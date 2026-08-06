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534 episodes
- Welcome back to The Snack – a lighter serving of Girls Gotta Eat. This week, we’re talking about:
Rayna’s tour and Ashley’s toenail
Cardi B drops new song (of the summer??)
Shaboozey’s new album
Ariana Grande stepping back from the spotlight
Nara Smith / tradwife controversy
TV reviews: House of Stassi, A Toxic Love Story, Widow’s Bay
The trailer for Wicker dropped (and WTF?)
Headlines: The Odyssey and Spiderman break records, Tr*mp shat himself at Lindsey Graham’s funeral, Taylor and Travis’s dog has an (alleged) name
Follow us on Instagram @girlsgottaeatpodcast, Ashley @ashhess, and Rayna @rayna.greenberg. Visit girlsgottaeat.com for more.
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- One of our first-year guests Dale Moss is BACK and we’re getting into it (What’s his relationship status? What kind of woman is he looking for? Would he do reality TV again? Was his Bachelorette season really as crazy as it looked? What’s up with those Party City modeling pics?). But we’re also going deeper into the current state of men and the dating landscape – how women are raising their standards and if men are rising to the occasion, guys holding their friends accountable with bad behavior, and if bro code is over. We also discuss his wellness-based dating app, drinking/not drinking on dates, when your sibling doesn’t like someone you’re dating, and getting through your most painful breakup. Before Dale joins us, we are recapping our trip to Dewey Beach, breaking down the different types of husbands on vacations, Rayna sets the record straight on her “hard launch,” and Ashley has an appendage update. Enjoy!
Follow Dale on Instagram @dalemoss13 and check out the Ateam app.
Follow us on Instagram @girlsgottaeatpodcast, Ashley @ashhess, and Rayna @rayna.greenberg. Visit girlsgottaeat.com for more.
Thank you to our partners this week:
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- Welcome back to The Snack – a lighter serving of Girls Gotta Eat. This week, we’re talking about:
JIMOTHY and Short Spine Summer
The passing of @SimonSits
LeBron going to the Philadelphia 76ers
Lapdance gone wrong at Usher’s concert
Allegedly it’s “No Mascara Summer”
Nantucket vs. Influencers
Headlines: West and Amanda update, new Mitch McConnell proof of life, Andrew Tate’s arrest outfit, Tr*mp vs. Kaitlan Collins, Taylor Swift wedding coverage confusion
Follow us on Instagram @girlsgottaeatpodcast, Ashley @ashhess, and Rayna @rayna.greenberg. Visit girlsgottaeat.com for more.
Thank you to our partners this week:
FashionPass: Get your first month for just $55 at https://fashionpass.com with code GGE.
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Stassi Schroeder on Her Reality TV Comeback, Working with Her Husband, and Mom Guilt07/27/2026 | 1h 14 mins.We are so excited to have sat down with Stassi Schroeder ahead of her new show, House of Stassi, to get candid about her reality TV comeback, this show’s contrast from anything she’s done before, why she didn’t edit out the “bad parts,” working with her husband, and what she’s most fearful of when it premieres. We also talk about her first TV stint (it wasn’t Vanderpump!), why reality shows are so much different now, filming with Katie Maloney again, the “Mandela Effect” about her and Jax Taylor, and why being on reality TV is her therapy. She also opens up to us about the pressure of being a perfect mom, being the breadwinner and how her and Beau co-parent, if she ever feels envious of her peers, and the trick she uses to avoid the comparison trap. Before Stassi joins us, we discuss whether you’d rather be seen or heard having sex and how we switched roles for this recording. Enjoy!
Follow Stassi on Instagram @stassischroeder and check out her new show House of Stassi dropping July 29 on Hulu.
Follow us on Instagram @girlsgottaeatpodcast, Ashley @ashhess, and Rayna @rayna.greenberg. Visit girlsgottaeat.com for more.
Thank you to our partners this week:
Bloom: Get 20% off your first order at https://bloomnu.com with code GGE.
Good Wipes: Get a free pack at https://goodwipes.com/gge.
Revolve: Get 15% off your first order at https://revolve.com/gge with code GGE.
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- We loved our conversation with Isabel Klee (aka @SimonSits) about dogs, boys, and coming of age in New York City. The #1 NYT bestselling author shares her stories of looking for love in her 20s before she met her fiancé, the dogs she fostered along the way, and why you can fix a dog but you can’t fix a man. We talk about what secure relationships really feel like and why she freaked out and ended one, the insanely romantic thing he did to get her back, and her theory on getting back together after a breakup. We also discuss why backpacking post-college was “cool” in theory but lonely in reality, her upcoming summer camp wedding, red flags with guys when it comes to dogs, and her book being made into a TV show. Before Isabel joins us, we are talking about friendships going through different stages of life and debating if certain foods have a time of day. Enjoy!
Follow Isabel on Instagram @simonsits and get her book Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I’ve Cried About.
Follow us on Instagram @girlsgottaeatpodcast, Ashley @ashhess, and Rayna @rayna.greenberg. Visit girlsgottaeat.com for more.
Thank you to our partners this week:
Skims: Shop Skims cotton and all of our favorite pieces at https://skims.com.
Hungry Root: Get 40% off your first box and free item in every box for life at https://hungryroot.com/gge with code GGE.
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About Girls Gotta Eat
Consider this your (comedic) education in dating, sex, and relationships. Girls Gotta Eat is a top podcast since 2018 co-hosted by Ashley Hesseltine and Rayna Greenberg and covering everything from breakups to bl**jobs, finances to fetishes. New episodes drop every Monday so you can start your week EATING, then dive into The Snack (a lighter episode about pop culture) on Thursdays!Podcast website
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