CrimeLess: Hillbilly Heist
CrimeLess: Hillbilly Heist
CrimeLess: Hillbilly Heist

iHeartPodcasts + Smartless Media
ComedyHistory
CrimeLess: Hillbilly Heist
  • 2. Going South
    The heist crew somehow makes off with 17 million dollars, but the plan to help David escape starts to unravel.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    36:47
  • 1. Money Stinks
    David Ghantt is stuck in a crappy job and an unhappy marriage. So when his former coworker (and crush) Kelly Campbell suggests they steal millions, David doesn't hesitate to sign up for the heist of a lifetime. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    38:43
  • Introducing CrimeLess: Hillbilly Heist
    It’s 1996 in rural North Carolina, and an oddball crew makes history when they pull off America’s third largest cash heist. But it’s all downhill from there. Join host Johnny Knoxville as he unspools a wild and woolly tale about a group of regular ‘ol folks who risked it all for a chance at a better life. CrimeLess: Hillbilly Heist answers the question: what would you do with 17.3 million dollars? The answer includes diamond rings, mansions, velvet Elvis paintings, plus a run for the border, murder-for-hire-plots, and FBI busts.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3:19

About CrimeLess: Hillbilly Heist

It’s 1996 in rural North Carolina, and an oddball crew makes history when they pull off America’s third largest cash heist. But it’s all downhill from there. Join host Johnny Knoxville as he unspools a wild and woolly tale about a group of regular ‘ol folks who risked it all for a chance at a better life. CrimeLess: Hillbilly Heist answers the question: what would you do with 17.3 million dollars? The answer includes diamond rings, mansions, velvet Elvis paintings, plus a run for the border, murder-for-hire-plots, and FBI busts.
ComedyHistoryTrue Crime

