Dolly Pardon
Leann brings the case against her daughter Abbie. Abbie has a collection of creepy dolls in their living room, on top of their piano. Leann thinks the dolls are TOO creepy! She wants Abbie to move them to her room. But Abbie wants them to stay where they are! Who's right?Thanks to reddit user u/Junk_Mutluck for naming this week’s case! To suggest a title for a future episode, keep an eye on the Maximum Fun subreddit at maximumfun.reddit.com!
5/17/2023
1:11:27
Hot, Tubular, Non-Sandwich Beef
Can you feel it? The changing of the seasons? The crispness of the air? The ever-growing magnetic pull in the back of your head that urges you toward the mythical land of western Massachusetts? That can only mean one thing: the return of the one and only Summertime Funtime Bailiff MONTE BELMONTE! He joins us to clear the docket and dispense justice on issues relating to wrapping paper, the game of Blank Slate, hometowns, and more. PLUS: A letter from the mysterious ROBIN HOOD CAMP!
5/10/2023
1:03:30
FlavorHub
It’s time to clear the docket! This week, we get what we get and we cast a wide net, dispensing justice on topics like umbrella etiquette, what to wear to a rock star birthday party, a smelly sewer museum and more! PLUS: who would win – Batman or Darth Vader?
5/3/2023
54:00
This Is The Name Of Your Mullet
It’s time to clear the docket! This week, we're taking on NAMING DISPUTES! Who has the naming rights to an inflatable dinosaur? What to name a mullet? And how many names of different Alpha Flight members can John and Jesse come up with?
4/26/2023
52:39
Live from SF Sketchfest
This week’s episode was recorded live in front of an audience at the Sydney Goldstein Theater! Our first case is SCOTTISH RITE OF WAY: Nate brings the case against his partner Chan. The two live together in a building that once was a Masonic lodge. One of the rooms in their apartment has a strange door that opens onto a dark and mysterious hallway. Nate wants to investigate the hallway. Chan wants him to leave the mystery door alone!Thanks to reddit user u/acone419 for naming this week's main case! To suggest a title for a future episode, keep an eye on the Maximum Fun subreddit at maximumfun.reddit.com!
John Hodgman's Today in the Past podcast is now The Judge John Hodgman Podcast. Have your pressing issues decided by Famous Minor Television Personality John Hodgman, Certified Judge. If you'd like John Hodgman to solve your pressing issue, simply email it, along with your phone number, to [email protected] THAT IS ALL.