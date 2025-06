About Sober Talk Live

This is ain't your Daddy's meeting.. Sober Talk Live is a call in show of people who want to get sober, need to get sober or perhaps just sober curious..whatever your reason may be we are glad you stopped by..How do you know if you have a drinking or drug problem? It's easy, if it casues problems. We have helped hundreds of people get on a healthy path..