A WAY TO GARDEN is the horticultural incarnation of Margaret Roach More
Available Episodes
5 of 160
Wildscape With Nancy Lawson-A Way to Garden With Margaret Roach April 24, 2023
Our human-centric way of looking at things in the garden and tasting, hearing, seeing and touching things is just one person's opinion, and hardly represents the consensus of all the living creatures whose home it is.
Today's guest is naturalist Nancy Lawson, whom you may know as “The Humane Gardener,” which is also the title of her previous book. She has a new one out called “Wildscape” that asks us to adjust our senses to take into account everyone out there whose world it is—everyone else whose world it is and was before we intervened.
Nancy Lawson is a naturalist and a habitat consultant based in Maryland who promotes animal-friendly plant strategies and challenges us to sharpen our awareness that we're not alone out there.
4/19/2023
27:27
Meadows with Owen Wormser – A Way to Garden With Margaret Roach – April 17, 2023
The time is approaching for my annual pass with the tractor through my little meadow on the hill above my house, the one time each year I really intervene in it, by mowing. Meadow making is an exercise in patience, and restraint, and in accepting that it has a life of its own, it seems to me, and I wanted to talk about all that with someone who makes meadows as his profession—Owen Wormser, whose popular 2020 book “Lawns Into Meadows: Growing a Regenerative Landscape” is just out in a new second edition.
Meadows are not an overnight project, nor are they something that remains static and unchanging. Landscape designer Owen Wormser of Abound Design, his firm based in Western Massachusetts, talked about the life of a meadow, and its maintenance.
4/12/2023
27:12
A Way to Garden with Margaret Roach – April 10, 2023 – Purdue Plant Doctor
As a garden writer, I get a lot of questions every year basically asking this: What’s wrong with my (fill in the blank) plant? An accurate diagnosis is the critical first step before taking any corrective action...but how do gardeners get one, and then where do they get guidance on what to do next? The creators of the online Purdue Plant Doctor that does just that—plus offers possible solutions—are here today.
Two Purdue professors, entomologist Cliff Sadof and plant pathologist Janna Beckerman, collaborated on the recent enhancements to the Purdue Plant Doctor online tool at PurduePlantDoctor dot com, and they offered advice on how to sharpen our diagnostic skills and learn to do the homework it takes to plot a course of action when trouble strikes.
4/5/2023
27:04
A Way to Garden with Margaret Roach – March 27, 2023 – Marianne Willburn on Tropical Edibles
Marianne Willburn appreciates the bold and often vertical element that some favorite tropical plants add to her temperate garden. But maybe best of all are the ones that also provide that something extra: ingredients for cooking, which is her other passion besides gardening. I talked to Marianne about growing tender edible ornamentals, from turmeric and gingers to lemongrass and more.
Marianne, a longtime garden writer who gardens in Virginia, is a contributing editor to the collaborative blog Garden Rant, and is also the author of the 2021 book “Tropical Plants and How to Love them: Building a Relationship with Heat-Loving Plants When You Don’t Live in the Tropics.” I’m so glad she’s here today to guide us on which of all those tempting tropicals at the garden center to indulge in for visual and culinary enjoyment.
3/22/2023
27:50
A Way to Garden with Margaret Roach – March 20 2023 – Ken Druse on Making More Plants
The days are longer and the light is strengthening—triggers that don't just start to wake up our plants, indoors and out, but also get us gardeners going. The signals have my propagation-mad friend Ken Druse starting more seeds each week and looking around the landscape and the houseplant-filled sunroom for some chances to make more plants, his favorite pastime.
Ken is author and photographer of 20 garden books, including one on plant propagation, and is a daring plant propagator himself. Together since 2021, we've co-hosted the Virtual Garden Club, a series of online classes about our favorite subject: plants. Ken gardens in New Jersey, mostly in the shade.