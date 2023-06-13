WMMR's Preston & Steve Daily Podcast

Weekday mornings on 93.3 WMMR Philadelphia with hilarious conversation, celebrity interviews & contests from people a little goofier than you. More
Available Episodes
Daily Podcast (06.14.23)
Casey Attempts The Shot Put & Tu Rae Stops ByOn this episode:News (00:00:00)Entertainment Report (00:13:08)Graduation Season (00:44:26)Fox Good Day & Bizarre Files (01:08:55) Casey's Shot Put Challenge (01:27:24)A New E.D. Gel (01:56:53)Tu Rae Stops By (02:19:40)Bizarre Files, Hollywood Trash & Music News (02:42:43)Wrap Up (02:58:52)
6/14/2023
3:02:35
Daily Podcast (06.13.23)
Erika and Rodney McLeod Stop By & we visit the JSIOn this episode:News (00:00:00)Entertainment Report (00:12:32)Just Sayin' Institute (00:44:16)Bizarre Files (01:17:01) Erika & Rodney McLeod In Studio (01:27:31)Stream of Consciousnessner (01:46:06)Bizarre Files (02:34:37)Hollywood Trash & Music News (02:43:41)Wrap Up (02:57:45)
6/13/2023
3:03:35
Daily Podcast (06.12.23)
Nydia Han & Andrew Busch Check In about the I-95 CollapseOn this episode:News (00:00:00)Entertainment Report (00:14:43)Nydia Han Calls In & I-95 Collapse (00:41:54)Bizarre Files (01:13:39) Andrew Busch of SEPTA & Preston's Weekend (01:23:06)The Noticer (01:58:14)Bizarre Files (02:32:32)Hollywood Trash & Music News (02:43:52)Wrap Up (02:55:09)
6/12/2023
3:03:56
Daily Podcast (06.09.23)
David Koechner and Rob Maher & Michael Barkann Stop ByOn this episode:News (00:00:00)Entertainment Report (00:11:46)Connoisseur (00:50:16)Bizarre Files (01:26:58) David Koechner & Rob Maher In Studio (01:36:11)Michael Barkann In Studio (02:06:21)Bizarre Files (02:32:40)Hollywood Trash & Music News (02:47:36)Wrap Up (03:00:42)
6/9/2023
3:12:42
Daily Podcast (06.08.23)
We chat with Tom Papa & discuss a Potential Olympic ChallengeOn this episode:News (00:00:00)Entertainment Report (00:13:21)City Beat (00:47:45)Bizarre Files (01:18:57) Casey & Kathy's Oh-lympics (01:30:29)Tom Papa Zooms In (01:56:41)Bizarre Files (02:26:34)Hollywood Trash & Music News (02:34:09)Wrap Up (02:48:26)