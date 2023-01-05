Welcome to the new home for Adam's rantings and ravings. This is the #1 Daily Downloaded Podcast in the World. GET IT ON as Adam shares his thoughts on current ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 200
The Chiquita Banana Song and Panda Hypotheticals with Maz Jobrani + News on Jared Leto and the Met Gala
Comedian Maz Jobrani joins Adam as they get into some panda bear hypotheticals, peanut butter, the Chiquita Banana song, and ABBA. They take a call from someone with thoughts on getting rid of backup beepers before Maz shows an example of how his voice was ‘sampled’ in a rap song.
Next, Chris reports the news including celebrities wearing pink and cat outfits at the Met Gala to protest the theme and the beginning of the first writer’s strike in 15 years. Finally, Adam talks to the founder and CEO of ONE Championship, Chatri Sityodtong, to talk about the upcoming MMA fight between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes. They get into Muay Thai, Mir vs. Lesnar, shadow boxing, and the importance of showing respect for your opponent.
PLUGS:
Watch Maz Jobrani’s new special, ‘The Birds & The Bees’ on Youtube
See Maz Jobrani live:
Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Improv - May 18th to 20th
Denver, CO - Comedy Works Downtown - June 1st to 3rd
Honolulu, HI - Blue Note Hawaii - July 28th & 29th
And for more dates visit: MazJobrani.com
Follow Maz on Twitter and Instagram, @MazJobrani
Check out ‘ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III’ this Friday on Prime Video
THANKS FOR SUPPORTING TODAY’S SPONSORS:
SimpliSafe.com/ADAM
OReillyAuto.com
Angi.com
GetKion.com/ADAM
5/3/2023
2:23:51
Jon Heder + News on Ed Sheeran and The White House Correspondents' Dinner
Adam recaps his experience at Stagecoach including seeing Elle King perform, hanging with ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, and seeing people abandoning Bryan Adams’ set which reminds him of how he was snubbed by an Uber driver. Adam then talks about the world premiere of ‘Meme Gods’ before getting into the mass exodus of people leaving California.
Next, Chris reports the news. Hearing about plans for a bullet train from Las Vegas to Los Angeles leads Adam to note how everything is racist to Pete Buttigieg. They break down some clips from The White House Correspondents' Dinner and look into Ed Sheeran singing and playing guitar in court to prove he didn’t commit plagiarism. Finally actor Jon Heder and writer Dominic Russo join to talk about their new animated series ‘Space Junk’ about garbage men in space. They get into how ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ ended up being so successful, pollution in space, Skylab, and Jon’s LDS mission in Japan.
PLUGS:
Watch Jon Heder and Dominic Russo’s new series ‘Space Junk’ premiering May 19 on SpaceJunkies.XYZ
THANKS FOR SUPPORTING TODAY’S SPONSORS:
SimpliSafe.com/ADAM
ProtectWithAdam.com or call 844-213-ADAM
4Patriots.com, enter ADAM
OReillyAuto.com
Angi.com
5/2/2023
2:10:32
Bird Strikes and Panda Policies + News on Jerry Springer and Giannis Antetokounmpo
Comedian Adam Ray returns to the show as they discuss bird strikes, China’s panda policy, and a school banning music classes for being white supremacist. Chris reports the news including the death of Jerry Springer and Giannis Antetokounmpo going viral after a speech on failure.
Finally, Reporter and comedian Kat Timpf joins Adam to discuss her new book ‘You Can't Joke About That: Why Everything Is Funny, Nothing Is Sacred, and We're All in This Together’ where she reveals some of her most embarrassing secrets. She gets into doing stand up while working at The Washington Post, insulting and idiotic world views, and steak tacos.
PLUGS:
Check out Kat Timpf’s new book ‘You Can't Joke About That: Why Everything Is Funny, Nothing Is Sacred, and We're All in This Together’ wherever you find books
See Kat Timpf live:
Chicago, IL - Park West - April 30th
Washington, DC - Miracle Theatre - May 6th
For more more dates, visit TheRealKatTimpf.com
And follow her on Twitter, @KatTimpf
Check out Adam Ray’s new special, ‘Read the Room’ on YouTube
See Adam Ray Live:
LOS ANGELES, CA - HOLLYWOOD IMPROV - May 12th
ATLANTA, GA - THE PUNCHLINE - May 18th to 20th
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - WEST PALM BEACH IMPROV - May 26th to 28th
Find more dates at AdamRayComedy.com
Listen to ‘About Last Night’ wherever you listen to podcasts
And follow him on Twitter and Instagram, @AdamRayComedy
THANKS FOR SUPPORTING TODAY’S SPONSORS:
The Jordan Harbinger Show
OReillyAuto.com
Angi.com
AthleticGreens.com/ACS
5/1/2023
2:28:38
Jerry Springer (Carolla Classics)
#1 Steve Wilkos (2016)
#2 Jerry Springer (2014)
#3 Jerry Springer (2015)
Hosted by Superfan Giovanni
Request clips:
[email protected]
4/29/2023
1:23:31
Chris Cuomo and Ryan Sickler + News on TikTok Car Theft and Little League Umpires
Comedian Ryan Sickler tells Adam about a dedicated street where the homeless defecate. Next, Chris reports the news. They hear about a transgender runner competing in the London Marathon, Kia and Hyundai being sued because of soaring thefts made popular on TikTok, and a new policy from a New Jersey little league which would punish angry parents by having them serve as umpires.
Finally, Adam talks one-on-one with anchor Chris Cuomo about the terminations of Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon, being let go by CNN, and the allegations against his brother Andrew Cuomo. They discuss the problems with both political parties and inaccuracies in the media.
PLUGS:
Check out Chris Cuomo’s podcast, ‘The Chris Cuomo Project’ wherever you find podcasts
And follow Chris on Twitter, @ChrisCuomo
Watch Ryan Sickler’s special ‘Lefty's Son’ on YouTube
See Ryan Sickler live:
Fort Wayne, IN - Summit City Comedy Club - May 26 & 27
Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Comedy Club - June 23 & 24
Appleton, WI - Skyline Comedy Club - July 7 & 8
For more dates go to: RyanSickler.com
Listen to Ryan Sickler’s ‘The HoneyDew Podcast’ wherever you listen to podcasts
And follow Ryan on Twitter, @RyanSickler
THANKS FOR SUPPORTING TODAY’S SPONSORS:
SimpliSafe.com/ADAM
The Jordan Harbinger Show
OReillyAuto.com
4Patriots.com enter ADAM
Welcome to the new home for Adam's rantings and ravings. This is the #1 Daily Downloaded Podcast in the World. GET IT ON as Adam shares his thoughts on current events, relationships, airport security, specialty pizzas, politics, and anything else he can complain about. Five days a week and completely uncensored, Adam welcomes a wide range of guests to join him in studio for in depth interviews and a front row seat to his unparalleled ranting. Let's not forget Bryan Bishop (Bald Bryan) on sound effects.
Check it out as Adam hangs out with some of his pals like: Larry Miller, David Allen Grier, Dr. Drew Pinksy, Dana Gould, Doug Benson, and many, many more.