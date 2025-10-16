The heist crew somehow makes off with 17 million dollars, but the plan to help David escape starts to unravel.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
36:47
1. Money Stinks
David Ghantt is stuck in a crappy job and an unhappy marriage. So when his former coworker (and crush) Kelly Campbell suggests they steal millions, David doesn't hesitate to sign up for the heist of a lifetime.
38:43
Introducing CrimeLess: Hillbilly Heist
It's 1996 in rural North Carolina, and an oddball crew makes history when they pull off America's third largest cash heist. But it's all downhill from there. Join host Johnny Knoxville as he unspools a wild and woolly tale about a group of regular 'ol folks who risked it all for a chance at a better life. CrimeLess: Hillbilly Heist answers the question: what would you do with 17.3 million dollars? The answer includes diamond rings, mansions, velvet Elvis paintings, plus a run for the border, murder-for-hire-plots, and FBI busts.
