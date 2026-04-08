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Coffee Break English

Camila Furtado
EducationLanguage Learning
Coffee Break English
Latest episode

1 episodes

  • Coffee Break English

    Ep. 01: Two coffees, please! (countable or uncountable?)

    06/20/2020 | 2 mins.
    "Two cups of coffee, please!" Or "Two coffees, please!" Which one is the correct form? Take a comfortable seat, a cup of hot coffee and check this out!
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About Coffee Break English
A podcast for English learners and coffee lovers.
Podcast website
EducationLanguage Learning

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