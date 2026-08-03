Bill Maher welcomes Amanda Knox to Club Random. Wrongly convicted and imprisoned in Italy for years before being exonerated, Knox has since reinvented herself as an author, advocate, and stand-up comic. She reflects on what prison actually does to people, the strange economy of cigarettes behind bars, why she rejects the idea that "everything happens for a reason," and how surviving incarceration reshaped the way she sees the world.Amanda and Bill also spar over free will, "pretty privilege," and whether AI is pushing humanity toward a future we can't control. Bill then opens up about the biggest regret of his younger years—and why wisdom always seems to arrive too late.



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ABOUT CLUB RANDOM



Bill Maher rewrites the rules of podcasting the way he did in television in this series of one on one, hour long conversations with a wide variety of unexpected guests in the undisclosed location called Club Random. There’s a whole big world out there that isn’t about politics and Bill and his guests—from Bill Burr and Jerry Seinfeld to Jordan Peterson, Quentin Tarantino and Neil DeGrasse Tyson—talk about all of it.



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ABOUT BILL MAHER



Bill Maher was the host of “Politically Incorrect” (Comedy Central, ABC) from 1993-2002, and for the last fourteen years on HBO’s “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 40 Emmy nominations. Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series, “VICE.” In October of 2008, this same combination was on display in Maher’s uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, “Religulous.”



Maher has written five bestsellers: “True Story,” “Does Anybody Have a Problem with That? Politically Incorrect’s Greatest Hits,” “When You Ride Alone, You Ride with Bin Laden,” “New Rules: Polite Musings from a Timid Observer,” and most recently, “The New New Rules: A Funny Look at How Everybody But Me Has Their Head Up Their Ass.”



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