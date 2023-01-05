Bill Maher rewrites the rules of podcasting the way he did in television in this series of one on one, hour long conversations with a wide variety of unexpecte... More
Kat Timpf | Club Random with Bill Maher
Bill Maher and Kat Timpf of the Greg Gutfeld Show riff on her new number one best-selling book, how much Bill and Kat drink, how you’re a goner if you get a rare disease, Kat’s frozen future children, Kat’s past dating hot trash, how Kat made her colostomy bag nightmare funny, how much fake hair women wear, why Kat doesn’t watch movies, and Kat getting harassed for working at Fox News.
5/1/2023
59:51
Richard Dreyfuss | Club Random with Bill Maher
Bill Maher and Richard Dreyfuss on: how the Me Too movement started with the big fish, Mafia wives and looking the other way, the time Bill passed out and why, Richard’s first line in a movie, why Richard passed on Jaws – TWICE, and Richard’s Close Encounter with the Queen of England.
4/24/2023
1:01:13
Lars Ulrich | Club Random with Bill Maher
Bill Maher and Metallica's Lars Ulrich on getting into the performance zone to play the drums, Metallica’s intention with the Napster incident, why Bill thinks Bob Dylan sucks, songs that are so good they became uncool, why Metallica got grief for Fade to Black, handling the fans’ reactions on the Internet, how the audience is always changing, why all bands are always on the verge of breaking up, and the time Lars wasn’t allowed to make eye contact with Mick Jagger.
4/17/2023
1:05:28
Fred Durst | Club Random with Bill Maher
Bill Maher and Fred Durst on: the truth behind the founding of Limp Bizkit, how Fred became an accidental rock star, the great irony of Fred’s bullies being his biggest fans, Fred’s theory on getting energy from a space vacuum, whether or not spirituality makes you live longer, the time Mick Jagger picked up a girl with just a look, and the very definition of hypocrisy.
4/10/2023
1:16:23
Russell Brand |Club Random with Bill Maher
Russell Brand visits Club Random. Bill and Russell discuss the difference between hedonism and addiction, how they each define joy, America in pain, pondering vs. partying, religion and the curtailing of inquiry, the greatest threat to America, the concept of enlightened self-interest, Joe Rogan’s work ethic, MSNBC vs. Fox News, and their mutual admiration of Dave Rubin.
Bill Maher rewrites the rules of podcasting the way he did in television in this series of one on one, hour long conversations with a wide variety of unexpected guests in the undisclosed location called Club Random. There’s a whole big world out there that isn’t about politics and Bill and his guests talk about all of it.