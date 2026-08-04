We had Mike Mitchell from Doughboys on the show to talk about a galaxy far far away, thats right, we talked about weird Star Wars Guys. How did Kylo Ren get his helmet shards back after he smashed it? What would you do if you were a jedi? We read some reviews and a couple of guys who are arguing about who has the best marriage!

To listen to the writers room, Chris's podcast with Bryan, Stefan, Chef Kevin, Mike and Jesse from YKS, go to Patreon.com/notevenashow

And for more Guys content, streams and SHOCKTOBER: a deep dive into shock jocks you can click patreon.com/guyspodcast, Join us on the Sunday Night Stream every Sunday night at 8:00 EST at twitch.tv/notevenashowand I am on https://bsky.app/profile/murderxbryan.bsky.social

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