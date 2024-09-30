Powered by RND
The Commercial Break is an improv-comedy, interview & variety show and it's fine... it's just FINE! It's the Cheesecake Factory of comedy podcasts! Every Tuesda...
ComedyImprov

  • I'm Enlightened, Not You!
    Episode #639: The foibles of Netflix, Bryan, and, of course, cults! The Netflix Live Disaster The Taylor-Serrano fight Mike Tyson's ass Jake Paul and Conor McGregor? 12 Days of TCB Breath of Fire: Guru Jagat Bryan yells at some employees Some great barbecue AreBnB Bryan watched football! Text us or leave us a voicemail: +1 (212) 433-3TCB
    --------  
    1:10:59
  • TCB Infomercial: Ron Funches
    Episode #638: Ron Funches joins Bryan & Krissy for a great chat all about his journey as a comedian and voice actor, parenting, and the ultimate dream job. Ron Funches in the tree of trust Robots are gaining headway Bryan's super powerful flashlight Ron on having a unique voice Comedy or wrestling Your kids are the main character Portlandia Home Ron's son & being a parent to an autistic child Parental acceptance <3 Is It Cake? Giving the truth Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity Game Show Host Life Koala chlamydia Special Guest: Ron Funches Listen To/Watch Gettin' Better (a comedic self-help podcast) Watch Waggin' That Dragon Ron On Tour Watch Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity Text us or leave us a voicemail: +1 (212) 433-3TCB
    --------  
    1:07:59
  • Introducing The Office Ladies!!
    The Office co-stars and best friends, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, are doing the ultimate Office-lovers podcast for you. Each week Jenna and Angela will dive deeper into The Office giving you access to even more behind the scene details, interviews and lots of stories that only two best friends who were there, can tell you.
    --------  
    6:07
  • Sexy Can I
    Episode #637: Bryan and Krissy use Google! They might be a little disconnected to the general public's perception of sex appeal, but TCB is its own world, so it's fine! Brianna Chickenfry and Zac Brown Drama Drop! A 12 million dollar NDA Diddy The Sexiest Man Alive I'm not sure if Bryan knows what is appealing to women (lol) Bryan's Denzel story Text us or leave us a voicemail: +1 (212) 433-3TCB
    --------  
    1:02:27
  • TCB Infomercial: Mike Pesca
    Episode #636: Mike Pesca, longtime friend of the show and host of The Gist, joins Bryan & Krissy to discuss politics! Just kidding...kind of. Mike, Bryan & Krissy discuss Mike's new series of comedian interviews: Funny You Should Mention. Mensa The guardrails are OFF at TCB! Ask TCB Dump Him!!!!!!! Mike Pesca and The Gist The many lotions for bald heads Why the democrats lost Pollsters Bryan's mind gets blown Deportation Mike's new interview series: Funny You Should Mention Comedians Vine Special Guest: Mike Pesca Listen: The Gist Watch: The Gist/Funny You Should Mention on YouTube Text us or leave us a voicemail: +1 (212) 433-3TCB
    --------  
    1:07:48

About The Commercial Break

The Commercial Break is an improv-comedy, interview & variety show and it's fine... it's just FINE! It's the Cheesecake Factory of comedy podcasts! Every Tuesday-Friday, co-hosts & best friends Bryan and Krissy invite you into their whacky friendship and twisted sense of humor with a little help from some much funnier guests . They dive into our shared insanity, pop-culture, internet oddities, relationship drama, dark humor, play games and share poorly thought through feedback to listener questions and comments. It's a real life commercial break from your everyday drama! New Episodes each Tues, Wed, Thurs & Fri . The TCB Infomercial Series, with special guests, air Tuesdays. The Commercial Break...You Heard It Here Last!
