Episode #639: The foibles of Netflix, Bryan, and, of course, cults!
The Netflix Live Disaster
The Taylor-Serrano fight
Mike Tyson’s ass
Jake Paul and Conor McGregor?
12 Days of TCB
Breath of Fire: Guru Jagat
Bryan yells at some employees
Some great barbecue
AreBnB
Bryan watched football!
Text us or leave us a voicemail: +1 (212) 433-3TCB
Follow Us:
IG: @thecommercialbreak
TikTok: @tcbpodcast
YT: youtube.com/thecommercialbreak
www.tcbpodcast.com
Executive Producer: Bryan Green
Hosts: Bryan Green & Krissy Hoadley
Producer: Astrid B. Green
Producer & Audio Editor: Christina Archer
Christina’s Podcast: Apple Podcasts & Spotify
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:10:59
TCB Infomercial: Ron Funches
Episode #638: Ron Funches joins Bryan & Krissy for a great chat all about his journey as a comedian and voice actor, parenting, and the ultimate dream job.
Ron Funches in the tree of trust
Robots are gaining headway
Bryan's super powerful flashlight
Ron on having a unique voice
Comedy or wrestling
Your kids are the main character
Portlandia
Home
Ron’s son & being a parent to an autistic child
Parental acceptance <3
Is It Cake?
Giving the truth
Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity
Game Show Host Life
Koala chlamydia
Special Guest: Ron Funches
Listen To/Watch Gettin’ Better (a comedic self-help podcast)
Watch Waggin’ That Dragon
Ron On Tour
Watch Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity
Text us or leave us a voicemail: +1 (212) 433-3TCB
Follow Us:
IG: @thecommercialbreak
TikTok: @tcbpodcast
YT: youtube.com/thecommercialbreak
www.tcbpodcast.com
Executive Producer: Bryan Green
Hosts: Bryan Green & Krissy Hoadley
Producer: Astrid B. Green
Producer & Audio Editor: Christina Archer
Christina’s Podcast: Apple Podcasts & Spotify
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:07:59
Introducing The Office Ladies!!
The Office co-stars and best friends, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, are doing the ultimate Office-lovers podcast for you. Each week Jenna and Angela will dive deeper into The Office giving you access to even more behind the scene details, interviews and lots of stories that only two best friends who were there, can tell you.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
6:07
Sexy Can I
Episode #637: Bryan and Krissy use Google! They might be a little disconnected to the general public's perception of sex appeal, but TCB is its own world, so it's fine!
Brianna Chickenfry and Zac Brown
Drama Drop!
A 12 million dollar NDA
Diddy
The Sexiest Man Alive
I’m not sure if Bryan knows what is appealing to women (lol)
Bryan’s Denzel story
Text us or leave us a voicemail: +1 (212) 433-3TCB
Follow Us:
IG: @thecommercialbreak
TikTok: @tcbpodcast
YT: youtube.com/thecommercialbreak
www.tcbpodcast.com
Executive Producer: Bryan Green
Hosts: Bryan Green & Krissy Hoadley
Producer: Astrid B. Green
Producer & Audio Editor: Christina Archer
Christina’s Podcast: Apple Podcasts & Spotify
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:02:27
TCB Infomercial: Mike Pesca
Episode #636: Mike Pesca, longtime friend of the show and host of The Gist, joins Bryan & Krissy to discuss politics! Just kidding...kind of. Mike, Bryan & Krissy discuss Mike's new series of comedian interviews: Funny You Should Mention.
Mensa
The guardrails are OFF at TCB!
Ask TCB
Dump Him!!!!!!!
Mike Pesca and The Gist
The many lotions for bald heads
Why the democrats lost
Pollsters
Bryan’s mind gets blown
Deportation
Mike’s new interview series: Funny You Should Mention
Comedians
Vine
Special Guest: Mike Pesca
Listen: The Gist
Watch: The Gist/Funny You Should Mention on YouTube
Text us or leave us a voicemail: +1 (212) 433-3TCB
Follow Us:
IG: @thecommercialbreak
TikTok: @tcbpodcast
YT: youtube.com/thecommercialbreak
www.tcbpodcast.com
Executive Producer: Bryan Green
Hosts: Bryan Green & Krissy Hoadley
Producer: Astrid B. Green
Producer & Audio Editor: Christina Archer
Christina’s Podcast: Apple Podcasts & Spotify
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
The Commercial Break is an improv-comedy, interview & variety show and it's fine... it's just FINE! It's the Cheesecake Factory of comedy podcasts! Every Tuesday-Friday, co-hosts & best friends Bryan and Krissy invite you into their whacky friendship and twisted sense of humor with a little help from some much funnier guests . They dive into our shared insanity, pop-culture, internet oddities, relationship drama, dark humor, play games and share poorly thought through feedback to listener questions and comments. It's a real life commercial break from your everyday drama! New Episodes each Tues, Wed, Thurs & Fri . The TCB Infomercial Series, with special guests, air Tuesdays. The Commercial Break...You Heard It Here Last!