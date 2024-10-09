THIS Is How a Secure Person Reacts to an Avoidant Having a Phantom Ex

"THIS Is How a Secure Person Responds to Someone Having a Phantom Ex!" is your guide to navigating the tricky dynamics of dating someone who can't seem to let go of their past. Hosted by Thais Gibson, founder of The Personal Development School, this episode dives deep into the strategies securely attached individuals use to address challenges when their partner frequently brings up an ex. Learn how to openly communicate, address unmet needs, and set healthy boundaries while staying true to your values. Discover tools to foster emotional availability, improve relationships, and maintain self-respect. Whether you're building a connection or navigating complex dynamics, this podcast equips you with insights for a healthier, more secure approach to relationships.