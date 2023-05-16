Guys is a show about different types of guys and even some specific guys. I will be investigating the weirdest, dumbest, and silliest guys on the internet! More
Guys: Episode 18 - South Park Guys with Henry Gilbert and Bob Mackey and of course Chris James
We brought the guys from Talking Simpsons Bob Mackey and Henry Gilbert to check out everyone's favorite cartoon in 2003 South Park guys. You may ask yourslef if there even are south park guys in 2023 and the answer is YES and they are just as hardcore as you were when you were 17 We meet a brave mod that keeps everyone in line on the comedy central south park forum and we see some very thought provoking lore questions that Henry was able to help us out with (he says he isn't a South Park Guty but he knows a lot about South Park Find Chris James on twitter at twitter.com/thecjs and on youtube at https://www.youtube.com/notevenashow and https://www.patreon.com/notevenashow/ He is a good man and I love him For more Guys listen to Guys + which costs $5 a month at patreon.com/murderxbryan this show was picked by my patrons and you will get to pick about one a month For more of me and chris check out the Sunday Night Stream at twitch.tv/murderxbryan Screw you guys I'm going home
6/13/2023
1:38:34
Guys: Episode 17 - EDC (Every Day Carry) Guys with Derek and Dril
This week we have great guests from Truthpoint, Twitter, Bluesky, Patreon, and everywhere else Derek and Dril. It turns out that a lot of people thought this episode was about gun guys, it's not, if it was about gun guys it would be called Gun Guys you absolute boobs EDC is so much more than guns, it's guns, lighters, cigarettes, coins (a little bit of chive overlap here) $200 wallets, knives, Multi-tools and any other thing a dude would carry in their purse (they call it a bag) to handle any situation they could get into so, I think you know where Derek and Dril are (adult swim Truthpoint: Dark Web Rising You can get more Dril at twitter.com/dril you can get more Derek at twitter.com/websitehomepage And there is so much more Chris James at patreon.com/notevenashow and twitter.com/thecjs and I also love him If you like Guys consider signing up for Patreon.com/murderxbryan and you will get Guys+ a podcast about guys: a podcast about guys I also stream at twitch.tv/MurderXBryan music by Zachary Fairbrother @avantlard
6/6/2023
1:23:34
Guys: Episode 16 - Sales Guys with Zach Cherry and Chris James
This week we had Zach Cherry (Severance on Apple TV+) and twitter.com/zachcherrygmail We talked about Sales Guys and we found a real cool dude names David The Shark that I think you're gonna like. We also met Grant Cardone, and The Trillion Dollar Man Dan Pena. We are not taking no for an answer even if we are selling meat and you are a vegan Chris James patreon is https://www.patreon.com/notevenashow/ and his Twitter is twitter.com/thecjs For more guys (or sharks) catch our bi-weekly show Guys+ where we check in with guys from the past and cover Guys News patreon.com/murderxbryan There is also twitch.tv/murderxbryan for the sunday night stream
5/30/2023
1:10:08
Guys: Episode 15 - Real Ale Guys with Libby Watson and Chris James
This week we had Libby Watson (twitch.tv/libtron) to teach us about some British Guys that seem to like gross beer. It has something to do with temperature or something. Libby tried the beer and you'll have to listen to hear what she thinks. Chris is at https://www.patreon.com/notevenashow/ and twitter.com/thecjs The Greaseman makes an appearance too For More Guys Content subscribe to patreon.com/murderxbryan for more guys content. Guys+ is a bi-weekly look into Guys news. We cover guys we have already covered so that we can keep up with all of the Guys.
5/23/2023
1:16:40
Guys: Episode 14 - Chive Guys with Chris James and Will Sennett
We looked at famous internet humor and bewbie website The Chive and the fellas who love it. We went to the darkest places we have ever been, a bunch of horny guys that love Bacon, boobs, and Bill Freaking Murray (famous Chiver) Will Sennett is Twitter.com/Senn_Spud on Twitter, he is an incredible stand up comedian doing shows around Los Angeles and A Closer Look podcast Chris is cool as hell and he is twitter.com/thecjs and he hosts Not Even a Show and I love him