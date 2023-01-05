Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Girls Gotta Eat

Ashley Hesseltine and Rayna Greenberg
ComedyHealth & FitnessSexuality
Available Episodes

5 of 276
  • Does Your Vag Hurt? with Pelvic Pain Specialist Dr. Sonia Bahlani
    It’s our highly anticipated pelvic pain episode and we are so happy to be joined by Dr. Sonia Bahlani to discuss the topic. We talk about causes and conditions of pelvic pain, what’s physical vs. mental, and when to seek medical attention. And we deep dive into the sexual aspect of it (why penetrative sex hurts, difficulty orgasming, best positions, lube, exercises, etc.) and answer burning questions like “Are tight pussies really a thing?” and “Are kegels necessary?” Before Sonia joins us, we’re talking about shower habits/debates (again), sharing a ridiculous moment from a recent road trip, and answering the question “How many rebound hookups is too many?” Enjoy! For Sonia on Instagram @pelvicpaindoc and visit her website. Follow us @girlsgottaeatpodcast, Ashley @ashhess, and Rayna @rayna.greenberg. Visit our website for tour dates, merchandise, and more. Shop Vibes Only. Thank you to our partners this week: HelloFresh: Get 16 free meals + free shipping at hellofresh.com/gge16 and use code GGE16. Buffy: Get $20 off your order at buffy.co and enter promo code GGE. StoryWorth: Get $10 off your first purchase at storyworth.com/gge.  Babbel: Get up to 55% off your subscription at babbel.com/gge.
    5/1/2023
    1:35:58
  • Exploring Your Sexual Preferences and Non-Monogamy with Feeld CEO Ana Kirova
    If you’re sexually curious, this episode is for you. We have Ana Kirova, the CEO and co-creator of the dating app Feeld, join us to talk about exploring non-monogamy and your sexual preferences and desires. We chat about how the pandemic changed people’s mindsets about relationships, how to start exploring a more alternative sexual/dating lifestyle as a single person or with your partner, attitudes about monogamy in different cultures, how to talk to your partner about opening up your relationship, and managing jealousy. And we also discuss the different sexual preferences on the app (there are 20 you can identify with) and defining some, such as hetero-flexible. Before Ana joins us, we’re catching up on Rayna’s secret trip to the art gallery and why Ashley got so much attention in the airport, plus we break down the biggest issue with guys’ nudes, New Haven pizza, and the Love is Blind reunion. Enjoy! Follow Ana on Instagram @ana__kirova, visit feeld.co/gge, and download the app.  Follow us @girlsgottaeatpodcast, Ashley @ashhess, and Rayna @rayna.greenberg. Visit our website for tour dates, merchandise, and more. Shop Vibes Only. Thank you to our partners this week: Skims: Get free shipping on orders over $75 at skims.com. Pretty Litter: Get 20% off your first order at prettylitter.com/gge code GGE. Article: Get $50 off your first purchase of $100 or more at article.com/gge. Nutrafol: Get $10 off at nutrafol.com when you use promo code GGE.
    4/24/2023
    1:27:18
  • How to Feel Sexier
    It’s just the two of us, and we’re talking about how to FEEL YOURSELF! We discuss ways to feel sexier for your partner, for your own damn self, when you’re in a rut/on your period/just feeling blah, and more. We cover the “5 senses check” and everything from grooming to lingerie to spray tans to self talk. Before we dive into the topic, we’re talking shit on Rayna’s celeb nemesis (IYKYK), what we would do if we knew our best friend was cheating on their partner, and supporting friends who are battling an illness.  Follow us @girlsgottaeatpodcast, Ashley @ashhess, and Rayna @rayna.greenberg. Visit our website for tour dates, merchandise, and more. Shop Vibes Only. Thank you to our partners this week: Native: Get 20% off your first order at nativedeo.com/gge or use promo code GGE at checkout. ZocDoc: Go to zocdoc.com/gge and download the Zocdoc app to sign up for free and book a top-rated doctor.  AG1: Get a free 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D + 5 free travel packs with your first purchase at athleticgreens.com/gge.  Julie: You can go to juliecare.co to learn more or find Julie at your nearest CVS, Target, or Walmart today.
    4/17/2023
    1:28:20
  • How to Manage and Make Sense of Fighting in Your Relationship with Dr. Orna Guralnik
    We are honored to have clinical psychologist Dr. Orna Guralnik of Showtime’s acclaimed show Couples Therapy join us to talk about conflict within a relationship. We discuss first of all the importance of having differences in a relationship, then get into how to better understand your partner during a fight, what is a fight vs. a discussion and who gets to say, and determining if the conflict is about the actual content or just the delivery. We also discuss what to do when you’re having the same conflict over and over (examples include: household responsibilities, infidelity, having children), the concept of “never go to bed angry,” managing your anger, and apologizing. Before Dr. Orna joins us, we’re catching up on Rayna’s hot neighbor and art gallery crush, Ashley’s nails and new car, and announcing new tour dates. Enjoy! Watch Couples Therapy with Dr. Orna on Showtime (season 4 premiering 4/28), and visit OrnaGuralnik.com. Follow us @girlsgottaeatpodcast, Ashley @ashhess, and Rayna @rayna.greenberg. Visit our website for tour dates, merchandise, and more. Shop Vibes Only. Thank you to our partners this week: Daily Harvest: Get up to $65 off your first box at dailyharvest.com/gge. Calm: Get 40% off a premium subscription at calm.com/gge.  Helix: Get 20% off all mattress orders + 2 free pillows at helixsleep.com/gge with code HELIXPARTNER. NextEvo: Get 20% off your first order of $40 or more at nextevo.com/gge.
    4/10/2023
    1:40:53
  • Do You Worry You’re Undateable? with Relationship Scientist Logan Ury
    One of our most popular guests – behavioral scientist, dating coach, and author Logan Ury – is back for another incredible conversation. We’re discussing the feeling of being “undateable” due to family trauma, past relationship baggage, an STI, being a virgin, etc. and how to own your story and share it with a potential partner. Logan breaks down why vulnerability is the primary thing that makes people feel close to you and how to open up more on dates, and we also discuss her experience living on a commune with her partner and all their friends, and the importance of OSOs (other significant others). Before Logan joins us, we’re catching up  on Rayna’s hot new neighbor and Ashley’s nail journey, and we’re sharing our feelings about officially moving from NYC to LA. Plus, we have recs. Enjoy! Follow Logan on Instagram @loganury. Visit her website for her book How To Not Die Alone and more. Follow us @girlsgottaeatpodcast, Ashley @ashhess, and Rayna @rayna.greenberg. Visit our website for tour dates, merchandise, and more. Shop Vibes Only. Thank you to our partners this week: HelloFresh: Get 50% off + free shipping at hellofresh.com/gge50 and use code GGE50. Buffy: Get $20 off your order at buffy.co with promo code GGE. Beis: Get 15% off your first purchase at beistravel.com/gge. Babbel: Get up to 55% off your subscription at babbel.com/gge.
    4/3/2023
    1:45:31

About Girls Gotta Eat

Why do guys just want to f*ck you once then stalk your Instagram forever? Should you ditch the apps and meet people in the wild? How do you get over a breakup when you feel like you're gonna die? These are all topics discussed on Girls Gotta Eat -- a comedy podcast about dating, sex, and relationships co-hosted by Ashley Hesseltine and Rayna Greenberg.
Podcast website

Girls Gotta Eat: Podcasts in Family