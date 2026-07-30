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272 episodes
- Well, well, well. I never thought I’d make an entire episode about bugs and annoying things until Lucas was attacked by a swarm of yellow jackets this week! It got me thinking, why do we say something "bugs" us?
In this episode, Lucas joins me to talk about the everyday things that annoy us. You’ll learn natural ways to say that something bothers you, including to bug someone, get on someone’s nerves, and drive someone crazy.
We’ll also cover the names of common insects in English, explore the difference between bite and sting, and hear the epic tale of how Lucas ended up with 14 stings.
⭐ Start improving your English today! Learn more about the Academy.
⭐ Take part in our Free 14-Day English Slang and Expression Challenge.
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- Every year when I go to the beach, I have the same thought: Are there sharks out there in that dark water?
It's not an irrational fear. Years ago, a student at my university, Lucas Ransom, was surfing off the California coast when a great white shark attacked him. I didn't know him personally, but we went to the same school, and some of my closest friends were in his classes. I still remember walking into class the next morning and hearing the story from one of my professors.
You just don't forget something like that. And maybe that's why sharks have always felt so real to me, and not just like mysterious creatures from a documentary.
Is it safe to swim off the Pacific and Atlantic coast?
Let's talk about it. After all, the timing is right! It's summer, and Shark Week kicks off on July 26 in the U.S. — Discovery Channel's 38th annual deep-dive into all things sharks. For one week, it feels like the whole country is talking about these creatures: their behavior, their migration patterns, and the (very small) odds of ever encountering one. :)
Ready to keep building your English?
⭐ Try our Free 14-Day English Slang and Expression Challenge.⭐ Or dive deeper — learn more about the Academy.
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- While watching soccer matches in Brazil, I quickly realized I had no idea how to comment on a game in Portuguese. There were so many moments when I wanted to yell at the TV along with everyone else, but I needed an entire Portuguese lesson just to keep up!
I figured the same thing might be happening to you guys in English.
In Episode 216, you’ll learn how to comment on soccer matches in English using natural vocabulary, expressions, and phrases. You’ll also hear about one of the biggest and best upsets in U.S. World Cup history. :)
⭐ Start improving your English today! Learn more about the Academy.
⭐ Take part in our Free 14-Day English Slang and Expression Challenge.
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- How do you say the names of countries and nationalities in American English? Is it Swiss or Switzerlanders? Spaniard or Spanish? Dutch or Netherlanders?
In this episode, we'll practice the pronunciation of 48 World Cup countries that qualified this year, and along the way, you'll discover fun facts about each one.
After every country, you'll be tested: What are the people who live there called?
If you have an interesting fun fact about your country, tell me about it! :) I'd love to hear from you.
⭐ Start improving your English today! Learn more about the Academy.
⭐ Take part in our Free 14-Day English Slang and Expression Challenge.
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- ⭐ Take part in our Free 14-Day English Slang and Expression Challenge.
Why do Americans call it soccer instead of football? Why isn't it the most popular sport in the country? And do Americans actually care about the World Cup?
In this episode, Shana explores the history of soccer in the United States, from youth leagues and soccer moms to Pelé, the 1994 World Cup, the rise of the U.S. Women's National Team, David Beckham, Lionel Messi, and the growing popularity of the sport today. Along the way, she shares personal stories from growing up playing soccer in California and compares American soccer culture with what she's experiencing in Brazil during the 2026 World Cup.
Why Americans say soccer instead of football
How soccer grew in popularity in the United States
The role of Pelé, Beckham, Messi, and the U.S. Women's National Team
What a soccer mom is
Why soccer became one of the most popular youth sports in America
How soccer culture in the U.S. differs from countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Germany
Whether Americans really care about the World Cup
Interesting soccer superstitions from Brazil
Useful English expressions related to sports and competition
⭐ Start improving your English today! Learn more about the Academy.
⭐ Take part in our Free 14-Day English Slang and Expression Challenge.
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About American English Podcast
The American English Podcast teaches the language and culture of the United States. Through common expressions, pronunciation tips and interesting cultural snippets or stories, I hope to keep this fun, useful and interesting! All bonus material can be accessed at http://americanenglishpodcast.com/Podcast website
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