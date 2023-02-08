Awaken the Power of a Healing Mindset - How I Overcame a Debilitating Disease

In this episode Dr. Josh Axe gives a raw, personal account of the spinal infection that left him immobilized for nearly a year. He reveals the mental, emotional and spiritual tools that were make-or-break in fighting for his health. You’ll discover: The mindset shifts that kept him from despair in his darkest moments How he tapped into an unshakable faith to overcome excruciating pain The holistic natural remedies that accelerated his healing Daily habits to build unstoppable resilience even amid major setbacks Join Dr. Axe as he courageously shares the hard-won lessons that saw him through one of his life's greatest battles. Let his journey inspire you in your process of growth. ------ Want more of The Growth Lab with Dr. Josh Axe? Subscribe to the YouTube channel. Follow Josh Instagram Twitter Facebook Follow Leaders Instagram Twitter Facebook ------ Links: * Leaders.com * The Health Institute