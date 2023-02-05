Intended to inspire and entertain, best friends Jaci Marie & Chelsey Jade talk candidly about health, business, relationships, life, etc. You can expect the gir... More
imposter syndrome is ruining your life
This week Chelsey & Jaci are having a discussion all about imposter syndrome. They talk about the different kinds of "imposters", where it stems from, how to stop disassociating from your success, & more!
5/2/2023
1:08:33
i’m not over my ex
This week Chelsey & Jaci are giving your their best advice! They talk about setting boundaries with a newborn baby, motivation, getting over your ex, needy roommates, gossip-ers, & more!
4/28/2023
1:08:56
that’s so SAVAGE
This week the girls start by catching you up on their lives - birthday themes, eyebrow transplants, & boxing! Then they read your stories about the most savage thing you've ever done. Sabotaging your roommate, annoying your ex, calling the cops & more all in the name of pettiness!
4/25/2023
1:10:36
your guide to a personalized workout routine
This week Chelsey & Jaci are joined by Sydney Rose Miller & Deja Riley who are athletes, fitness influencers & friends! The girls have an open discussion about navigating your body changing, finding a personalized workout routine, pre & post workout rituals & so much more!
4/21/2023
1:08:19
current obsessions!
This week Chelsey & Jaci are listing off their current favorites! They talk about beauty products that actually work, favorite music & influencers, favorite meals and drink recipes, Jaci's human design reading, what's in Chelsey's mega purse, & more!
