Burning Bus Tour, Unsteady Sex Stool, Mud Butt Burgers

More reviews & complaints!! This week, we hear all about a bus tour of Los Angeles that may leave you outside in the sun, or running for your life, from the flames. A down south fast food chain that makes you wait in the rain, only for you to end up with "mud butt". A very personal item that may leave you no longer in the mood, once you're done with the construction project!!Join comedians James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman as they explore the most opinionated part of the internet: The Reviews Section!Subscribe and we will see you every Monday with Your Stupid Opinions!!!Don't forget to rate & review!!