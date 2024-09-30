Roach Buffet, Baseball Hall Of Shame, Twon The Terrible
This week, we find & make fun of reviews for a Chinese buffet with a small selection, but plenty of roaches. The baseball hall of fame, where some people don't realize there's actually things to look at. An Oakland supermarket that employs a tyrant, who yells at & mocks customers & much more!!Join comedians James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman as they explore the most opinionated part of the internet: The Reviews Section!
Burning Bus Tour, Unsteady Sex Stool, Mud Butt Burgers
More reviews & complaints!! This week, we hear all about a bus tour of Los Angeles that may leave you outside in the sun, or running for your life, from the flames. A down south fast food chain that makes you wait in the rain, only for you to end up with "mud butt". A very personal item that may leave you no longer in the mood, once you're done with the construction project!!
Little Liars, Nightmare Wax, No Customer Bathroom
This week's crazy reviews include a dollar store where you aren't allowed to use the bathroom, or eat granola. A personal item that is supposed to give you a salon experience, at home, but may just leave you in pain. Plus, we finish up with "Psycho Path", featuring the most aggressive owner replies we've ever seen!!
This week's crazy reviews include a Halloween haunted scare experience called the "Psycho Path", featuring some apparently handsy characters, that scare you, as you step in mud holes, and trip over stumps. It also features an owner who likes to take people to task for criticism & has been to trial for some VERY not festive things. Also, a dog costume that leaves some people's holiday "completely ruined"!!
Not Fun House, Blood Stain Motel, Strip Mall Swim School
This week's reviews & complaints include a traveling carnival that seems to deliver a lot less than advertised. A motel that seems less desirable than sleeping on a park bench. A very personal item that could double as a murder weapon. A swim school that doesn't seem to be able to teach kids to swim & much more!!
