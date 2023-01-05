The Chiquita Banana Song and Panda Hypotheticals with Maz Jobrani + News on Jared Leto and the Met Gala

Comedian Maz Jobrani joins Adam as they get into some panda bear hypotheticals, peanut butter, the Chiquita Banana song, and ABBA. They take a call from someone with thoughts on getting rid of backup beepers before Maz shows an example of how his voice was 'sampled' in a rap song. Next, Chris reports the news including celebrities wearing pink and cat outfits at the Met Gala to protest the theme and the beginning of the first writer's strike in 15 years. Finally, Adam talks to the founder and CEO of ONE Championship, Chatri Sityodtong, to talk about the upcoming MMA fight between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes. They get into Muay Thai, Mir vs. Lesnar, shadow boxing, and the importance of showing respect for your opponent.