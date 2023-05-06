500. - Andy Cohen

Our 500th episode is here with dream guest Andy Cohen. His new book, The Daddy Diaries, is out now. Thank you all for your support. We'll be releasing only solo episodes for the next two weeks as TJ gets married. We chat about hearth-braised cabbage, TJ is freaking out, listening to the podcast version of Watch What Happens Live while on a hike, red wine bloat, Andy's edible dosage, naming his publishing house, life as a daddy, listening to his own Sirius radio station, the importance of working for free or cheap to get your foot in the door, watching TikTok reaction videos to his own fake death, his favorite place to go in LA is back home to NY, is Andy straight-baiter? Bostonian threesomes, his virginity, riding the vibe, what type of women he's attracted to, his Quibi show didn't get a ton of eyeballs, the term "housewife," and we close out with some Vanderpump tea. instagram.com/bravoandy twitter.com/donetodeath twitter.com/themjeans Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices