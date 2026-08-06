One of our first-year guests Dale Moss is BACK and we’re getting into it (What’s his relationship status? What kind of woman is he looking for? Would he do reality TV again? Was his Bachelorette season really as crazy as it looked? What’s up with those Party City modeling pics?). But we’re also going deeper into the current state of men and the dating landscape – how women are raising their standards and if men are rising to the occasion, guys holding their friends accountable with bad behavior, and if bro code is over. We also discuss his wellness-based dating app, drinking/not drinking on dates, when your sibling doesn’t like someone you’re dating, and getting through your most painful breakup. Before Dale joins us, we are recapping our trip to Dewey Beach, breaking down the different types of husbands on vacations, Rayna sets the record straight on her “hard launch,” and Ashley has an appendage update. Enjoy!



Follow Dale on Instagram @dalemoss13 and check out the Ateam app.



Follow us on Instagram @girlsgottaeatpodcast, Ashley @ashhess, and Rayna @rayna.greenberg. Visit girlsgottaeat.com for more.



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