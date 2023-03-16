Wildscape With Nancy Lawson-A Way to Garden With Margaret Roach April 24, 2023

Our human-centric way of looking at things in the garden and tasting, hearing, seeing and touching things is just one person's opinion, and hardly represents the consensus of all the living creatures whose home it is. Today's guest is naturalist Nancy Lawson, whom you may know as “The Humane Gardener,” which is also the title of her previous book. She has a new one out called “Wildscape” that asks us to adjust our senses to take into account everyone out there whose world it is—everyone else whose world it is and was before we intervened. Nancy Lawson is a naturalist and a habitat consultant based in Maryland who promotes animal-friendly plant strategies and challenges us to sharpen our awareness that we're not alone out there.