including "Forever and Ever, Amen," "On the Other Hand," and "Three Wooden Crosses." Across a career spanning more than four decades, he has earned multiple Grammy Awards, sold over 25 million records worldwide, acted in film and television, and inspired generations of country, gospel, and Americana artists despite the life-altering stroke that largely ended his singing career in 2013. Details for his new album will be released in September.
IN THE NEWS: Perez Hilton appeared to suffer a manic episode during a TikTok livestream, a woke astronomer warns lunar colonizers that the moon is part of “Indigenous sky country,” Donald Trump jokes that he would ask LeBron James if he has “any desire to be a woman,” and social media users call on a WNBA team to sign transgender French basketball player Julie Tétart, who averages 21 points per game.
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FOR MORE WITH RANDY TRAVIS:
TOUR: More Life Tour
Sep 23, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Sep 24, Landsdowne, PA
ALBUM: (New Album’s Details To Be Revealed In September)
FOR MORE WITH RUDY PAVICH:
WEBSITE: RudyPavichComedy.com
INSTAGRAM: @Rudy_Pavich
PUNCH UP LIVE: https://punchup.live/rudypavich
LIVE SHOWS:
August 7 - Seattle, WA
August 8 - Seattle, WA (2 Shows)
August 9 - Seattle, WA
August 20 - Albuquerque, NM
August 21 - Albuquerque, NM (2 Shows)
August 22 - Tucson, AZ
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Tears for Fears’ Roland Orzabal Teaches Adam Carolla Astrology + RFK Destroys CNN08/05/2026 | 1h 44 mins.Roland Orzabal is an English singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer best known as the co-founder, principal songwriter, and creative force behind Tears for Fears, one of the defining bands of the 1980s. He wrote or co-wrote global hits including "Shout," "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," and "Mad World," helping the band sell more than 30 million albums worldwide while continuing to record, tour, and release acclaimed new music decades later. Check out his book ‘Welcome to Your Life: Love, Death and Tears for Fears’ out now.
IN THE NEWS: RFK Jr. went on CNN and gave Dana Bash the smackdown of the century when she brought up Covid; comedian DL Hughley praises Mamdani, suggests he is "Christlike"; Spencer Pratt calls out Mamdani for requiring ID to shop at his government-run grocery stores
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FOR MORE WITH ROLAND ORZABAL:
BOOK: Welcome to Your Life: Love, Death and Tears for Fears
Out Now
FOR MORE WITH ELISHA KRAUSS:
WEBSITE: elishakrauss.com
YOUTUBE: Elisha Krauss
INSTAGRAM: @elishakrauss
TWITTER: @elishakrauss
LIVE SHOWS:
August 7 - Seattle, WA
August 8 - Seattle, WA (2 Shows)
August 9 - Seattle, WA
August 20 - Albuquerque, NM
August 21 - Albuquerque, NM (2 Shows)
August 22 - Tucson, AZ
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LIVE From NJ w/ Joe Piscopo and Joe DeVito + Shooting at In-N-Out SPARKS CHAOS!08/04/2026 | 1h 40 mins.Joe Piscopo is an actor, comedian, radio host, and former Saturday Night Live cast member. He currently hosts The Joe Piscopo Show, a nationally syndicated radio program, and continues to perform stand-up comedy. Follow @JoePiscopo on Instagram and X.
Joe DeVito is a comedian, writer, and actor known for his sharp observational humor and appearances on television and radio, including The Late Late Show, Gotham Comedy Live, and The Joe Piscopo Show. He has also released multiple comedy specials and performs stand-up at clubs and theaters across the country. Follow @JoeDeVitoComedy on Instagram and X.
IN THE NEWS: Mass Shooting at newly-opened Idaho In-N-Out, A New Jersey police officer went viral after dressing up in a leafy shrub costume to catch 74 distracted drivers during a six-hour operation, and what the 1982 masterpiece “Tootsie” teaches us about Men and Women.
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FOR MORE WITH JOE PISCOPO:
RADIO SHOW: The Joe Piscopo Show
INSTAGRAM & X: @JoePiscopo
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INSTAGRAM & X: @JoeDevitoComedy
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WEBSITE: RudyPavichComedy.com
INSTAGRAM: @ Rudy_Pavich
PUNCH UP LIVE: https://punchup.live/rudypavich
LIVE SHOWS:
August 7 - Seattle, WA
August 8 - Seattle, WA (2 Shows)
August 9 - Seattle, WA
August 20 - Albuquerque, NM
August 21 - Albuquerque, NM (2 Shows)
August 22 - Tucson, AZ
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- Robert O’Neill is a former Navy SEAL and co-founder of The Operators Collective, best known for his role in Operation Neptune Spear, the 2011 mission that killed Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Learn more about keynote speaking, executive workshops, and corporate retreats at TheOperatorsCollective.com, and follow @operatorscollective on Instagram and @mchooyah on Instagram and X.
IN THE NEWS: Minnesota schools introduce transgender paper dolls with interchangeable anatomy for children as young as four. California Democrats push legislation targeting deceptive AI-generated campaign ads. Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Masino steps down following backlash over the company’s controversial rebrand.
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FOR MORE WITH ROBERT O'NEILL:
COMPANY WEBSITE: theoperatorscollective.com
Keynote Speaking, Executive Workshops, Corporate Retreats
Founded with other Navy Seals
COMPANY INSTAGRAM: @operatorscollective
PERSONAL INSTAGRAM/X: @mchooyah
FOR MORE WITH RUDY PAVICH:
WEBSITE: RudyPavichComedy.com
INSTAGRAM: @ Rudy_Pavich
PUNCH UP LIVE: https://punchup.live/rudypavich
LIVE SHOWS:
August 7 - Seattle, WA
August 8 - Seattle, WA (2 Shows)
August 9 - Seattle, WA
August 20 - Albuquerque, NM
August 21 - Albuquerque, NM (2 Shows)
August 22 - Tucson, AZ
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- #1 ACS #1505 Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Matt Atchity, Kira Soltanovich and Bryan Bishop) (2015)
#2 ACS #1113 (feat. Lee Cheng, Alison Rosen and Bryan Bishop) (2013)
Hosted by Superfan Giovanni
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About Adam Carolla Show
Welcome to The Adam Carolla Show, the #1 Daily Downloaded Podcast in the World. Known for his unfiltered humor, sharp insights, and candid takes on pop culture and everyday life, Adam delivers four days of uncensored comedy, in-depth interviews, and his signature rants. Each episode features a wide range of guests—from Hollywood icons to cultural commentators—joining Adam for engaging conversations and a front-row seat to his unparalleled wit. Fans love the show’s celebrity interviews, fan-favorite segments, and dynamic banter with guests like Kevin Costner, Tucker Carlson, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Danny Trejo, Adam Ray, William Shatner, and many more. Join millions of listeners worldwide for the hilarious, thought-provoking, and no-holds-barred podcast that keeps audiences coming back for more.Podcast website
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