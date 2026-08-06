The Growth Lab with Dr. Josh Axe

When Clint Phillips’ young daughter suffered a stroke that left the right side of her body paralyzed, his family was told she might never walk or talk. The search for answers led him to build companies focused on medical second opinions, advanced longevity testing, AI-driven personalization and safer access to emerging therapies.







In this episode, Clint sits down with Dr. Josh Axe to discuss how to identify the doctors and health metrics that truly matter, why too much tracking can sometimes make people less healthy, and what his laboratory testing revealed about the purity of popular peptides. They also explore the measurable effects of hope, purpose, gratitude, forgiveness and spiritual grounding—and why optimizing every number on your health dashboard may still leave something essential missing.







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00:00 Hope, Peptides and the Future of Longevity



01:48 Meet Longevity Expert Clint Phillips



03:20 Why Clint Became Obsessed With Living Longer



04:22 His Daughter’s Life-Changing Childhood Stroke



07:16 Why Medical Second Opinions Matter



10:25 How to Find the Best Doctor for Your Condition



13:47 The Problem With Testing More Biomarkers



15:41 The 400-Marker Longevity Assessment



19:38 When Health Trackers Create More Anxiety



22:59 Can Hope and Optimism Add 8 Years to Your Life?



25:31 Purpose, Gratitude and Lower Inflammation



29:35 Three Spiritual Practices That Build Resilience



33:11 How Emotions and Trauma Affect Physical Health



35:36 Forgiveness, Cortisol and Better Sleep



36:38 Why Constantly Rushing Damages Your Health



38:52 How Clint Stays Fit and Strong in His 50s



40:33 Training to Break a Guinness World Record



42:30 Why Sprinting Is a Longevity Game Changer



46:57 The Value of a Coach, Mentor and Community



49:24 Why Perfect Health Metrics Are Not Enough



50:50 Clint’s Personal Experience With Peptides



52:49 The Hidden Peptide Purity Problem



55:19 MOTS-c, BPC-157 and Other Peptides



58:35 How AI Will Change Personalized Medicine



01:03:10 Using AI to Personalize Every Food Choice



01:05:28 How Clint’s Daughter Is Doing Today



01:06:59 The Greater Purpose Behind Her Recovery







DISCLAIMER



This content is strictly the opinion of Dr. Josh Axe and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Neither Dr. Axe nor the publisher of this content takes responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.







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