  • imposter syndrome is ruining your life
    This week Chelsey & Jaci are having a discussion all about imposter syndrome. They talk about the different kinds of “imposters”, where it stems from, how to stop disassociating from your success, & more!     Shop our MERCH! Shop.DearMedia.com/WHATWESAID Shop our Jewelry Collection with EVRY Jewels https://evryjewels.com/collections/what-we-said?shpxid=23b8c14d-cf9b-499d-9a43-5d7eea6d93b8 FOLLOW US! INSTA// WWS Jaci Chelsey TIKTOK// Chelsey Jaci YOUTUBE// Chelsey Jade Jaci Marie    Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.   SPONSORS// Lululemon: Get into the lululemon Align collection at lululemon.com. Squarespace: Check out squarespace.com/whatwesaid for a free trial, and when you’re ready to launch, and use OFFER CODE: WHATWESAID to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain. Cymbiotika: Use code WHATWESAID on cymbiotika.com for 15% off sitewide or create your custom bundle and get up to 45% off. Betterhelp: What We Said is brought to you by Betterhelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/WHATWESAID today to get 10% off your first month.     Produced by Dear Media 
    5/2/2023
    1:08:33
  • i’m not over my ex
    This week Chelsey & Jaci are giving your their best advice! They talk about setting boundaries with a newborn baby, motivation, getting over your ex, needy roommates, gossip-ers, & more! Shop our MERCH! Shop.DearMedia.com/WHATWESAID Shop our Jewelry Collection with EVRY Jewels https://evryjewels.com/collections/what-we-said?shpxid=23b8c14d-cf9b-499d-9a43-5d7eea6d93b8 FOLLOW US! INSTA// WWS Jaci Chelsey TIKTOK// Chelsey Jaci YOUTUBE// Chelsey Jade Jaci Marie    Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode. SPONSORS// Lululemon: Get into the lululemon Align collection at lululemon.com. Topgolf: It’s golf. It’s not golf. It’s Topgolf. Pro-tip, download the app & book ahead of time to Come Play Around on Half-Price Tuesday, or any other day! KiwiCo: Get 50% off your first month plus FREE shipping on ANY crate line at kiwico.com/whatwesaid. Betterhelp: What We Said is brought to you by Betterhelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/WHATWESAID today to get 10% off your first month.   Produced by Dear Media 
    4/28/2023
    1:08:56
  • that’s so SAVAGE
    This week the girls start by catching you up on their lives - birthday themes, eyebrow transplants, & boxing! Then they read your stories about the most savage thing you’ve ever done. Sabotaging your roommate, annoying your ex, calling the cops & more all in the name of pettiness! COME SEE US IN SAN FRAN - https://concerts.livenation.com/what-we-said-live-the-valley-san-francisco-california-04-27-2023/event/1C005E44E8D66819 Shop our MERCH! Shop.DearMedia.com/WHATWESAID Shop our Jewelry Collection with EVRY Jewels https://evryjewels.com/collections/what-we-said?shpxid=23b8c14d-cf9b-499d-9a43-5d7eea6d93b8 FOLLOW US! INSTA// WWS Jaci Chelsey TIKTOK// Chelsey Jaci YOUTUBE// Chelsey Jade Jaci Marie  Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode. SPONSORS// Lululemon: Get into the lululemon Align collection at lululemon.com. Rocket Money: Cancel unwanted subscriptions – and manage your expenses the easy way – by going to RocketMoney.com/whatwesaid Squarespace: Check out squarespace.com/whatwesaid for a free trial, and when you’re ready to launch, and use OFFER CODE: WHATWESAID to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain. Honey: Get PayPal Honey for FREE at JoinHoney.com/whatwesaid. Seed: Avoid gut mania and head to the trusted source for synbiotics. Visit seed.com/SAID and use code SAID to redeem 25% off your first month of Seed's DS-01® Daily Synbiotic. That’s seed.com/SAID and use code SAID   Produced by Dear Media 
    4/25/2023
    1:10:36
  • your guide to a personalized workout routine
    This week Chelsey & Jaci are joined by Sydney Rose Miller & Deja Riley who are athletes, fitness influencers & friends! The girls have an open discussion about navigating your body changing, finding a personalized workout routine, pre & post workout rituals & so much more! This episode is brought to you by Lululemon! Get into the align collection at Lululemon.com COME SEE US IN SAN FRAN - https://concerts.livenation.com/what-we-said-live-the-valley-san-francisco-california-04-27-2023/event/1C005E44E8D66819 Shop our MERCH! Shop.DearMedia.com/WHATWESAID Shop our Jewelry Collection with EVRY Jewels https://evryjewels.com/collections/what-we-said?shpxid=23b8c14d-cf9b-499d-9a43-5d7eea6d93b8 FOLLOW US! INSTA// WWS Jaci Chelsey TIKTOK// Chelsey Jaci YOUTUBE// Chelsey Jade Jaci Marie  Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode. SPONSORS// LULULEMON: shop the align collection at  lululemon.com   Produced by Dear Media 
    4/21/2023
    1:08:19
  • current obsessions!
    This week Chelsey & Jaci are listing off their current favorites! They talk about beauty products that actually work, favorite music & influencers, favorite meals and drink recipes, Jaci’s human design reading, what’s in Chelsey’s mega purse, & more! COME SEE US IN SAN FRAN - https://concerts.livenation.com/what-we-said-live-the-valley-san-francisco-california-04-27-2023/event/1C005E44E8D66819 Shop our MERCH! Shop.DearMedia.com/WHATWESAID Shop our Jewelry Collection with EVRY Jewels https://evryjewels.com/collections/what-we-said?shpxid=23b8c14d-cf9b-499d-9a43-5d7eea6d93b8 FOLLOW US! INSTA// WWS Jaci Chelsey TIKTOK// Chelsey Jaci YOUTUBE// Chelsey Jade Jaci Marie SPONSORS// BetterHelp: What We Said is brought to you by Betterhelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/WHATWESAID today to get 10% off your first month. Cymbiotika: Use code WHATWESAID on cymbiotika.com for 15% off sitewide or create your custom bundle and get up to 45% off. Lululemon: Get into the lululemon Align collection at lululemon.com. Macys: Macy’s Friends & Family sale runs April 21st - 30th. Shop macys.com and use promo code: FRIEND
    4/18/2023
    1:13:08

About What We Said

Intended to inspire and entertain, best friends Jaci Marie & Chelsey Jade talk candidly about health, business, relationships, life, etc. You can expect the girls to be joined by occasional guests, reading friends' & fans' stories, & offering unsolicited but heartfelt advice. | Introduction music by Lowercase Committee | Cover art by Chloe Bruderer.
