HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
Dr. Josh Axe
More
Health & FitnessEducationSelf-Improvement
Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Awaken the Power of a Healing Mindset - How I Overcame a Debilitating Disease
    In this episode Dr. Josh Axe gives a raw, personal account of the spinal infection that left him immobilized for nearly a year. He reveals the mental, emotional and spiritual tools that were make-or-break in fighting for his health. You’ll discover: The mindset shifts that kept him from despair in his darkest moments How he tapped into an unshakable faith to overcome excruciating pain The holistic natural remedies that accelerated his healing Daily habits to build unstoppable resilience even amid major setbacks Join Dr. Axe as he courageously shares the hard-won lessons that saw him through one of his life's greatest battles. Let his journey inspire you in your process of growth. ------  Want more of The Growth Lab with Dr. Josh Axe? Subscribe to the YouTube channel. Follow Josh Instagram Twitter Facebook Follow Leaders Instagram Twitter Facebook ------  Links:  * Leaders.com * The Health Institute
    8/2/2023
    44:41

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About The Growth Lab with Dr. Josh Axe

Join Dr. Josh Axe, founder of Ancient Nutrition and Leaders Media, as he uncovers the science and psychology of personal growth. In each episode, Josh will tackle topics focused on personal growth, mindset, principles, entrepreneurship, leadership, the best thinking, psychology, philosophy, productivity, and navigating current events—all through the lens of servant leadership and purpose-driven impact. This show aims to educate, inspire and equip listeners with the tools and insight to maximize their growth and leadership potential.
