Phil Hendrie's historic improvisational genius goes to work everyday in this divinely hilarious satire of the modern media. And that's only part of what's reall...
  • Episode #3277 The New Phil Hendrie Show
    Jay Santos gives updates on Operations Peep Tom and Tom Peep. Coach Dozier Dances. Sign up for a Backstage Pass and enjoy a 30,000 plus hour archive, Phil's new podcast, Classic podcasts, Bobbie Dooley's podcasts, special live streaming events and shows, and oh so very much more…
    --------  
    33:32
  • Episode #3276 The New Phil Hendrie Show
    Consultant Tom Dovka says Frank Grey makes people feel like insects. He’s gotta go. Sign up for a Backstage Pass and enjoy a 30,000 plus hour archive, Phil's new podcast, Classic podcasts, Bobbie Dooley's podcasts, special live streaming events and shows, and oh so very much more…
    --------  
    30:24
  • Episode #3273 The New Phil Hendrie Show
    Thanksgiving Weekend and Phil finds a gem. A Bobbie Dooley Bonanza….3 Hours of Bobbie! Aaaaeee!! Sign up for a Backstage Pass and enjoy a 30,000 plus hour archive, Phil's new podcast, Classic podcasts, Bobbie Dooley's podcasts, special live streaming events and shows, and oh so very much more…
    --------  
    2:01:12
  • Episode #3272 The New Phil Hendrie Show
    We hear Bob bite another towel. It’s Thanksgiving time and time for The Annual Fresh or Frozen Show with Bob Green! Sign up for a Backstage Pass and enjoy a 30,000 plus hour archive, Phil's new podcast, Classic podcasts, Bobbie Dooley's podcasts, special live streaming events and shows, and oh so very much more…
    --------  
    39:44
  • Episode #3271 The New Phil Hendrie Show
    Phil interviews Bob Green in the eve of his “Fresh or Frozen Turkey” Show. Sign up for a Backstage Pass and enjoy a 30,000 plus hour archive, Phil's new podcast, Classic podcasts, Bobbie Dooley's podcasts, special live streaming events and shows, and oh so very much more…
    --------  
    35:50

Phil Hendrie's historic improvisational genius goes to work everyday in this divinely hilarious satire of the modern media. And that's only part of what's really going on here. Get a hold of this top shelf entertainment from one of the acknowledged masters of comedy and social satire.
