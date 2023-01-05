Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
American English Podcast

American English Podcast

Podcast American English Podcast
Podcast American English Podcast

American English Podcast

Shana Thompson
The American English Podcast teaches the language and culture of the United States. Through common expressions, pronunciation tips and interesting cultural snip... More
The American English Podcast teaches the language and culture of the United States. Through common expressions, pronunciation tips and interesting cultural snip... More

Available Episodes

  • 144 - Expression: To Jump the Gun
    In this episode, you'll learn how to use the common English expression "To Jump the Gun." Be sure to stay tuned until part 2 to learn all about the Kentucky Derby, "the most exciting two minutes of sports."*****Premium Content: This episode is part of Season 3. By purchasing Season 3 transcripts, you'll be able to access the full episodes, the full PDF transcripts for episodes 101 - 150, an Mp3 download  and the premium podcast player to work on your pronunciation.  Get ALL PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SEASONS 1 - 3  (with 5 in-depth courses to improve your English,  includes all transcripts + mp3s)Get ONLY the Transcripts for Episodes 001 - 150Get the Free E-Book: 101 American English Slang Words American English Accent Course*****Support the show
    5/1/2023
    11:30
  • Trailer: American English Podcast
    Hi! My name is Shana and I'm a native English speaker  from California. Over the past 10 years, I've been teaching American English to learners like you. On this show, I teach intermediate to advanced English through stories. You'll dive into the lives of fascinating Americans like Walt Disney and Stan Lee, you'll hear about big events and holidays, the birth of businesses and tech and even wild stories like the Discovery of Bigfoot or the Blue People of Kentucky.  I want you walk away from this podcast with a pocketful of topics and stories to retell at a U.S. dinner party.  So, let's learn and most importantly, let's have fun! Premium Content includes transcripts, quizzes, the transcript reader to practice pronunciation and so much more. Subscribe for more English lessons!// Audio Lessons ABOUT ______○ 🎧  English Idioms○ 🎧 5-Minute English○ 🎧 Conversations○ 🎧  10 Words a Day○ 🎧 Culture and History// TOP-RATED ENGLISH RESOURCES○ ➡️ Premium Content○ ➡️  5-Minute English Course (Master Vocabulary!)  ○ ➡️ 3 Keys IELTS Course  (Sign up with this link to get $50 Off!) ○ ➡️ Collocations Course ○ ➡️ Intermediate Course○ ➡️ Grammar Books//LEARN ENGLISH WITH US○ Website & Blog○ Instagram○ Facebook○ Youtube//101 AMERICAN ENGLISH SLANG WORDS: FREE E-BOOK○ Download Free E-Book Support the show
    4/25/2023
    0:57
  • 143 - 5-Minute English: Grocery Shopping
    Today you’ll hear about a trip to the grocery store. Imagine yourself as the main character of this story; visualize the interior of the store and that you are walking down the aisles. Picture everything from the moment you grab your cart or basket at the entrance, to the moment you check out at the register and head home.As usual with 5-Minute English episodes, I try to keep the audio part of this lesson to 5 minutes. This lesson went a little over but for good reason! :)*****THIS IS AN ADVANCED ENGLISH EPISODE! Don't stress out of you don't understand everything. If you want to understand everything be sure to sign up to Premium Content!How to Get Premium Content for this episode: Season 3: By purchasing Season 3, you'll be able to access the full episodes, the full PDF transcripts for episodes 101 - 150, an Mp3 download  and the premium podcast player to work on your pronunciation.  You'll also get the full 5-Minute English Course - Part 2, which contains 12 in-depth lessons to boost your vocabulary! This lesson is part of that course.Get ALL PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SEASONS 1 - 3  (with 5 in-depth courses to improve your English,  includes all transcripts + mp3s, quizzes + more)Get ONLY the Transcripts for Episodes 001 - 150Get the Free E-Book: 101 American English Slang Words *****Support the show
    4/17/2023
    27:23
  • 142 - Discover Connecticut with Natalie Sawicki
    In today's episode, we're talking to Natalie Sawicki, a songwriter from Los Angeles, who spent most of her life in Connecticut! She shares so much about this charming small state; you’ll hear about the fall foliage, New England fashion, local delicacies and much more!Let's Discover “The Nutmeg State" with a local!Follow Natalie's work on Instagram @natsawicki. *****Connecticut is a small state. In fact, it's the third smallest state in the United States after Rhode Island and Delaware. For comparison, it's 5,543mi², making it just a tad bit bigger than Montenegro and about 14% bigger than Jamaica.Yet, where it lacks in size, it makes up for in population. 3.6 million people call Connecticut home, making it a state with one of the highest population densities in the country.Geographically, you'll find Connecticut surrounded by three other states: New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. From the Connecticut panhandle in the southwest corner, you can reach New York City by train in a matter of minutes.So what does it look like? Well, grab your camera! As a tourist in Connecticut, you're surrounded by lush greenery in the spring, warm oranges, reds and yellows in the fall and snow in the winter. Connecticut has four very distinct seasons. While the north is mountainous, part of the Appalachian Mountains are in the northwest corner, the entire state is covered in rolling hills and trees, making it picture-worthy year-round. Not to mention all of the rivers! The Connecticut River is one of the most famous. It's actually the reason Connecticut is called Connecticut, it comes from a local indigenous language, Mohegan-Pequot, and Connecticut means long tidal river.So whether you want to visit one of the many New England coastal communities, the impressive architecture of Yale University in New Haven, or the hustle and bustle of the capital, Hartford, you're in for a treat!Pick some local berries and apples while you're there, meet some locals and make the most of  "The Nutmeg State."*****Premium Content: This episode is part of Season 3. By purchasing Season 3 transcripts, you'll be able to access the full episodes, the full PDF transcripts for episodes 101 - 150, an Mp3 download  and the premium podcast player to work on your pronunciation.  Get ALL PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SEASONS 1 - 3  (with 5 in-depth courses to improve your English,  includes all transcripts + mp3s)Get ONLY the Transcripts for Episodes 001 - 150Get the Free E-Book: 101 American English Slang Words *****Support the showSupport the show
    4/3/2023
    38:58
  • 141 - Chats with Shana: Parties and Poopers
    In this 3-part episode, you'll hear a casual discussion about one of life's most mundane topics: peeing and pooping. It's taboo to talk about, which is strange given how it's one of the most common things in the world. In part 1, you’ll hear about potty training,  you’ll hear a joke and learn some fun things. If you're interested, here's the Potty Training book I was talking about! (The E-book is FREE.)In part 2, you’ll learn peeing and pooping vocabulary, which is very taboo to talk about, yet it’s useful for a multitude of reasons, which I’ll mention. In part 3 you’ll hear two crazy stories about people —no names— who literally pooped on the party. I hope you’ll find them funny and they’ll help you recall some crazy stories you’ve heard. Just wanted to let you know what to expect! Hope you enjoy this. I think I’m going to go hide now. This lesson, like other Chats with Shana episodes, are LESS structured. If you prefer more formal lessons, check out any of the other ones. How to Get Premium Content for this episode: Season 3: By purchasing Season 3, you'll be able to access the full episodes, the full PDF transcripts for episodes 101 - 150, an Mp3 download  and the premium podcast player to work on your pronunciation.  You'll also get the full 5-Minute English Course - Part 2, which contains 12 in-depth lessons to boost your vocabulary! This lesson is part of that course.Get ALL PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SEASONS 1 - 3  (with 5 in-depth courses to improve your English,  includes all transcripts + mp3s, quizzes + more.Get ONLY the Transcripts for Episodes 001 - 150Get the Free E-Book: 101 American English Slang Words Support the show
    3/21/2023
    26:47

About American English Podcast

The American English Podcast teaches the language and culture of the United States. Through common expressions, pronunciation tips and interesting cultural snippets or stories, I hope to keep this fun, useful and interesting! All bonus material can be accessed at http://americanenglishpodcast.com/
Podcast website

