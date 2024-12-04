Listen to The World of Phil Hendrie in the App

Phil Hendrie's historic improvisational genius goes to work everyday in this divinely hilarious satire of the modern media. And that's only part of what's reall...

Phil interviews Bob Green in the eve of his “Fresh or Frozen Turkey” Show. Sign up for a Backstage Pass and enjoy a 30,000 plus hour archive, Phil's new podcast, Classic podcasts, Bobbie Dooley's podcasts, special live streaming events and shows, and oh so very much more…

We hear Bob bite another towel. It’s Thanksgiving time and time for The Annual Fresh or Frozen Show with Bob Green! Sign up for a Backstage Pass and enjoy a 30,000 plus hour archive, Phil's new podcast, Classic podcasts, Bobbie Dooley's podcasts, special live streaming events and shows, and oh so very much more…

Thanksgiving Weekend and Phil finds a gem. A Bobbie Dooley Bonanza….3 Hours of Bobbie! Aaaaeee!! Sign up for a Backstage Pass and enjoy a 30,000 plus hour archive, Phil's new podcast, Classic podcasts, Bobbie Dooley's podcasts, special live streaming events and shows, and oh so very much more…

Consultant Tom Dovka says Frank Grey makes people feel like insects. He’s gotta go. Sign up for a Backstage Pass and enjoy a 30,000 plus hour archive, Phil's new podcast, Classic podcasts, Bobbie Dooley's podcasts, special live streaming events and shows, and oh so very much more…

Jay Santos gives updates on Operations Peep Tom and Tom Peep. Coach Dozier Dances. Sign up for a Backstage Pass and enjoy a 30,000 plus hour archive, Phil's new podcast, Classic podcasts, Bobbie Dooley's podcasts, special live streaming events and shows, and oh so very much more…

About The World of Phil Hendrie

Phil Hendrie's historic improvisational genius goes to work everyday in this divinely hilarious satire of the modern media. And that's only part of what's really going on here. Get a hold of this top shelf entertainment from one of the acknowledged masters of comedy and social satire.