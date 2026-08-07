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982 episodes
- Collier Schorr is a photographer and dancer from New York. Her newest book, WRITING A LETTER Akerman Ballet Act 1, is out now. We chat with her from her home about The Five-Star Weekend, herring, the lesbian gaze, potent potables, agoraphobia in 1989 Williamsburg, the broccoli haircut, Hudson, N.Y., life, the deep, murky, shadowy stuff, how to make a picture before you photograph it, learning the "power of men" through dance, her ability to make friends in the workplace, and how Kristen Stewart taught her to golf.
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- Tucker Pillsbury, aka Role Model, is a musician from Maine currently living in Los Angeles. His new record, Chuck Timely & The Hour Glass, is out this week. We chat with him from his home about $14 cortados in Copenhagen, the return of Myspace, healthy weight gain and freestyle wellness, opening his new record with a mantra, his closet recording studio in college, early marijuana sales, why he doesn't want a pool, leasing the same car three cycles in a row, why the Dare isn't happy with him right now, what one can do with pop music, making Lollapalooza about him, lyrical innuendo, and his thoughts on wearing diapers at music festivals.
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- One-on-one pod today: Chris is in London, and Jason is home in L.A. We chat about Jonah Hill's annihilation, Elon Musk's Starlink technology, whether attacking the straight male has become hack, Jon Bernthal in defense of pit bulls, Jason falling in love with Americano-style espresso, Chris takes a long English lunch, a review of Jason's improv debut, and we get to the bottom of Joe Budden's possible Condé Nast profile.
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- Helado Negro is an Ecuadorian-born musician whose new collaborative record, Helado Tropical, is out now. We chat with him from his friend's house about bottomless chips and salsa, Chris finally seeing the Bourdain movie, a recent nitrous party street takeover in L.A., growing up in Miami with bass music and Florida hardcore, New Jack City (1991), attending Shakira's "Barefoot" Tour in 1996, working with Hermès, getting rid of gear, and all the different ways to exist in music today.
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- Our friend Steven Phillips-Horst returns to the pod. You know him from his podcast hosting and sharp writing, but his new play, The Last Mad Man, appears this year at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. We chat with him from his new-ish home in Scotland about mulch, sand, emotional real estate, how every house has a "drop zone," a lackluster nude massage, being a botanist's wife, seeing Melania in a Scottish theater, just how big magic is over there, reminiscing about his COVID copywriter days, Steven does an ad read just to feel something, Chris hating linen, kilt wearing, and Jason's improv premiere.
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About How Long Gone
How Long Gone is a bi-coastal elite podcast from old friends and podcast professionals, Chris Black and Jason Stewart. CB and TJ deliver their takes on pop culture, fashion, music, and more. With three new episodes a week, you've got more than enough content to soak up.Podcast website
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