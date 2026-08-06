WMMR's Preston & Steve Daily Podcast

The gang gives a preview of some of the things you can expect for the 24hr Pierre Robert Day Broadcast including some classic bits and moments. Make sure to listen starting tonight at midnight, our own Ryan Shuttleworth kicks it all off!

(00:00:00) News & Sports

(00:09:47) 6ABC Check in, Entertainment Report

(00:45:02) Pierre Robert Day Preview

(01:24:27) Bizarre File

(01:39:08) The Connoisseur

(02:03:28) Eric Bazilian - The Hooters

(02:50:48) Bizarre File

(03:01:30) Hollywood Trash & Music News

(03:08:31) Wrap Up

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