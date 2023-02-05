that’s so SAVAGE

This week the girls start by catching you up on their lives - birthday themes, eyebrow transplants, & boxing! Then they read your stories about the most savage thing you’ve ever done. Sabotaging your roommate, annoying your ex, calling the cops & more all in the name of pettiness! COME SEE US IN SAN FRAN - https://concerts.livenation.com/what-we-said-live-the-valley-san-francisco-california-04-27-2023/event/1C005E44E8D66819 Shop our MERCH! Shop.DearMedia.com/WHATWESAID Shop our Jewelry Collection with EVRY Jewels https://evryjewels.com/collections/what-we-said?shpxid=23b8c14d-cf9b-499d-9a43-5d7eea6d93b8 FOLLOW US! INSTA// WWS Jaci Chelsey TIKTOK// Chelsey Jaci YOUTUBE// Chelsey Jade Jaci Marie Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode. SPONSORS// Lululemon: Get into the lululemon Align collection at lululemon.com. Rocket Money: Cancel unwanted subscriptions – and manage your expenses the easy way – by going to RocketMoney.com/whatwesaid Squarespace: Check out squarespace.com/whatwesaid for a free trial, and when you’re ready to launch, and use OFFER CODE: WHATWESAID to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain. Honey: Get PayPal Honey for FREE at JoinHoney.com/whatwesaid. Seed: Avoid gut mania and head to the trusted source for synbiotics. Visit seed.com/SAID and use code SAID to redeem 25% off your first month of Seed's DS-01® Daily Synbiotic. That’s seed.com/SAID and use code SAID Produced by Dear Media