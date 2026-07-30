Every year when I go to the beach, I have the same thought: Are there sharks out there in that dark water?



It's not an irrational fear. Years ago, a student at my university, Lucas Ransom, was surfing off the California coast when a great white shark attacked him. I didn't know him personally, but we went to the same school, and some of my closest friends were in his classes. I still remember walking into class the next morning and hearing the story from one of my professors.



You just don't forget something like that. And maybe that's why sharks have always felt so real to me, and not just like mysterious creatures from a documentary.



Is it safe to swim off the Pacific and Atlantic coast?



Let's talk about it. After all, the timing is right! It's summer, and Shark Week kicks off on July 26 in the U.S. — Discovery Channel's 38th annual deep-dive into all things sharks. For one week, it feels like the whole country is talking about these creatures: their behavior, their migration patterns, and the (very small) odds of ever encountering one. :)



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