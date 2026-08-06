Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsComedyWMMR's Preston & Steve Daily Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
WMMR's Preston & Steve Daily Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

WMMR's Preston & Steve Daily Podcast

93.3 WMMR
ComedySociety & Culture
WMMR's Preston & Steve Daily Podcast
Latest episode

2108 episodes

  • WMMR's Preston & Steve Daily Podcast

    Daily Podcast (08.06.26)

    08/06/2026 | 3h 33 mins.
    Best of 8-6

    (00:00:00) Survey Says
    (00:28:22) Judge Reinhold
    (00:56:57) Stupid Song Lyrics
    (01:23:26) Kevin Nealon in studio
    (01:59:56) Bizarre File
    (02:07:40) Best of Philly Mag with Preston & Steve
    (02:33:33) Tom Green
    (03:03:27) Bizarre File
    (03:10:39) Hollywood Trash, Tips For Talking to Women
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • WMMR's Preston & Steve Daily Podcast

    Daily Podcast (08.05.26)

    08/05/2026 | 3h 27 mins.
    Best of 8-5

    (00:00:00) Stream of Conciousnessner
    (00:23:00) Runaway Horse on I-95
    (00:46:37) Poophole Loophole, Fashion Chat
    (01:13:32) Jaleel White in studio
    (01:43:43) Bizarre File
    (01:51:10) Bear & Barlow In Studio Performance
    (02:25:47) Injury Before Picture Day
    (02:53:22) Bizarre File
    (02:59:15) Hollywood Trash, Ross Matthews in studio
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • WMMR's Preston & Steve Daily Podcast

    Daily Podcast (08.04.26)

    08/04/2026 | 3h 30 mins.
    Best of 8-4

    (00:00:00) Michael C. Hall
    (00:26:51) Most Expensive Thing You Broke as a Kid
    (00:48:21) Couples Fighting On Vacation
    (01:14:55) Being a Kid Working With Adults
    (01:50:35) Bizarre File
    (01:57:33) Andy Frasco in studio
    (02:29:54) City Beat
    (02:58:26) Bizarre File
    (03:07:10) Hollywood Trash, Tractor Trailer Trouble
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • WMMR's Preston & Steve Daily Podcast

    Daily Podcast (08.03.26)

    08/03/2026 | 3h 15 mins.
    Best of 8-3

    (00:00:00) Odds & Ends
    (00:22:33) Waiting in School Pick Up Lines
    (00:42:19) John McKeever in studio
    (01:07:26) Wawa Wins Best Convenience Store
    (01:41:20) Bizarre File
    (01:48:19) Kevin Costner in studio
    (02:21:55) Mom's Favorite Catchphrases
    (02:51:17) Bizarre File
    (02:58:49) Hollywood Trash, Sting
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • WMMR's Preston & Steve Daily Podcast

    Daily Podcast (07.31.26)

    07/31/2026 | 3h 16 mins.
    The gang gives a preview of some of the things you can expect for the 24hr Pierre Robert Day Broadcast including some classic bits and moments. Make sure to listen starting tonight at midnight, our own Ryan Shuttleworth kicks it all off!
    (00:00:00) News & Sports
    (00:09:47) 6ABC Check in, Entertainment Report
    (00:45:02) Pierre Robert Day Preview
    (01:24:27) Bizarre File
    (01:39:08) The Connoisseur
    (02:03:28) Eric Bazilian - The Hooters
    (02:50:48) Bizarre File
    (03:01:30) Hollywood Trash & Music News
    (03:08:31) Wrap Up
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Comedy podcasts
Trending Comedy podcasts
About WMMR's Preston & Steve Daily Podcast
Weekday mornings on 93.3 WMMR Philadelphia with hilarious conversation, celebrity interviews & contests from people a little goofier than you.
Podcast website
ComedySociety & Culture

Listen to WMMR's Preston & Steve Daily Podcast, The Toast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 2:07:04 PM
A company fromMADSACK