Nothing tests a friendship quite like a girls trip gone wrong. This scenario is all too familiar to your hosts, Jaci and Chelsey, who have had their fair share of disasters while traveling together. Our first story kicks off eerily similar to Jaci’s speeding ticket drama, which somehow escalated into a warrant being issued for her arrest. Luckily for Jaci, everything got sorted out, but some of these ladies aren’t so fortunate. Tune in to this week’s episode of the What We Said Podcast for some absolutely diabolical girls trip stories that could tear even the strongest friendships apart.



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