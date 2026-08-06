Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
574 episodes
- Jaci and Chelsey are back with another advice column! How do you plan a wedding when every trend and influencer is pulling you in a different direction, making your big day feel like a nightmare? The girls share tips for navigating mom guilt and taking time away from your kids for yourself. They also suggest cheap hobbies for those moments when you’ve got time and NOT a lot of money. Whatever stage of life you’re in, there’s plenty of advice waiting for you in this episode!
!!! TIMECODES !!!
CATCH UP: 0:08
ADVICE:
// WHAT WE ARE WEARING/MENTIONING //
https://shopmy.us/shop/whatwesaidpodcast
SHOP OUR MERCH: https://shop.dearmedia.com/collections/what-we-said
!!! FOLLOW US !!!
INSTA: @WHATWESAID, @JACIMARIESMITH, @CHELSEYJADECURTIS
TIKTOK: @CHELSEYJADECURTIS, @JACIMARIESMITH
YOUTUBE: WATCH WHAT WE SAID, CHELSEY JADE, JACI MARIE
// SPONSORS //
Betterhelp: Visit BetterHelp.com/WHATWESAID today to get 10% off your first month.
göt2be: Be slick with the göt2b Wax Stick! Visit got2b.us for more information.
SeatGeek: Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*: https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/WHATWESAID. Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount.
Hint Water: Try Hint, now available online at drinkhint.com and in stores nationwide.
Dunkin’: Head to Dunkin’ today and find your favorite Refresher!
Honest: Shop Honest on Amazon, Walmart and Target.
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Today Jaci and Chelsey are answering 73 rapid fire questions, Vogue style. Except they definitely won’t make it through all 73 questions. You’ll learn plenty about the girls as they reveal their dream lazy days and least favorite food. They also share what rules their cult would have and how they’d spend a flight sitting next to their biggest celebrity idol.
// WHAT WE ARE WEARING/MENTIONING //
https://shopmy.us/shop/whatwesaidpodcast
SHOP OUR MERCH: https://shop.dearmedia.com/collections/what-we-said
!!! FOLLOW US !!!
INSTA: @WHATWESAID, @JACIMARIESMITH, @CHELSEYJADECURTIS
TIKTOK: @CHELSEYJADECURTIS, @JACIMARIESMITH
YOUTUBE: WATCH WHAT WE SAID, CHELSEY JADE, JACI MARIE
// SPONSORS //
Squarespace: Go to Squarespace.com for a free trial, and when you’re ready to launch, squarespace.com/WHATWESAID to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain.
Betterhelp: Visit BetterHelp.com/WHATWESAID today to get 10% off your first month.
Cort: Rent today at cort.com/podcast.
DripDrop: Go to dripdrop.com and use promo code WHATWESAID for 20% off your first order.
Labcorp: Visit OnDemand.Labcorp.com/whatwesaid and use code “whatwesaid” to save up to 15% on select tests.
Dunkin’: Head to Dunkin’ today and find your favorite Refresher!
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Welcome back to another Monthly Round-Up Episode. Jaci and Chelsey dish their favourite books of the month–The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron and Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself by Joe Dispenza. They also share their new favorite podcast obsession, Good Noticings, and a Substack article that captivated Chelsey. Finally, they share some clothing recommendations and a colostrum milkshake moment!
// WHAT WE ARE WEARING/MENTIONING //
https://shopmy.us/shop/whatwesaidpodcast
SHOP OUR MERCH: https://shop.dearmedia.com/collections/what-we-said
!!! FOLLOW US !!!
INSTA: @WHATWESAID, @JACIMARIESMITH, @CHELSEYJADECURTIS
TIKTOK: @CHELSEYJADECURTIS, @JACIMARIESMITH
YOUTUBE: WATCH WHAT WE SAID, CHELSEY JADE, JACI MARIE
// SPONSORS //
Labcorp: Visit OnDemand.Labcorp.com/whatwesaid and use code “whatwesaid” to save up to 15% on select tests.
Opill: Preventing pregnancy is as easy as Opill.You can find Opill at most major retailers, in-stores and online.
Just Ingredients: Visit https://justingredients.com/WHATWESAID and use code WHATWESAID for 20% off your first full-price order.
Dunkin’: Head to Dunkin’ today and find your favorite Refresher!
WhatNot: Download the Whatnot app today and get free shipping on your first order. Just search Whatnot in the app store and start scoring amazing deals.
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Thinking about starting a podcast? Start here.Today Jaci and Chelsey pull back the curtain on what podcasting is really like, how it’s evolved, and everything they’ve learned over the years. They share what things were like before joining the Dear Media network and hiring editors–plus whether you even need an editor at all. They discuss how to keep a podcast sustainable when you’re doing it solo and avoid burnout. They also answer hard questions like where does the revenue come from and why they are so picky about sponsors.
!!! TIMECODES !!!
CATCH UP: 0:08
PODCASTING: 19:37
// WHAT WE ARE WEARING/MENTIONING //
https://shopmy.us/shop/whatwesaidpodcast
SHOP OUR MERCH: https://shop.dearmedia.com/collections/what-we-said
!!! FOLLOW US !!!
INSTA: @WHATWESAID, @JACIMARIESMITH, @CHELSEYJADECURTIS
TIKTOK: @CHELSEYJADECURTIS, @JACIMARIESMITH
YOUTUBE: WATCH WHAT WE SAID, CHELSEY JADE, JACI MARIE
// SPONSORS //
Dunkin’: Head to Dunkin’ today and find your favorite Refresher!
Lululemon: Go to lululemon.com right now. New styles drop all the time and the colors go fast, so don’t wait. And if something doesn’t work for you, free returns, always.
Ritual: Save 25% on your first month at Ritual.com/WHATWESAID.
Honest: Shop Honest on Amazon, Walmart and Target.
Wayfair: Head to Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home.
Rocket Money: Let Rocket Money help you reach your financial goals faster. Join at rocketmoney.com/WHATWESAID.
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Nothing tests a friendship quite like a girls trip gone wrong. This scenario is all too familiar to your hosts, Jaci and Chelsey, who have had their fair share of disasters while traveling together. Our first story kicks off eerily similar to Jaci’s speeding ticket drama, which somehow escalated into a warrant being issued for her arrest. Luckily for Jaci, everything got sorted out, but some of these ladies aren’t so fortunate. Tune in to this week’s episode of the What We Said Podcast for some absolutely diabolical girls trip stories that could tear even the strongest friendships apart.
!!! TIMECODES !!!
CATCH UP: 0:08
DISATERS: 35:47
// WHAT WE ARE WEARING/MENTIONING //
https://shopmy.us/shop/whatwesaidpodcast
SHOP OUR MERCH: https://shop.dearmedia.com/collections/what-we-said
!!! FOLLOW US !!!
INSTA: @WHATWESAID, @JACIMARIESMITH, @CHELSEYJADECURTIS
TIKTOK: @CHELSEYJADECURTIS, @JACIMARIESMITH
YOUTUBE: WATCH WHAT WE SAID, CHELSEY JADE, JACI MARIE
// SPONSORS //
Lululemon: Go to lululemon.com right now. New styles drop all the time and the colors go fast, so don’t wait. And if something doesn’t work for you, free returns, always.
göt2be: Be slick with the göt2b Wax Stick! Visit got2b.us for more information.
Honest: Shop Honest on Amazon, Walmart and Target.
Hint Water: Try Hint, now available online at drinkhint.com and in stores nationwide.
Dunkin’: Head to Dunkin’ today and find your favorite Refresher!
Rocket Money: Let Rocket Money help you reach your financial goals faster. Join at rocketmoney.com/WHATWESAID.
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Health & Wellness podcasts
- We're Out of TimeHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- The Dr. John Delony ShowHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- The Ultimate Human with Gary BreckaHealth & Wellness
- Huberman LabHealth & Wellness, Life Sciences, Science
- The Dylan Gemelli PodcastAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- Rooted in Wellness with Mona SharmaAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
- The Dr. Josh Axe ShowChristianity, Education, Health & Wellness, Nutrition, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- On Purpose with Jay ShettyBusiness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Passion Struck with John R. MilesAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Tony Mantor: Why Not Me ?Alternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Trending Health & Wellness podcasts
- Pillow TalksHealth & Wellness, Sexuality
- The Art of Being WellHealth & Wellness
- Your Diet SucksHealth & Wellness, Nutrition
- The Trauma Safe LabAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Wellness, Actually with Emily Oster & Perry Wilson, MDHealth & Wellness, Kids & Family, Mental Health, Parenting
- The EMPWR PodcastHealth & Wellness
- I Love Being SoberBusiness, Careers, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Nurses Uncorked - A Nursing Podcast Delivering Nursing NewsHealth & Wellness, Medicine, News
- Relocalizing Health with Dave ChaseBusiness, Health & Wellness, Management, Medicine, Non-Profit, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- The Health ContinuumAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine
- Everyday Longevity CollectiveFitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Sexuality
- The Genius LifeHealth & Wellness
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Happy PlaceHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Peptide of The WeekHealth & Wellness
- SleepyAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- The Cabral ConceptAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
- The Diabetes Blueprint - Powered by Lower The Dose™Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Nutrition
- SuperLife with Darin OlienAlternative Health, Education, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Get Better FasterAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Mental Health
About What We Said
Intended to inspire and entertain, best friends Jaci Marie & Chelsey Jade talk candidly about health, business, relationships, life, etc. You can expect the girls to be joined by occasional guests, reading friends' & fans' stories, & offering unsolicited but heartfelt advice. | Introduction music by Lowercase Committee | Cover art by Chloe Bruderer.Podcast website
Listen to What We Said, We're Out of Time and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
What We Said
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
What We Said: Podcasts in Family