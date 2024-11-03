One of our favorite returning guests, Lavetti Vegas, is BACK on Laugh with Me! This week, our host, Jeremy Odem catches up with Lavetti on what he's been up to lately and discusses his recent nomination for Comedian of the Year 2024.Lavetti Vegas is a stand up comedian, actor, writer and producer based out of Omaha, Nebraska. In this episode:-Lavetti's G'ma hates his comedy-Women that drive Jeeps-Comedian of the Year nomination-Omaha comedy scene-Upcoming projectsand so much MOREThis episode is sponsored by PODUP.COM, use code LAUGHWITHME15 to save 15% on podcasting servicesFollow LWM on our socials:X @LaughwithmePod & @JOfromNebraskaInstagram @laughwithmepodcastTikTok @JeremyOdem0YouTube 'Laugh with Me Podcast'
1:09:48
Jake Silberman
Laugh with Me is BACK with a brand new episode! Our host, Jeremy Odem, welcomes stand up comedian and podcaster, Jake Silberman, to the show. Jake just released his new comedy special, Jake Silberman - Live from Portland. Hear all about the filming of the special, working as a stand up in New York City and traveling the country living in a van. In this episode:-Live from Portland-Living in a van-Moving to New York-OJ Simpson-Crowd work-and SO MUCH MOREJake Silberman is a New York City comedian who has been relentlessly touring the country over the last three years. He's headlined numerous clubs, including Helium Comedy, The Comedy Club of Kansas City and House of Comedy. Called a "true comedian" by legend Katt Williams, Jake is a regular opener for Kyle Kinane and Nick Mullen, and has also opened for comedy greats Nate Bargatze and the late Norm Macdonald. Jake's recently released special "Live from Portland" showcases his biting and sharp material as well as his ability to mix in improvisational moments. Jake's work has been featured on the popular "Your Mom's House" podcast as well as "Now This News." He was voted "Funniest Person in Portland" while living there, and has performed on numerous festivals around the country, including the 10,000 Laughs and Red Clay comedy festivals. His podcast "The Jake Silberman Show " can be heard every Friday. When in New York, Jake can be found performing in numerous clubs across the city.
1:05:41
Friday Happy Hour #10
Friday Happy Hour #10
It's Friday and you know what that means...it's time for HAPPY HOUR! Join our host, Jeremy Odem, as he enjoys that first Friday beer and runs down the topics of the week that was. In this episdode:-Spotify Wrapped for 2024 released-How did Laugh with Me do this year?-Johnny & JO celebrateCold open was recorded at the Funny Bone Comedy Club, Omaha, NE on November 30, 2023. Preformed & Written by Jeremy Odem.
15:02
Story time with JO #5
Story time with JO #5
Join us for Story time with JO as our host, Jeremy Odem, gives you the play by play of his visit to the hospital today and why he's the talk of the office. You'll get the full rundown! In this episode:-Getting more iron at the hospital-Why the office is a buzz with what they heard from JO-Four days in the year that all businesses should be closed-JO declares an early victory against Dawn & BIG Lincoln
22:46
Friday Happy Hour #9
Friday Happy Hour #9
It's Friday and you know what that means...it's time for HAPPY HOUR! Join our host, Jeremy Odem, as he enjoys that first Friday beer and runs down the topics of the week that was. In this episdode:-Comedy is under attack-Dawn & Big Lincoln come at JO-JO makes a declaration
Join host and comedian Jeremy Odem on his pursuit to be laughed WITH and not at. Our host and his guests will judge Jeremy’s latest jokes and discuss whatever makes them laugh. Jeremy is a former grocery store manager turned sports writer, podcaster and comedian.