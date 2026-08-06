The Growth Lab with Dr. Josh Axe

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The Dr. Josh Axe Show

Dr. Josh Axe
ChristianityEducation
The Dr. Josh Axe Show
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380 episodes

  • The Dr. Josh Axe Show

    How Worship Saved His Life (After Hitting Rock Bottom) | Michael W. Smith

    08/06/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    In the height of a destructive season involving drugs and depression, Michael W. Smith reached a point where he believed he might lose his life. In this deeply personal conversation, he sits down with Dr. Josh Axe to share what happened the night he hit rock bottom—and why he says he was never the same afterward.

    Michael also discusses the healing power of worship, the prayer experience that preceded his son’s recovery, the lessons he learned from Billy Graham, and the daily habits helping him stay energized at 68. He also reveals the simple principle that has sustained nearly 45 years of marriage—and what he believes God reveals when we finally become quiet enough to listen.

     

    Uncover what’s really going on in your body with advanced biomarker testing for hormones, thyroid, and metabolism— plus a 1-hour consultation with a Senior Health Advisor! → ⁠http://mybloodwork.com⁠

    Thank you to our sponsors!
    Sunlighten Sauna: ⁠https://get.sunlighten.com/axepodcast⁠
    Manukora Manuka Honey: ⁠https://manukora.com/axe⁠


    🎧 Early Access! Our listeners enjoy every episode before anyone else!

    Tune in below and join our exclusive group of listeners → Spotify: ⁠https://bit.ly/DrJoshAxeSpotify⁠

    Apple Podcast: ⁠https://apple.co/3JDvWcS⁠ Pre-order my NEW BOOK, Heal Your Cells → ⁠http://healyourcellsbook.com/⁠

    Watch my free training on how to naturally balance your blood sugar and reverse your symptoms → ⁠http://DrAxeDiabetesClass.com⁠

    Discover practical steps you can take today to start healing your thyroid naturally → ⁠http://DrAxeThyroidClass.com⁠

    If you’re ready to start feeling like yourself again and balance your hormones, take my free class → ⁠http://DrAxeHormoneClass.com⁠

    CONNECT WITH DR. JOSH AXE
    Instagram → ⁠  / drjoshaxe  ⁠
    Facebook → ⁠  / drjoshaxe  ⁠
    TikTok → ⁠  / thedrjoshaxeshow  ⁠
    X → ⁠https://x.com/drjoshaxe/⁠
    LinkedIn → ⁠  / joshaxe  ⁠
    Website → ⁠http://thehealthinstitute.com⁠
    Sign up for my newsletter → ⁠https://bit.ly/4oE9Jf3⁠
    Ask Dr. Axe → ⁠http://speakpipe.com/drjoshaxe⁠

    CONNECT WITH GUEST
    Instagram → ⁠ https://www.instagram.com/mwsmithofficial/⁠
    Website → ⁠https://michaelwsmith.com/⁠

     

    CHAPTERS:

    00:00 The moment everything changed
    01:40 Welcome to the show
    02:30 Why Michael W. Smith moved to a farm
    12:00 The hidden power of worship
    20:00 How to find peace in a chaotic world
    28:00 The importance of mentors and community
    33:40 The incredible story behind "Above All"
    42:24 The advice that changed Michael's life
    44:30 What Billy Graham taught him
    53:00 The daily habits that keep him healthy at 68
    01:14:00 The secret to a meaningful life
    01:15:00 Final encouragement

     

    DISCLAIMER This content is strictly the opinion of Dr. Josh Axe and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Neither Dr. Axe nor the publisher of this content takes responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.

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  • The Dr. Josh Axe Show

    The Real Reason You Wake Up Tired Every Morning

    08/03/2026 | 42 mins.
    Do you wake up tired, depend on coffee to push through the morning, and crash again by mid-afternoon? Dr. Josh Axe explains why constant exhaustion is not necessarily a normal part of aging—and reveals 10 hidden energy drains that may be keeping your cells from producing the fuel you need.

     

    In this episode, Dr. Axe breaks down the roles of mitochondrial dysfunction, blood-sugar swings, low iron stores, thyroid imbalance, poor-quality sleep, chronic stress, dehydration, nutrient deficiencies, inactivity and inflammation. He also shares the laboratory markers, foods, movement strategies and supplements he uses to identify and address the underlying cause of fatigue.

     

    Get Dr. Axe's FREE Energy Blueprint: https://bit.ly/energyblueprintdraxe

     

    Uncover what’s really going on in your body with advanced biomarker testing for hormones, thyroid, and metabolism— plus a 1-hour consultation with a Senior Health Advisor! →  http://mybloodwork.com

     

    Thank you to our sponsors!

    Sunlighten Sauna: https://get.sunlighten.com/axepodcast

    Manukora Manuka Honey: https://manukora.com/axe

     

    Watch The Dr. Josh Axe Show every Monday & Thursday on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjoshaxe?sub_confirmation=1

     

    🎧 Early Access!

    Our listeners enjoy every episode before anyone else! Tune in below and join our exclusive group of listeners →

    Spotify: https://bit.ly/DrJoshAxeSpotify

    Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3JDvWcS

     

    Pre-order my NEW BOOK, Heal Your Cells → http://healyourcellsbook.com/

     

    Watch my free training on how to naturally balance your blood sugar and reverse your symptoms → http://DrAxeDiabetesClass.com

     

    Discover practical steps you can take today to start healing your thyroid naturally →   http://DrAxeThyroidClass.com

     

    If you’re ready to start feeling like yourself again and balance your hormones, take my free class → http://DrAxeHormoneClass.com

     

    CONNECT WITH DR. JOSH AXE

    Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/drjoshaxe/

    Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/DrJoshAxe/

    TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@thedrjoshaxeshow/

    X → https://x.com/drjoshaxe/

    LinkedIn → https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshaxe

    Website →  http://thehealthinstitute.com

    Sign up for my newsletter → https://bit.ly/4oE9Jf3

    Ask Dr. Axe → http://speakpipe.com/drjoshaxe 

     

    00:00 Why You’re Tired All the Time

    01:14 Fatigue Is Not a Normal Part of Aging

    03:26 Cause #1: Your Mitochondria Are Running Low

    06:04 The Best Nutrients for Cellular Energy

    07:04 Cause #2: Your Blood Sugar Is Crashing

    09:46 How Dr. Axe Stopped His Afternoon Fatigue

    10:57 Cause #3: Low Iron Without Anemia

    13:17 The Overlooked Postpartum Cause of Exhaustion

    15:37 Cause #4: Chronic Dehydration

    17:17 Cause #5: An Underactive Thyroid

    20:46 The Thyroid Tests Most Doctors Miss

    22:39 Cause #6: Your Sleep Is Not Restorative

    26:07 Cause #7: You’re Running on Stress Hormones

    29:14 Cause #8: Hidden Nutrient Deficiencies

    30:19 Cause #9: You’re Not Moving Enough

    32:09 Cause #10: Chronic Inflammation

    34:17 The 10 Best Blood Tests for Fatigue

    37:03 The Best Supplements for Low Energy

    40:02 Purpose, Sabbath and Spiritual Energy

    41:42 The Five Biggest Energy Restorers

     

    DISCLAIMER

    This content is strictly the opinion of Dr. Josh Axe and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Neither Dr. Axe nor the publisher of this content takes responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.

     

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  • The Dr. Josh Axe Show

    Hope Could Add 8 Years to Your Life—Why Is No One Measuring It | Clint Phillips

    07/30/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    When Clint Phillips’ young daughter suffered a stroke that left the right side of her body paralyzed, his family was told she might never walk or talk. The search for answers led him to build companies focused on medical second opinions, advanced longevity testing, AI-driven personalization and safer access to emerging therapies.

     

    In this episode, Clint sits down with Dr. Josh Axe to discuss how to identify the doctors and health metrics that truly matter, why too much tracking can sometimes make people less healthy, and what his laboratory testing revealed about the purity of popular peptides. They also explore the measurable effects of hope, purpose, gratitude, forgiveness and spiritual grounding—and why optimizing every number on your health dashboard may still leave something essential missing.

     

    Uncover what’s really going on in your body with advanced biomarker testing for hormones, thyroid, and metabolism— plus a 1-hour consultation with a Senior Health Advisor! →  http://mybloodwork.com

     

    Thank you to our sponsors!

    Sunlighten Sauna: https://get.sunlighten.com/axepodcast

    Manukora Manuka Honey: https://manukora.com/axe

     

    Watch The Dr. Josh Axe Show every Monday & Thursday on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjoshaxe?sub_confirmation=1

     

    🎧 Early Access!

    Our listeners enjoy every episode before anyone else! Tune in below and join our exclusive group of listeners →

    Spotify: https://bit.ly/DrJoshAxeSpotify

    Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3JDvWcS

     

    Pre-order my NEW BOOK, Heal Your Cells → https://bit.ly/3QJBcQ5

     

    Watch my free training on how to naturally balance your blood sugar and reverse your symptoms → http://DrAxeDiabetesClass.com

     

    Discover practical steps you can take today to start healing your thyroid naturally →   http://DrAxeThyroidClass.com

     

    If you’re ready to start feeling like yourself again and balance your hormones, take my free class → http://DrAxeHormoneClass.com

     

    CONNECT WITH DR. JOSH AXE

    Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/drjoshaxe/

    Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/DrJoshAxe/

    TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@thedrjoshaxeshow/

    X → https://x.com/drjoshaxe/

    LinkedIn → https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshaxe

    Website →  http://thehealthinstitute.com

    Sign up for my newsletter → https://bit.ly/4oE9Jf3

    Ask Dr. Axe → http://speakpipe.com/drjoshaxe 

     

    CONNECT WITH GUEST

    Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/clintongphillips

    Website → https://clintphillips.com/

     

    00:00 Hope, Peptides and the Future of Longevity

    01:48 Meet Longevity Expert Clint Phillips

    03:20 Why Clint Became Obsessed With Living Longer

    04:22 His Daughter’s Life-Changing Childhood Stroke

    07:16 Why Medical Second Opinions Matter

    10:25 How to Find the Best Doctor for Your Condition

    13:47 The Problem With Testing More Biomarkers

    15:41 The 400-Marker Longevity Assessment

    19:38 When Health Trackers Create More Anxiety

    22:59 Can Hope and Optimism Add 8 Years to Your Life?

    25:31 Purpose, Gratitude and Lower Inflammation

    29:35 Three Spiritual Practices That Build Resilience

    33:11 How Emotions and Trauma Affect Physical Health

    35:36 Forgiveness, Cortisol and Better Sleep

    36:38 Why Constantly Rushing Damages Your Health

    38:52 How Clint Stays Fit and Strong in His 50s

    40:33 Training to Break a Guinness World Record

    42:30 Why Sprinting Is a Longevity Game Changer

    46:57 The Value of a Coach, Mentor and Community

    49:24 Why Perfect Health Metrics Are Not Enough

    50:50 Clint’s Personal Experience With Peptides

    52:49 The Hidden Peptide Purity Problem

    55:19 MOTS-c, BPC-157 and Other Peptides

    58:35 How AI Will Change Personalized Medicine

    01:03:10 Using AI to Personalize Every Food Choice

    01:05:28 How Clint’s Daughter Is Doing Today

    01:06:59 The Greater Purpose Behind Her Recovery

     

    DISCLAIMER

    This content is strictly the opinion of Dr. Josh Axe and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Neither Dr. Axe nor the publisher of this content takes responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.

     

    MB01GKPRPTQL1WL
  • The Dr. Josh Axe Show

    12 Warning Signs Your Body Is Aging Faster Than It Should

    07/27/2026 | 43 mins.
    Two people can share the same birthday while their bodies differ by more than a decade on the inside. In this episode, Dr. Josh Axe reveals 12 warning signs that your biological clock may be moving faster than it should and explains why some of the strongest predictors of longevity have little to do with the number on your driver’s license.

     

    Uncover what’s really going on in your body with advanced biomarker testing for hormones, thyroid, and metabolism— plus a 1-hour consultation with a Senior Health Advisor! →  http://mybloodwork.com

     

    Thank you to our sponsors!

    Sunlighten Sauna: https://get.sunlighten.com/axepodcast

    Manukora Manuka Honey: https://manukora.com/axe

    Caraway Home: carawayhome.com/drjoshaxe (Use code DRJOSHAXE) for an exclusive discount

     

    Watch The Dr. Josh Axe Show every Monday & Thursday on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjoshaxe?sub_confirmation=1

     

    🎧 Early Access!

    Our listeners enjoy every episode before anyone else! Tune in below and join our exclusive group of listeners →

    Spotify: https://bit.ly/DrJoshAxeSpotify

    Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3JDvWcS

     

    Pre-order my NEW BOOK, Heal Your Cells → https://bit.ly/3QJBcQ5

     

    Watch my free training on how to naturally balance your blood sugar and reverse your symptoms → http://DrAxeDiabetesClass.com

     

    Discover practical steps you can take today to start healing your thyroid naturally →   http://DrAxeThyroidClass.com

     

    If you’re ready to start feeling like yourself again and balance your hormones, take my free class → http://DrAxeHormoneClass.com

     

    CONNECT WITH DR. JOSH AXE

    Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/drjoshaxe/

    Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/DrJoshAxe/

    TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@thedrjoshaxeshow/

    X → https://x.com/drjoshaxe/

    LinkedIn → https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshaxe

    Website →  http://thehealthinstitute.com

    Sign up for my newsletter → https://bit.ly/4oE9Jf3

    Ask Dr. Axe → http://speakpipe.com/drjoshaxe 

     

    00:00 Is Your Body Aging Faster Than You Are?

    01:28 Biological Age vs. Chronological Age

    03:19 The Blood Markers That Predict Longevity

    05:20 Sign #1: Losing Muscle and Grip Strength

    11:46 Sign #2: Afternoon Energy Crashes

    14:20 Sign #3: Early Wrinkles and Sagging Skin

    15:36 Sign #4: Increasing Belly and Visceral Fat

    17:08 Sign #5: Stiff, Achy and Inflamed Joints

    18:37 Sign #6: Short and Broken Sleep

    20:43 Sign #7: Chronic Stress and High Cortisol

    23:34 Sign #8: Memory Loss and Brain Fog

    25:18 Sign #9: Poor Gut Health and Digestion

    26:13 Sign #10: Your Blood Markers Are Getting Worse

    33:42 Sign #11: Loneliness and Weak Relationships

    38:13 Sign #12: Losing Your Sense of Purpose

    40:19 How to Slow Your Biological Clock

    42:07 Dr. Axe’s Longevity Blueprint

     

    DISCLAIMER

    This content is strictly the opinion of Dr. Josh Axe and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Neither Dr. Axe nor the publisher of this content takes responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.

     

    MB01GKPRPTQL1WL
  • The Dr. Josh Axe Show

    The Cancer Protocol She Wishes She Had Known Sooner | Liana Werner-Gray

    07/23/2026 | 53 mins.
    At 21, Liana Werner-Gray was diagnosed with a 3.7-centimeter tumor after years of eating refined sugar, fried food and fast food nearly every day. She sits down with Dr. Josh Axe to discuss the food, lifestyle and spiritual changes she credits with transforming her health, including green juice, broccoli sprouts, restorative sleep and healthier food swaps.

     

    They also explore seed oils, sugar addiction, emotional trauma and the deeper issue Liana believes food alone could never fix.

     

    Uncover what’s really going on in your body with advanced biomarker testing for hormones, thyroid, and metabolism— plus a 1-hour consultation with a Senior Health Advisor! →  http://mybloodwork.com

     

    Thank you to our sponsors!

    Sunlighten Sauna: https://get.sunlighten.com/axepodcast

    Manukora Manuka Honey: https://manukora.com/axe

    Caraway Home: carawayhome.com/drjoshaxe (Use code DRJOSHAXE) for an exclusive discount

     

    Watch The Dr. Josh Axe Show every Monday & Thursday on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjoshaxe?sub_confirmation=1

     

    🎧 Early Access!

    Our listeners enjoy every episode before anyone else! Tune in below and join our exclusive group of listeners →

    Spotify: https://bit.ly/DrJoshAxeSpotify

    Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3JDvWcS

     

    Pre-order my NEW BOOK, Heal Your Cells → https://bit.ly/3QJBcQ5

     

    Watch my free training on how to naturally balance your blood sugar and reverse your symptoms → http://DrAxeDiabetesClass.com

     

    Discover practical steps you can take today to start healing your thyroid naturally →   http://DrAxeThyroidClass.com

     

    If you’re ready to start feeling like yourself again and balance your hormones, take my free class → http://DrAxeHormoneClass.com

     

    CONNECT WITH DR. JOSH AXE

    Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/drjoshaxe/

    Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/DrJoshAxe/

    TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@thedrjoshaxeshow/

    X → https://x.com/drjoshaxe/

    LinkedIn → https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshaxe

    Website →  http://thehealthinstitute.com

    Sign up for my newsletter → https://bit.ly/4oE9Jf3

    Ask Dr. Axe → http://speakpipe.com/drjoshaxe 

     

    CONNECT WITH GUEST

    Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/lianawernergray

    Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/lianawernergray/

    TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@thelianawernergray

    X → https://x.com/LianaWernerGray

    New Book → https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781631441011/the-truth-about-seed-oils/

     

    00:00 Cancer Survivor’s Shocking Healing Story

    01:37 Meet Liana Werner-Gray

    02:30 Diagnosed With a 3.7 CM Tumor at 21

    04:12 The Food and Faith Plan She Credits With Healing

    07:33 Bentonite Clay, Parasites and Gut Detox

    10:20 Green Juice, Chlorophyll and Healing Herbs

    14:35 Vitamin B17 and Apricot Seeds

    16:35 Natural Medicine vs. Conventional Cancer Treatment

    20:30 Broccoli Sprouts and Sulforaphane

    22:17 Why Cancer Nutrition Is Not One-Size-Fits-All

    23:34 Sleep, Mitochondria and Cellular Energy

    25:29 Faith, Trauma and the Root of Food Addiction

    30:32 Repentance, Depression and Emotional Healing

    34:50 The Spiritual Practices That Changed Her Life

    37:37 The Truth About Industrial Seed Oils

    40:30 Seed Oils vs. Butter, Tallow and Olive Oil

    43:07 The Hidden History of Seed Oils

    44:38 Plant-Based Diets, Cancer and Bio-Individuality

    46:29 What to Remove From Your Diet First

    48:22 Why Healthy Food Swaps Work Better Than Deprivation

    51:31 The Three Healthiest Oils for Cooking

     

    DISCLAIMER

    This content is strictly the opinion of Dr. Josh Axe and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Neither Dr. Axe nor the publisher of this content takes responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.

     

    MB01ECARA9TSXF7
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About The Dr. Josh Axe Show
Join Dr. Josh Axe, founder of draxe.com, Ancient Nutrition, and The Health Institute, as he explores the intersections of natural health, personal growth, and psychology. Each episode dives into the latest in natural medicine, nutrition, emotional resilience, and spiritual growth, alongside strategies for mindset, and living a purpose-driven life. With expert insights, practical advice, and inspiring stories, Dr. Axe empowers listeners to elevate their health and maximize their potential in every aspect of life.
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