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Guys: With Bryan Quinby

Bryan
ComedySociety & Culture
Guys: With Bryan Quinby
Latest episode

187 episodes

  • Guys: With Bryan Quinby

    Guys: Episode 183 - Small Business Guys with Gita Jackson

    08/04/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
    I went back to my roots this week and we talked about small business guys, we brought Gita Jackson from Aftermath to talk about the army that fuels our nation. We had a John Taffer speech about small business, a guy that cannot stop getting owned by one of his employees, a guy opening a coffee shop for people who don't have kids. 
    To listen to the writers room, Chris's podcast with Bryan, Stefan, Chef Kevin, Mike and Jesse from YKS, go to patreon.com/notevenashow
    And for more Guys content, streams and SHOCKTOBER: a deep dive into shock jocks you can click patreon.com/guyspodcast, Join us on the Sunday Night Stream every Sunday night at 8:00 EST at twitch.tv/notevenashowand I am on https://bsky.app/profile/murderxbryan.bsky.social 
    Guys is on Instagram!
    https://www.instagram.com/guys.pod
    Guys has a Post Office Box now!
    PO Box 10769
    Columbus Ohio 43201
  • Guys: With Bryan Quinby

    Guys: Episode 182 - Star Wars Guys with Mike Mitchell

    07/28/2026 | 1h 35 mins.
    We had Mike Mitchell from Doughboys on the show to talk about a galaxy far far away, thats right, we talked about weird Star Wars Guys. How did Kylo Ren get his helmet shards back after he smashed it? What would you do if you were a jedi? We read some reviews and a couple of guys who are arguing about who has the best marriage!
    To listen to the writers room, Chris's podcast with Bryan, Stefan, Chef Kevin, Mike and Jesse from YKS, go to Patreon.com/notevenashow
    And for more Guys content, streams and SHOCKTOBER: a deep dive into shock jocks you can click patreon.com/guyspodcast, Join us on the Sunday Night Stream every Sunday night at 8:00 EST at twitch.tv/notevenashowand I am on https://bsky.app/profile/murderxbryan.bsky.social 
    Guys is on Instagram!
    https://www.instagram.com/guys.pod
    Guys has a Post Office Box now!
    PO Box 10769
    Columbus Ohio 43201
  • Guys: With Bryan Quinby

    Guys: Episode 181 - Debate Guys with Will Weldon

    07/21/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    This week we took a break from looking at collectors and hobbyists to look at the most annoying of all guys Debate Guys. We brought Will Weldon from I Hate Bill Maher on and we talk about the caffeine content of coke and dark story about Porno Sean and read a quora answer from the dumbest guy in the world!
    There is more Chris at https://www.patreon.com/notevenashow
    Not Even a Show is back (temporarily) https://www.youtube.com/c/notevenashow
    And for more Guys content, streams and SHOCKTOBER: a deep dive into shock jocks you can click patreon.com/guyspodcast, Join us on the Sunday Night Stream every Sunday night at 8:00 EST at twitch.tv/notevenashowand I am on https://bsky.app/profile/murderxbryan.bsky.social 
    Guys is on Instagram!
    https://www.instagram.com/guys.pod
    Guys has a Post Office Box now!
    PO Box 10769
    Columbus Ohio 43201
  • Guys: With Bryan Quinby

    Guys: Episode 180 - Dungeons and Dragons Guys with Branson Reese

    07/14/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    We had our friend Branson Reese creator of Swan Boy on the show to talk about Dungeons and Dragons. How do you deal with a player that is high, drooling and racist? What happens when you have a little stinker at the table? Try to keep you divorce out of the game and, of course, there is wokeness 
    There is more Chris at https://www.patreon.com/notevenashow
    Not Even a Show is back (temporarily) https://www.youtube.com/c/notevenashow
    And for more Guys content, streams and SHOCKTOBER: a deep dive into shock jocks you can click patreon.com/guyspodcast, Join us on the Sunday Night Stream every Sunday night at 8:00 EST at twitch.tv/notevenashowand I am on https://bsky.app/profile/murderxbryan.bsky.social 
    Guys is on Instagram!
    https://www.instagram.com/guys.pod
    Guys has a Post Office Box now!
    PO Box 10769
    Columbus Ohio 43201
  • Guys: With Bryan Quinby

    Guys: Episode 179 - SNL Guys with Graham Clark and Dave Shumka

    07/07/2026 | 1h 36 mins.
    This week on the show we had Graham Clarke and Dave Shumka from Stop Podcasting Yourself on the show to talk about SNL guys. How about those babes? Did SNL used to be political? What is it like to meet Chevy Chase?
    There is more Chris at https://www.patreon.com/notevenashow
    Not Even a Show is back (temporarily) https://www.youtube.com/c/notevenashow
    And for more Guys content, streams and SHOCKTOBER: a deep dive into shock jocks you can click patreon.com/guyspodcast, Join us on the Sunday Night Stream every Sunday night at 8:00 EST at twitch.tv/notevenashowand I am on https://bsky.app/profile/murderxbryan.bsky.social 
    Guys is on Instagram!
    https://www.instagram.com/guys.pod
    Guys has a Post Office Box now!
    PO Box 10769
    Columbus Ohio 43201
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About Guys: With Bryan Quinby
Guys is a show about different types of guys and even some specific guys. I will be investigating the weirdest, dumbest, and silliest guys on the internet!
Podcast website
ComedySociety & Culture

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