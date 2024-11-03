Jake Silberman

Laugh with Me is BACK with a brand new episode! Our host, Jeremy Odem, welcomes stand up comedian and podcaster, Jake Silberman, to the show. Jake just released his new comedy special, Jake Silberman - Live from Portland. Hear all about the filming of the special, working as a stand up in New York City and traveling the country living in a van. In this episode:-Live from Portland-Living in a van-Moving to New York-OJ Simpson-Crowd work-and SO MUCH MOREJake Silberman is a New York City comedian who has been relentlessly touring the country over the last three years. He’s headlined numerous clubs, including Helium Comedy, The Comedy Club of Kansas City and House of Comedy. Called a “true comedian” by legend Katt Williams, Jake is a regular opener for Kyle Kinane and Nick Mullen, and has also opened for comedy greats Nate Bargatze and the late Norm Macdonald. Jake’s recently released special “Live from Portland” showcases his biting and sharp material as well as his ability to mix in improvisational moments. Jake’s work has been featured on the popular “Your Mom’s House” podcast as well as “Now This News.” He was voted “Funniest Person in Portland” while living there, and has performed on numerous festivals around the country, including the 10,000 Laughs and Red Clay comedy festivals. His podcast “The Jake Silberman Show ” can be heard every Friday. When in New York, Jake can be found performing in numerous clubs across the city.Follow LWM on social media:X @laughwithmepod & @JOfromNebraskainstagram @laughwithmepodcastTikTok @JeremyOdem0YouTube 'Laugh with Me Podcast'