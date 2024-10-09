Powered by RND
The Thais Gibson Podcast

Welcome to The Thais Gibson Podcast, where transformation happens fast and lasts a lifetime. Tune in for expert insights on breaking free from repetitive patter...
  • THIS Is How a Secure Person Reacts to an Avoidant Having a Phantom Ex
    Free Black Friday Trial: 14 Days of All-Access to personal growth & relationship courses! https://attachment.personaldevelopmentschool.com/black-friday?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_medium=organic&utm_content=mg-11-19-24&el=podcast Become a certified relationship coach to secure your financial future with our IAT™ Program. https://attachment.personaldevelopmentschool.com/iat?utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=iat-live&utm_medium=organic&utm_content=mg-11-19-24&el=podcast "THIS Is How a Secure Person Responds to Someone Having a Phantom Ex!" is your guide to navigating the tricky dynamics of dating someone who can't seem to let go of their past. Hosted by Thais Gibson, founder of The Personal Development School, this episode dives deep into the strategies securely attached individuals use to address challenges when their partner frequently brings up an ex. Learn how to openly communicate, address unmet needs, and set healthy boundaries while staying true to your values. Discover tools to foster emotional availability, improve relationships, and maintain self-respect. Whether you're building a connection or navigating complex dynamics, this podcast equips you with insights for a healthier, more secure approach to relationships. Subscribe, rate, and share to transform your subconscious patterns and empower your personal growth journey! Let’s connect! https://www.youtube.com/@ThePersonalDevelopmentSchool https://www.tiktok.com/@thaisgibson https://www.instagram.com/thepersonaldevelopmentschool/ https://www.facebook.com/ThePersonalDevelopmentSchool/ #TheThaisGibsonPodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Introducing Creating Confidence with Heather Monahan
    Check out Heather Monahan's Creating Confidence Podcast. Each week, Heather shares techniques and strategies to create your confidence, pursue your dreams and leapfrog the villains you’ll meet along the way. Take your life to the next level and tune into Creating Confidence!
  • Foundations of Longevity: Sleep, Nutrition, and Wellness Strategies with Nathalie Niddam
    Free Black Friday Trial: 14 Days of All-Access to personal growth & relationship courses! https://attachment.personaldevelopmentschool.com/black-friday?utm_source=podcast&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_medium=organic&utm_content=yt-11-16-24&el=podcast In this episode, we dive into the key elements of promoting longevity and a better quality of life. Our guest, Nathalie Niddam, a holistic nutritionist and wellness advocate, discusses the foundational pillars of health—sleep, nutrition, movement, and stress management. Learn actionable strategies for improving sleep hygiene, incorporating whole foods, and building sustainable habits that support physical and mental well-being. Discover how small, intentional changes today can lead to long-term vitality and joy. Perfect for anyone seeking realistic and impactful health tips. Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro 01:09 - Nathalie Niddam’s Backstory 06:52 - Getting Started on Longevity 10:36 - Inflammaging 16:11 - 14-Day Free Trial: All Access Membership Pass 17:02 - Pillar 1: Sleep 24:34 - Individuation 27:01 - Pillar 2: Nutrition 36:35 - Measuring What Does and Doesn't Work 40:14 - Where to Start 42:59 - Pillar 3: Exercise & Movement 46:39 - Pillar 4: Managing Stress 50:58 - Find More Nathalie Niddam Content 51:38 - Conclusion  Find Nathalie Online: Website: https://www.natniddam.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nathalieniddam Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nathalie.niddam/ Let’s connect! https://www.youtube.com/@ThePersonalDevelopmentSchool https://www.tiktok.com/@thaisgibson https://www.instagram.com/thepersonaldevelopmentschool/ https://www.facebook.com/ThePersonalDevelopmentSchool/ #TheThaisGibsonPodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • This Is How a Secure Person Reacts to an Avoidant Flaw-Finding in Relationships
    Free Black Friday Trial: 14 Days of All-Access to personal growth & relationship courses! https://attachment.personaldevelopmentschool.com/black-friday?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_medium=organic&utm_content=mg-11-12-24&el=podcast Become a certified relationship coach to secure your financial future with our IAT™ Program. https://attachment.personaldevelopmentschool.com/iat?utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=iat-live&utm_medium=organic&utm_content=mg-11-12-24&el=podcast When a partner starts focusing on flaws and pulling away, it can feel confusing and hurtful. In this episode, Thais Gibson explores how a securely attached person would handle an avoidant partner’s flaw-finding behavior. Learn the key steps—like not personalizing criticism, addressing the pattern directly, and maintaining healthy boundaries—that foster open communication and prevent misunderstandings. Thais also shares strategies to build secure attachment and resilience in relationships. Let’s connect! https://www.youtube.com/@ThePersonalDevelopmentSchool https://www.tiktok.com/@thaisgibson https://www.instagram.com/thepersonaldevelopmentschool/ https://www.facebook.com/ThePersonalDevelopmentSchool/ #TheThaisGibsonPodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • THIS Is How To Heal Fearful Avoidant Triggers FAST & Improve Relationships
    Free Black Friday Trial: 14 Days of All-Access to personal growth & relationship courses! https://attachment.personaldevelopmentschool.com/black-friday?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_medium=organic&utm_content=mg-11-12-24&el=podcast Become a certified relationship coach to secure your financial future with our IAT™ Program. https://attachment.personaldevelopmentschool.com/iat?utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=iat-live&utm_medium=organic&utm_content=mg-11-12-24&el=podcast Are you feeling the ups and downs of a relationship that seems like an emotional rollercoaster? In this episode, Thais Gibson, founder of the Personal Development School, dives into the root of this instability by exploring the fearful avoidant attachment style and its common triggers. Learn how unresolved core wounds, like fear of betrayal or rejection, resurface in relationships, creating intense, often overwhelming emotions. Thais shares actionable steps for rewiring these subconscious patterns to foster secure, healthy attachments. Tune in to discover transformative exercises that help you break free from the cycle of fear and instability, leading to more fulfilling relationships and inner peace. Let’s connect! https://www.youtube.com/@ThePersonalDevelopmentSchool https://www.tiktok.com/@thaisgibson https://www.instagram.com/thepersonaldevelopmentschool/ https://www.facebook.com/ThePersonalDevelopmentSchool/ #TheThaisGibsonPodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About The Thais Gibson Podcast

Welcome to The Thais Gibson Podcast, where transformation happens fast and lasts a lifetime. Tune in for expert insights on breaking free from repetitive patterns, practical steps for reprogramming your subconscious mind, and empowering conversations that will inspire you to evolve into your best self across all aspects of life!
