Exploring Your Sexual Preferences and Non-Monogamy with Feeld CEO Ana Kirova
If you’re sexually curious, this episode is for you. We have Ana Kirova, the CEO and co-creator of the dating app Feeld, join us to talk about exploring non-monogamy and your sexual preferences and desires. We chat about how the pandemic changed people’s mindsets about relationships, how to start exploring a more alternative sexual/dating lifestyle as a single person or with your partner, attitudes about monogamy in different cultures, how to talk to your partner about opening up your relationship, and managing jealousy. And we also discuss the different sexual preferences on the app (there are 20 you can identify with) and defining some, such as hetero-flexible. Before Ana joins us, we’re catching up on Rayna’s secret trip to the art gallery and why Ashley got so much attention in the airport, plus we break down the biggest issue with guys’ nudes, New Haven pizza, and the Love is Blind reunion. Enjoy! Follow Ana on Instagram @ana__kirova, visit feeld.co/gge, and download the app. Follow us @girlsgottaeatpodcast, Ashley @ashhess, and Rayna @rayna.greenberg. Visit our website for tour dates, merchandise, and more. Shop Vibes Only. Thank you to our partners this week: Skims: Get free shipping on orders over $75 at skims.com. Pretty Litter: Get 20% off your first order at prettylitter.com/gge code GGE. Article: Get $50 off your first purchase of $100 or more at article.com/gge. Nutrafol: Get $10 off at nutrafol.com when you use promo code GGE.