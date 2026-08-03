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MARGARET ROACH A WAY TO GARDEN

Margaret Roach
EducationHobbies
MARGARET ROACH A WAY TO GARDEN
Latest episode

221 episodes

  • MARGARET ROACH A WAY TO GARDEN

    A Way to Garden with Margaret Roach – Aug 3, 2026 – JJ Apodaca on Welcoming Amphibians

    07/31/2026 | 25 mins.
    I don’t recall who tipped me off to the Amphibian and Reptile Conservancy’s email newsletter, but I am glad that I found it and signed up. Those of you who are longtime listeners or readers of A Way to Garden... Read More ›
  • MARGARET ROACH A WAY TO GARDEN

    Adam Wheeler on Pick of the Hydrangeas – A Way to Garden with Margaret Roach – July 27, 2026

    07/24/2026 | 26 mins.
    Trigger warning: Today’s segment will include mention of irresistible hydrangeas and may prompt severe plant-shopping binges in susceptible individuals. You’ve been warned. My guest is Adam Wheeler of Broken Arrow Nursery, a retail and mail-order destination for exceptional plants in... Read More ›
  • MARGARET ROACH A WAY TO GARDEN

    A Way to Garden with Margaret Roach – July 20, 2026 August Laska Talks Houseplants –

    07/17/2026 | 26 mins.
    Are you a follower of fashion—houseplant fashion, that is—seeking out the latest variety that everyone’s after, perhaps the “it” plant that’s been splashed across social media? Or was each houseplant in your care carefully chosen because it’s a perfect match... Read More ›
  • MARGARET ROACH A WAY TO GARDEN

    Craig LeHoullier on Tomato Troubles – A Way to Garden with Margaret Roach – July 13, 2026

    07/10/2026 | 28 mins.
    I call the phenomenon tomato troubles: the yellow-spotted foliage that falls off, or the plant that produces all those misshapen fruits. And yes, the attack of the hornworms, too, when you wake up to a lot of missing leaves one... Read More ›
  • MARGARET ROACH A WAY TO GARDEN

    Lea Johnson on Conservation Meeting Horticulture – A Way to Garden with Margaret Roach – July 6, 2026

    07/03/2026 | 26 mins.
    Today’s guest is a plant ecologist whose work, she says, is driven by this question: “All of the wild diversity of life on earth is here, with us, right now. How can we take it with us into the future?”... Read More ›
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About MARGARET ROACH A WAY TO GARDEN
A WAY TO GARDEN is the horticultural incarnation of Margaret Roach
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