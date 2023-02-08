Join Dr. Josh Axe, founder of Ancient Nutrition and Leaders Media, as he uncovers the science and psychology of personal growth. In each episode, Josh will tack...
More
Available Episodes
1 of 1
Awaken the Power of a Healing Mindset - How I Overcame a Debilitating Disease
In this episode Dr. Josh Axe gives a raw, personal account of the spinal infection that left him immobilized for nearly a year. He reveals the mental, emotional and spiritual tools that were make-or-break in fighting for his health.
You’ll discover:
The mindset shifts that kept him from despair in his darkest moments
How he tapped into an unshakable faith to overcome excruciating pain
The holistic natural remedies that accelerated his healing
Daily habits to build unstoppable resilience even amid major setbacks
Join Dr. Axe as he courageously shares the hard-won lessons that saw him through one of his life's greatest battles. Let his journey inspire you in your process of growth.
------
Want more of The Growth Lab with Dr. Josh Axe? Subscribe to the YouTube channel.
Follow Josh
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Follow Leaders
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
------
Links:
* Leaders.com
* The Health Institute
Join Dr. Josh Axe, founder of Ancient Nutrition and Leaders Media, as he uncovers the science and psychology of personal growth. In each episode, Josh will tackle topics focused on personal growth, mindset, principles, entrepreneurship, leadership, the best thinking, psychology, philosophy, productivity, and navigating current events—all through the lens of servant leadership and purpose-driven impact. This show aims to educate, inspire and equip listeners with the tools and insight to maximize their growth and leadership potential.