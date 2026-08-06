Randy Travis is one of the most influential country artists of all time, helping revive traditional country music in the mid-1980s with his rich baritone voice and a string of chart-topping hits including "Forever and Ever, Amen," "On the Other Hand," and "Three Wooden Crosses." Across a career spanning more than four decades, he has earned multiple Grammy Awards, sold over 25 million records worldwide, acted in film and television, and inspired generations of country, gospel, and Americana artists despite the life-altering stroke that largely ended his singing career in 2013. Details for his new album will be released in September.

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GET IT ON!

FOR MORE WITH RANDY TRAVIS:

TOUR: More Life Tour

Sep 23, Wilkes-Barre, PA

Sep 24, Landsdowne, PA

ALBUM: (New Album’s Details To Be Revealed In September)

FOR MORE WITH RUDY PAVICH:

WEBSITE: RudyPavichComedy.com

INSTAGRAM: @Rudy_Pavich

PUNCH UP LIVE: https://punchup.live/rudypavich



LIVE SHOWS:

August 7 - Seattle, WA

August 8 - Seattle, WA (2 Shows)

August 9 - Seattle, WA

August 20 - Albuquerque, NM

August 21 - Albuquerque, NM (2 Shows)

August 22 - Tucson, AZ



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