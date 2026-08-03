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273 episodes
- Bill Maher welcomes Beatles historian Martin Lewis for a lively, opinionated conversation celebrating the music, myths, and enduring legacy of the greatest band in rock history. Together, they unpack how John Lennon and Paul McCartney built one of history's greatest creative partnerships, challenge the stories fans have been repeating for decades, and revisit the moments that changed music forever.
Martin shares behind-the-scenes stories from his years working with Paul McCartney, explains why The Beatles continue to captivate each new generation, and gleefully busts some of the band's most persistent myths. Bill and Martin debate Get Back, A Hard Day's Night, Brian Epstein's influence, John Lennon's songwriting, Paul McCartney's genius, the breakup, and why, sixty years later, everyone still thinks they're the Beatles expert.
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ABOUT CLUB RANDOM
Bill Maher rewrites the rules of podcasting the way he did in television in this series of one on one, hour long conversations with a wide variety of unexpected guests in the undisclosed location called Club Random. There’s a whole big world out there that isn’t about politics and Bill and his guests—from Bill Burr and Jerry Seinfeld to Jordan Peterson, Quentin Tarantino and Neil DeGrasse Tyson—talk about all of it.
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ABOUT BILL MAHER
Bill Maher was the host of “Politically Incorrect” (Comedy Central, ABC) from 1993-2002, and for the last fourteen years on HBO’s “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 40 Emmy nominations. Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series, “VICE.” In October of 2008, this same combination was on display in Maher’s uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, “Religulous.”
Maher has written five bestsellers: “True Story,” “Does Anybody Have a Problem with That? Politically Incorrect’s Greatest Hits,” “When You Ride Alone, You Ride with Bin Laden,” “New Rules: Polite Musings from a Timid Observer,” and most recently, “The New New Rules: A Funny Look at How Everybody But Me Has Their Head Up Their Ass.”
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- Bill Maher welcomes Amanda Knox to Club Random. Wrongly convicted and imprisoned in Italy for years before being exonerated, Knox has since reinvented herself as an author, advocate, and stand-up comic. She reflects on what prison actually does to people, the strange economy of cigarettes behind bars, why she rejects the idea that "everything happens for a reason," and how surviving incarceration reshaped the way she sees the world.Amanda and Bill also spar over free will, "pretty privilege," and whether AI is pushing humanity toward a future we can't control. Bill then opens up about the biggest regret of his younger years—and why wisdom always seems to arrive too late.
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ABOUT CLUB RANDOM
Bill Maher rewrites the rules of podcasting the way he did in television in this series of one on one, hour long conversations with a wide variety of unexpected guests in the undisclosed location called Club Random. There’s a whole big world out there that isn’t about politics and Bill and his guests—from Bill Burr and Jerry Seinfeld to Jordan Peterson, Quentin Tarantino and Neil DeGrasse Tyson—talk about all of it.
For advertising opportunities please email: PodcastPartnerships@Studio71us.com
ABOUT BILL MAHER
Bill Maher was the host of “Politically Incorrect” (Comedy Central, ABC) from 1993-2002, and for the last fourteen years on HBO’s “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 40 Emmy nominations. Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series, “VICE.” In October of 2008, this same combination was on display in Maher’s uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, “Religulous.”
Maher has written five bestsellers: “True Story,” “Does Anybody Have a Problem with That? Politically Incorrect’s Greatest Hits,” “When You Ride Alone, You Ride with Bin Laden,” “New Rules: Polite Musings from a Timid Observer,” and most recently, “The New New Rules: A Funny Look at How Everybody But Me Has Their Head Up Their Ass.”
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- Bill Maher welcomes British comedian Jack Whitehall for a conversation that starts with a World Cup conspiracy theory and only gets more unhinged from there. Somewhere between the soccer talk and the soul-baring, Jack admits he cried watching Deal or No Deal but worried he wouldn't cry when his daughter was born. They also dive into Jack's infamous Queen Elizabeth joke that sparked outrage across the UK, and the Michael Jackson sketch he prayed wouldn’t air. Bill weighs in on surviving cancel culture, Woody Harrelson's legendary hangouts, the Beatles, dating before smartphones, and why comedians often find it easier to perform than to actually be themselves.
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ABOUT CLUB RANDOM
Bill Maher rewrites the rules of podcasting the way he did in television in this series of one on one, hour long conversations with a wide variety of unexpected guests in the undisclosed location called Club Random. There’s a whole big world out there that isn’t about politics and Bill and his guests—from Bill Burr and Jerry Seinfeld to Jordan Peterson, Quentin Tarantino and Neil DeGrasse Tyson—talk about all of it.
For advertising opportunities please email: PodcastPartnerships@Studio71us.com
ABOUT BILL MAHER
Bill Maher was the host of “Politically Incorrect” (Comedy Central, ABC) from 1993-2002, and for the last fourteen years on HBO’s “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 40 Emmy nominations. Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series, “VICE.” In October of 2008, this same combination was on display in Maher’s uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, “Religulous.”
Maher has written five bestsellers: “True Story,” “Does Anybody Have a Problem with That? Politically Incorrect’s Greatest Hits,” “When You Ride Alone, You Ride with Bin Laden,” “New Rules: Polite Musings from a Timid Observer,” and most recently, “The New New Rules: A Funny Look at How Everybody But Me Has Their Head Up Their Ass.”
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- On Club Random Classics this month, Bill Maher sits down with Penn Jillette, one half of the legendary magic duo Penn & Teller. Bill tries his best to get the magicians' secrets out of Penn, and they discuss the love of humans vs. animals, the magic trick "Blood from a Stone," libertarians and seat belts, Penn being in the "nut chair" on Politically Incorrect, Bill's opening joke on the Jerry Lewis Telethon that almost got him canceled, the problem with young people's brains, Penn hopping trains as a young man, when Bill was a nanny, and much, much more. This episode first aired on July 7, 2024.
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Watch episodes ad-free – subscribe to Bill Maher’s Substack:
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ABOUT CLUB RANDOM
Bill Maher rewrites the rules of podcasting the way he did in television in this series of one on one, hour long conversations with a wide variety of unexpected guests in the undisclosed location called Club Random. There’s a whole big world out there that isn’t about politics and Bill and his guests—from Bill Burr and Jerry Seinfeld to Jordan Peterson, Quentin Tarantino and Neil DeGrasse Tyson—talk about all of it.
For advertising opportunities please email: PodcastPartnerships@Studio71us.com
ABOUT BILL MAHER
Bill Maher was the host of “Politically Incorrect” (Comedy Central, ABC) from 1993-2002, and for the last fourteen years on HBO’s “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 40 Emmy nominations. Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series, “VICE.” In October of 2008, this same combination was on display in Maher’s uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, “Religulous.”
Maher has written five bestsellers: “True Story,” “Does Anybody Have a Problem with That? Politically Incorrect’s Greatest Hits,” “When You Ride Alone, You Ride with Bin Laden,” “New Rules: Polite Musings from a Timid Observer,” and most recently, “The New New Rules: A Funny Look at How Everybody But Me Has Their Head Up Their Ass.”
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- Bill Maher welcomes media mogul Byron Allen to Club Random for one of the most remarkable origin stories you'll hear all year. Long before building a multibillion-dollar media empire, Byron was a 14-year-old kid hanging around NBC, studying Johnny Carson like it was graduate school and writing jokes for Jimmie Walker alongside young comics named Jay Leno and David Letterman.
Bill and Byron trade stories about Carson, the Comedy Store, Hollywood in the '70s and '80s, early career missteps, and the mentors who changed their lives. Byron explains how his mother's persistence shaped everything he built, why showing up earlier than everyone else became his greatest advantage, and why he still believes health—not money—is the ultimate measure of wealth.
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Watch episodes ad-free – subscribe to Bill Maher’s Substack:
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Subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you listen: https://bit.ly/ClubRandom
Buy Club Random Merch:
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Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
ABOUT CLUB RANDOM
Bill Maher rewrites the rules of podcasting the way he did in television in this series of one on one, hour long conversations with a wide variety of unexpected guests in the undisclosed location called Club Random. There’s a whole big world out there that isn’t about politics and Bill and his guests—from Bill Burr and Jerry Seinfeld to Jordan Peterson, Quentin Tarantino and Neil DeGrasse Tyson—talk about all of it.
For advertising opportunities please email: PodcastPartnerships@Studio71us.com
ABOUT BILL MAHER
Bill Maher was the host of “Politically Incorrect” (Comedy Central, ABC) from 1993-2002, and for the last fourteen years on HBO’s “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 40 Emmy nominations. Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series, “VICE.” In October of 2008, this same combination was on display in Maher’s uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, “Religulous.”
Maher has written five bestsellers: “True Story,” “Does Anybody Have a Problem with That? Politically Incorrect’s Greatest Hits,” “When You Ride Alone, You Ride with Bin Laden,” “New Rules: Polite Musings from a Timid Observer,” and most recently, “The New New Rules: A Funny Look at How Everybody But Me Has Their Head Up Their Ass.”
FOLLOW CLUB RANDOM
https://www.clubrandom.com
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https://www.instagram.com/clubrandompodcast
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About Club Random with Bill Maher
In Club Random, Bill Maher unleashes his comedic wit on an unpredictable lineup – from Bill Burr and Jerry Seinfeld to Quentin Tarantino and Neil deGrasse Tyson – digging into everything but politics. It’s Maher in his familiar element: one-on-one vibes, unfiltered laughs, and the kind of freewheeling banter only he can deliver. For advertising opportunities please email PodcastPartnerships@Studio71us.com We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4 Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20PolicyPodcast website
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