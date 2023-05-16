Guys: Episode 18 - South Park Guys with Henry Gilbert and Bob Mackey and of course Chris James

We brought the guys from Talking Simpsons Bob Mackey and Henry Gilbert to check out everyone's favorite cartoon in 2003 South Park guys. You may ask yourslef if there even are south park guys in 2023 and the answer is YES and they are just as hardcore as you were when you were 17 We meet a brave mod that keeps everyone in line on the comedy central south park forum and we see some very thought provoking lore questions that Henry was able to help us out with (he says he isn't a South Park Guty but he knows a lot about South Park