TCB Infomercial: Mike Pesca

Episode #636: Mike Pesca, longtime friend of the show and host of The Gist, joins Bryan & Krissy to discuss politics! Just kidding...kind of. Mike, Bryan & Krissy discuss Mike's new series of comedian interviews: Funny You Should Mention. Mensa The guardrails are OFF at TCB! Ask TCB Dump Him!!!!!!! Mike Pesca and The Gist The many lotions for bald heads Why the democrats lost Pollsters Bryan's mind gets blown Deportation Mike's new interview series: Funny You Should Mention Comedians Vine Special Guest: Mike Pesca Listen: The Gist Watch: The Gist/Funny You Should Mention on YouTube Text us or leave us a voicemail: +1 (212) 433-3TCB Follow Us: IG: @thecommercialbreak TikTok: @tcbpodcast YT: youtube.com/thecommercialbreak www.tcbpodcast.com Executive Producer: Bryan Green Hosts: Bryan Green & Krissy Hoadley Producer: Astrid B. Green Producer & Audio Editor: Christina Archer Christina's Podcast: Apple Podcasts & Spotify