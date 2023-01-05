142 - Discover Connecticut with Natalie Sawicki

In today's episode, we're talking to Natalie Sawicki, a songwriter from Los Angeles, who spent most of her life in Connecticut! She shares so much about this charming small state; you'll hear about the fall foliage, New England fashion, local delicacies and much more!Let's Discover "The Nutmeg State" with a local!

Connecticut is a small state. In fact, it's the third smallest state in the United States after Rhode Island and Delaware. For comparison, it's 5,543mi², making it just a tad bit bigger than Montenegro and about 14% bigger than Jamaica.Yet, where it lacks in size, it makes up for in population. 3.6 million people call Connecticut home, making it a state with one of the highest population densities in the country.Geographically, you'll find Connecticut surrounded by three other states: New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. From the Connecticut panhandle in the southwest corner, you can reach New York City by train in a matter of minutes.So what does it look like? Well, grab your camera! As a tourist in Connecticut, you're surrounded by lush greenery in the spring, warm oranges, reds and yellows in the fall and snow in the winter. Connecticut has four very distinct seasons. While the north is mountainous, part of the Appalachian Mountains are in the northwest corner, the entire state is covered in rolling hills and trees, making it picture-worthy year-round. Not to mention all of the rivers! The Connecticut River is one of the most famous. It's actually the reason Connecticut is called Connecticut, it comes from a local indigenous language, Mohegan-Pequot, and Connecticut means long tidal river.So whether you want to visit one of the many New England coastal communities, the impressive architecture of Yale University in New Haven, or the hustle and bustle of the capital, Hartford, you're in for a treat!Pick some local berries and apples while you're there, meet some locals and make the most of "The Nutmeg State."