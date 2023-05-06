How Long Gone is a bi-coastal elite podcast from old friends and podcast professionals, Chris Black and Jason Stewart. CB and TJ deliver their takes on pop cult... More
501. - Chris & Jason
One-on-one episode recorded live and uncut from the basement of a Tuscan Villa on the morning of TJ's wedding.
twitter.com/donetodeath
twitter.com/themjeans
6/5/2023
1:11:54
500. - Andy Cohen
Our 500th episode is here with dream guest Andy Cohen. His new book, The Daddy Diaries, is out now. Thank you all for your support. We'll be releasing only solo episodes for the next two weeks as TJ gets married. We chat about hearth-braised cabbage, TJ is freaking out, listening to the podcast version of Watch What Happens Live while on a hike, red wine bloat, Andy's edible dosage, naming his publishing house, life as a daddy, listening to his own Sirius radio station, the importance of working for free or cheap to get your foot in the door, watching TikTok reaction videos to his own fake death, his favorite place to go in LA is back home to NY, is Andy straight-baiter? Bostonian threesomes, his virginity, riding the vibe, what type of women he's attracted to, his Quibi show didn't get a ton of eyeballs, the term "housewife," and we close out with some Vanderpump tea.
instagram.com/bravoandy
twitter.com/donetodeath
twitter.com/themjeans
5/29/2023
1:14:40
499. - Mary Beth Barone
Mary Beth Barone is a comedian, actor, and writer living in New York. Listen to her podcast Ride. We chat about super casual dinners totally no stress, everyone's got an opinion about The Dare, dating a British person, Chris considers his life to be art itself, a mini room is like Oceans 11 with Trader Joe's tote bags, living as a double-namer, her love of Zedd-Clarity, being an extra in a King Princess video, her gluten philosophy, Bravo TV is too mean, she's a Jersey Mikes girl, clam chowder has a chew to it, she used to be a Republican, she's never done Adderall, a girl never forgets her first laptop, and Mary Beth's thoughts on the Taylor tea.
twitter.com/donetodeath
twitter.com/themjeans
instagram.com/marybethbarone
5/26/2023
1:17:32
498. - Desus Nice
Desus Nice is a TV, Podcast, and Twitter god from New York, currently living in Los Angeles. We chat about Chris hitting a TikTok hotspot, Lana's Nepo Daddy, The Weeknd, and Lily Depp only got a 5-minute standing-O, The McDonald's on Delancy, WGA dry-snitching at Coffee Bean, planting his Knick's flag in Silverlake, bi-coastal life and how hotel employees treat you, shipping his blunt wraps back to LA by the case, "loving dogs," all the old New York clubs he used to work at, shoveling dead rats into a bucket, writers are magicians, and Desus unveils an idea for his new HLG companion podcast.
twitter.com/desusnice
twitter.com/donetodeath
twitter.com/themjeans
5/24/2023
1:15:40
497. - Chris & Jason
One-on-one pod today, Chris is in New York, and Jason is home in LA. We chat about a hoagie pop-up, crisp saline whites, an Ozempic update now that the dust has settled a bit, your weight loss journey is the destination, Daniel Day-Lewis spotted in a new look, is Ethel Cain more mother than Caroline Polachek? Chris had a Levain cookie and a slice of Princess Cake, when people tell us they like the solo episodes more than with guests, Flamxngo Estates sells $250 honey grown at celebrity's houses, and we figure out a way to deal with the Geurilla literature readings that are invading L.A.'s parking lots and cemeteries.
twitter.com/donetodeath
twitter.com/themjeans
