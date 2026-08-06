The Growth Lab with Dr. Josh Axe

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380 episodes
- In the height of a destructive season involving drugs and depression, Michael W. Smith reached a point where he believed he might lose his life. In this deeply personal conversation, he sits down with Dr. Josh Axe to share what happened the night he hit rock bottom—and why he says he was never the same afterward.
Michael also discusses the healing power of worship, the prayer experience that preceded his son’s recovery, the lessons he learned from Billy Graham, and the daily habits helping him stay energized at 68. He also reveals the simple principle that has sustained nearly 45 years of marriage—and what he believes God reveals when we finally become quiet enough to listen.
Uncover what’s really going on in your body with advanced biomarker testing for hormones, thyroid, and metabolism— plus a 1-hour consultation with a Senior Health Advisor! → http://mybloodwork.com
Thank you to our sponsors!
Sunlighten Sauna: https://get.sunlighten.com/axepodcast
Manukora Manuka Honey: https://manukora.com/axe
🎧 Early Access! Our listeners enjoy every episode before anyone else!
Tune in below and join our exclusive group of listeners → Spotify: https://bit.ly/DrJoshAxeSpotify
Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3JDvWcS Pre-order my NEW BOOK, Heal Your Cells → http://healyourcellsbook.com/
Watch my free training on how to naturally balance your blood sugar and reverse your symptoms → http://DrAxeDiabetesClass.com
Discover practical steps you can take today to start healing your thyroid naturally → http://DrAxeThyroidClass.com
If you’re ready to start feeling like yourself again and balance your hormones, take my free class → http://DrAxeHormoneClass.com
CONNECT WITH DR. JOSH AXE
Instagram → / drjoshaxe
Facebook → / drjoshaxe
TikTok → / thedrjoshaxeshow
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Website → http://thehealthinstitute.com
Sign up for my newsletter → https://bit.ly/4oE9Jf3
Ask Dr. Axe → http://speakpipe.com/drjoshaxe
CONNECT WITH GUEST
Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/mwsmithofficial/
Website → https://michaelwsmith.com/
CHAPTERS:
00:00 The moment everything changed
01:40 Welcome to the show
02:30 Why Michael W. Smith moved to a farm
12:00 The hidden power of worship
20:00 How to find peace in a chaotic world
28:00 The importance of mentors and community
33:40 The incredible story behind "Above All"
42:24 The advice that changed Michael's life
44:30 What Billy Graham taught him
53:00 The daily habits that keep him healthy at 68
01:14:00 The secret to a meaningful life
01:15:00 Final encouragement
DISCLAIMER This content is strictly the opinion of Dr. Josh Axe and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Neither Dr. Axe nor the publisher of this content takes responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.
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- Do you wake up tired, depend on coffee to push through the morning, and crash again by mid-afternoon? Dr. Josh Axe explains why constant exhaustion is not necessarily a normal part of aging—and reveals 10 hidden energy drains that may be keeping your cells from producing the fuel you need.
In this episode, Dr. Axe breaks down the roles of mitochondrial dysfunction, blood-sugar swings, low iron stores, thyroid imbalance, poor-quality sleep, chronic stress, dehydration, nutrient deficiencies, inactivity and inflammation. He also shares the laboratory markers, foods, movement strategies and supplements he uses to identify and address the underlying cause of fatigue.
Get Dr. Axe's FREE Energy Blueprint: https://bit.ly/energyblueprintdraxe
Uncover what’s really going on in your body with advanced biomarker testing for hormones, thyroid, and metabolism— plus a 1-hour consultation with a Senior Health Advisor! → http://mybloodwork.com
Thank you to our sponsors!
Sunlighten Sauna: https://get.sunlighten.com/axepodcast
Manukora Manuka Honey: https://manukora.com/axe
Watch The Dr. Josh Axe Show every Monday & Thursday on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjoshaxe?sub_confirmation=1
🎧 Early Access!
Our listeners enjoy every episode before anyone else! Tune in below and join our exclusive group of listeners →
Spotify: https://bit.ly/DrJoshAxeSpotify
Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3JDvWcS
Pre-order my NEW BOOK, Heal Your Cells → http://healyourcellsbook.com/
Watch my free training on how to naturally balance your blood sugar and reverse your symptoms → http://DrAxeDiabetesClass.com
Discover practical steps you can take today to start healing your thyroid naturally → http://DrAxeThyroidClass.com
If you’re ready to start feeling like yourself again and balance your hormones, take my free class → http://DrAxeHormoneClass.com
CONNECT WITH DR. JOSH AXE
Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/drjoshaxe/
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/DrJoshAxe/
TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@thedrjoshaxeshow/
X → https://x.com/drjoshaxe/
LinkedIn → https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshaxe
Website → http://thehealthinstitute.com
Sign up for my newsletter → https://bit.ly/4oE9Jf3
Ask Dr. Axe → http://speakpipe.com/drjoshaxe
00:00 Why You’re Tired All the Time
01:14 Fatigue Is Not a Normal Part of Aging
03:26 Cause #1: Your Mitochondria Are Running Low
06:04 The Best Nutrients for Cellular Energy
07:04 Cause #2: Your Blood Sugar Is Crashing
09:46 How Dr. Axe Stopped His Afternoon Fatigue
10:57 Cause #3: Low Iron Without Anemia
13:17 The Overlooked Postpartum Cause of Exhaustion
15:37 Cause #4: Chronic Dehydration
17:17 Cause #5: An Underactive Thyroid
20:46 The Thyroid Tests Most Doctors Miss
22:39 Cause #6: Your Sleep Is Not Restorative
26:07 Cause #7: You’re Running on Stress Hormones
29:14 Cause #8: Hidden Nutrient Deficiencies
30:19 Cause #9: You’re Not Moving Enough
32:09 Cause #10: Chronic Inflammation
34:17 The 10 Best Blood Tests for Fatigue
37:03 The Best Supplements for Low Energy
40:02 Purpose, Sabbath and Spiritual Energy
41:42 The Five Biggest Energy Restorers
DISCLAIMER
This content is strictly the opinion of Dr. Josh Axe and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Neither Dr. Axe nor the publisher of this content takes responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.
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Hope Could Add 8 Years to Your Life—Why Is No One Measuring It | Clint Phillips07/30/2026 | 1h 9 mins.When Clint Phillips’ young daughter suffered a stroke that left the right side of her body paralyzed, his family was told she might never walk or talk. The search for answers led him to build companies focused on medical second opinions, advanced longevity testing, AI-driven personalization and safer access to emerging therapies.
In this episode, Clint sits down with Dr. Josh Axe to discuss how to identify the doctors and health metrics that truly matter, why too much tracking can sometimes make people less healthy, and what his laboratory testing revealed about the purity of popular peptides. They also explore the measurable effects of hope, purpose, gratitude, forgiveness and spiritual grounding—and why optimizing every number on your health dashboard may still leave something essential missing.
Uncover what’s really going on in your body with advanced biomarker testing for hormones, thyroid, and metabolism— plus a 1-hour consultation with a Senior Health Advisor! → http://mybloodwork.com
Thank you to our sponsors!
Sunlighten Sauna: https://get.sunlighten.com/axepodcast
Manukora Manuka Honey: https://manukora.com/axe
Watch The Dr. Josh Axe Show every Monday & Thursday on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjoshaxe?sub_confirmation=1
🎧 Early Access!
Our listeners enjoy every episode before anyone else! Tune in below and join our exclusive group of listeners →
Spotify: https://bit.ly/DrJoshAxeSpotify
Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3JDvWcS
Pre-order my NEW BOOK, Heal Your Cells → https://bit.ly/3QJBcQ5
Watch my free training on how to naturally balance your blood sugar and reverse your symptoms → http://DrAxeDiabetesClass.com
Discover practical steps you can take today to start healing your thyroid naturally → http://DrAxeThyroidClass.com
If you’re ready to start feeling like yourself again and balance your hormones, take my free class → http://DrAxeHormoneClass.com
CONNECT WITH DR. JOSH AXE
Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/drjoshaxe/
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/DrJoshAxe/
TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@thedrjoshaxeshow/
X → https://x.com/drjoshaxe/
LinkedIn → https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshaxe
Website → http://thehealthinstitute.com
Sign up for my newsletter → https://bit.ly/4oE9Jf3
Ask Dr. Axe → http://speakpipe.com/drjoshaxe
CONNECT WITH GUEST
Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/clintongphillips
Website → https://clintphillips.com/
00:00 Hope, Peptides and the Future of Longevity
01:48 Meet Longevity Expert Clint Phillips
03:20 Why Clint Became Obsessed With Living Longer
04:22 His Daughter’s Life-Changing Childhood Stroke
07:16 Why Medical Second Opinions Matter
10:25 How to Find the Best Doctor for Your Condition
13:47 The Problem With Testing More Biomarkers
15:41 The 400-Marker Longevity Assessment
19:38 When Health Trackers Create More Anxiety
22:59 Can Hope and Optimism Add 8 Years to Your Life?
25:31 Purpose, Gratitude and Lower Inflammation
29:35 Three Spiritual Practices That Build Resilience
33:11 How Emotions and Trauma Affect Physical Health
35:36 Forgiveness, Cortisol and Better Sleep
36:38 Why Constantly Rushing Damages Your Health
38:52 How Clint Stays Fit and Strong in His 50s
40:33 Training to Break a Guinness World Record
42:30 Why Sprinting Is a Longevity Game Changer
46:57 The Value of a Coach, Mentor and Community
49:24 Why Perfect Health Metrics Are Not Enough
50:50 Clint’s Personal Experience With Peptides
52:49 The Hidden Peptide Purity Problem
55:19 MOTS-c, BPC-157 and Other Peptides
58:35 How AI Will Change Personalized Medicine
01:03:10 Using AI to Personalize Every Food Choice
01:05:28 How Clint’s Daughter Is Doing Today
01:06:59 The Greater Purpose Behind Her Recovery
DISCLAIMER
This content is strictly the opinion of Dr. Josh Axe and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Neither Dr. Axe nor the publisher of this content takes responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.
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- Two people can share the same birthday while their bodies differ by more than a decade on the inside. In this episode, Dr. Josh Axe reveals 12 warning signs that your biological clock may be moving faster than it should and explains why some of the strongest predictors of longevity have little to do with the number on your driver’s license.
Uncover what’s really going on in your body with advanced biomarker testing for hormones, thyroid, and metabolism— plus a 1-hour consultation with a Senior Health Advisor! → http://mybloodwork.com
Thank you to our sponsors!
Sunlighten Sauna: https://get.sunlighten.com/axepodcast
Manukora Manuka Honey: https://manukora.com/axe
Caraway Home: carawayhome.com/drjoshaxe (Use code DRJOSHAXE) for an exclusive discount
Watch The Dr. Josh Axe Show every Monday & Thursday on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjoshaxe?sub_confirmation=1
🎧 Early Access!
Our listeners enjoy every episode before anyone else! Tune in below and join our exclusive group of listeners →
Spotify: https://bit.ly/DrJoshAxeSpotify
Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3JDvWcS
Pre-order my NEW BOOK, Heal Your Cells → https://bit.ly/3QJBcQ5
Watch my free training on how to naturally balance your blood sugar and reverse your symptoms → http://DrAxeDiabetesClass.com
Discover practical steps you can take today to start healing your thyroid naturally → http://DrAxeThyroidClass.com
If you’re ready to start feeling like yourself again and balance your hormones, take my free class → http://DrAxeHormoneClass.com
CONNECT WITH DR. JOSH AXE
Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/drjoshaxe/
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/DrJoshAxe/
TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@thedrjoshaxeshow/
X → https://x.com/drjoshaxe/
LinkedIn → https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshaxe
Website → http://thehealthinstitute.com
Sign up for my newsletter → https://bit.ly/4oE9Jf3
Ask Dr. Axe → http://speakpipe.com/drjoshaxe
00:00 Is Your Body Aging Faster Than You Are?
01:28 Biological Age vs. Chronological Age
03:19 The Blood Markers That Predict Longevity
05:20 Sign #1: Losing Muscle and Grip Strength
11:46 Sign #2: Afternoon Energy Crashes
14:20 Sign #3: Early Wrinkles and Sagging Skin
15:36 Sign #4: Increasing Belly and Visceral Fat
17:08 Sign #5: Stiff, Achy and Inflamed Joints
18:37 Sign #6: Short and Broken Sleep
20:43 Sign #7: Chronic Stress and High Cortisol
23:34 Sign #8: Memory Loss and Brain Fog
25:18 Sign #9: Poor Gut Health and Digestion
26:13 Sign #10: Your Blood Markers Are Getting Worse
33:42 Sign #11: Loneliness and Weak Relationships
38:13 Sign #12: Losing Your Sense of Purpose
40:19 How to Slow Your Biological Clock
42:07 Dr. Axe’s Longevity Blueprint
DISCLAIMER
This content is strictly the opinion of Dr. Josh Axe and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Neither Dr. Axe nor the publisher of this content takes responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.
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- At 21, Liana Werner-Gray was diagnosed with a 3.7-centimeter tumor after years of eating refined sugar, fried food and fast food nearly every day. She sits down with Dr. Josh Axe to discuss the food, lifestyle and spiritual changes she credits with transforming her health, including green juice, broccoli sprouts, restorative sleep and healthier food swaps.
They also explore seed oils, sugar addiction, emotional trauma and the deeper issue Liana believes food alone could never fix.
Uncover what’s really going on in your body with advanced biomarker testing for hormones, thyroid, and metabolism— plus a 1-hour consultation with a Senior Health Advisor! → http://mybloodwork.com
Thank you to our sponsors!
Sunlighten Sauna: https://get.sunlighten.com/axepodcast
Manukora Manuka Honey: https://manukora.com/axe
Caraway Home: carawayhome.com/drjoshaxe (Use code DRJOSHAXE) for an exclusive discount
Watch The Dr. Josh Axe Show every Monday & Thursday on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjoshaxe?sub_confirmation=1
🎧 Early Access!
Our listeners enjoy every episode before anyone else! Tune in below and join our exclusive group of listeners →
Spotify: https://bit.ly/DrJoshAxeSpotify
Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3JDvWcS
Pre-order my NEW BOOK, Heal Your Cells → https://bit.ly/3QJBcQ5
Watch my free training on how to naturally balance your blood sugar and reverse your symptoms → http://DrAxeDiabetesClass.com
Discover practical steps you can take today to start healing your thyroid naturally → http://DrAxeThyroidClass.com
If you’re ready to start feeling like yourself again and balance your hormones, take my free class → http://DrAxeHormoneClass.com
CONNECT WITH DR. JOSH AXE
Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/drjoshaxe/
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/DrJoshAxe/
TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@thedrjoshaxeshow/
X → https://x.com/drjoshaxe/
LinkedIn → https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshaxe
Website → http://thehealthinstitute.com
Sign up for my newsletter → https://bit.ly/4oE9Jf3
Ask Dr. Axe → http://speakpipe.com/drjoshaxe
CONNECT WITH GUEST
Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/lianawernergray
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/lianawernergray/
TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@thelianawernergray
X → https://x.com/LianaWernerGray
New Book → https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781631441011/the-truth-about-seed-oils/
00:00 Cancer Survivor’s Shocking Healing Story
01:37 Meet Liana Werner-Gray
02:30 Diagnosed With a 3.7 CM Tumor at 21
04:12 The Food and Faith Plan She Credits With Healing
07:33 Bentonite Clay, Parasites and Gut Detox
10:20 Green Juice, Chlorophyll and Healing Herbs
14:35 Vitamin B17 and Apricot Seeds
16:35 Natural Medicine vs. Conventional Cancer Treatment
20:30 Broccoli Sprouts and Sulforaphane
22:17 Why Cancer Nutrition Is Not One-Size-Fits-All
23:34 Sleep, Mitochondria and Cellular Energy
25:29 Faith, Trauma and the Root of Food Addiction
30:32 Repentance, Depression and Emotional Healing
34:50 The Spiritual Practices That Changed Her Life
37:37 The Truth About Industrial Seed Oils
40:30 Seed Oils vs. Butter, Tallow and Olive Oil
43:07 The Hidden History of Seed Oils
44:38 Plant-Based Diets, Cancer and Bio-Individuality
46:29 What to Remove From Your Diet First
48:22 Why Healthy Food Swaps Work Better Than Deprivation
51:31 The Three Healthiest Oils for Cooking
DISCLAIMER
This content is strictly the opinion of Dr. Josh Axe and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Neither Dr. Axe nor the publisher of this content takes responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.
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About The Dr. Josh Axe Show
Join Dr. Josh Axe, founder of draxe.com, Ancient Nutrition, and The Health Institute, as he explores the intersections of natural health, personal growth, and psychology. Each episode dives into the latest in natural medicine, nutrition, emotional resilience, and spiritual growth, alongside strategies for mindset, and living a purpose-driven life. With expert insights, practical advice, and inspiring stories, Dr. Axe empowers listeners to elevate their health and maximize their potential in every aspect of life.Podcast website
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