WMMR's Preston & Steve Daily Podcast

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2108 episodes
- Best of 8-6
(00:00:00) Survey Says
(00:28:22) Judge Reinhold
(00:56:57) Stupid Song Lyrics
(01:23:26) Kevin Nealon in studio
(01:59:56) Bizarre File
(02:07:40) Best of Philly Mag with Preston & Steve
(02:33:33) Tom Green
(03:03:27) Bizarre File
(03:10:39) Hollywood Trash, Tips For Talking to Women
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Best of 8-5
(00:00:00) Stream of Conciousnessner
(00:23:00) Runaway Horse on I-95
(00:46:37) Poophole Loophole, Fashion Chat
(01:13:32) Jaleel White in studio
(01:43:43) Bizarre File
(01:51:10) Bear & Barlow In Studio Performance
(02:25:47) Injury Before Picture Day
(02:53:22) Bizarre File
(02:59:15) Hollywood Trash, Ross Matthews in studio
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Best of 8-4
(00:00:00) Michael C. Hall
(00:26:51) Most Expensive Thing You Broke as a Kid
(00:48:21) Couples Fighting On Vacation
(01:14:55) Being a Kid Working With Adults
(01:50:35) Bizarre File
(01:57:33) Andy Frasco in studio
(02:29:54) City Beat
(02:58:26) Bizarre File
(03:07:10) Hollywood Trash, Tractor Trailer Trouble
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Best of 8-3
(00:00:00) Odds & Ends
(00:22:33) Waiting in School Pick Up Lines
(00:42:19) John McKeever in studio
(01:07:26) Wawa Wins Best Convenience Store
(01:41:20) Bizarre File
(01:48:19) Kevin Costner in studio
(02:21:55) Mom's Favorite Catchphrases
(02:51:17) Bizarre File
(02:58:49) Hollywood Trash, Sting
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- The gang gives a preview of some of the things you can expect for the 24hr Pierre Robert Day Broadcast including some classic bits and moments. Make sure to listen starting tonight at midnight, our own Ryan Shuttleworth kicks it all off!
(00:00:00) News & Sports
(00:09:47) 6ABC Check in, Entertainment Report
(00:45:02) Pierre Robert Day Preview
(01:24:27) Bizarre File
(01:39:08) The Connoisseur
(02:03:28) Eric Bazilian - The Hooters
(02:50:48) Bizarre File
(03:01:30) Hollywood Trash & Music News
(03:08:31) Wrap Up
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About WMMR's Preston & Steve Daily Podcast
Weekday mornings on 93.3 WMMR Philadelphia with hilarious conversation, celebrity interviews & contests from people a little goofier than you.Podcast website
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